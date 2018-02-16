Image credit

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) has been in an epic trading range for the past couple of years. The stock IPO'd a few years ago and shot to the moon but since investors came to their senses, it seems SHAK has been unable to get out of its rut. That is until it broke out late last year and eventually touched $47. That's great and all but since that time - including where the stock is trading after Q4 earnings - we're right back in the 30s and that dastardly trading range. Shares are off following the report as SHAK has been unable to meet superhuman growth numbers it set for itself in the early days and to me, it looks like SHAK is probably going to be range bound for a long time to come.

Investors still think SHAK is a growth stock

Investors seem to be enamored with SHAK's top line growth and while top line growth is important, it is hardly the only thing. In particular, when top line growth is mostly or entirely due to opening new units, what is left when the chain is mature? Further, when a company is still young - like SHAK - its comps should be at their best. This is the time that excitement around the brand is highest, where the best locations are still up for grabs and where you still have immense opportunity to attract new customers and not just retain the existing ones. But my point all along with SHAK is that it doesn't seem to be taking advantage of any of those things and Q4 was no different.

Sales are flying but that's it

Sales were up 31% - which counts as a lot where I come from - but nearly all of it was due to opening new units. SHAK's comps were up just 80bps in Q4 - although that is a vast improvement over the year's showing of -1.2% - so growth here is of very low quality. After all, anyone can just open a bunch of anything - stores, restaurants, whatever - and that is all SHAK is doing. Even with a comparable base of less than 50 stores - let that sink in - it isn't able to muster even flat comp sales for a year. For the hype that surrounds this brand and particularly the stock, these numbers are just terrible. And weak comps aren't new for SHAK; we've seen several consecutive quarters of this, so it isn't like SHAK has hit a rough patch. This is just what it does and it isn't anywhere near good enough.

Unit-level margins were down slightly but the decrease was only about 1% of the 25% unit operating margin level SHAK maintains. I'm not overly concerned by that but another point I've made in the past is that SHAK's margins are already so good - otherworldly, even - that I have a hard time seeing where there's significant room for expansion going forward. Of course, this is a very good thing to have margins this high and SHAK deserves a lot of credit; but when the stock is priced like this one, you need all the levers you can get for earnings growth and margins are just like comps of late. We see flat and slightly down results all over the place but for some reason, people continue to bid the stock up.

Not enough growth for the price

Interestingly, SHAK provided guidance for 2020 wherein it said revenue should be something over $700M. With guidance for this year at ~$450M, that's an impressive feat of revenue growth. But keep in mind that comps continue to be underwhelming and in Q4, AUV fell YoY from $90k to $85k, which SHAK reckons is from new units in lower potential areas. Remember what I said about comps? This is exactly what I'm talking about. Extrapolating out the immense success of SHAK's first 20 stores is foolhardy at best but that is what investors are doing. SHAK is almost certainly going to continue to see lower and lower productivity from its units as it expands unless it has, for some bizarre reason, chosen less desirable locations to start with. Obviously that makes no sense but even so, its comps weren't even above zero in 2017.

Even after accounting for the post-earnings selloff, SHAK is still going for an eye-popping 69 times 2018 earnings. And before you jump in and say that revenue is going to continue to grow at 30% or something let me stop you; I know that already. The problem is that its margin growth remains low or negative because G&A spending continues to rise and because - as I said earlier - its unit margins are already spectacular so room for growth there is hard to come by. That all means that longer term EPS growth is going to be more like 10% to 20%, not 30%. And given the current multiple, that implies a PEG of 3 to 5, which is absurdly expensive; my cap is 2. Put another way; would you buy a business that you knew wouldn't earn the sum you paid for 40 or 50 or 60 years? Me neither. SHAK isn't trading anywhere near a reasonable valuation as it continues to sport a mesospheric multiple for what are - quite frankly - average growth prospects. This hasn't been for me and it still isn't so I think it is going to retest the lower end of the range at $30 once again.