Faurecia's (FURCF) CEO Patrick Koller on Full Year 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Patrick Koller

So I propose to start. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our 2017 Result Presentation. I propose to start with the 2017 highlights. Michel Favre will then detail our 2017 results. And I will conclude before the Q&A and with our 2018 guidance and our next ambition.

2017 was a record year for Faurecia very clearly. When you look at our value-added sales, they have grown by 10.6% organically versus last year to achieve about €17 billion of value-added sales.

In the same time, our operating income grown by 20.6% to €1.17 billion. Our net cash flow went to €435 million versus in guidance of €350 million. Our earning per share at €4.42 versus a guidance which was above €4. Our net income from continued operations was up 34% to €714 million. And we will propose a dividend of €1.1, which is an increase versus last year of 22%.

This was triggered by an effective balance between the execution, our launch management and our capacity to invest and to focus on the transformation of the group.

When you look at our results, all our business groups have provided significant growth figures, and we also all have improved the profitability, the operating income. It is also the case in the majority of our regions, with the exception of Asia, which is at a very high level.

What is important is to notice that simultaneously to this, we have launched more than 200 programs in 2017. This means 24 countries in which we did that and it means also 125 plants which were involved in these launches.

The total amount of CapEx, which is corresponding to these 200 plus launches, was €540 million. Included in these launches, we had 2 greenfields, which were - which are very significant. The nominal sales will be around €800 million to €900 million, 2 plants, which is very rare in our perimeter.

So just for you to understand that they are corresponding to new technologies, in some cases, new customers, and with a very large perimeter. So they were greenfields for which we haven't had in 2017 the volumes which are expected to ramp up during 2018.

And record order book, and I think this record order intake is demonstrating our relationship with our customers, our intimacy and support we receive from our customers. Our order intake rose in 2017 to €62 billion, which is 17% more than last year. It means also €9 billion more than in 2016.

This growth is coming mainly from the German premium customers. We made an excellent year in 2017 with the big names in Germany. We've grown very significantly in China with €6.7 billion of order intake and with almost 40% of this intake being made with the Chinese OEMs, which, by the way, will mean that the targets we presented to you to achieve 30% of our sales in China in 2018 with our Chinese OEMs, this will be exceeded. And I also can tell you that the other target, corresponding in 2020 to do 40% of our Chinese sales with Chinese OEMs, will also be exceeded.

One point which is quite specific to last year, and I think that in my career in the automotive industry, it's the first time I've seen that we were able to add 15 new customers to our portfolio. And out of these 15, 2 are cities, London and Seoul, but the other ones, 13, are OEMs.

And I think that this is showing in which kind of disruption we are in this industry, and we are not only speaking about Chinese newcomers. We are also speaking about American newcomers.

Also significant for us, and this in the frame of our transformation, we achieved our two first orders for the complete cockpit, the Cockpit of the Future offer, and this, again, with new OEMs. And some of them have already communicated during the CES about what we are doing with them.

Our investments in innovations are delivering. You see here that you have - that we have added €30 million of spend in 2017 versus 2016, and I told you last year that we wanted to give us a target of a CAGR of 25%. And as far as new filings, patents, new filings are concerned, we did better than that in 2017 with plus 35% to 330 patents. What you will find, and what is usually reported, is the global amount of patents which are including extensions and which is corresponding to the 577 patents in 2017.

So this works. And what is important is that we don't do that alone. We do that through investments, we do that through partnerships. Both are further allowing us to accelerate our transformation.

When you look at the acquisitions we've made, we invested in Parrot Automotive for infotainment and connectivity. We also did this in China, purchasing Coagent. Both combined are giving us a critical mass and are allowing us to sell our, I think, technology advantage through the experience, the accumulated experience on Android.

We also bought Hug Engineering. Hug Engineering is a company specialized in high horsepower, and this is allowing us to really take off in 2018 with this domain, which is newly regulated and which will be even more regulated in the months to come.

We also achieved strategic partnerships with ZF. So maybe one word about why these partnerships. We are considering the full cockpit. And in this full cockpit, you have a few very important devices like, for example, safety devices, which are migrating from fixed points as they are located today to the seats and because the seats will become mobile, and that this oblige us to have them integrated.

Clearly, you have world leaders in the safety domains and it would have meant nothing for us to try to integrate ourselves. So this is why we have selected ZF, one of the leaders with TRW in these domains, to work on safety, of integrated safety devices and systems for the car. And we have shown that at Frankfurt and we again have shown an evolution of the product in - during the CES in Las Vegas this year.

We did the same with Mahle. Here, it's for thermal comfort. We are also looking at electrifying air conditioning system. And this in order to have the smallest packaging possible to open new possibilities on the IP.

We bought Stelia Composites fuel cell tanks and especially the know-how, including the process know-how. We invested in a start-up, which is called Advanta, in order to combine the tanks with the valves. And I think that here, during our next markets day, we will be able to tell you some good news about how we will develop this business.

We made an interesting partnership with Accenture. Why with Accenture? It's because Accenture has the know-how and has the critical mass, especially on artificial intelligence. And we need this for data analytics and to provide the right and pertinent information set to activate our different functionalities inside the cockpit.

Investment in start-ups, we continue to do it, again, with the purpose to accelerate and to boost our innovation. We also achieved 4 new joint ventures in China, and I think important ones, with Wuling Industry to supply SGM - sorry, GM Wuling, which is a very important local Chinese player.

When you look at the volume evolution, it's very significant and interesting. We did that with our interior business, and we also have one with our seating business. We built the in-house production of BYD's seats. We also extended our joint ventures with Dongfeng for clean mobility.

In 2018, we - our target is very clearly to take off. In 2018, we want to show you our capacity to generate growth and profitable growth with our new Value Spaces. In order to do that, we have decided to dedicate resources to have an organization which will make accountabilities very clear.

The way we are organized, we're organized within divisions inside Faurecia. So that we have here the proposal to have incubator platform divisions in the different business groups, which will support this growth.

For us, it's important. It will allow us to understand the return on investment we make. It will clarify accountabilities. It will allow us to dedicate the resources to the different organizations.

These organizations will be supported by an open innovation network, and I'm thinking here especially on fuel sales, which is important to, again, boost the innovation.

And we have these innovation - these open innovation networks, we have partnerships made which are sometimes new, sometimes a little bit older with academics around the world, and we believe that we have the right setup on these things.

We also decided to have technology platforms. These technology platforms are there for the development of some specialties with start-ups but also with dedicated local resources.

We have opened our platform in the Silicon Valley. This platform will be associated to teams being located in Toronto, this for health and wellness. We will very soon open our platform in Tel Aviv. This one will be our cybersecurity hub, and we have made first investments in this regard.

We will have our zero emission hub in Saclay with some dedicated resources for fuel sales being located in Grenoble. And we will, with Accenture, work in Shenzhen on the open innovation network, the local one, to get closer to the BATX in China.

