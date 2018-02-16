iShares High Yield ETF And U.S. High-Yield Market Outlook: Week Ending February 9, 2018
by: Lighthouse Research
Summary
HYG lost 147 bps on the last week, after dropping by 175 bps the week before, marking the worst two weeks period since November 2016 (-3.26% back then).
Treasuries felt relief last week after fund managers started rebalancing their equity and debt portfolios towards UST: 10-year government bonds added just 1.8 bps, compared to 18.1 bps the week.
Thus, the main reason for HYG decline was widening risk premiums: OAS widened from 320 bps to 368 bps.
Underlying HYG portfolio lost on the week 131 bps, while other changes were caused by other distortions.
From this week and on our High Yield Outlook will be based on HYG ETF as well as its underlying portfolio. The ETF’s portfolio at the moment contains 1024 bonds and similarly to