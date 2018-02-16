Wesco Aircraft Holdings: Turnaround Story With Wheels
About: Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (WAIR)
by: Quinn Foley
Summary
WAIR advanced 25% after a strong Q1.
Management's Improvement Plan initiatives are starting to pay off, and a lot of upside potentially still remains.
The market's focus on short-term results has masked solid performance in the core contracts business, and aerospace fundamentals are still strong.
Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) shot up 25% after the company reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter. Revenues increased 7% y/y to $363M, beating estimates by $16.2M, and adjusted EPS of $0.15 beat