So this is for my introduction for the highlights. Michel will now detail a little bit more the results we achieved in 2017.

Michel Favre

Thank you, Patrick. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I would now like to go back - to go to 2017 second half year results. Our sales grew by 12.8% on an organic growth basis, well above the worldwide market automotive production. This market was only by 1.3% during the second half.

This marked an acceleration versus the 8.5% organic growth posted in H1. Main drivers of this growth were Asia at plus 19.2%; Europe at plus 14%; South America at plus 46.9%. The group outperformed local production by at least 800 basis point in all the regions.

Currencies had a negative impact of 3.9% due to the accelerated devaluation of the U.S. dollar and renminbi versus the €o during the second half of the year. The momentum in profitability was also confirmed in H2. Our operating margin grew by €104 million or 80 basis point from 6.2% to 7% of sales.

Europe reached 6.2%, up 120 basis points versus last year and was the main driver of profitability improvement. South America was also a good contributor with an upswing of €13 million in operating profit from a loss of 2.4% of sales to a profit of 1.4%.

We were able to steadily improve our profitability in North America by 20 basis points to 5.6% of sales despite the decline in the local market. Asian profitability remained at a high level of 11.6% despite the dilutive effect of the new JVs. All our three business group improved the profitability in the second half.

I will now comment on the full year '17, starting with Slide 12. Sales were up 8.6% on a reported basis, negatively impacted by currencies, mainly the U.S. dollar and renminbi by 1.2%; scope, the disposal, if you remember, the disposal of the Fountain Inn plant in H1 '16 in U.S. The impact is minus 0.8%.

At constant scope and currencies, the group posted a growth of plus 10.6% versus last year, well above again as the worldwide automotive production, which grew by only 2.3%.

Excluding the new JVs' contribution, that means the one with Chang'an in China and the one with FCA in Brazil, organic growth stood at plus 7.9%, outperforming the worldwide production by 560 basis points.

As for the second half of the year, growth drivers were Asia, Europe, South America as well as the interior business. Please note the significant improvement in profitability in the full year '17, a rise of €200 million in operating income, a gain of 70 basis points in operating margin from 6.2% to 6.9% and, if I can mention it, a gain of 150 basis points respect to '15. We can really speak of a breakthrough with significant improvements in execution and 15% operating - operational leverage.

As we will see in the next slides, Europe posted a margin above 6%. North America improved by 40 basis points in difficult conditions. Our three business groups posted margins above 5.5%, with Clean Mobility even exceeding 10% of sales.

Let's start our region overview on Slide 13 with Europe. Europe is representing 50% of the group sales. Sales were up 8.2% on an organic basis at € 8.5 billion, outperforming the European automotive production by 500 basis points.

As previously indicated, growth in Europe accelerated in H2, sustained by major launches such as the supply of complete seats for the latest PSA SUV models and as well for the new SUV models of the Volkswagen Group, that means Audi Q8, VW Touareg and Porsche Cayenne. This businesses will, of course, support our growth in '18.

Tooling in the interior businesses are also contributing to the growth of our European business. As regards profitability, our operating income gained €87 million in '17, up to €527 million, a 60 basis point improvement, leveraging our operational efficiency.

On Slide 14, our sales in North America grew by 5.6% in 2017, amounting to almost €4.5 billion. This was a strong performance compared to the production. If you remember, it drops by 4% last year.

On a reported basis, our sales were up 0.8%, impacted by the negative impact of the dollar versus the euro, minus 2.1%; and secondly, by the scope, I was mentioning before, 2% - 2.6% on the U.S. sales.

Organic growth was mainly driven by the supply of complete seats to Ford for the F-250. It is a full year ramp-up; by sales to the Volkswagen Group for the new models; and by the launch of the new Nitro technology for Cummins early January '17.

Our outperformance versus the market was also driven by our favorable sales mix within the winning format such as SUVs and pickups, and this we continue in '18.

As regards profitability, we succeeded in increasing our operating profit by 7.6% to €258 million and operating margin improved by 40 basis point at 5.8% of sales. This performance demonstrated our continuous improvement in industrial efficiency of our North American operation.

In Asia on Slide 15, our sales continue to post strong growth of 18.1% to reach over €2.10 billion to be compared with €2.5 billion in '16. This compared with a 2.7% growth of the Asian automotive production.

This very strong outperformance was boosted by the contribution of the new JV with Chang'an that contributed €267 million of sales out of the €460 million growth. Excluding this contribution, organic growth was at 7.7%.

Our sales in Asia were negatively impacted by a 3.1% effect of the renminbi versus the euro and the reported sales growth stood at 15%. China represented €2.2 billion of sales out of the €2.9 billion; if you prefer, 77% of the total Asian sales. They were all up almost 20% on an organic basis.

Sales to Chinese OEMs, as Patrick was mentioning, represented 16% now of the country sales and rose by almost 70% on an organic basis. And I can mention that the target of 20% of sales with the Chinese car makers of the total Chinese sales will be reached, of course, in '18.

As regards Asian profitability, operating income increased by 10% to €342 million, i.e. high margin of 11.6%, started below last year as it was mentioned, as the JVs started deluding on the Asian margin but are accretive for the group.

Let's terminate our regional tour with South America on Slide 16. Our sales in South America soared by over 50% in a recovering market to be compared with a 19.7% South American automotive production growth.

Our sales amounted to €788 million compared to slightly above €500 million in '16. Organic growth of 51% was partly boosted by the consolidation of the new JV with FCA in Pernambuco that contributed €158 million to the sales. Excluding this contribution, organic growth was at - above 20%. This growth reflected sustained sales mainly versus FCA and Ford.

As regard - as regards profitability, the full year performance confirm the return to profit already posted in H1. The operating loss of €23 million in '16 was converted into an operating profit of only €12 million, or if you prefer, an upswing of almost €35 million. This upturn reflected the effects of restructuring we have implemented, disciplined inflation management, and of course, as well, the contribution of the new JV.

Let's now start with the review of our BGs, we have 3 BGs, and we can start with seating. Seating is representation at 42% of group sales. At €7.1 billion of sales, the business group posted a strong organic growth of 9% and then we say it is year-after-year of high single digit, even double-digit, growth compared, of course, to the 2.3% worldwide production. So a 670 basis point outperformance, which means that we continue to gain market share year-after-year.

The year 2017 was marked by a large number of launches, mainly with PSA, VW, Ford. The year will be marked as well and was marked as well by the start-up of the new plant of Lozorno in the Slovakia for the new SUVs of the Volkswagen Group, and this will be a big contributor of growth for '18.

In '17, Faurecia signed two new JVs in China, one with Wuling and one with BYD. These JVs will be progressively consolidated in '18. As regards profitability, operating income was up 20% to €411 million and up 60 basis points to 5.8% of sales compared to 5.2% last year.

