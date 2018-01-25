Nordea Bank's (NRDEF) CEO Casper von Koskull on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nordea Bank AB (OTCPK:NRDEF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call January 25, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Rodney Alfven - Investor Relations

Casper von Koskull - Chief Executive Officer and President

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen - Group Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Andreas Hakansson - Exane BNP Paribas

Magnus Andersson - ABG

Peter Kessiakoff - SEB

Jan Wolter - Credit Suisse

Willis Palermo - Goldman Sachs

Vivek Gautam - JPMorgan

Kim Bergoe - Deutsche Bank

Jens Hallen - Carnegie

Maths Liljedahl - Handelsbanken

Nicolas McBeath - DNB

Robin Rane - Kepler Cheuvreux

Adrian Cighi - RBC

Johan Ekblom - UBS

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Namita Samtani - Macquarie

Amal Shah - Redburn

Paulina Sokolova - Barclays

Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley

Jacob Kruse - Autonomous

Operator

Good morning and welcome to this presentation of the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year Result 2017 for Nordea Bank. My name is Rodney Alfven, and I'm heading up the Investor Relations at Nordea. We will start the press conference with a presentation of the Group CEO and President, Mr. Casper von Koskull. Then there would be opportunities for the journalists to have individual interviews with Casper. And for the number nerds, we will have an in-depth Q&A session with Torsten Hagen Jorgensen, our Group COO and Deputy CEO. So, Casper, please welcome. The stage is yours.

Casper von Koskull

Hi everybody, good to have you here. Another quarter, another year. Let me suggest start first by summarizing both the quarter and the full-year, what I see as kind of the key highlights and of course we need to start with the kind of economic environment. I think, I said, last time I stood here is that the seven years or seven plus years I have been with Nordea, this is really the first time when we have seen pretty solid synchronized growth in all of our four whole markets. First time really in seven years. That means also that in our core business we’ve had pretty stable and both margins and volumes margins, so nothing dramatic there.

We have and we have been pretty clear that we have over the last two years really de-risked the bank. We have actually reduced exposures in some of our more risky segments such as shipping and offshore and in Russia. And overall, we have been de-risking, that of course has impacted revenue, no doubt, but I think it has been the right thing to do because it has also impacted and improved credit quality, and going forward of course it will benefit us.

And other, I think feature of particularly the later part of the year in the last quarter is of course that we have seen unprecedented low volatility that has impacted our fair value line. This is a volatility level that we probably haven't seen since the 1960s and that probably is one of the features, particularly in the fourth quarter where we have a meaningfully weaker fair value line, mostly also driven by some fair value adjustments. So, when I look at maybe the profit development, I have to say I’m not satisfied.

Having said that, I don't - putting in the context of the transformation that we’re going through, I’m not concerned and I actually expect the really profit to start improving given all the actions that we are taking in 2018. What we have been doing in the last two years in particular, we’ve been really building a more robust and more resilient bank with the investments we’ve done into risk compliance, IT remediations, et cetera. We have de-risked the bank as I said. We have simplified the bank and we are now in a position really to focus on accelerating the transformation and really driving the business for our customers.

So, I’m extremely pleased where we are and really coming to this step of driving the bank forward. When we look at the efficiency, the cost that I have said, we have invested heavily in the last two years. I already see in the fourth quarter, the turn in cost, I mean if you look at on a quarterly basis we see a meaningful and significant reduction in cost, which is of course only the beginning of what we have been saying. I can, with confidence reiterate our cost target for 2018 at 4.9 billion and then of course a gradual decline to 4.8 billion.

I’ll come into these numbers in more detail, but I think the important thing here is to know that these are P&L costs that when you look at cash cost and particularly our ability to improve capital generation, it will be substantial in the coming years in our plan. When we look at our credit quality, very solid, actually improving, very solid improving, and I don't see any - going forward any change on that trend either. And then of course I think the highlight always is our strong capital generation. We have never been as strong on the capital side as today.

At 19.5 core Tier 1 and with a buffer to our - to the requirement of almost 200 basis points, I think it is something that we have always said, we can generate capital, we do generate capital and we are a strong profitable and stable - strong bank. That also gives us the confidence to deliver on our dividend policy, where I think we have been very clear over the years that we have a progressive dividend policy, and we are delivering on that by increasing our dividend to EUR 0.60.

The proposal of course I fully recognize this is a proposal by the board to the AGM and of course the AGM in March should and hopefully will approve it, but it actually shows that capital generation and the dividend policy that we have laid out is something that we have and will continue to deliver on.

I do remember standing here 12 months ago, and there were always these questions, can you do it? Of course, we can do it. We have shown that we can do it, and we will do it also going forward. So that’s kind of the highlights of 2017. Highlights also of the last quarter. So, I think we're moving into 2018 with a lot of confidence and actually now accelerating the transformation and actually delivering much more to our customers and being very customer focused.

When I look at the kind of numbers kind of highlight, yes income has been under pressure. We see full year decline, slight decline at 3% towards last year, NII is roughly flat, but here we have to remember the thing I already said, we have de-risked the bank and that of course is reflected in the NII line, and the other thing of course is we have to remember we are also not consolidating our - both the corporations anymore. So that is also an impact, something that impacts that line. Very healthy growth in the fee and commission line, and of course the fair value line, particularly when you look at the fourth quarter, you see a very big difference to last year.

So, the fair value volatility is something that you see here. On expenses, we did predict and promise a total year expense growth between 3% and 5%. So, we kind of bang in the middle of that. And most importantly, we actually now see also a turned with quite a meaningful decline quarter-on-quarter in terms of last quarter - last year and last quarter in 2016. And of course, the one I already said, a very, very strong solid CET1 ratio of 19.5. Those really are kind of the number highlights that I would put forward.

If you look at a little bit more detail, the net interest income, a 5% decline, but again mostly driven by the fact that as I already said, because when we look at in more detail and if you take out the de-risking of what we have done, particularly in the segments that we kind of view as somewhat more risky, which I think again is the right thing that we have done, we have said that we would do it, you actually see underlying growth over the last two years in our core business of 5%.

So, we actually grow in a healthy way in the core business, but really that shift in de-risking and focus that we have put in place of course infects the NII line. When we look at fee and commission line, we have a growth from the last quarter, mainly driven by asset management, so healthy numbers there. Somewhat lower fee commission in the payments and cut side, and again very good activity in DCM and corporate finance, which I will come back to. We are the leading Nordic Bank in this area, DCM and corporate finance as the leading wholesale bank of the region, which also reflects the numbers. So, I am pleased with those numbers.

Then on, still on fee commission when we look at kind of the asset under management it is largely unchanged. Here there is some flow, which is negative because we have some structural changes, we have actually moved some of our savings from our wealth business to our personal banking business, which effects that and then also we have closed our Zürich branch, which also has some impact, but solid growth in our international institutional business and I think the most important thing or most - the thing that I am most proud of is actually the fact that when you look at a three-year period, a 92% of composites outperformed the benchmarks.

And that actually speak something also for active management that we have always said, has a place in the investment community. Very, very solid performance throughout all of our activities. Something I’m extremely pleased of. When I - then look at the fair value, when you look at that you really see the big swing, particularly fourth quarter in 2017 versus fourth quarter in 2016, mostly actually driven by fair value adjustments. I mean that Delta between within the two quarters is some $70 million [ph], which probably explains the large part of that swing. That is part of the nature of the business and then of course I have mentioned already the extremely low volatility.

