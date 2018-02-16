Cider and beer producer C&C Group (OTCQX:CCGGY) (OTCPK:CGPZF) is unlikely to appear on the radars of most long-term investors. With a primary listing on the Irish Stock Exchange its €850 million market capitalization pales in comparison to larger and better known peers such as Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) (OTCQX:HINKF) and Molson Coors (TAP).

That said C&C also has a lot going for it. It owns some of the most popular brands in its primary markets; throws off plenty of cash; and, perhaps most importantly, trades at a sensible valuation compared to other high quality consumer defensives.

The Business: Pros, Cons & Recent Developments

C&C's core brands consist of Bulmers Irish Cider, sold as Magners outside of Ireland, and Tennent's Lager, which is the most popular beer brand in Scotland. The company also owns a host of non-core brands, including Blackthorn and North American names such as Woodchuck Hard Cider and Wyder's.

As you'd expect C&C generates the vast majority of its profits in the domestic markets that make up the British Isles. The island of Ireland, on which the company owns the number one cider brand in Bulmers Irish Cider, accounts for just over 50% of total group operating profit. Scotland, where over 75% of volume sold is generated by Tennent's Lager, accounts for around 35% of group operating profit. The remainder is split between the sales of C&C branded products in the remaining UK territories of England and Wales as well as international export (covering all territories outside of Ireland, the UK and North America). Profits from the group's North American operations are negligible.

In keeping with its larger peers the major positive of C&C's underlying business is that it generates fairly high returns on invested capital. In fiscal year 2017, for instance, the business generated pre-tax income of €87 million versus tangible capital of around €580 million. Needless to say a business that can sustainably throw down 15% returns on tangible capital has the potential to be a very good long-term investment.

Though C&C does tend to tick the right boxes in terms of quality it also has its downsides. The big one is the lack of punching power relative to larger players, many of which have been increasingly active in the cider market. AB InBev, for example, released Stella Artois Cidre back in 2011 in an attempt to trade off the well-known Stella Artois lager name. Molson Coors did the same thing with the introduction of Carling Cider in 2013. Heineken, which owns the already well established Bulmers name outside of Ireland as well as Strongbow, recently acquired around 2,900 pubs in the UK, giving it significant extra clout in controlling the distribution of its already strong brands in the on-trade.

The upshot for C&C is that margins and earnings have been under pressure in recent years. Back in fiscal year 2012, for instance, C&C reported a total group operating margin of 23% and annual normalized earnings per share of €0.283. By fiscal year 2017 those figures had fallen to 17% and €0.238 per share respectively.

In fairness to C&C it is taking measures to deal with these issues. Firstly, it has a distribution agreement with AB InBev which will see the latter distribute C&C's cider brands in England & Wales. Given AB InBev's superior distribution network in those regions that should hopefully help to drive volume growth for C&C. In addition the company has recently acquired a 47% stake in Admiral Taverns, whose 850 pubs make it the 8th largest pub company in the UK on that measure. The deal represents an obvious opportunity to bolster the distribution of C&C branded products in the on-trade, particularly in England and Wales where Admiral's pubs are concentrated.

Though trading has been tough for a few years now there are some tentative signs that profits may be starting to stabilize. The competitive situation in Ireland remains fierce, with revenue and profit both down in H1 2018 on the equivalent period in FY 2017. That was offset by a very bright performance in Scotland, where Tennent's sales growth contributed to a 10% rise in operating profit. Overall H1 2018 operating profit was up 0.4% to €50.5 million on the back of a 40bps boost to operating margins.

Valuation & Dividend

The flip side to being a relatively small operation is that C&C must surely standout as an attractive takeover target for one of the bigger players. Though the quality aspect has been mentioned above, C&C's current share price and valuation also look to be very reasonable right now.

As it stands the shares are changing hands for approximately €2.80 apiece on the Irish Stock Exchange, which puts them at their lowest price since 2011 as far as I can see. Based on normalized FY 2017 earnings per share of €0.238 that means we're looking at a current price-to-earnings multiple of 11.7. It might not be bargain basement in the case of non-existent earnings growth, but relative to the wider market (especially high quality consumer defensives) it does look like a refreshingly honest valuation.

It also appears to be attractive for anyone eying this as an under the radar income play. As it stands the trailing-twelve-month €0.146 per share distribution represents a yield of around 5.2% - pretty unusual for a high quality alcohol stock in the current market environment. How safe is that dividend? Well, €0.146 in per share terms translates into around €45 million in annual cash outflow. Long-run the company forecast free cash flow to come in at around 60-70% of EBITDA - implying an annual figure of around €70-75 million. That would suggest approximately €25-30 million in surplus post-dividend free cash flow that can go toward things like debt reduction and stock buybacks. In any case current net debt of €170 million - equivalent to around 1.65x annual EBITDA - doesn't seem to indicate a particularly strained balance sheet.

All-in-all we're looking at a business that owns an attractive portfolio of core brands, is able to generate solid returns from them with the realistic prospect that it will be bought out by a larger player. The fact that C&C current trades at a reasonable valuation along with a sustainable 5%+ dividend yield means it's surely worthy of a closer look in an otherwise expensive market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.