Let's now move to Interiors on Slide 18, our second-largest division, 31% of group sales. With sales exceeding €5.3 billion in '17, Interiors posted the highest organic growth of the three business group with almost 15% organic...

Patrick Koller

20%.

Michel Favre

And 20% in H2, I remind you. Let me repeat again. These figures must be compared with the 2.3% worldwide production growth. So our outperformance was boosted by the contribution of the new JV with Chang'an and the new JV with Pernambuco, which contributed €425 million of sales out of the €710 million. Excluding this anyway, growth was about 6%.

Sales in China more than doubled. Let me remind you that last year, a majority stake was acquired in Coagent, a leader in infotainment and interior electronic solutions in China. And the JV was signed with Wuling. Both will, of course, be consolidated progressively in '18 and will contribute to the growth of the team.

As regards profitability, operating income grew by 21% to €300 million, and the operating margin was up 40 basis points to 5.6% of sales.

Last, but not least, on Slide 19, Clean Mobility. Clean Mobility is representing 27% of group sales, and I will say Clean Mobility posted another excellent year in '17. Sales amounted to €4.5 billion, up 8.3% on organic basis, which was exceeding by 600 basis point the worldwide production.

This growth was mainly driven by sales to Cummins, up 39% year-on-year, thanks to the launch of the new Nitro technology, which started early January '17. As a consequence, sales for commercial vehicles for the BGs was 41% and they are now representing 11% of the business group sales.

The number of launches were sustained mostly in Europe and Asia. At the end of the year, we announced the acquisition of Hug Engineering, a leading player in the purification system for high horsepower engines, which we start consolidating in '18 and which will constitute a first step in building up a position in NHP application as we were illustrating in our Investor Day.

As regards profitability, operating income grew by 17% to €460 million and its operating margin was up 80 basis points, exceeding for the first time the 10%. I'll remind you that we have given the guidance, we're already ahead of this guidance, 11% in 2020.

Let's now comment the group consolidated financial statements, and you have the P&L on Slide 20. As mentioned before, sales stood close to €17 billion, up 10.6%, 8.6% on a reported basis.

Operating income at €1,170 billion [ph], up 21% at €200 million and are representing now 6.10% of sales. Most of the net recurring charge of €97 million were restructuring expenses for an amount of €85 million, comparable with the figure of '16.

Net financial charge were down 19% at €131 million, and we are taking advantage of the past refinancing operation. As a result, income before tax was up 34% at €942 million versus €702 million in '16.

Corporate income tax were a net charge of €262 million, up 38%, mainly reflecting the increase in pretax income. The group was securing a 27% corporate tax rate with a very small negative impact from the new tax law in U.S. That means we have an impairment, a small impairment of our activated losses.

After share on net income of associates of €35 million versus €20 million as the year before, our net income from continued operation stood at €714 million, up again 34%. You remember that in '16, we were selling the exterior business, so that was a profit in discontinued operation. And so the consolidated net income before minority interest stood at €707 million.

After minority interest, and if I exclude the divestment, I have to mention that the net income group was up €154 million, or if you prefer, plus 34% versus '16.

Let's have a look now at our cash flow statement, and you know that cash flow is key for the group. EBITDA rose by 15% to close to €1.10 billion. This is on the €1.9 billion. We are a company which will overtake €2 billion EBITDA in '18.

The significant increase demonstrated our improved profitability and flexibility. Change in working capital was an inflow of €213 million, reflecting tight control of all items, including optimization of both receivables and payables.

CapEx and capitalized R&D rose by 15%, more or less in line with EBITDA at €1.2 billion, of which €738 million were CapEx and €469 million were capitalized R&D. It is a very high figure but linked with the number of new launches we had lined the year or early this year, '18.

Restructuring outflow amounted to €88 million. Financial expenses amounted to €124 million and tax at €286 million. As a result, net cash flow was at €435 million compared with €458 million but inflated by the divestment.

In fact, we have to compare it in '16 with the recurrent €333 million, we are very clear last year and detailed there was reconciliation of this cash flow, which means that we have improved the cash flow by €126 million. And you have seen that we will continue to do that. It is one of our key target and key value creation for our shareholders.

So measured as a percentage of sales or percentage of EBITDA, we have improved all the ratios and we have still a low level of debt at 0.2. This - all of this reflects our strong commitment to continuously enhance our cash flow generation capability and I will insist on flexibility as well.

The Slide 22 details our net debt. Dividends paid represented an outflow of €186 million, of which €123 million to Faurecia shareholders on the basis last year of €0.90. We purchased €40 million of shares in H1.

Net financial investment was an outflow of €319 million in '17. It included our initial investment in Parrot, a part in share - a part in convertible bond as well as a stake increase in the JV for the FCA-Pernambuco and last, but not least, the 50.1% in Coagent.

As a consequence of all of this, there's a change in net debt with a limited outflow of €110 million. And at the end of the year, our net financial debt stood at €451 million versus €341 million the year before.

So as I already mentioned, 0.2 times, which is clearly good at a low level and is showing the large flexibility that we have in Faurecia. We can say that we are boosting a very sound financial structure.

And this is illustrated on Slide 23. No change for the financing. No change as to the way that we have structured our gross debt, financed mainly through bonds with maturity 2022 and 2023.

I will have to mention that as we have calls on both bonds, one this year, one next year, we remain attentive to any market opportunity that could allow us to optimize our financing cost and structure and maturity, of course.

We have no debt repayment before 2022. This is the flexibility I was mentioning before. In addition, we have, of course, our €1.2 billion syndicated credit facility maturing June 2021.

Thanks to all of this improvement, performance and cash generation, you have seen that both Moody's and S&P's raised our rating. Moody's, it is on the positive outlook. It was in October. We are waiting for, I will say, clearly, the confirmation of this positive outlook. And Standard & Poor's was assigning for Faurecia a BB+ rating.

Let me conclude my part with a dividend. We will propose to the shareholders a dividend of €1.10 per share, up 22% versus €0.90. This dividend will be payable, of course, in cash, of course, early June '18, subject to the approval of the shareholder meeting with that.

It represents a payout ratio of 25% of the net income group share. This, of course, reflect our strong confidence in the group capabilities to generate improved profitability growth and enhanced cash flow, and it is as well our commitment to create enhanced value for shareholders.

And I will end my presentation to one mention. As usual, return on capital employed is improving. We have gained another three point last year. We are now at 28%.

I hand over to Patrick for the final remarks.

Patrick Koller

Thank you, Michel. 2017, you've seen it was really a good year. If I summarize it in a few takeaway words, I think innovation, we have increased our spend. We are effective with boosting our innovation, growth, actual and future, with an order intake of €62 billion. It will fuel our future growth and it will make it a robust process.

Customer intimacy, we spoke about that, and it's very important in our materials. We are adding customers to our portfolio. I should also have mentioned that we have achieved 40 customer recognitions awards in 2017.

