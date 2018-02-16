Thesis

Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC) is a retail NNN REIT trading at a 9.5% dividend yield, which is a large discount to its peers. There is a real and valid reason for the discount - but nonetheless I am buying shares.

Introduction

On May 6th, Jussi Askola wrote an article calling Spirit Realty a strong buy - right after its steep 25% post-earnings drop. It was a great trade - rising 30% in four months. Brad Thomas wrote a follow up article reiterating his sell rating. While I too have my reservations about whether or not this portfolio is necessarily best of breed (and I should stress that Jussi never made any such claim), I am inclined to believe that Jussi's initial call was correct, and we are getting a rare gift in being able to do the exact same trade once again.

The Business

Spirit Realty was founded as Spirit Finance by Morton Fleischer and Christopher Volk. Readers might recognize the names - they are also the founders of Store Capital (STOR), a stock I am very bullish on. That said - I should point out that Spirit Finance was taken over in 2007 and isn't really related at all to the current Store Capital executives.

Spirit Realty has an $8.1 billion portfolio spread across 2,549 properties across the United States:



(2017 September Presentation)

They have a primary focus on retail, which I like because tenants are more likely to need their locations for survival:



(2017 September Presentation)

They have a large retail allocation in the service industry, which is supposedly more "Amazon-proof":



(2017 September Presentation)

Within retail they are very diversified among industries:



(2017 September Presentation)

And finally they have a nice list of tenants (ignore ShopKo for now, more on that later):



(2017 September Presentation)

These tenants have 3.0x unit level rent coverage with a 2.4x median, and 82% of contracts are NNN. 89% of their contracts have built-in rental growth, implying the presence of organic growth. Their lease expirations total about 50% in the next ten years, more or less in line with peers:



(2017 Q3 Supplemental)

Occupancy rates have been steady:



(2017 Morgan Stanley Triple Net Conference Presentation)

Rounding up the balance sheet, they have an investment grade rating (BBB-) from Moody's, S&P, and Fitch and have reasonable leverage at 6.5 Debt to EBITDA (which includes preferreds).

The significant valuation discount

Spirit Realty trades over 50% cheaper than other NNN REIT peers on both FFO multiples and dividend yield:

(Chart by Author, data from 2017 Q3 reports of Realty Income, Spirit Realty, National Retail Properties, and Store Capital)

This is despite having comparable leverage and asset sizes (in 000's):

(Chart by Author, data from 2017 Q3 reports of Realty Income, Spirit Realty, National Retail Properties, and Store Capital)

What are we missing? Why is there such an apparent discount to peers?

Why the discount exists: Wall Street lost trust in management

After they released their 2017 Q1 results, shares cratered:



(Yahoo Finance)

They lowered their full year AFFO guidance from $0.89 to $0.91 down to $0.80 to $0.84 per share. They cited the reasons due to continued troubles at Shopko, as well as March bankruptcies at their tenants hhgregg, Gordmans, and Gander. On the conference call they called it a "perfect storm."

But that's the problem. Just a couple months earlier at the Morgan Stanley Triple Net Conference, they gave a presentation in which they explained how they have made a significant transformation to their portfolio including significant improvement to the credit quality of their tenants and achieving a portfolio investment grade rating:



(2017 Morgan Stanley Triple Net Conference Presentation)

If these bankruptcies happened in March, why didn't they disclose that their guidance would be hit then?

While these presentations are meant to be positive in nature, is it not deceiving to not disclose such important information when they had a chance?

Further, the results raised questions about the validity of their unit coverage. Recall that they have stated an overall portfolio tenant rent coverage of 3x with a median at 2.4x.

It turns out that the rent coverage definition they are using is called "4-Wall coverage ratio." This means the costs associated just at the store level (hence "4-Wall") - ignoring corporate overhead expenses which would normally show up at the company level EBITDA. There is another metric called "fixed charge coverage ratio" which would incorporate the corporate overhead expenses. This looks to be a more accurate representation of the profitability of the tenants.