On this area, when I just look at how the year has started the month of January is already different from what we saw in the last quarter of last year. So, I already see a better picture on this side. Key driver, we're not unique there. I think that is something that has been a feature of the market there. Cost, I already mentioned, but something that we really should look at. Those cost increases that we said and predicted between 3% and 5%, now we come with the cost increase bang in the middle. We actually had cost growth at much faster level in the first half of 2017, and then we curtailed that in the second half and then particularly in the fourth quarter, which we actually said we would do and actually come in-line with what we had promised.

When we look at where the cost growth comes from, it is about again building a more robust, resilient bank, actually leading dealing with the legacy, which we know can start then focusing on in the future. It is across cost growth that actually, I have always said, we want to do it, we will do it, and we had done it, and now we can start focusing on the transformation driving down cost and of course delivering more to our customers. When we look at the cost, maybe more from that plan that we have to 2021, yes on a P&L level we have said that we will be at 4.9 in 2018, and take down cost by 300 million until 221.

But we would look at, if you take out kind of depreciation and amortizations, then we actually will decrease by 600 million, but we will also reduce and we can reduce now also our cash spend on the investments. So, we will actually be generating almost $1 billion by end of 221, more than a billion in cash cost, which of course will be a very strong capital generation coming from these improvements of anywhere between 75 to 85 basis points per annum capital generation given what we are now doing.

So, I think there has been maybe little bit too much focus just on P&L cost development rather than looking at what we really are doing in terms of cash cost and how we actually are now developing the bank. That’s something I just wanted to highlight. Credit quality not much more to say, I think in the trend is very clear, the credit book is very solid, it’s improving and when I also look now going forward, I don't actually see any change in at least in the coming of course, nobody can see too far out, but at least when I look at the coming quarters don't see any change in the credit quality picture.

The common Tier 1 development, a healthy improvement from 9.2 to 9.5, but here I want to emphasize the fact that we have already included an Article III buffer and are already taking out the - taking into account the rear increase that we will have with the Finnish mortgage flows that are coming in 2018. So that is already calculated into the number of 19.5. So, we are well prepared for that. And I think again I want to highlight the thing that we did late last year, the issuance on an additional Tier 1 instrument at a record low rate of 3.5%, that is the lowest you’ve seen and this is an instrument that is very close to capital.

Tell us something about what the market says and believes about the solidity, the strength of Nordea and its franchise. It’s not only the capital level, but also the buffer we’re now meaningfully above the buffer that we have said that we would operate between 50 and 150, we are at almost 190. So, I think again healthy buffer to take the business forward. And that gives us of course the confidence for the board to propose to the shareholders an increase in the dividend in-line with what we had said that we have a progressive dividend policy and of course that is the dividend policy that we will also follow going forward.

So that’s basically I guess the key highlights of the numbers, the key numbers and the key development. If I then may be use some words on the transformation itself, what are we doing, what’s actually now happening, and what have we done. And what we have done is, I think maybe not always come into focus is that we have actually used the last two years in a major ramp up in building as I said, a more robust, more resilient bank. Big investments in compliance and operational risk, which we have done in financial crime.

We in our technology infrastructure changing the whole IT approach the models, IT remediations, so this is something that we have said, we would do, we have done and by building a more robust more resilient bank we can then take the next step. In addition to that of course, we have de-risked the bank, as I said, we’ve simplified the bank, and we have fundamentally built a stronger amount from the balance sheet point of view, a very, very good position to then take the bank forward in the transformation.

I think, I’ve always said to be able to do transformation to focus on current, you really need to have in a way deal with some of the legacy issues that we all - we as a bank and all bank have, and we actually are not fully there of course yet, but I think a big, big heavy lifting has been done in the last two years, which gives us then the confidence to now move forward.

In terms of our core bank platform, I think it’s there to of course ultimately make us a much more fast moving agile bank with much lower push to run, IE efficiency, improved operational risk and of course ultimately better customer satisfaction with much faster rollout of new products and services. And we are now in our very heavy execution phase already.

We are own budget, and we are now in January, February really heavily moving into the kind of loan and deposit side in Finland, and of course will continue to roll out. So, this is now reality, and is actually one of the core, not the only thing, but it is really at the core of making us a truly digital bank, lower operational risk, much higher efficiency, but most importantly will be able to react much, much faster to customer demands.

So, very important part of our transformation. That will actually allow us to become much - as I said, more rollout, more things - we have now rolled out and is not only when the platform is in place, it’s already today. We have now rolled out a new mobile bank in Finland that will be rolled out in the other countries in 2018. We have launched the open banking platform, we have the Chatbots in place. We have very good cooperation with - collaboration with external, we did the Apple Pay last year, with peer-to-peer payment providers. Vipps in Norway, MobilePay in Denmark, Siirto in Finland, and of course, Swish here in - this is the future.

This is the future that we are now, will more and more frequently roll-out new services and products and we will of course, as I said, it is now on a more accelerated basis that we can move forward. The legal structure change that we did after the beginning of this year was an important part of actually building One Nordea. And in that context, you also need to see the bank's proposed move to the banking union.

This is not about Finland versus Sweden or Sweden versus Finland, this is about actually moving the bank now that has changed its legal structure, brands you find it, so that we can operate as one bank, eventually also with one operating core bank system, we will then move under an oversight and regular regime, which actually has the stability predictability and a level playing field, which we need to have as a bank with four whole markets.

We need to be in that peer group of large European banks. This is not about a so-called [indiscernible] as we say here in Sweden. Very confident this is the right thing for the bank to do and of course this is something for the shareholders to approve in March, when we get to the AGM. Naturally, I have had many, many discussions with shareholders, feel very positive about this because this is the right thing for the bank, right thing for its customers, its employees, and its shareholders, but it’s a really important and strategic and part of actually building One Nordea.

Customers, I mean, I think the most important thing we have is our customers, and I - we always talk about where are you, customer satisfaction, and I have two emphasize again both to you and all our internal people, the one we look at our kind of segments where we are, particularly our most demanding customer. Looking at wholesale bank, we are the Nordic champion in all the key segments that are important in wholesale banking, be it equities, fixed income securities, risk management, and also one of the leaders in green bonds. That actually speaks, right?

We have continued to keep our position if anything strengthened our position and as I have always said in this business it is important to be one of the, if not the leader and we are the leader. Very important for revenue and profit generation, very proud of that and that of course is a Testament what our customers believe and think of us. When we also look at many of the other areas, we have again very demanding customers, we look at our private banking that kind of rewards they are getting also in transaction banking, which I think is a very important element in for banking going forward with all the payment it’s the second year in a row where we again voted as the best transaction bank in the region.

Same thing as I said, in the large corporate, again we have been voted by our customers as the leading bank in the region and so on. We are also willing to give value to our customers because we have also been selected as the price cutter, price cutter being actually giving better prices, challenging the online brokers because when we actually deal with customers and making ourselves more efficient it is about giving more value to customers, more value in terms of service, but also more value in terms of price. So, we actually show that we can do that. So, I think this is, having said that am I satisfied with the customer satisfaction overall, of course not.

We are working on that, but everything we are doing now and accelerating has only one purpose and that is actually customer satisfaction. And to do that, I think it is important that we are - to understand that we are moving into a new world. We are not going to do it only by ourselves. Yes, I think we have put the right things in place to be more innovative through both Nordea ventures, our incubators - internal incubators, our fintech hubs that we know are part of, but we also do it with partners.

This is now much more a business where you need to collaborate and I think the important thing has been that we should be the partner of choice to fin companies and other players when they want to do business in the Nordic region, and I think we have shown that and that is actually a very important part, it’s an early part, but it’s a very important part of the strategy going forward that we can collaborate with others, open banking, mobile pay as an example, we can collaborate with others to create better customer propositions. And in a way win together.

Collaboration is the key and I think being the - and wanting to be, and being the preferred partner in a region like this is actually a very important element to put in place, which I think we are in good progress in doing. And then lastly, but not least, I already mentioned 92% have in terms of fun performance have on a three-year basis have actually beat the composite benchmarks in Sweden, in Norway, and in Denmark when we look at our performance on those funds. We also show you need to provide value to customers and this is actually providing value when you are - and an interesting thing here also in terms of sustainability EST. So, first time in an ESG fund is the top performer. I think that’s something to really, really do note.

Sustainability, social responsibility a fund, top performance, actually tells you something about where we should be and where the future should be. That’s the way it should be. With that I actually want to thank you all. I know we have Rodney showing that we need to rush because we will have many journalists that we will have to address, Torsten will address all the analysts here with detailed questions, but with that I just want to conclude and thank you all for coming and look forward to seeing you in three months.

Rodney Alfven

Thank you, Casper. So those of you who are looking for interviews, please follow Casper and Mr. [indiscernible]. And then the rest of you who are interested in number crunching, please stay. So, we will wait till everyone has left. So, we start with Andreas, followed by Magnus and Peter.

Andreas Hakansson

Thank you. It is Andreas from Exane BNP Paribas. On your comments on margins, I remembered in Q3 you said that margins are stable across the board and now you say that you see margin pressure in all business areas. So, something must have changed quite significantly in the quarter, and then when I look at the different retail divisions, you are - your NII is declining faster than your loan growth in all countries apart from Sweden, so can you tell us, what the margin is really doing in Denmark, Finland, and Norway, where is this big margin pressure coming from?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Personally, I’m most disappointed about Denmark. So, I think we see the development in Denmark have been probably a little of the surprise, which is a combination of, in general quite a lot of margin pressure across more list of products, but also that we have seen a mix effect in Denmark that are slightly higher, you can say than we have maybe wished for. So, we have that effect there. I think, what have also happened is that, we have had a relatively good development in Norway onto November where we saw an increase in the competition there, one of the key players lowered that margins.

We have in Sweden seen, as you have probably followed, we have seen a lack of momentum that we want to tune somewhat to secure that there is a better level of volume and business momentum. So, we have also taken an initiative on the pricing side in Sweden. So, you can say since last time if anything Denmark have come out slightly worse competition has picked up in Norway and that we have our self, taking decisions, we switch of margins in Sweden. So, that’s probably the key changes since Q3.

Andreas Hakansson

And then Casper writes in his statement that he expects a slight growth in revenues in 2018, could you tell us - because when I look at the NII and the progression over year and I see how much Russia has been shrinking and I see the decline in the key divisions. Do you see any chance at all that NII could be growing?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I think, I will put it in the way that I do think that we see now, slightly higher pressure on NIM if we take that in isolation than we did in Q3. I think we have, we can have slight hope that the intensifying competition we have seen in Norway, now we do have a higher kind of cyclical buffer in Norway. So, let us see if that will not have an effect. We have the risk-weighted flows in Finland, let us see if that could have an effect. So, I’m slightly more positive hopefully for Finland, but all in all taking into account NIM and everything looks at best flattish, I agree with that full-year 2017 over 2018.

If we then look on the volumes, you can see that, first of all, I think we have reason to believe as I think we also disclosed in Q3 that in general the focus we have had in 2017 and 2016 has been somewhat inward focused in all the transformation. I think we have seen the peak of transformation, I think we have seen now the - 2018 being the first full year where all the investments we have done recently will now start contributing. Even the biggest and most long-term strategic program is said to deliver a true customer functionality here in February i.e. core banking program.

Mobile rollout, payment related rollouts, so we have reason to believe that if you look on volume, the volume company, on the personal banking side, everything else is equal, I think we are set for seeing somewhat better momentum, if we look on the CPP side, I think the deselection there will continue, but also there you will see support by the rollout of new functionalities and take into solution et cetera. So, maybe the volume effect will be slightly more positive, 2017 versus 2018, and then not least you can say in wholesale banking and I think we are more list on with Russia, I think there might be slightly more to do with the shipping, oil and offshore portfolio, IET selection, but I think in general the activity level in wholesale banking is good.

So yes, the jury is still out there, so NIM might not contribute on average that much, but volume could be a more positive contributor then we saw in 2017. So, I will not rule out that. The combination of that will be yes, I mean, volume is something not something we fully control, but I thought that would be how I would look on NII. And then when we talk about slightly higher revenues, of course it is also based on the fact that we do expect, maybe not that much, but some growth in fees, still some growth in saving- related fees, broadly defined. Still having a strong corporate pipeline. So, that will still be fees that. And then I think as we have also tried to outline on the payments lending related and so on type of fees that maybe Q4 was not a fully representative one.

And then finally, net fair value, the underlying activities in Q4 was actually okay, no one knows of course, but I can at least say that January has started somewhat better than Q4 and maybe fully reflects also on the trading activities. So, all of that's in combination is why we there believe in slightly higher revenues.

Rodney Alfven

So, should also, sorry, I forgot to welcome the telephone conference. So, you would of course also have the opportunity to ask questions, but now it is Magnus turn followed by Peter and then Jan Wolter.

Magnus Andersson

Yes, hi, Magnus Andersson at ABG. I also think the income side here is, what is mostly interesting, and also think it looks a bit potentially challenging to achieve underlying income growth year-on-year in 2018. So just on NII, in addition to those volume, the margin discussion, if you add the impact of the resolution fund fee, potentially lower funding cost in Treasury, where do you see that ending up year-on-year in 2018 versus 2017?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes, but I think we, if you should talk in headline terms, I would say it is close to neutral. So, we will have deposit guarantee scheme fees and resolution fees up in the magnitude of plus minus EUR 100 million, we will have the cost of funds down at more or less at the same level and then we will have no one really knows what Treasury is so, but if anything, it might be slightly weaker. So, neutral to slightly negative, but not really significant.

Magnus Andersson

And the de-risk on the volume side of shipping, oil, offshore book, is that, should that flatten out year-on-year or?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I think still we have in the level of EUR 1 billion of de-risking to do in the shipping, oil and offshore portfolio, but then I think that is basically what this, if you look full-year 2017 or 2018 that’s really probably net what we have to do on de-risking that I would say is less because I think the net effects are around that level.

Magnus Andersson

So that and then you have some on Russia still?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I think actually that if, I think we structurally have done the de-risking we want to do in Russia. So, Russia could be everything from 0 to slightly plus.

Magnus Andersson

Then the mortgage volumes in Sweden, we’ve all seen in the statistics that the last two months you have had net outflows and the stock was shrinking, your lowered your price by 6 basis points for the three-month loans or list price, and we have seen in the reported figures that you are around 12 basis points, about the market that might be mixed differences of course et cetera. Do you think, is that enough to regain flows or will that be, will you evaluate that and potentially even more, how do you think about it because it’s a quite important product for the retail section?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Sure. But I think many elements goes into, I think, hopefully improving the business momentum also in Sweden where many measures are taken. A lot of the measures are related to of course the customer experience either focus on customer, customer service, other customer features and pricing so this is what I call adjourning. So, we try all kind of different measures to improve the momentum between. Hopefully, on the back of our ATM it will also normalize a little and all the good underlying efforts will start materializing. So, I think it is more signal of the fact that we are very conscious now and of course, I mean of the five core focus areas a bank can have, income costs, credit capital, and transformation, I think we can actually take four of them right.

So, on four of them I think the outlook is really, really good. Then we have income and now you can say, yes, I think can also check on transformation-related risk what it does to the bank execution risk and so on. I think we saw the peak in Q3, so of course, I think we are a pretty good at moving the focus to where it is now the concerned area and out of the five we have talked about all of them in the last couple of years, now I agree we are moving the attention to the income side. So, hopefully we will start to see benefit of all of that, including being ready to June you can say also on prices, if needed to generate a bit more momentum. We want to optimize NII and want to see some good development there.

Magnus Andersson

And finally, then just on your trading income or net fair value line. With what you have seen now, January - sounds like January started a bit better. This is still 350 to 400, which you see as a normalized quarterly level in this environment.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I think it is between 300 million and 400 million and I think this was clearly an outline and we hope that will also be an outline and investment outline in 2018.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. Thank you.

Rodney Alfven

Now it’s Peter followed by Jan and then we will let the telephone conference in.

Peter Kessiakoff

Yes. Peter Kessiakoff from SEB. First of all, a question on payments and cards, which was down, I think the combination was down some 10% Q-on-Q, and in Q4, if you have any comments there was there anything in particular that happened?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

No, because it was in the combination of, I mean slightly higher than expected expenses and slightly lower than expected income and I think we could not really find a trend pattern in that. So, no, not really.

Peter Kessiakoff

But so, the Q4 level should be - the run rate going forward is that?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I hope not, on that specific type of feature.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay. Then just going to kind of the dividend and the payout ratio on a reported basis, it is a 90%, but as Casper mentioned before, we should also look at kind of the cash generation of the business, and if I actually include intangibles then the payout ratio is 100% or slightly above for 2017. Just going into 2018, the level of intangibles, how should we look at that one? You mentioned at it, they will begin to decline until 2021, but freight and how should we see that trend?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes, if we assume that our capitalization rates will stay unchanged then the growth spend, either the portfolio that Casper showed before, we will probably come in at least EUR 100 million, less, so we will simply spend at least EUR 100 million. So that will contribute right that less depreciation not going up with something like 70 million EUR in 2018 compared to 2017. So, it tells about I think the total increase in intangibles was 500 million plus, so we will be lower with a magnitude of 150. So, it is a - we start seeing now the increase in intangibles coming down in 2018.

Peter Kessiakoff

Then, you're mentioning that you’re selling portfolios of non-performing loans in Denmark that will be coming in during the early 20118, hopefully, are there any more similar the initiatives that you are looking at, and if you go back, I think well some two years ago you did synthetic risk transfer and so on, and now other various things that you are looking at there that you could elaborate a bit going into 2018, 2019.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

While we have a pipeline of that kind of initiative, but if you look at securitization type of deals, I’m not sure you will see a lot of activities necessarily in 2018. We have the optionality, so we have a good pipeline you can say we can do it, if we deem it relevant, but right now, I think that’s not the highest priority. I would rather put it that way. If you look at securitization deals then that might be other, what I would call tuning activities.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay, thanks.

Rodney Alfven

So, now it’s Jan followed by the telephone conference.

Jan Wolter

Hi, Jan Wolter, Credit Suisse. So, if I could just return very quickly to the NII, did you say that the Russia now are that cap down of the book is more or less down, I think the NII in the fourth quarter was around 17 million or so euros, so is that done now or could we see that coming down further do you think?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Well, I mean, I would say, if you look on - if you look at it - it is not the big book in the world. We more or less have the type of customers we want now, we more or less have - we have done the de-risking you can say fundamentally we're going to do. Then of course it is the type of business that the customers we now have that they will do in 2018, we don't really know, but you know what I am saying, I would not rule out, and you should not see it as a new strategy. If the volume goes slightly up, because now we're more or less to the core where we want to be and then we will develop from there. So, de-risking is done.

Jan Wolter

Okay. And then on the shipping offshore book, I think you have previously talked about 1 billion or so, which you could see further the leveraging of that book is that still valid for 2018. So, we should that happen coming through okay?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes.

Jan Wolter

And the other question I have was around the dividend level here, we are now roughly 90% pay-up ration and I think the company had highlighted a couple of times here today and previously that the cash generation is stronger than the P&L profit obviously, but is that relevant? I am thinking is it really possible to pay out more than 100% of your P&L profit, how do you think about that that concept really and if not…?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

But that’s a fantastic division of labor. We have with our owners and now our board because management are not speculating on that at all. I can assure you. So, we are hopefully seen by the owners as generating an optionality of they have the problem of excess capital, and as I said, I think the capital outlook in general is very strong and very positive and then someone else will decide how to handle that.

Jan Wolter

Okay, thank you.

Andreas Hakansson

I think we have the telephone conference on board. So, please operate if you could allow some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] We will take our first question from Willis Palermo from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead your line is open.

Willis Palermo

Hi, good morning and thanks for the presentation. I have two questions. The first one is on the recent news report that we’re mentioning some asset sales, the international private banking and also not doing any more second securitization, and I was wondering if you were already thinking about the potential asset sales when guiding for the revenue trends in 2018?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

No, I mean, we - yes, we have announced the debt collection portfolio in Denmark, which will have an effect of around EUR 15 million, and we have announced the effects of the life and pension deal in Denmark, but at that I think is the effect that we have mentioned that will impact 2018.

Rodney Alfven

So, we never comment on market rumors or speculations.

Willis Palermo

Okay. Thank you very much. Still on the revenue side, the fee income one of the main driver is the AUM outlook, and this year was pretty muted on - you mentioned in the past having taken many initiatives to improve the inflows, were do you stand on those, do you still have to work a bit more on it, or should we expect to pick up in 2018?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I think we hopefully will still see some good net inflow during 2018, but I think what we have discussed for quite some time is that we would see an effect of the very good growth we had in net inflow for quite some time, and then we would have a period when we would have a more, have a slightly lower level of the normalization, due to the soft closure and due to the effect that we have spent quite some time on the MiFID implementations.

So, we expect that net inflow will be positive in 2018, and we expect that we gradually will approach the - what we call it a more normalized level of 3%, 4% net inflow, but as we have said all along, it will take some time to get back to that level, but in general the distribution capabilities are unchanged strong and as cash flow is also alluded to, the investment performance capabilities are also continuing strong. So, we are not - you can say structurally concerned.

Willis Palermo

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you, madam. Our next question comes from the Vivek Gautam from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Vivek Gautam

Hi, morning Torsten and morning Rodney. I have two questions, please. The first one is on cost, that's a quick one. The guidance of EUR 4.9 billion for 2018, is that mark-to-market for the current FX? And does that assume that EUR 50 million benefit from the sale of Danish life and pension? That's the first one. And then the second one on the capital point, I'm not very clear. So, when you say annual capital generation is expected to improve by 75 to 80 bps, that is relative to 2017, which was a heavy investment year, isn't it? And separately, if I just look at the absolute capital generation, because your intangibles are going to increase until 2021, your - the capital generation is going to be lower than the P&L retained earnings even though it's - that - even though the delta between capital generation and P&L earnings will reduce from here, but it will still be negative until 2021? These are my two questions, please.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

If I start on the latter part because I'm not quite sure I fully understood the first question, but on the capital generation, it's strong for several reasons. So, first of all, as you rightfully said, the quite significant drag from increase in intangibles we have seen the last couple of years will start now becoming this. The overall strategy, we are pursuing are not calling for that much capital. So, in general - and we can, of course, put all kind of numbers around it, but in general, I think we will see a continued strengthening of the capital generation supported mainly by depreciations coming down, but also the fact that we don't see any REA inflation looking ahead.

Vivek Gautam

And just on that one, but the intangibles going up would still mean that the capital generation would be lower than the P&L on a stated P&L if I am right on that point.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes

Vivek Gautam

Yes, okay. And then the first was - the first question was basically the EUR 4.9 billion guidance. Clearly since you have given the guidance, FX has moved in favor, basically, Swedish kroner and Norwegian kroner has depreciated. So, is it mark to - the EUR 4.9 billion guidance, is it mark-to-market for that, the reiteration? And then the EUR 50 million that you will - EUR 50 million cost that will go away because of the sale of Danish life and pension, is that also included in the EUR 4.9 billion? So, is it all inclusive number? Or do we have to adjust for FX and the sale?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I think that we have chosen to say about 2019 that number. We said approximately EUR 4.9 billion, and I think that we will not go and change that number all the time. So approximately EUR 4.9 billion is still approximately EUR 4.9 billion. And then there is life and then there're all kind of other things, and there is FX. At the end of 2018, we can start disclosing it. In general, I would say that the cost outlook looks pretty strong. I think we have taken quite a number of actions in terms of front-loading and securing, that we will see a clear development in the cost run rate.

So, this 1,000 consultants we talked about, we have actually managed to take down a majority of those already before we ended 2017. So, we - since the peak of Nordea consultants, we are down with 850. More than 400 is set to leave within relatively short into 2018. We have taken out 300 internals in Q4 just before we closed the year.

We have around 1,200 in process for first half year, and we have close to the same for second half year, which is already also planned for. So, you can say, in general, the cost outlook is, I think, now substantiated by a number of concrete actions already taken, which, I think, is the important part of it.

And then we have secured that we are ramping up all the needed activities to improve efficiency, i.e., be able to meet all the customer requirements and so on so that all these cost actions do not have any significant impact on income. So, let's see where all this leave us, but we are pretty confident on the cost target we have set out for 2018.

Rodney Alfven

And if I just add, the divestment of NP Denmark that will have an impact on cost base annualized around EUR 55 million and on revenues around 125 million. That is on an annual base and approximately three quarter of that will come in 2018 because we expect to close the deal sometimes in the first quarter.

Vivek Gautam

And that is on top of the EUR 4.9 billion. So, EUR 4.9 billion is pre that?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes, but I mean it does not really meaningful to change guidance for those four numbers. You can still around it to 4.9

Vivek Gautam

Thank you.

Rodney Alfven

But you can say the 40% was not known, the plan is the same so we are doing all the actions we had already planned for and maybe some more than that is with NLP Denmark or not so we're not deviating from the plan due to that.

Vivek Gautam

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Kim Bergoe from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead, your line is open. Kim Bergoe your line is open, if you can please ensure that the mute button is not on.

Kim Bergoe

Hello, can you hear me?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes. Loud and clear.

Kim Bergoe

So, most of my questions have been answered, but if you could talk a little bit more and give us a little bit more detail on the NPL sale in Denmark, what kind, what portfolio is that and just so we can get sort of an idea of what it is that you are disposing, I think it is about EUR 500 million isn’t that?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I think it is a broad collection of Danish exposures, but do you know the details of the composition of it? I think it is about, I mean basically you can see the old resale banking scope, so that won’t probably be, mainly within the SMB space, I would think and so I would, my guess would be a majority is the SMB portfolio type of ...

Kim Bergoe

Okay, thank you.

Rodney Alfven

So, can we put the telephone conference on hold and then we continue here in the audience. So, Jens, please, followed by Maths.

Jens Hallen

Yes, hi, Jens Hallen from Carnegie. If you could talk maybe with the new platform. So, I think you are still talking about the Finnish stockpile it is now ongoing, can you give us a little bit of a flavor, how that’s going, and when are we going to see this being transferred over to some external customers, you have a slide, I think on Slide 18 where you see the development, can you give us a little bit of a hint on at least on, of the talk in 2018, 2019, 2020 and so on?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

But it is actually not the stockpile anymore now, it’s a full-scale, it’s a full-scale implementation that will go live in February, so that will be all Finnish customers that will be offered the new type of functionality coming from the platform relating to certain savings products and mobile follow in Q2. So that’s the first real product for real customers with real functionalities, hopefully they will be super well received by customers, and it will be super well received because it’s basically a fully automated process, no manual intervention is needed.

So, we will get the full real proof-of-concept you can say, very, very soon. And as I said, it then continues with more savings products to all Finnish household customers followed by savings products for all corporate customers in Finland, followed by a rollout of the same basic savings products to real customers in Denmark. And then we are ramping up at the other components in the [indiscernible] package you can say is loan products, and that will be piloted during 2018 for real rollout in 2019. And there is also a collateral system component in the rollout, and we will also in one country have the first real implementation hopefully in 2018 on that. So, you start now seeing in 2018, the first real rollout to in customers and end with associated benefits both for customers and for internal handling.

Jens Hallen

Okay. From sort of a numbers point of view is it too optimistic to expect that this will have an effect on all of your 2019?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Effects in terms of…?

Jens Hallen

In terms of, I guess, these two new benefits with the new system; one is your bit quicker and two it should be cheaper?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes.

Jens Hallen

And will we see that sort of more towards the effect on the sort of income statement for towards the end of the year, so 2020, 2021 or do you think it’s …?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Of course, when you hit real customers you will know more. So, the, there is a big difference from running pilots to running full show. We will have full-scale, you can say proof-of-concept, how is this now received by Finnish customers, we will know that and we will to report. And it’s also, will also show us, how exactly are the benefits in terms of cost and efficiency internally right. So, how much easier is it to show customers by this products, by the new platform and we will also do this as we go along. I promise we will come back and tell about the experiences, but right now of course it has been for preparations now we're moving into real life and then it becomes easier to tell the exact effects.

Kim Bergoe

Okay. Fair enough. And then I have one question on margins, talking about that little bit earlier where we see margins coming down in most of the segments, if we, it is probably not unreasonable to expect slower volume growth for the market in Norway and Sweden for 2018 then maybe 2017, so is this a sign of what is to come? Even further falling margins in your businesses? I guess particularly talking about?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I think, we are seeing that all margins of falling, I think we are seeing that we have intensified competition right now in Norway. We are tuning our prices in Sweden and Denmark looks a little difficult, I think in Finland, we look slightly more positive on the CBB space I don't think we see relatively stable margin development, same goes for shipping, same goes for some of the wholesale portfolio. So, it is and that is why I am saying NIM is flattish, I would say in 2018.

So, I am not saying - I don't think that margins are looking that bad, but of course the improvements we have seen 2016 to 2017, I am probably not going to repeat itself 2047 to 2018 on there, so we would probably have a more neutral effect from margins. Then we do probably have a slightly more positive view on the volume side, not only markets related because we do not have such occupied with markets and remembering a lot of what we have seen is by design. So, shipping is by design, Russia is by design, et cetera. REMIC - there are all kinds of decisions. Now, we have also decided that in a number of areas we want to see somewhat more business momentum and let’s see if we’re actually generating that?

Kim Bergoe

Thank you. Can I just ask - so who was pushing down margins in Norway?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Sorry?

Kim Bergoe

You were talking about there was one competitor, particularly that was pushing that margins in Norway is that the large incumbent or someone new?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

That’s the usual suspect.

Rodney Alfven

Maths.

Maths Liljedahl

Thank you. Maths Liljedahl, Handelsbanken. Just a follow-up, I guess, on all this income growth in 2018 because we said that NII would be flattish, you won't see any increase in REA, you're de-risking the portfolio and we see that lending commissions are going down et cetera. So, where should we really see revenue growth coming from in 2018, if you are de-risking in terms of trading commissions and the lending work?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

But I don't think we're de-risking that much and so I think, as I said, if you look on our core portfolio, it is core household, core SME, and core wholesale portfolio, I think we are slightly more positive to start seeing some more momentum there, despite the 1 billion in shipping and as we are done with Russia, et cetera, et cetera. So, I think that the volume component might turn positive if you look on NII for 2018.

There might be some feast maybe not a lot of growth, but some, and then I would argue that the full-year net fair value results should not impossible to at least match it in 2018, and please remember also that we will now have two, I think somewhat promising other income type of drivers, Luminor and our continued shares and share in life [indiscernible] Denmark. So, we have two good, and just I would contribute some. So, I don't think we are saying that we see an enormous amount of revenue growth 2018 or 2017, but I would, based on this work through, I will not rule out that there will be some.

Maths Liljedahl

Okay, thanks.

Rodney Alfven

And on Luminor, we may add that, I mean, in this quarter we had a fairly low contribution for them because they have a transaction cost and M&A cost. So that will improve going forward and in the beginning of April we’re happy to invite you to an investor presentation by the management team of Luminor. We will come back with the exact time, but beginning of April. Please.

Maths Liljedahl

Nicolas McBeath from DNB. First, a question on the capital. You're now 190 bps above your minimum requirement, so a bit outside your target management buffer. Should we see - still see that management buffer as your target level to be in the longer term? Or are there other considerations that would kind of justify a more cautious view than that buffer?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes, I would say that it is from a run-the-bank point of view. I see no reason to change the level of management buffer. So, I think the issue is, of course, that if we look on our capital requirements and so on while we now have a somewhat more stable period, I think you should also - you should remember that we are in an important transition from one regulator to another. And that’s an issue we, of course, need to be prudent around.

So, we want to wait and see what that means in terms of, I think, being able to recommend any other type of stance on how to view the size of the management buffer. I can say, again, in general, we will wait and see what that leads to and then we have updated our view on Basel and so on. That also looks more positive. So that's what I'm saying that if you take the big picture, capital outlook is more - is stronger and more positive then for a very long time.

Nicolas McBeath

And then a question on the Swedish mortgages again. Now you lowered the list price on your shorter durations by 6 basis points, should we think of that as kind of indicative of what also will be the Delta on your actual negotiated rights in the front book that is perhaps my first question?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes, and please remember that is on the three months only. And then we have smaller on the fixed rates. So, it’s around 70% of the mortgage book or variable. So, you will see that filled in through in the first and second quarter.

Nicolas McBeath

And then also if you could some - what will be the impact on this on the back book.?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I mean you have on the negotiated rate, you have a discount on the list price. So, you will fall also on the negotiated rate. So, it will filter through fairly quickly.

Nicolas McBeath

Okay, thank you.

Rodney Alfven

Please Robin?

Robin Rane

Thank you. Of course, there is lot of uncertainties regarding the change of regulator now, but can you give us some flavor on the impact of the potential impact of the Basel IV framework that was laid down in December?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

No, but the Basel will, obviously, have an impact on our REA. So - but far less than we expected earlier. So, we see even with the full implementation of the capital flow, we are still seeing a very stable outlook - and based on certain relatively conservative assumptions around other types of requirements and how the underlying will develop that we will not be in a situation where we will not have excess capital in - even in the full capital flow implementation period.

Rodney Alfven

So, we welcome the telephone conference before going back to the audience. We have some questions here. So, operator please.

Operator

Thank you. So, our next question from the telephone comes from Adrian Cighi from RBC. Please go ahead your line is open.

Adrian Cighi

Hi there. Thank you very much for taking my questions. I have two questions. One follow-up on capital and one on loan losses. So, on capital, your strength increased 20 basis points quarter-on-quarter. Is this the regulator existing in anything for the uncertainty on the headquarter move or is there any other reasons behind this? And the loan loss question, you provide a 9 basis points Q4 loss, do you see any unusual write-back in the year, you mentioned, you don’t see any concerns in the horizon yet you reiterate the 16 basis points or slightly below in terms of outlook, why not be a little bit more optimistic here? Thank you.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

On the loan loss provisions side, I think in general also the outlook is very solid and stable. I think, we have worked further our way through the shipping oil and offshore-related portfolio. So, visibility there is up, also seen by the assistant colleagues and individual provision. Also, a familiar area is Danish agriculture which may be slightly up, but in general if you look at the totality of the portfolio it’s really hard to be super pessimistic, and with all the de-risking we have been doing.

I think also, if there might be a cycle, cycle developments that would go for slightly higher, I mean I think in all aspects, I think we feel very well prepared looking ahead on credit quality and is not really the area we are mainly concerned about at this point-in-time. I don’t think we expect to give very detailed guidance other than saying that we're very comfortable in looking into 2018 and we will probably stay below the long-term average in 2018.

Rodney Alfven

If I may add as well Adrian that you know in this quarter you see unusually high reversals, 11 basis points, but you also see unusually high individual provisions and that’s basically that we have in the offshore, now that we have a more certainty how the credit quality looks like there. We have moved from collective provisions, which we have released into individual provisions. So that is what happened this quarter.

Adrian Cighi

Thank you. And on capital, the SREP increase?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

The SREP increase, I think there has been more or less, you talk of - I don’t think we have …

Rodney Alfven

No, it is not SREP, it is the countercyclical buffer in Norway.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

But that I think we have - that is topically…

Rodney Alfven

So that is the difference between 17.6 and 17.4.

Adrian Cighi

All right, thank you.

Rodney Alfven

And please remember that we have an article buffer where we have now covered for the risk related force in Finland already now. So, please operator.

Adrian Cighi

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Johan Ekblom from UBS. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Johan Ekblom

Thank you. Just two questions, if I may. First, on the revenue guidance to talk about a slight increase, is that including or excluding the positive effect from the sale of the Danish pension business and the other portfolio because clearly those alone would account for some 3% or something like that. And then secondly, just to come back and maybe ask in another way on your AUM outlook, I mean you specifically said the weak net flow is related to the soft flows of the stable return fund and to sort of MiFID II implementation. But presumably, MiFID II implementation is something that everyone has faced, I mean that has been more disruptive to you then to others? And then secondly, on the stable return fund, if I’m not mistaken, I mean that’s less than 10% of group AUM. So, is that really the driver of the weak inflows, maybe if you can provide some more comments around that?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes. So, I think on the first one that was on the overall income outlook and this is underlying, so of course we will have positive contributions from the life and pension deals that are higher than the, you can say the underlying income effect from that particular deal. So, I talk about underlying income and then we have the announced effects of the gains related to the life and pension deal and the gains related to the debt collection portfolio in Denmark. And then there was AUM. And by the argument, I mean, if - that is the feedback I received when I asked about why we don't see more inflows, so that is the way answer I get and I asked the same question.

I think there can be different approaches, one of the issues that have happened is also that there has been quite a lot of re-segmentation work going on in the affluent space. So, a number of customers has been moved from private banking area to premium segment area within personal banking. And that might be as part of the relatively extensive work done on Mifid implementation. So, it might be the combination of the tool that has meant that we have seen especially also on the private banking sides, somewhat less inflow than we had hoped, that this is the type of the explanation we get. Is that a structural effect? I don't think so.

So, it’s back to the fact that we continue to develop new and well performing products and the underlying distribution capacity is unchanged so - and then of course you can say we have seen certain moments on the type of products that are moved in favor. So, I agree with you that on net inflow outlook, I don't think we are seeing that we will not have a - we will have a couple of quarters where we will probably don't see that much, and then we do expect when we look into the pipeline and the underlying factors to see some pickup in net inflow as we move ahead.