With unspecific Hyundai double award, we were Supplier of the Year of Hyundai, and we were also selected 5-star, which is allowing us to be part of a very restricted group of 40 supplier out of 336, which is very rare for a non-Korean supplier and which is also showing you the quality of our relationship with these Asian big players.

I think that what we also have achieved in 2017, and I think that this is absolutely key for the future, is this effective balance between execution, making sure that we provide the results which are allowing us to invest in the future and having a clear understanding, considering the disruptive world in which we are, what the transformation of the group should be, what are our targets.

And in 2018, our clear goal is, again, to execute this plan and to take off concretely with business awards, with growth in these domains of new Value Spaces.

So now if we switch to 2018, first, the geopolitical environment is positive, is more positive than what we had and what we knew in 2017 in all the regions. In North America, we have our tax reform behind us. We know what the conditions will be in the next future and I'm sure you will have a question about it.

NAFTA, I don't think that we will have any kind of impact in 2018. This because of the Mexican presidential elections July 1st, and soon after, the midterm elections in America. We might have decisions but not before the end of 2018.

North Korea, discussions are ongoing. The dialogue has started, which is also de-stressing the situation. China, I think we saw in 2017, again, a successful switch from a manufacturing economy or manufacturing-driven economy to a more domestic consumption economy with services which are growing very fast.

My personal belief is that the published growth in China is probably underestimated, and I'm quite convinced that we will see a significant growth again in 2018.

So if we make the link with the automotive production, IHS is forecasting 1.9% in 2018 versus 2017. I think that we will see at least a growth of 2%, at least 2% in Europe and this is maybe conservative, below 1% in the U.S. but with still a growth on the SUV part in the light trucks.

China, above 2%, I'm personally convinced that we will see again an increase of about 1 million vehicles in China in 2018 to 30 million vehicles versus 29 million in 2017, and for Russia, Brazil, at least plus 10%.

Currencies might be an issue. We see that at the beginning of the year, at least, the dollar is weak versus the euro. If interest rates in America would raise, they would raise probably quicker than in Europe, and this might have an effect in the second half in strengthening the dollar. So I think that here, we need to wait, and we will see. So globally, for us, a positive environment.

Linked to the very positive momentum we had in 2017, we believe that we will continue to improve our profitability and our main financial performance indicators. In terms of sales, we upgrade our guidance, sorry, to at least 7%, which is linked to what I just said in terms of environment, which also means at least plus 500 basis points versus the worldwide automotive production.

And if you refer to what we said in 2016 about our ambition 2018, you see that we are at a CAGR, which is above 8%, for, at a time, a proposal which was at 600 basis points.

Operating margin, above 7% of sales. We have achieved our 2018 ambition in the second half of 2017, and we believe in the potential of our business model. So this is why we are here confident. Net cash flow above €500 million, and the earning per share at €5.

To conclude this part, 2017 marked a further step in our capability to grow and to grow profitable. We delivered our targets. We said what we wanted to do and we did what we said. Our financial structure is sound. We just had a demonstration of that, and it offers strong flexibility for potential opportunities.

Our 2018 targets exceed the 2016, 2018, road map presented in April 2016. And clearly, we are accelerating the transformation of Faurecia into an innovative tech company.

And this in order to capture new opportunities from the breakthrough from the disruptions we see in the automotive industry and to offer advanced products and solutions to our customers, we are seen today as a solution provider and we will reinforce this perception.

I would like to invite you to our next Capital Markets Day, which will happen in April - in May 15 in Paris. And what I propose to - during this event is to start with Clean Mobility and to come back to what we said in 2017 and to show you the achievements we've made to have a follow-up, and we will do that in the years to come. So that we will not only tell you and plan, we will also check if the plan is being transformed into reality.

We will dedicate most of the time to smart life on board and to Cockpit of the Future during this event. We will do it around demonstrators because I think that it is important for you to see, to touch the innovation, to experience what it means in the car. And we will clearly, during this event, propose to you our 2020 new ambition and I'm sure this will not disappoint you.

Thank you very much. Questions?

Operator

Q - Thomas Besson

Thank you. It's Thomas Besson, Kepler Cheuvreux. I have three questions, please. First, your balance sheet has meaningfully improved again in 2017. You decided to have another rating agency for your debt despite the fact you don't have that much debt out.

So does it indicate you are nearing the potential for making a sizable acquisition that would be eventually financed by debt? Can you remind us what you're looking for essentially in terms of size, criteria, businesses and so on? That's the first question.

The second, I don't want to spoil at all the May 15 event, but what can you tell us in terms of businesses or regions that for you offers still the biggest upside in terms of profitability? So we've seen that Interior has moved from being very weak to being fairly decent. So U.S. crop to average, let's say. Sorry, I'm a bit blunt. So where do you still see a lot of upside, please?

And lastly, an accounting question. Can you tell us if the new JVs you've signed with Wuling, BYD are included in the guidance for 7% organic growth? And explain us if you can do something or not against the fact that you have spiraling minority interests that affect your net income and ultimately your cash or whether that's not part of the potential acquisition sprint [ph]? Thank you very much.

Patrick Koller

I suggest that we start with the last one and I will take the 2 first ones, Michel.

Michel Favre

So effectively, BYD, Wuling, which will probably contribute to something like €250 million, are inside the organic growth, which is, I remind you, above 7%. Minority, what to say is we are being back [ph] one minority. We are always trying to - because in the JV, you have a certain life and one moment the, I will say, the partner could be less contributive. So we try effectively to continue to buy back some minorities. It's difficult to give you some data on that. So...

Patrick Koller

The minorities are mainly in China and these joint ventures are doing very well. So our minority partner is not really willing to sell his participation, and if it would be the case, it would be very expensive. So what we need is to have a plan, which is not an opportunistic plan in to say is a possibility, but it's to have something which will happen in the next 3 years.

And this is what we did in 2017 and this is new. We were more opportunistic in the past. We are now trying to develop a plan with contact with our minority partners, especially the ones who are not active in the company. So yes, we are willing to reduce this burden. We will not do it at any price. We want to do it in an organized way.

Michel Favre

Upside?

Patrick Koller

Opportunities and size. You know, what we said to you in this - for the last 2 years is that what we think reasonable for us would be one time EBITDA, so we are above €2 billion, and this is giving you an indication. But I also believe that if we would have a very interesting opportunity, which would be above this level, I'm sure that we will find with our board ways to deal with it and our board is open to that.

Where do we see additional profitability opportunities? So first, North America. We are still not in North America at the level of our competitors. We need to have - to catch up. We have here a plan and we are on the road map to achieve this. We spoke about the turnaround in South America. The reality in South America is that we have turned it around in Brazil, but not in Argentina.

And to tell you the truth, we have 1 plant in Argentina, which is losing $20 million a year and 2017 was the last year. So one way or another, we will fix the situation and we will fix it quickly.