To give an indication of the typical difference between 4-Wall coverage and FCCR, Store Capital has reported 4-Wall coverage at 2.7 and FCCR at 2.1 - thus perhaps Spirit's median FCCR is slightly below 2.1?

Consider that their troubled tenant Shopko has "rent coverage" of 2.5 - which would normally imply that they do not have trouble with rent (but that's clearly not the case).

Furthermore, it appears that they do not have granular enough access to their tenants' financials. Otherwise, the various March bankruptcies would not have taken them by such surprise.

In their investor presentation they have in small print:

"Unit Level Rent Coverage is derived from the most recent data of tenants who provide unit level financial reporting representing approximately 50% of our rental revenues as of 12/31/2016. Spirit does not independently verify financial information provided by its tenants."

Spirit recently extended a $35 million loan to Shopko at a 12% interest rate with a secondary benefit of having greater access to their unit level financials. Of course a question that investors should be asking is: with exposure at 8% of rent, why didn't they have that to begin with?

The troubles at Shopko and their other handful of bankrupt tenants indeed raises questions whether or not investors can trust their "rent coverage" metrics to be accurate.

No growth is OK

When an NNN REIT trades at a discount to NAV, this makes it impossible to accretively grow the portfolio through equity and makes it difficult to grow the portfolio at all without increasing leverage. That said - is this so bad?

In 2017, Spirit disposed of $227 million of real estate assets. Normally after dispositions they would have the dilemma of what to reinvest these assets into. But with the stock yielding over 9%, the decision was simple - just buy back shares. They managed to repurchase $282 million in stock at an average price of $7.88 per share.

Further, while dividend growth is nice, I need to emphasize that it should not be overrated - with NNN REITs the most important factors in total return are likely to be purchase price and perhaps even more importantly the length of the holding period. Realty Income (O) boasts a 5% yield with 4-5% growth - to be honest that is not necessarily better than a 9.5% yield with no growth (though I do project future dividend growth at some point).

Why I believe a narrowing of the discount is possible

In general, I am loathe to investment theses based on a relative discount to peers. However, the reader should understand that NNN REITs in general are simply diversified pools of leases. In other words, one could view these all as slightly different high yield bond funds. While management definitely could make some difference in portfolio management, when comparing two portfolios with comparable diversification and comparable tenants, they are likely to perform rather similarly (and Spirit absolutely has a very comparable portfolio to peers). They definitely would not perform dramatically different to warrant Spirit's 50+% discount.

The plan to remove the discount

Spirit has announced an ambitious plan to accelerate the closing of discount to NAV. The idea is simple - if the main thing keeping them at a discount are the Shopko assets, then spinning them off as a separate entity would immediately solve this problem!

In short, this would create two entities: New Spirit, with a $5.2 billion real estate portfolio, and SpinCo, with the rest of the assets consisting of Shopko as well as the "Master Trust 2014" portfolio.

(2017 September Presentation)

Trapping Value has done an excellent analysis of the value proposition created in the spinoff. After assigning a comparable multiple to New Spirit and a bargain basement multiple to SpinCo, he found that the sum of the parts valuation implies significant upside. And that was when shares were trading around $8.60.

Considering that New Spirit would have a new debt/EBITDA of 4.5, and projected FFO/share of $0.65, applying a reasonable FFO multiple of 15 implies that the New Spirit would be worth $9.75 alone. The FFO multiple of 15 may even be conservative due to the lower leverage as compared to peers - they would actually be able to grow the portfolio at that point.

With shares trading around $7.60, the upside is material - the value of SpinCo is all extra.

Conclusion

Spirit Realty is a very interesting NNN REIT which has seen an exaggerated discount due to management mishaps in 2017. The CEO has been replaced, but while it is too early to determine if management can be trusted again, I also believe it unnecessary to assume that management will not deliver. Shares have a 50% discount to peers and following the spin-off of their Shopko assets, I expect the discount to decrease dramatically.

Author's note:

