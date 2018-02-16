Keeping Long-Term Perspective During Short-Term Market Events

By Adam Hetts

While the recent market sell-off has done no more than push the S&P 500® Index back to November 2017 levels, it has raised broader concerns around the specter of staying invested on the precipice of what some worry could be a large market correction.

This is not a new phenomenon. Just five years ago, at the end of 2012, investors warily eyed the S&P 500® as it finished the year up 16%. This was its third year of double-digit returns since the Global Financial Crisis, and most U.S. equity investors were back in the black and fully recovered from 2008 losses. Attention turned to volatility in Washington, the main source of which was the ongoing debt ceiling debacle and looming government shutdown. Sound familiar?

It turns out investors were merely "ecstatic" at that time, and the S&P 500® since climbed roughly another 80% through the end of 2017.

Emotional Cycles of Investing in the U.S. Equity Market

The change in value of a hypothetical $10,000 investment in the U.S. Equity Market (1999 - 2017)

Source: Janus Henderson Analytics, FactSet. U.S. Equity Market represented by the S&P 500 ® Index.

Selling when merely ecstatic in 2012 would have cost over $15,000 in future gains made through 2017.

For clients riding these emotional ups and downs of equity investing, advisors often play the role of seat belt and harness - adding value by helping investors stay invested, whether those investors recognize it or not. Emotions are subjective by nature, and an advisor often protects clients' timing impulses with an objective layer of reason and expertise. Corrections and drawdowns are obviously a major risk in equity investing, but bad market timing also creates the opposite risk for equity investors - missing the run-ups:

Value of a Hypothetical $10,000 Investment in the U.S. Equity Market from 1999 - 2017

Most long-term investments aren't very good without their best days.

Source: FactSet Research Systems, Inc., data from 1/1/99 to 12/31/17. U.S. Equity Market represented by the S&P 500 ® Index.

Among the uncertainty across global markets, market timing risk is one uncertainty that advisors can help control. It is in these uncertain markets that active fund managers allow advisors access to higher-conviction positions through a selective approach to identifying innovative, well-managed investments. This delegation allows advisors to help their clients stay on a strategic course, while delegating the tactical component in order to overweight the potential winners of tomorrow rather than chase historical returns.

When it comes to helping clients reach their wealth goals, a long-term investment process is proven ballast for any historical storm. Now is the time for advisors to leave the timing element to the active fund managers and guide their clients to stay strategic in a portfolio that is tailored to their individual risk and suitability requirements.

