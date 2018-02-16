Ford: Is It Worth Staying Long For The Dividend?

Ford (F) has had a rough go at it for a number of years as automotive manufacturers like Ford and General Motors Company (GM) [other than Tesla (TSLA)] have been underperforming the broad market.

Source: Ford

Trade Idea

Subject to the discussion below, if you own Ford and want to keep it, you might consider protecting yourself against further downside by increasing your dividend/reducing your basis. One way to do that is by selling covered calls.

To keep it simple, part of an options price is determined by implied volatility (IV). With the recent severe downward price, Ford's IV is much higher than it has been for the stock on average. This means that we are in a more advantageous environment (for the vega component of the stock option price) for selling covered calls which increases one's income. For example, Ford's March 29 $11 calls are currently trading at $0.24 per contract.

Each contract represents 100 shares. So, if you own 1,000 shares, you could sell 10 contracts at $0.24 which equates to pocketing an extra $240 subject to commissions. The idea is that you would continue to sell out-of-the-money call options like this each month (or so) to generate additional income. The worst-case scenario is that the stock goes above 11 before March 29 and the buyer of the call you sold takes the stock from you at 11 per share.

Sales & Earnings Overview

While Telsa is in the vehicle business, I view it as a very different type of company compared to Ford and GM. As such, I will refrain from comparing Tesla here and save that for a different article.

On the sales side, Ford posted positive sales growth 2017 October-December, while GM saw consistent year-over-year (YoY) declines. Ford's revenue was $38.5 billion compared to GM of $37.7 billion.

Ford had a mixed 2017 4Q. Revenue was $41.3 billion, which rose 6.7% YOY which beat analyst expectations by $4.3 billion. 4Q2017 EPS was $0.39, a $0.03 miss versus analyst expectations.

GM had strong quarterly earnings. Revenue of $37.7 billion, fell 5% YOY. Adjusted 4Q2017 EPS was $1.65, $0.27 ahead of estimates. This set up GM with the best-ever fourth quarter in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes - $3.1 billion, a rate up 18.7 percent from last year.

Technical Analysis

We have not seen Ford closing prices this low since 2012. A key support of 11 was pierced and the stock is trading well below its 20-day moving average. However, the RSI is below 50 but oversold. The stock is trading below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages of 11.09 and 11.98, respectively. There appears to be more downside risk.

Source: Fidelity stock charts

GM's stock price has moved in line with the broader markets which is to be expected. The stock is trading just below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages of 42.61 and 42.51, respectively. There appears to be more risk of downside.

Source: Fidelity stock charts

Dividends

Ford's dividend yield is 5.6% while GM's is 3.6%. Ford's dividend is very tempting, and I don't believe there is a risk of Ford cutting its dividend anytime soon. However, if earnings come under pressure, the dividend will eventually be cut. If you are chasing yield and are a long-term investor, Ford might be a decent company to own. However, given the overall industry weakness, the high levels of consumer debt (discussed below) as well as the breakdown in the technical patterns, it appears one would want to be prudent and wait to invest in Ford.

For many people, Ford is a sacred cow - the dividend is all that matters. However, one needs to be careful just to buy and/or hold a stock just for its dividend. For example, if you were a buy and hold Ford investor starting in 2002, you would have nothing but the dividend to show for the holding period. If, however, you bought in 1998, you would be approximately 50% underwater in the stock. Yes, one could reinvest dividends. Yes, it's a good yield. However, I think there are better uses of your money for risk and return rather than Ford. Frankly, GM might be the better stock to own at this time if you feel like you want exposure to the automotive industry.

2008 Repeat

I still believe that US auto sales could have a repeat of 2008. Consumers have taken on too much debt - over-extended - to buy the best and shiny now rather than waiting to purchase when they could afford something.

Simply put - Americans have too much debt. As regular readers of my work will see, again and again, freedom - true financial freedom - does not come from having debt. The message is and always will be: pay cash for depreciating assets. When times are good, pay down debt and increase your savings.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Center for Microeconomic Data's recent report - Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit - reveals that 'total household debt reached a new peak in the fourth quarter of 2017, rising $193 billion to reach $13.15 trillion. Balances climbed 1.6 percent on mortgages, 0.7 percent on auto loans, 3.2 percent on credit cards, and 1.5 percent on student loans this past quarter.'

Aggregate household debt balances increased in the fourth quarter of 2017, for the 14th consecutive quarter and are now $473 billion higher than the previous (2008:Q3) peak of $12.68 trillion. As of December 31, 2017, total household indebtedness was $13.15 trillion, a $193 billion (1.5 percent) increase from the third quarter of 2017. Overall, household debt is now 17.9 percent above the 2013Q2 trough.

Simply put, we, collectively, are living beyond our means. This very well could mean that our debt levels are too high and it will delay people from buying new cars.

This doesn't bode well for the car industry that needs a constant hit of new sales. This will also have a longer-term drag on companies like U.S. Steel (X) even though it might see a bounce due to a Fibonacci retracement.

Summary

While the dividend is tempting, I would not own Ford (or GM) at this time. I continue to want to see Ford in the 9.24 level before committing funds. Covered calls might be an attractive alternative to selling stock that you own.

Additional Disclosure