We have some fixed costs where we can really improve the situation. We have organized ourselves in global business services, which is accountability, HR, non-production purchases and so on. We have focused all these resources now in a very limited number of platforms.

These platforms are located in low-cost countries and we are working with Accenture to further reduce the costs through robotics in order to limit the cost per transaction. And we are looking, in the next future, to see what might be externalized and what might stay inside our organization.

This is an interesting case because it will also reduce our break-even point. We are looking in all what we do, in what it means for the future in the case of the economy will be less positive.

We also work, and I announced that, and we will deploy that now, we are in the execution phase in 2018 and in 2019. We have a specific plan on R&D, R&D in high-cost countries. Our target is to reduce our hourly rate from €72 to €50 an hour. In addition to that, we will work on the efficiency, the number of hours. We are introducing in our program management blockchain technologies and we do that through pilots with our customers.

I think that this is very promising because we have significant numbers of people dedicated to our programs, the program teams became expensive in the last period of time, and I think that through this technology, we will be able to reverse this.

We spoke - and this has nothing to do with now the P&L, but the cash. For me, it is absolutely key to increase our generation of net cash flow. So we have an holistic plan, which will consider all the levers we can activate, and we will do that. This plan has to be finalized at the end of March and will be executed in 2018 and in 2020 and will contribute to our ambition of 2020. We will announce in May.

So all of that is without speaking about the new Value Spaces. What I can tell you is what we did in the new Value Spaces and the acquisitions we've made are confirming the growth rate and the profitability. So on these ones, we will continue to work very actively.

Our target is, in terms of growth, to work on the 3 parameters. First, the content vehicle through the technology. The accessible market and this is why we are doing all these joint ventures in China.

We switch from a 25% accessible market to today and 50% accessible market and our target is 75%, and we will do this. And of course, being supported by the market growth and especially the market growth in the different regions. So we are also reconsidering and we are moving on a more balanced sales per region portfolio.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Gaetan Toulemonde, Deutsche Bank. I want to follow up a little bit on Thomas' question, I'm sorry some of the question are very boring. If I understand well, that mean that in the past, you told us that restructuring charge will decrease to something €50 million per annum. We are roughly twice that level. Does that mean that with what you just said, that mean that this number will stay roughly unchanged in the coming years, €100 million, €150 million, my first question?

Michel Favre

Yes, we will do that. Actually, we'll be €80 million, €85 million.

Patrick Koller

€85 million, I'm sorry. I wanted to...

Michel Favre

And then what I can say for this year, respect to the plan that Patrick has highlighted, the global R&D program, with the global business services, yes, we'll have a new step, this, so which is why we can anticipate that more or less it will be the same figure.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Okay. Second question, when I look at the contribution of associate, I don't know if it's pure coincidence, they increased by €15 million last year. At the same time, minority interest increased by €15 million, too. Are those two number will match in the future because we should have much more minority interest?

Michel Favre

No, it's a coincidence.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Pure coincidence. And on minority interest, order of magnitude of the increase per annum in the upcoming years, €15 million, €20 million a year?

Michel Favre

If we don't buy, because we want to buy. As we have said, some - minorities, it will increase by something like €20 million because we have Coagent, we have Wuling, we have BYD. So this will add as well some minorities.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Okay. When I look at your target for this year, you upgrade top line growth, you upgrade operating margin, you upgrade everything except EPS, €5, unchanged. What's the reason behind that?

Michel Favre

The reason is that, sorry, we are in February. So we - when we say, with respect to our guidance, guidance is minimum objectives, and as Patrick was saying, we will achieve them, and if we can, we will overachieve.

So when we speak about EPS, today, as we constantly say it's at 710, €5.1. So you understand that to say today that we are able to commit with something - which is something like €20 million precision of net result, I'm sorry, we need some time. And it will not be, if we do the other things, you will say Michel, it's not completely cautious.

Gaetan Toulemonde

It was not - the sense of my question is that you upgrade everything except the EPS so...

Michel Favre

Yes.

Patrick Koller

Let me tell you one thing, which is maybe one of the difficulties we have with the ambition. So we come up with a plan, 2016, 2018. So we are better than what we planned in 2018, but we want the plan to exist because, in May, we will propose a new one, a new ambition.

So - and in this case, starting beginning of the year, we haven't thought needed to change these elements. What we propose to you today is something which might be a little bit conservative. We are the beginning of the year. We will have new opportunities to refine these elements, and we will certainly have to do it when we will be in front of you in May during our Markets Day.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Okay. Two last questions. At the beginning of your speech, you referred two new plants, which cannot generate profitability in €900 million. Can you update us a little bit on which client and what's the impact this year and next year order of magnitude?

Patrick Koller

We are speaking about a plant, which is close to Bratislava, which so which is delivering all the big SUVs for the Volkswagen Group, which means Audi, which means Volkswagen, which means Lamborghini, Porsche, of course. It's - from my point of view, the biggest jet plant in Europe with a very high level of demand, you understand that these are premium customers with high demands in terms of perceived quality. This plant will have a sales turnover between €500 million and €600 million, which, again, is totally unusual for us.

We have another plant, which is in America, which is - which will be dedicated - which is dedicated to our Cummins partnership, which is working on elements on Clean Mobility systems for commercial vehicles. And this one again is a big plant with the sales around €300 million, which is completely unusual for Clean Mobility of this - to have this size in terms of plants.

And what I said is that this plant is a digital plant. So it's our first greenfield digital factory where we had to reinvent processes. It's a plant with not a lot of people inside. It's a complex plant. And in both cases, we had to have all the staffing in place. We had to have made all the investments in 2017 for the ramp-ups, which are happening today.

And to answer your question, we will be at nominal sales in the second half of this year. I should also have mentioned Tesla, which obliged us also to have everything in place to ramp up, and the ramp-up is a little bit slower than forecasted.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Last question. Since the operating margin in Europe is a little bit higher than the rest, what is the organic growth you expect for you in '18 in Europe, factoring Bratislava, Porsche doing well and so on, order of magnitude?

Patrick Koller

At least 2%. Now we will be - look, I - it's - in the moment, we are, Michel?

Michel Favre

Our performance on that, I would say minimum of 100 basis point.

Patrick Koller

More than that.

Michel Favre

Probably more than that. We have only a small impact. It is what I mentioned, it is with tooling and R&D sales, which were very high in the Interiors. So we have probably a figure close to that comparable. So this will be a little bit dilutive, but except that, today, the pattern is very positive.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Okay. And Bratislava you have that on the full year this year because - sorry, last year, correct?

Patrick Koller

We have. We have, by far - we started the ramp-up last year, the Porsche ramp-up. But now we have the other brands, which are growing.

Gaetan Toulemonde

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Pierre-Yves Quemener

Pierre-Yves Quemener, MainFirst. Sorry to be back on the outlook once again. You printed 6.9% of margin last year, probably about 7% in terms of outlook and guidance could be seen as a bit soft for 2018.