Rodney Alfven

And you're absolutely right, on the AUM that the stable return fund, I think it is on 5%, 6%, but in terms of flow, especially 2015, 2016 it was the majority of the flow. So, it has impacted the flow, but not AUM so much.

Johan Ekblom

Thank you.

Rodney Alfven

Next question please.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Riccardo Rovere from Mediobanca. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Riccardo Rovere

Good morning to everybody, hope you can hear me well. Three questions if I may. The first one is on NII, if I got it correctly you stated that you expect NII to be kind of flattish 2018 versus 2017, is this growth guidance include in the deconsolidation of the Baltic operations or not. So, without the nine months of the Baltic operations, this is why my first question. The second question I have is again sorry on payout, 90% is more of a conceptual question, why such a high payout, if there are concerns on real estate prices in Sweden and not just in Sweden, if there is any risk there and if there is no risk in that, why is the bank not growing at all, in a region where let’s say most of the banks outside Scandinavia would consider as a kind of Wonderland? And the third question I have is on REA, you expect this to be kind of flattish, is that because you, Nordea will continue to set itself on a no growth mode, or because of a different business of the loan book, maybe more mortgages, less corporate or because you expect model validation and what is driving flat REA? Thanks.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

So, if we start on the REA side, so first of all we also have - we have as you know the - related to the Polish deal, which was also imminent in Q4, actually so we will during this year have a positive effect from kind of finally closing the - both the funding and the risk-sharing agreement related to that. So, there are different positive elements that are not, you can say, you cannot read as the underlying. The underlying is of course that the main growth will be most likely as it has been on the mortgage book, but doesn't go for a lot of REA. I think we will also see that the corporate activity is picking up, but is still a good element of bond financing and I think that also if we look on the lesser and lesser deselection effect in wholesale and partly in CBB, it is somewhat back loaded.

So, the positive volume effect will probably be higher in second half year than in first half year. And then and there are kind of other effects on the REA. We are not seeing a lot of expectations for a lot of increases in REA as we have already as part of the Article III buffer you have the REA effect from Finnish. Market risk has already been taking and we have for EUR 900 million equivalent and the EUR 600 million equivalent in the [indiscernible] probably related to type of three inflation you would typically see from the model validation. So, there is not a lot of think bringing REA up other than mortgage in exception for some corporate exposure growth. Maybe more in the second half and first half. So that I hope was the REA outlook and then, I have forgotten…

Riccardo Rovere

The payout ratio in relation to the credit quality in Swedish housing markets?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes. Maybe you take that one.

Rodney Alfven

Thank you very much. I think you should always be the most concerned with the no concerns in the market so to say. And there are no concerns in the market right now. So, what we are, we are very mindful so that means that we have been mindful when it comes to Swedish mortgage, we have de-risked Russia, and shipping oil and offshore, but we think it is a very good time to do that now. So, we don’t get carried away and get sort of say sloppy at this part of the cycle. So, we are always looking through the cycle and we will definitely argue that we have now created the opportunity to have a better through the cycle credit quality.

And that also enabled us to fulfil the dividend policy through the cycle. So, we have this through the cycle thinking those when it comes to dividend and when it comes to credit quality. So, when it comes to the Swedish mortgage, absolutely right that we have grown slower in the market and we have been mindful and then it also means that we are very confident when it comes to our credit quality.

Riccardo Rovere

Okay, thanks. And then on the and on the NII guidelines where this includes or excludes the Baltic operations on 2018 versus 2017, so on this guidance should we exclude the kind of the 30 million per quarter if I remember correctly from the Baltic operations from 2017?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

You actually have on our website that you can see the impact of the Baltic deconsolidation. So, first three quarters of 2017 we had EUR 140 million of revenues and when we guide for the revenue outlook for 2018 than we have sort of adjusted for that. So, it’s the underlying business we are talking about.

Riccardo Rovere

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Namita Samtani from Macquarie. Please go ahead your line is open.

Namita Samtani

Good morning I've got two questions. The first is on real estate management lending. Could you talk about your lending upside there, by region and also by the different segments? Is this a part of the book that you want to grow in 2018? And my second question is on impaired loans. Given the impaired loans increased quarter on quarter do you find it prudent that the provisioning ratio has gone down to from 41% to 38%? Thank you.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I think if you look on our REMIC book, which is the one we have discussed the most in terms of risk management, I think that it currently stands at around 40 billion, as far as I recall and I don't think we have any impatience of growing it. The book is, you can say is somewhat higher in Norway, and partly in Denmark. I think in the end we try to manage somewhat down, especially in Norway, so I think the composition we have now is more or less where we want to be. What we have also said last time is that, what we are more now monitoring more closely is the property developer space, partly also construction related customers rather than the REMIC portfolio where I think more or less is where we wanted to be. And then the first question was?

Namita Samtani

On the impaired loans.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I need to write down, which I normally do because - no, but I think you cannot read anything. I mean, that was a few customers, well known, and I think the provisioning ratio have been in the level of - I don't think 38 is outside that. We have, I think, in general, I think managed well our credit book, and the provisioning ratio have, as long as I recall, been in the level of 38% to 45%. And so, I don't think you should read any extraordinary into that.

Rodney Alfven

The provisioning ratio it is highly dependent on the collaterals that we have and then given that we have were very strong collaterals we can also allow ourselves that we have a low provisioning ratio.

Namita Samtani

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Amal Shah from Redburn. Please go ahead your line is open.

Amal Shah

Hi, good morning. I have a question on the core banking platform. So, you previously said that by the end of 2017 all the Finnish customers have moved on to the two new savings products, but today you are saying this will happen later this year, so does this mean that the project is suffering delays?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

No, I don't think the core banking program is suffering delays. I think we said in Q3 that the expected migration was moved from December to January, February and so it will happen within - expected to happen within a month. So, this is in terms of that we are now three years into the program, we're talking about a - and actually we couldn't do it in January due to the full-year closure et cetera, so the fact we are talking about a delay of four, five weeks in this type of program, which I think is not a major change and as I said the rollout, we are also describing is more or less according to plan.

The program is still running at bucket, no deviations. So, I don't think it offers anything, but I think it will be interesting is of course to now see the successful, hopefully migration and then start evaluating how well it works vis-a-vis customers and so on.

Amal Shah

Okay, thank you. And then just another question on the Swedish mortgage rates. Can you maybe lay out exactly what the rational for lowering the mortgage rates is, especially as you have been saying that you have gotten to grow too much as you want to be cautious or mindful?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Yes, we are very cautious and mindful and if you look on the bigger picture, I think we have de-risked the bank significantly. I don't think we are particularly concerned about mortgages in Sweden. We have been a little concerned about the underlying business momentum in Sweden. There have been a number of issues explaining why we have lacked a little business momentum, and as part of a broad suite of actions, we have included what I will call a tuning on the pricing size to hopefully encourage a bit more of business momentum. So, I don't think we're taking any big risk associated with that. I think from a franchise point of view, I think there will be a risk now to address the lack of momentum and that is the main purpose of the action.

Amal Shah

Okay thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Paulina Sokolova from Barclays. Please go-ahead madam. Your line is open.

Paulina Sokolova

Hi, thank you for taking my question. Just coming back to the NII and de-risking exercise you have been carrying out over the past few years, could you please give us a better sense for timing, so you mentioned that you have 1 billion more of shrinkage to do in oil and offshore, but maybe if you could comment on when the deselection process in CBB is likely to end as well? That would be great.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Well, in many ways, I think it never ends, but of course we have had a specific aim to address a tail of the portfolio, which has been very much in focus in 2017 and I it will continue in 2018, but I think what we're saying is that even if we look on the CBB franchise there is also a big call of customers where we actually do have very good momentum or so. So that the net, probably negative volume effect we have seen from CBB in the past years, probably we will look somewhat more neutral may be even to slightly plus in 2018. So, the journey will continue, but the effect on volume would be less and less, I think in 2018.

