iShares High Yield ETF And U.S. High-Yield Market Outlook: Week Ending February 9, 2018

Summary

HYG lost 147 bps on the last week, after dropping by 175 bps the week before, marking the worst two weeks period since November 2016 (-3.26% back then).

Treasuries felt relief last week after fund managers started rebalancing their equity and debt portfolios towards UST: 10-year government bonds added just 1.8 bps, compared to 18.1 bps the week.

Thus, the main reason for HYG decline was widening risk premiums: OAS widened from 320 bps to 368 bps.

Underlying HYG portfolio lost on the week 131 bps, while other changes were caused by other distortions.