What prevents you from being more constructive, more aggressive on the guidance? I know that consensus must be around 7.2% this year in 2018. Is it currency? Is it...

Patrick Koller

If the guidance - if the consensus is at 7.2%, it means that our guidance is aligned with the consensus around that. Look, we will, in May, provide you with our ambition, which will give you a detailed understanding of what we believe the potential of our business model is.

We are the beginning of the year. Why would we, at this stage, start to be more precise on a range versus on consensus, which is the one you just mentioned, why should we do that?

We do not see - I'm saying it again, we believe that the environment is rather positive. We don't have an issue with raw materials. We might have an issue with the exchange rates.

We took some contingencies in our forecasts. Let us have the possibility to go more in details in May, to have a different discussion about the potential midterm of this company.

Pierre-Yves Quemener

So if I understand - I'm pushing things a little bit further. If I understand you correctly, the potential of this company could be above 8% in terms of operating profit longer term.

Patrick Koller

Patrick Koller

This is exactly what we will discuss in May 15.

Pierre-Yves Quemener

Thanks. A quick follow-up on Thomas' questions on BYD and Wuling. Were companies accounted for at the equity income or they didn't contribute at all to the equity income?

Michel Favre

We have already indicated it will be fully consolidated. The 3 JVs, we have 2 JVs in seating and 1 in Interiors.

Pierre-Yves Quemener

But they were not previously consolidated in equity income…

Michel Favre

No, no. It was a new figure. It was a new agreement. So we are taking over what is existing inside. These are 2 big Chinese carmakers. We, of course, one of our ambitions will be to take over, to partner with them and to upgrade their EBIT.

Pierre-Yves Quemener

Okay. Was to avoid discussion about what is organic, what is not organic position. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Only one question. How would you explain you can grow every year and over the market rate? Is it because your competitors are not very fine?

Patrick Koller

What I can tell you is that we are gaining market shares, that's true. But you have also to look at the different markets and the dynamics of the different markets. When you look at North America, we are still small in North America. We arrived last in North America and our market shares are giving us some room to grow in order to organize by the customers the right competition on this region.

When you look at China, it's a little bit different. In China, the Chinese OEMs are growing fast. The Chinese OEMs who have started to work on a build-to-print basis, working with smaller suppliers without having an R&D capability and not being able to provide the innovations which are requested today, this is opening to us a new market.

I told you we were really, a few years ago, 3 years ago, we were at 25% of available market China. So for 75% of the market in China, we were not even requested quotations. We were not considered.

So in achieving this intimacy with the Chinese players, we get access to these markets. And we will continue to grow in China, I'm sure about this, significantly above the market because we will increase our available market and our content per vehicle. In China, you have a significant growth on SUV. By the way, we have the significant growth on SUVs everywhere.

If you take North America, to make it simple, the SUV percentage share is around 65% - between 60% and 65%. The sales we do equipping SUVs in America is 75%. So we have room in the different regions for growth. And in Europe, we won market shares recently and we won market shares linked to our innovations. It's really what engined this market share gain.

Unidentified Analyst

Something more. The fact you belong to the PSA Group, is it helping in your business?

Patrick Koller

No, it's neutral. There's a historical and fully respected firewall between PSA shareholder and PSA customer. And you've noticed that PSA is our fourth customer behind Volkswagen Group, behind Ford and behind Renault-Nissan.

Jean-Francois Granjon

Jean-Francois Granjon from ODDO BHF. One question regarding the margin for ASEAN. So you mentioned that with more than 11% EBIT margin last year, you've explained the slightly decreased compared to last year by the dilutive impact from the JVs. So what do you expect for the evolution of this margin in the future, taking into account the impact of the JV, the current JV? And so what do we expect for the next 1 or 2 years?

Patrick Koller

You have several parameters, which, combined, providing uncertain visibility of the margin evolution. These parameters are, first, the Chinese OEMs are increasing their content and their level of demand. So it means that the prices will increase according to the content and the margin will follow.

And what I can tell you is when we look at our order intake in China and it was a significant one with 40% being made with Chinese OEMs, we do not have any gap in terms of margin between international OEMs and Chinese OEMs.

Now the international OEMs will have to probably revise their specs. They have to reduce their prices and I think the market will have to converge. We are working with the international OEMs on VAVE, so we are working on costs, we are working on specifications and we are providing them with Chinese solutions. Of course, we will stay little bit above, but they have to make this effort, and this effort should not penalize the margins.

Now in China, we are less vertically integrated than in the other regions. This is coming from the fact that we've - we enjoyed very significant growth in the past years and we invested in production capacities. So we have this reserve of vertical integration, which in covers, for example, in trim, in metal, we can do more than what we are doing today.

And finally, another reserve should protect us. We are speaking here about joint ventures. We are speaking about a lot of joint ventures. We are at the beginning of the growth of these joint ventures. And so we have today made investments, we have invested in plants, we have invested in teams and we do not enjoy yet the volumes, which will come, which are committed, which should further support us.

So that, yes, we might see, a certain erosion on the prices. Competition will be tougher. The growth will reduce in percentage because insisting on the 1 million vehicles more in 2018 versus 2017. But I think that this will be compensated by costs, so that we should stay at a double-digit margin in China.

Michel Favre

Potentially questions by phone?

Operator

Horst Schneider of HSBC. Please go ahead.

Michel Favre

Please go ahead, Horst.

Horst Schneider

Yes, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. First of all, I mean, since you just commented on the Chinese profitability, could you maybe also make a comment on the - or some indication on the leverage that we can expect in the other regions if there's any special issues that we need to keep in mind?

I mean, especially given the fact that you grow a lot, I have the fear that this also triggers some ramp-up costs and that the operating leverage will be somewhat lower. And the same holds true then also for CapEx. Maybe you can say - give some guidance on the CapEx for 2018 and to which extent the strong growth requires a higher CapEx?

And the last, but not least, I want to get an update where you see now a situation on diesel. I know that we discussed a half year ago potential retrofit for German car makers and next week we have got the decision of the German federal court on that matter. So is any of these item regarding potential diesel retrofits included in your guidance? Thank you.

Patrick Koller

So about the diesel, what we all believe here is that, inside the company, is that the communications which were a little bit hysterical around the powertrains would probably settle. And we will become more pragmatic as an industry about the coexistence of the different powertrains if this industry wants to have a good chance to converge to the CO2 targets.

Now about diesel, what I can tell you is that, yes, we are in discussions about retrofits, and no, we have not integrated in our forecast potential sales linked to the retrofits. We don't know what the different solutions will be. We hear about software solutions, combinations of software and hardware solutions, hardware solutions.

So I think it will really depend on the different carmakers and the size and the costs of the cars. So not integrated yet. But we believe that the decline of diesel, which was very sharp in the last 2 years, might slow down a little bit in the new period.

Horst Schneider

Will potential retrofits be significant?

