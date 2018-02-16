Out Of Compass Cay

One good part of being "Out of Here," and somewhere else, is that you can gain some perspective. This is generally a benefit. One advantage of holding up at Compass Cay, in the Bahamas, is that you can gain some direction. "Go west, young man," takes on a special meaning.

I apologize for my lack of commentaries during the past week. The internet service at the island was somewhere between awful and terrible and ungodly miserable. I got on, I got tossed off, and each daily $20.00 session was good for about forty-five minutes. The situation was just untenable, and thanks for bearing with me.

It was some weeks ago when I said that I thought we were heading up to about 3.00% for the 10-year Treasury. There was no panic in the call and no "the sky is falling" rhetoric or any mumbo jumbo at all, but just a prediction based upon both momentum and technical analysis. We reached a high of 2.91%, and we seem to be settling down somewhat this morning. We may actually get to 3.00%, and then, you will hear the multitudes cry of horrible things to come for bonds. Don't believe them.

There are a number of reasons why yields don't have too far to back up from here. The first is the Fed, and Chairman Powell, who understand, I am sure, that too much back-up in yields, and increased borrowing costs, as a result, will stop the growth in the economy in its tracks. I expect more dovish language to come from the Fed, and I think we have about reached the high yields for this rotation.

The second reason, for my conclusion, is the other central banks. By September, in my calculations, the present $21.7 trillion in "Pixie Dust" money will reach $24 trillion. This will arrive courtesy of the PBOC, the ECB and the BOJ. The Fed may have quelled its printing presses, but they have not. Even as the other central banks begin to taper, I point out that the "Pixie Dust" money does not disappear but continues on in circulation unless, and until, everyone begins to shrink their balance sheets. Exuberance is now out, but the ratcheting-up process continues.

The third link in my deductive process is the global dynamic that exists.

Ten-Year Sovereign Yields:

Country Yield

United States 2.89%

Germany 0.74%

France 0.98%

Switzerland 0.12%

Japan 0.05%

*Data from Bloomberg

Ten years ago, no one, no economist, no university professor, no one, would have thought this possible. Yet, here we are in Alice's "Wonderland." All of this thanks to the world's central banks. Economic distortions of the most unbelievable kind. The white knight's walking backwards and the Red Queen's off her head but there you are, along with trillions of Dollars in negative yielding debt. There is the "Big Short" for 2018, in my humble opinion.

"Why, sometimes I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast." - Alice

Equities, well, as I said, before I sailed out into the Bahamian sun, were "correcting." No blood bath, no immanent crash, no Days of Reckoning, just correcting. We corrected down and then we corrected back up, and I think the teeter-totter continues on for a while. It is normal, healthy, and ultimately positive for a further upside move, in my estimation. Last year was an abnormal year, in my view, with little or no volatility and a linear direction of virtually nothing but "up, up and away."

This year is a much more normal occurrence. The hand-wringing was far overdone in the last several weeks, and I am adjusting, but staying the course. The direction is still up, in my view, equities were just adjusting to a slightly higher yield environment. Don't get taken in by those seeking to aggrandize their own reputations by calling for nonsensical scenarios. What is happening is "Normal" and not a new or old one but just what the markets generally do.

Listen to the sage wisdom of the Dormouse, "Feed your head."