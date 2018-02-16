For the longest time, business TV hosts have joked about a company being the next Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in reference to a stock that was overhyped and should've never gone public. The joke is finally on the TV hosts that haven't kept up on the emerging story. As long as the market view doesn't adapt to the new realities of a nicely profitable company, value will exist in the stock.

Real Financials

When Zynga started 2017, the mobile-game developer was coming off a year where the company reported a net loss of over $100 million. The constant progress in shifting the business to mobile highlighted in the previous research was mostly ignored due to declining web revenues and deteriorating financials.

The company ended the year by generating adjusted EBITDA that surged over $89 million from last year to $138 million. Even better, Zynga ended the year by generating net income of $27 million and substantial operating cash flow of $95 million. The positive cash flows are a huge improvement from the prior years, though Zynga is still far from the pre-IPO levels.

Source: Rocket Financial

The ability of Zynga to start generating solid cash flows changes the financial view of the stock. The company already has a $700 million cash balance and sizable value from the HQ office in San Francisco. These assets aren't fully valued in the stock due to the previous operating losses.

Analysts forecast some solid gains going forward, with earnings set to double by 2019. Zynga expects to keep operating expense growth at only low single-digit growth rates, requiring limited revenue growth to expand margins and hence net income. The mobile-game developer doesn't need any high risk, big hits to build the business.

Real Value

The valuation comparison to Electronic Arts (EA) really takes shape as Zynga is able to generate solid cash flows. Zynga has a long way to close this valuation gap with a sector leader in EA.

ZNGA EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

The really odd part of the Zynga story is that one can actually focus on calculating a P/E multiple. The stock now trades at roughly 20x 2019 EPS estimates. Stripping out cash, the stock trades at about 15x those EPS estimates.

Rather low multiples for a stock forecasting to double EPS estimates in two years. Not to mention, the company is very conservative with guidance. The Q4 bookings continued this trend, beating internal guidance of $210 million by $13 million. The Q1 guidance for bookings of $210 million sets up another beat considering the addition of the mobile card games from Peak Games.

Takeaway

Zynga spent a few years in the financial wilderness making most think the company was never returning into the real financial world. Beneath the surface, the game developer was always on a constant shift to mobile that is finally not held back by declines in web revenues.

The stock offers real value to shareholders and strong forever franchises like Words with Friends and Zynga Poker that reduce the risk of game development. At the same time, Zynga is only one surprise hit game away from rewarding patient shareholders with large gains. Though, the stock only needs consistent growth from here to keep shareholders happy and close the multiple gap with EA.