Patrick Koller

Sorry, I...

Michel Favre

Significant, the…

Patrick Koller

So what is - what is very important when we speak about diesel, what is handicapping diesel, and we saw it on the lower engines, are the depollution costs, and this is why we don't see diesel engines anymore on the smaller cylinder - on the smaller sizes. So if the retrofit would be too costly, it would become an issue.

So now we have another issue, which is a concern, it's the resale of cars, the used cars and the stock of used cars, which are diesel cars, and here we have to think about solutions to give them at least a longer lifetime and different value of what is existing currently. So it's not an easy question to answer. it's very sensitive on the costs.

Horst Schneider

Okay. Thank you…

Michel Favre

On your CapEx question, so we are anticipating for this year something like €650 million plus, so clearly below last year. But last year, I remind you that the figure were inflated by the number of branches [ph] and as well by Q2 new R&D centers, 1 in China and 1 in Korea.

And when - I would say, adding activity to R&D, we think that the figures will be slightly above €1.1 to be compared with the €1.2 billion of '16. On the leverage, leverage means volumes. It doesn't mean new products. On the volume side, we keep our guidance of 15%. You know that when volumes are up, [indiscernible] down. Clearly, we are driven by volumes.

Horst Schneider

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

José Asumendi of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

José Asumendi

Thank you. José, JPMorgan. Do you think you can sustain your level of outperformance to grow production you registered in Europe and North America in 2017 also in 2018?

Michel Favre

Clearly, José, our guidance is more conservative. I'm sorry, we were at 12.6% in the last quarter. We are indicating 7% with a tougher comp. So we are keeping a very good momentum. But clearly, the figures are a little more conservative, if you don't mind.

José Asumendi

All right. Can you talk about the additional efficiency gains you can obtain in North America on the seating business?

Patrick Koller

In North America, we again, are not enough vertically integrated. So we are waiting in the moment to see what it would mean considering NAFTA. When you see our specific exposure in Mexico, our sales are about $2 billion. What we export to the U.S. is about $1.6 billion. What we import from the U.S. to Mexico is about $1.2 billion. So that you know what could be taxed is around $400 million, which is, by far less, than our competitors if you compare them to us.

So we are waiting to understand what the situation will be to take the decisions on locations and we are ready to do that. We will increase our vertical integration in America.

So now we have made a lot of efforts in terms of governance in North America. We have reinforced our teams consistently in 2016 and 2017. We have launched new technologies. We have started the digitalization in North America so that we, yes, think that we will be able to reduce our costs while continuing to grow and to win market shares, especially in the U.S.

José Asumendi

Thank you. Just two final ones, please. Can you talk a little bit about the operating profit in rest of the world, which now, I think, is even more profitable than Latin America?

And then, finally, I've asked this before, but as the business is improving and we've got the Capital Markets Day in May and you are strategically non-core for the Peugeot Group, do you think this increases the likelihood of majorities in the stake in Faurecia?

Patrick Koller

I don't know. It's your statement. It's not apparently a question about if we are core or not core, and I think this is a question to be asked to PSA. If we speak about South America, what I told you about this in single plant if we would eliminate this loss-making situation, we would jump mechanically from 1.5% to 4% to 5% operating income.

And I don't see any reason not to be around 5% to 6% in South America. Same thing for North America versus Europe, I don't see any reason not to achieve in North America an operating income, which is at the level of the European performance.

Michel Favre

On your question about the rest of the world, it's mainly South Africa, Clean Mobility, so profitability in line with the Clean Mobility starter?

Patrick Koller

It's true. So that in Russian we are doing very well.

José Asumendi

Thank you.

Operator

Lello Della Ragione of Intermonte. Please go ahead.

Lello Della Ragione

Hi. Thank you taking my questions. Just so going back to the operating leverage question, more specifically on Europe and taking into account the plant in Bratislava, I mean, looking at what happened in the fourth quarter, it is very relevant if you target to increase towards the 20% or more leverage in Europe starting in 2018. And see, looking at the number in the fourth quarter on the growth instead, we see a spike, enormous spike, in Europe. What's the underlying - I mean, there is a contract starting so we should expect a run rate of this for the next 2, 3 quarters? Or what was playing a role there?

Patrick Koller

So just maybe one explanation about Bratislava. Bratislava is a JIT plant a just-in-time plant. What does it mean is that what we do there is we assemble the complete seats and we supply the seats in sequence to our customers. Usually, a just-in-time plant has a margin, which is below our average margin.

You should keep that in mind because what we sell are the industrial services and the assembling of these modules. So it's true that we have also components, but we do not have all the components because the way Volkswagen is dealing with that, they are mandating some of the components we are assembling.

So that's one point. I think to be clear, don't understand automatically that this significant growth in Bratislava will generate automatically the average profitability we have in Europe.

Michel Favre

And of course, as operational leverage, as it is a new plant, it's not at all the same figure. Operational leverage means additional volume in an existing facility, so clearly leveraging all our machinery, et cetera. So I repeat, 15% is the minimum operational leverage we are expecting for the additional volume we have said, 2% in Europe, et cetera, et cetera.

Patrick Koller

What I haven't told you is how many launches will we have in 2018 versus 2017. In fact, we will have a little bit more launches in '18, 220 versus 200, about, in 2017. But what is also true is that the complexity of what we will have to deal with and consequently the risks associated to these launches, will be lower, significantly lower, than what we had to deal with in 2017.

We do not have greenfields. We are launching in existing plants with existing teams. And we will, in many cases, replace existing businesses, and in other places, extend the plant activity.

So we are not at all in the same level of risk. But we, nevertheless, have insignificant activity in terms of launches, which is corresponding to the growth we are providing we show to you.

Lello Della Ragione

Thank you.

Operator

Kai Mueller of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Kai Mueller

Thank you for your time. Just a quick one, two, if I may, one on the structure of the group. You obviously have your seating business and Interior businesses that work alongside quite well and then you have your Clean Mobility business. How do you really see synergies between these business lines?

And have you ever thought about other parts - I mean, you have done a disposal beforehand and you've been talking about additional business lines, possibly a fourth business line. What would it be or sort of what of direction would we be looking at.

And sorry to come back again to your guidance as well on the organic growth, just to understand in your organic growth outperformance guidance, how much in what you had last year in JV integration would be taken into consideration for that in terms of a percentage point?

Patrick Koller

So we are considering seating and Interior being totally 2 separated entities because the processes, the logics are different and it is also because our customers are considering them separately. This said, we are - we have built a bridge between these 2 activities, which we call Cockpit of the Future.

We strongly believe that in the future, we, as an integrator, we will have to deal with the different functions which will be proposed to the consumers in the interior when the car will become autonomous, but even before because it is always autonomous for at least 3 passengers. So this bridge is linked to technology, which are now dedicated to this Cockpit of the Future.

