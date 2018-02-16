Quick Take

Drug giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has announced an agreement to acquire Flatiron Health for $1.9 billion.

Flatiron has developed a robust software system called OncoCloud; it helps all parts of the drug research and treatment industries improve their operations.

Roche will operate Flatiron as a separate entity which reduces integration risk, allows Flatiron to continue to increase its market position between many different users, and enables greater flexibility in case the deal doesn't work out.

Target Company

New York-based Flatiron was founded in 2012 to provide granular analysis of each cancer patient to assist researchers, academics, administrators, and physicians to improve the quality of care.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Nat Turner, who was previously a product manager at Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) as a result of its acquisition of his previously-founded firm Invite Media.

Below is an overview video of Flatiron's focus on community oncologists:

Flatiron's primary offerings for community oncology include:

OncoEMR

OncoBilling

OncoAnalytcs

OncoTrials

Value-Based Care

In addition, it also provides data to life sciences and drug development firms as well as academics and hospitals.

Investors in Flatiron invested a total of $313 million between three funding rounds and included acquiring firm Roche, GV (Google Ventures), and numerous institutional investors such as private equity, venture capital, angel groups, and individual investors.

Market & Competition

The healthcare IT market is a phase of significant expansion, as new software approaches combine with the imperative to reduce costs and increase efficiencies across the supply chain.

According to a 2015 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global healthcare IT market is expected to reach $280 billion in size by 2021, representing a CAGR of 15.9% from 2016.

While the growth rate encompasses all major product areas within Healthcare IT, it is quite high given the rather large market size baseline level of $134 billion in 2016.

According to the report, the main drivers for this expected growth are:

The majority of the demand for healthcare IT solutions is driven by the growing need to reduce healthcare costs while adhering to the regulatory requirements set by government organizations for ensuring safety, security, and confidentiality of patient information. The growing adoption of health information exchanges (HIEs) and EHR systems and improved quality of care and clinical outcomes are some of the other factors driving market growth. In addition to the growing demand for information technology solutions from healthcare providers, the growing need for healthcare insurance providers to efficiently manage a comprehensive record of claims and reimbursements is also expected to contribute to the growth of the global healthcare IT market during the forecast years.

Competitive vendors that provide related healthcare IT software include:

Foundation Medicine

Interventic Insights

Elekta

Eviti

Syapse

Oncology Analytics

NurseNav Oncology

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Roche disclosed the acquisition price as $1.9 billion for the remaining 87.4% of Flatiron stock that it didn't already own.

As of December 31, 2017, Roche had $12.41 billion in cash and short-term investments on hand, so appears to have ample resources with which to pay the purchase price.

Roche is acquiring Flatiron as part of its increasing focus on personalized treatments for patients. This is no doubt driven by a trend in drug development toward personalized cancer approaches that promise to provide improved patient outcomes.

As Roche CEO Daniel O'Day stated in the deal announcement:

This is an important step in our personalised healthcare strategy for Roche, as we believe that regulatory-grade real-world evidence is a key ingredient to accelerate the development of, and access to, new cancer treatments. As a leading technology company in oncology, Flatiron Health is best positioned to provide the technology and data analytics infrastructure needed not only for Roche but for oncology research and development efforts across the entire industry.

Roche's stock has risen on the February 15 announcement as the chart below indicates. It appears word of the deal may have leaked as early as the 14th since the stock started its rise on that day:

Post-acquisition, Roche intends for Flatiron to 'continue its current business model, network of partnerships, and overall objectives. The integrity of segregated patient protected health information will be preserved, as will dedicated sales and marketing, provider-facing and life science business activities.'

So, for the time being at least, Flatiron will continue as a separate subsidiary providing services to the 'entire healthcare industry.'

In practice, I wonder how Roche's big pharma competitors will react to this deal, since surely several of them have existing data sharing relationships with and benefits from the Flatiron Health software.

I suspect we'll see some defections wherever those competitors deem the benefits don't outweigh the potential costs. But, as long as they are primarily receivers of data that Flatiron aggregates, then it shouldn't be a problem.

Roche is paying a steep price to acquire Flatiron, but in return is obtaining an asset that fits with its strategic objectives in the major market of cancer research and personalized treatment.

The deal was likely not valued on a revenue basis since Flatiron probably didn't have much in the way of revenues.

Management appears to be 'skating to where the puck will be' with this deal. Public investors appear to agree so far. With Flatiron to operate as a subsidiary and Roche's existing familiarity with the firm as a result of its previous investment, integration risk should be minimal.

As a separate entity, if Flatiron doesn't work out for Roche, the company can always sell it to someone else who can make more of it.

So, this deal structure makes sense, and I expect Roche will benefit over the medium-term as a result.

