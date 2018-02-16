Guardian to Buffy: One way or another, it can only mean an end is truly near. Caleb: [grabs guardian's head from behind and snaps her neck] I'm sorry, I didn't quite catch that last part, on account of her neck snapping and all. Did she say the end is near, or here? Source: Buffy The Vampire Slayer

It is a critical distinction for us as it was for Caleb. Is the end for AIMIA (GAPFF) near or here? Let's look at their Q4-2017 results.

At first glance you could be excused for not understanding why the stock tanked on what appeared to be a good beat of 2017 guidance

Source: AIMIA Q4-2017 results

AIMIA pretty much beat on every line they had guided on including free cash flow (FCF) exceeding a high bar by 3%. That seemed very impressive. However their 2018 guidance left a lot to be desired.

The key number there was the consolidated FCF falling to about $132 million, pre-tax. In recent years, pre-tax and post tax have been similar, however for 2018, management is guiding for up to $40 million in cash taxes. So essentially the 2017 $226 million of FCF whittles down to close to $95 million. A 58% reduction. Now, some of this was related to the Nectar sale that we previously discussed, but that loss of FCF puts a major dent in AIMIA's bull case.

One additional point that was probably not to the bulls liking was the Burn/Earn ration in Q4-2017.

While 87% is in line with the overall range it is unusually high for the fourth quarter. The flip side is that AIMIA was able to generate its cash targets in spite of this ratio going significantly higher.

AIMIA did disclose their Aeroplan redemption trends and while $34 million year on year change was probably not extreme, it probably did spook the market as well.

Remember, the FCF is now sub $100 million and can withstand only 3 such increases without going negative. We had previously modeled a "run on the bank" scenario and concluded AIMIA could take a lot of pressure. However their margin of safety has whittled significantly.

With close to $3 billion in redemption liabilities even a single year where additional $300 million are redeemed, can create a pretty significant drain on AIMIA's cash. Also with this additional redemption likely creating an accounting profit, it is possible the company will have to pay some taxes on it.

Source: Author's calculations and estimates

Should you play?

If AIMIA can sign on airline partners soon and we are not talking about Cattle-Air, then the stock might still have some merit. In the absence of that, the common looks increasingly treacherous. Yes there are 27 different "sum of the parts" models out there which value AIMIA multiple fold from these levels. To all those models we say that valuation cannot be carried for each part in a vacuum. AIMIA was beaten and bruised by Air Canada's rejection. We cannot prove it but we think this did play a role in silly value they got from the Nectar program sale. So we wish those hunting the common the fortitude of Captain Ahab.

The preferreds though are still off interest to us. The three preferred shares (AIM.PR.A, AIM.PR.B and AIM.PR.C) accumulate massive dividends quarterly and they represent an interesting final claim on the assets should the debt be paid off and Aeroplan point liabilities be devalued at the right time. Even our worst case valuation of PLM is more than 3X the face value of the preferred shares. With AIMIA being the junior partner, we believe that is one asset most likely to not get tainted with AIMIA's reputation. We still think there is probably some value in the company and our most likely scenario here is for the common and the preferred to actually double. But the preferred shares will do it with a lot less stress and a much higher probability for success.

Conclusion

We have presented our take of the facts. We do however have a sneaky suspicion that the rapidly exploding EBITDA margin means there is some devaluation on the points grid happening behind the scenes.

With so many cost savings measures and adjusting items, it is hard for us to be sure that it is a devaluation of points or the fact that AIMIA was running one of the most inefficient businesses that turned around at record pace within three quarters. In any case, a large amount of that margin has been squeezed and AIMIA still has challenges ahead. For AIMIA the end may not be here, but it is certainly very near if the current missteps continue.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it and sound like it, but it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.