For example, we have invested in a sound management bubble, which is in this Cockpit of the Future entity. We have the architecture, the global architecture, which is in the Cockpit of the Future. We have included in our infotainment, in our electronic and software capabilities, the sensoric and the data analytics, which are linked to that.

The idea here is to have something, which will probably be quite similar to what is happening in houses, is to have the minimum possible sensors, which have to be located at strategic places inside the cockpit, which will provide raw data.

And these data for analytics and artificial intelligence will be filtered, treated in order to provide pertinent information's to activate different functionalities. What we believe in the future is that we will see probably more and more interactions between the different components and that we might add some of these components and subsystems inside the interior. It's the case of lighting, for example, which is becoming more relevant; displays, which are becoming also more important.

HMI systems, how you will interface with the cars. On the other side, we have Sustainable Mobility and here the game is to depollute thermal engines and the regulations will increase the value of this depollution.

And simultaneously, work on a zero mission offer, which is going through hybrid solutions with energy recovery solutions, lightweight solutions, fuel cell solutions and we are, here, really quite advanced and this is why I said that we will start our Markets Day in May with a follow-up of what we explained in 2017.

Now you said what would be the additional activity we could buy and what are the characteristics, we should have a link with this activity. It cannot be something completely new for us without any kind of proximity.

This activity should be a leading activity on the market, leading or number 2, but not less than that. It should be an accretive activity for us in margin and cash generation. It should have a significant, maybe it is linked to the second parameter, technology content aligned with mega trends, which will allow to boost further our growth in the next future.

And if it would allow us to add customers or even new fields of customers to our portfolio, we would be interested to look at that. So you understand that these opportunities, we don't have thousands of them. They are rare, and we are scanning the market on a very regular basis.

We have clear ideas of what would be of interest for us and what would be less of interest for us, and when we will see an opportunity popping up, we will certainly deal with that.

Michel Favre

There was a second question about the contribution of the JV. The JV Shanghai [ph] JV Pernambuco were consolidated early last year, so story is finished. It is in. And for the new JVs, first, BYD and Wuling, they will be progressively consolidated Q2 and Q3. I have given a figure of €200 million-plus on sales. So if you prefer, more or less 1%.

Kai Mueller

And that comes in as your organic growth again or fiscal?

Michel Favre

Sorry? It is inside. It is inside the 7%, yes.

Kai Mueller

Okay. And then maybe just a follow-up as well. You've had obviously your Parrot investment that you showcased quite heavily at the CES conference early this year. Can you just update us what's sort of your long-term strategy with that investment is to possibly increase the stakes in it and what your long-term ambition is, what you want to do with them?

Michel Favre

With whom, sorry? Parrot?

Kai Mueller

Parrot?

Patrick Koller

Parrot is - has a know0how, which is differentiating them really on the market today. They have a 7 years of experience of Android. And when you consider Android O, which is the Android Auto, there is bricks, which are missing in order to be able to use it as such in a car.

So we are providing these bricks and we are also providing the capabilities to tailor-made applications and to integrate customer specificities into the platform. What we think, and this is what I - we will clearly detail during our May event, what we think is that we have to add in Parrot, Coagent and maybe we will have to extend this network.

We will have to integrate 4 different bricks, software and electronic based, understanding that we don't want to integrate ourselves in electronics. We want to stay fabless.

We believe electronics is becoming a commodity. But when you consider the full cockpit and when you think about that sensors and data analytics, when you think about HMI, when you think about health and wellness, you see that there's new fields, which are very interesting.

On top of this, we believe that we have to provide platforms inside the car, which will allow the consumers to enter the car with their selected systems. We showed during the CES and we did that together with Accenture and with Amazon, an Alexa integration.

And what I think is that when you will have the use of these systems and more intensive use, which is including transactions, payments, you will not want to have to be interfaced by several systems because sensitive information belonging to you, individual information's, are needed for these systems to work.

So - and you will know the system and you will have an understanding of - in which case, you can trust the answer and in which case you have to question the answer. So that during your journey, during the day, from home to the car to the office, you will want continuity. And these are the missions our software electronic organization will have to take care of.

Michel Favre

If I can mention one technical precision. Parrot today is consolidated in equity. In January - 1st of January '19, we will convert the convertible bonds, we will take the majority stake and we will fully consolidate it from '19 onwards.

Kai Mueller

Okay, excellent. On Coagent, just to understand, does that also flow through your organic growth this year?

Patrick Koller

Yes.

Michel Favre

Yes.

Kai Mueller

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Ashik Kurian of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Ashik Kurian

Hi, thanks for taking questions. I just have a few accounting ones left. Just on working capital assumption for 2018, you basically told us EBITDA will be over €2 billion, so that's at least €100 million increase. CapEx is going to be lower by €100 million.

So to kind of reconcile to your guidance, are you expecting working capital to be a headwind in '18? I mean, you had strong tailwinds from payables over the last couple of years, so just wondering if we've come to the end of working capital tailwinds for you. That's the first question.

The second, I'm not sure if I got it in your introductory remarks, but you have mentions regarding the change in the U.S. tax rate. What is the impact on both the P&L and also on the cash flow because you currently pay a higher cash tax than the P&L one. And just a clarification, should we assume 100% dividend payout for your minorities going forward?

Michel Favre

Okay. On working capital, I will give the cash flow guidance. It is zero evolution this year, knowing that with the growth, we should be positive so it is under optimization. But as Patrick was mentioning, we are putting in place a supplementary plan because we want to deliver more cash. So it is one of our key guidance.

And of course, working capital will contribute to that. Going to your question about cash tax in U.S., we have - we had in the past, because it is already finished, some tax losses carryforward. We have some - we take advantage partially, but - not completely, but partially about the new tax regulation.

So I can give you the guidance that probably we'll gain something like 5 points of corporate tax rate in U.S., which means 1 point for the group. So this is our first understanding because we need the final text to be secured.

But we will take advantage of the new tax, I will say, reforms in U.S. On the cash point basis, I think in U.S. we will continue to pay a very low level because we have a high level of R&D tax credit, on which we can match the corporate tax to pay.

Ashik Kurian

The dividend payout for minorities?

Michel Favre

Sorry, dividend payout for minorities, we have a strategy that usually more or less 70% of the minority interests are paid as dividends. We don't want to have cash, and we don't have today, we don't have a lot of cash inside the JVs with our partners. So you can take €70 million, something like that, for this year.

Ashik Kurian

Okay. And can I just clarify, did you just answer to the previous question that Coagent would be included in the organic growth and not as scope? And I'm just wondering why that is because you've just bought a stake in the company, right?

Michel Favre

Yes, yes. But anyway, as we are doing, I will give you all the figures.

Ashik Kurian

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Patrick Koller

Okay. Thank you, thank you very much. This is concluding our session. You are, again, kindly invited to join us in May 15 for our Markets Day where, I'm sure, you will get a lot of additional details. Thank you very much.

Michel Favre

Thank you.