Paulina Sokolova

Thank you. And then just one more question if I may on your planned relocation to Finland, is there a chance in the future you consider moving back to Sweden if Sweden joins the banking union or for now should we view this decision to move to Finland as permanent as far as you can see?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I don't think permanent exist or guarantees either. I can guarantee you that we're working 7/24 to make a successful completion of the move by Q3 2018 and then we will take it from there.

Paulina Sokolova

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Bruce Hamilton from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Bruce Hamilton

Yes, good morning guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Just three quick ones. Firstly, just on, outside the sort of deflection process on the corporate side, how are you thinking about demand across the different geographies and you mentioned things are picking up and still quite sluggish, but is there any different color across geographies and between large corporate SME? Secondly, just a bit more color on the Danish pressures, this sounds like it is principally on pricing in mortgages or is it also on the corporate book, or is it something more sort of Nordea specific just to fully understand? And then third and finally, on the transformation, obviously we see this is more about the cost cutting efficiency improving the customer experience, but how should we think about the seeding the top line is there a way to think about this or is it going to be a function of improved customer satisfaction eventually driving pickup in market share and in mortgages. I mean, how should we think about that if at all? Thank you.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

No, but if I started, with the corporate demand, I think and that was a little - the point I was trying to make that maybe we will see slightly more during the second half of this year, there has been a somewhat subdued demand for corporate borrowing. I think more or less across the countries and also across the segments.

So that, I don't think there is any very clear picture there other than that. I think on the transformation, was the question, transformation part, I think what we're trying to describe is that we have a very well calibrated plan, so taking out consultants is very much a result of the fact that we are also, we have seen the peak of transformation projects, especially many of the remediation related projects, so we need less consultants.

We do ramp up with other type of consultants partly in Poland. We do ramp up with the robotics, so we will go from around 200 to around 1,000 in 2018. So that asks of serving customers in a good are not disappearing, they have been replaced. And we have seen significant improvements in the way of working. So, we are planning a new type of working, Agile, Lean, what have you. So, the intention is of course that customers should not be so far, anything that the customer experience should improve. The customer satisfaction should improve, I think we have seen in Q4, which is an internal measure of our own customers engagement with Nordea that we have seen hopefully and an infection point and starting from improvements.

So, all the efforts of improving customer satisfaction at the same time of the coming more efficient that balance has been found, which is also why we do - we have done 300, we will do 1,200 and we will do another maybe more or less the same, and second half year the reason why we are facing, it is of course that we are also facing in, we are facing in robotics. We're facing in new ways of working. We are facing in more tickets to solution, more self-serving of customers et cetera et cetera. So, exactly strike the balance between rolling out efficiency, taking down cost and serving customers hopefully even better at the same time.

It is possible and that leads to what we're trying to achieve. And that’s why I’m saying, I don't think the transformation of cost per say now looking a hit will have a negative income or custom implication on the contrary where it might have had - that has might have been the case to look in 2016 and 2017 in hindsight at least. That a lot of the transformation might have heard customer satisfaction, or have had in some countries customer satisfaction and potential therefore also income.

Rodney Alfven

Thank you. Do we have any further questions from the telephone conference?

Operator

Thank you, sir. Yes, we do have one question from the telephone line and it comes from Jacob Kruse from Autonomous. Please go-ahead sir, your line is open.

Jacob Kruse

Hi, thank you. Just one question, can I ask the review of your risk weights by the ECB and your new regulators? Has that begun? And could you say anything about that process? Thank you.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

The conversations have absolutely begun and the process have started. In general, the process with ECP, including discussion on models and reviews et cetera, but I think we were refereeing from coming that much more the details of the process. So, the moment we know more and can say more, we will do that, but yes, the process started and we expect of course that in advance of October 1, we will know more and then we will inform.

Jacob Kruse

And more precisely do you think it’s going to be as late as that? Or do you think you will be able to update earlier than October?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I very much hope we will be able to inform somewhat before 1st of October, but exactly when I don't know.

Jacob Kruse

Okay. Thank you.

Rodney Alfven

Thank you. we have two follow-up questions from the audience. First it is Andreas, followed by Peter.

Andreas Hakansson

Yeah, thanks it is Andreas. Sorry it has been a lot of questions, but on Swedish mortgage volumes, you said that you wanted to grow a bit faster, could you tell us what is the science you see from the market, do we see any slowdown, a housing transaction coming down, what is your view on volume growth in the Swedish market there for this year?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I think maybe, in general, the overall market momentum is coming slightly down. So, this is more on a relative - I mean we want to with our customers mainly and potential new customers to see some more momentum, but in general I would say that the sense of it seems to be that it is coming slightly down. The market per say.

Rodney Alfven

Peter?

Peter Kessiakoff

Yes. Follow up questions from me as well. Just, you mentioned on the question on Basel IV you mentioned that also full implementation you will see that you have excess cash, does that mean above 150 basis points, capital buffer, is that…?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

It means that we have excess capital. Because there have been a lot of calibrations were going on. So, excess capital means that we are above every requirement.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay, so it is above 0 then in terms of buffer, not above the management buffer, 150 basis points.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

I don’t think we could come closer than we will be at par. The whole period, we will with the current plans, we will not look into you can say, a need for any extraordinary measures or whatever. We will look - in the forecast we will look fine, you can say, which has not been the case because some of the initial proposals show pretty dramatic effects that will require, which we have done before also would require more, you can say active measures.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay, and then just one clarification, you mentioned the staff reductions, mentioning 300 internals that you removed before or during Q4, 1,200 in process for first half of 2018 and 1200 for second half, is that - those FTEs or is that consultants as well?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

This is only FTEs. On top of that you have 850 already out, plus at least 400 more coming.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay. Because in the past, I think during Q3 you mentioned that you will remove the 4,000 FTEs on a gradual basis, until 2021, but now it seems like you will reduce it by 2700 by doing it in.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Now, I think, now it goes really fast, so is it 1,200 in first half and I said it’s probably somewhat less, slightly less than in second half, but you are right that this is a, in terms of actions somewhat of a frontloading offset plan we presented in Q3.

Peter Kessiakoff

So, when I look at FTE number by end of 2018, what number, how much lower should it be versus M17?

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Depends on how many we are hiring.

Rodney Alfven

Yes, because Peter there are two important things. First of all, we said at least 4,000 that’s two important words. Second that’s the net number. So, as Torsten says, we will also recruit people. So, now we are talking about the gross. And the gross number would be bigger than the net number.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

The gross number would be far bigger. The reason why I mainly talk about that, that is in the plan, and that is the actions we are taking. Then we try to be as careful as possible by hiring, but in certain areas it is, you can say it is also a restructuring. So, there is absolutely areas where do you need less people, then there is a areas where do you need more and you - so you will see for example also that will be as part of this, I can tell you there will be an increase in Poland for example. So, the Polish workflow will increase net by probably around 400 in that period. So, I think if I can ask without giving also now specific guidance on total FTE number, I think total FTEs will clearly be down, if I can put it that way, NIT.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay. I see my analyst colleagues looking at me. Fearing, I’m going to ask another question. I think I will stop there actually.

Rodney Alfven

Thanks very much for coming and showing interest. Please feel free to call us if you have any further questions. There will also be an afternoon tea session in London. I think it’s 31st of January. Yes, it is. And as I said, please feel free to call us anytime. Thanks very much.

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen

Thank you.