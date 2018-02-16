Navigators' (NAVG) CEO Stan Galanski on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Stan Galanski – President and Chief Executive Officer

Ciro DeFalco – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Paul Newsome – Sandler O’Neill

Jeff Schmitt – William Blair

Christopher Campbell – KBW

Brian Hollenden – Sidoti

Bob Farnam – Boenning and Scattergood

Sameer Kher – Capital Returns Management

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q4 2017 The Navigators Group Inc. Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

We remind everybody that today’s call includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements concern future business conditions, expectations and the outlook for the companies based on current available information that involves risks and uncertainties. The company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. We refer you to the company’s most recent forms 10-K and 10-Q for a description of the important factors that may affect the company’s business. The forward-looking statements made on this call and any transcript of this call are only made as of this date, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances except as required by law.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Stan Galanski, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ciro DeFalco, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.

Stan Galanski

Well, thank you, and good morning. Thanks for joining us for the fourth quarter and year end 2017 earnings conference call. We’re pleased to report strong financial results for the fourth quarter, with profitable underwriting results and double-digit growth in gross written premium.

Net income for the quarter was $26.9 million, up 24.4% from the fourth quarter of 2016. Net investment income was $23 million, up 14.3% from the fourth quarter of 2016. We benefited from the decision made in December to liquidate our actively managed common stock portfolio, which contributed $37.1 million of realized gains to the quarter’s revenue.

The U.S. tax reform provisions enacted in late December at a one-time negative impact on the quarter of $19.7 million, reflecting the impact of these two items, after-tax operating earnings for the quarter were $24.5 million, up 38.4% from the fourth quarter of 2016.

Looking at our business units. Our U.S. Insurance business produced stellar underwriting results for the quarter with combined ratio of 91.3%, 3.5 points better than fourth quarter 2016, while achieving double-digit growth in gross and net written premium.

For the full year, the U.S. Insurance segment generated $988 million of gross written premium at a combined ratio of 96.3%, inclusive of the impact of cap losses and reduced its expense ratio to 30.6%. While all three segments within U.S. Insurance produced profitable underwriting results for the quarter, the Property Casualty segment led the way with a combined ratio of 88.9%.

Within Property Casualty, Navigators Specialty, our excess and surplus lines underwriting division, continued to perform particularly well, with a combined ratio of 86% for the quarter and 92.1% for the year. From a top line perspective, we experienced 12.8% growth in specialty gross written premium for the quarter, reflecting ongoing success in our core construction business, both on our primary and excess Casualty basis.

We remain optimistic about the opportunities for Specialty in 2018, given the strength of the U.S. economy and the anticipated ongoing levels of activity in both residential and commercial construction as well as infrastructure-related spending. Additionally, specialty auto continued to benefit from firm market conditions, achieving a 24% renewal rate increase over the fourth quarter, with double-digit renewal pricing continuing through January.

Specialty auto business contribute – contributed to the units profitable underwriting results with combined ratios of 84.2% for the quarter, and 87.2% for the full year. The commercial division, another growth business within our Property Casualty segment, that underwrites a number of specialty product lines primarily distributed through retail brokers had another solid quarter to cap off a terrific year.

For the fourth quarter, the commercial division produced a combined ratio of 89.3%, with 15.9% growth in gross written premium, driven by new business production within our excess casualty product line. For the full year, commercial generated $181 million of gross written premium, up 20.6% over 2016 at a combined ratio of 83%, nearly 10 points better than 2016.

While our product offerings within the commercial area have largely been monoline, in 2017, we began introducing multi-lines insurance policies for the life sciences and allied health industries, and anticipate launching additional multi-line industry verticals in 2018. We continue to be a commercial as one of our best growth opportunities.

Our U.S. Marine business produced profitable underwriting results for the fourth quarter, with a combined ratio of 96.8%, but a slight underwriting loss for the full year. Gross written premium for 2017 was $156.2 million, down 7.8% from 2016, reflecting our decision to exit the Bluewater Hull business in the U.S. as well as the impact of ongoing soft market pricing and terms and conditions.

In the second half of 2017, we introduced a division, known as Navigators Pro, in the U.S. market, combining the team’s underwriting management liability and professional liability under one common brand. Gross written premium for Navigators Pro was up 5.4% in the quarter over fourth quarter 2016, driven by strong renewal retention and professional liability.

We have been, in the U.S. management liability business, a $6.2 billion market since 2001, and it is been a challenging business for us over the past few years. The combination of multiple years of soft market pricing and increased securities class action filings as well as merger objection claims have made the public company business less attractive to us, and we now write less than $1 million primary U.S. public company premium.

Instead, focusing on private companies as well as excess positions on targeted public companies, for which, our average attachment point is now $83 million, above the average 2016 securities class act and settlement amount of $72 million. Under the leadership of recently hired divisional President for Navigators Pro, we look forward to introducing a next-generation blended professional liability and cyber liability insurance product in 2018.

Turning to the International Insurance business. The International Insurance segment experienced a very challenging quarter, to conclude what was a disappointing year, with combined ratios of 110.9% for the fourth quarter and 114.4% for the full year. Clearly, that’s not an outcome that we can live with, and we have taken substantial corrective actions aimed at returning the business to profitability in 2018.

Ocean Marine lost activity was, particularly, high for the fourth quarter, with a combined ratio of 126.4%. The major contributor to this resolve were losses in the fixed premium protection and indemnity product line, including a vessel that ran aground off the coast of Mykonos.

Last month, we announced the sale of that product line, protection and indemnity, to Thomas Miller, an underwriting manager working extensively with the protection and indemnity clubs. That means we are effectively out of that business in 2018.

Beyond the P&I losses, there was also a higher level of attritional loss activity in Cargo and Specie that adversely impacted the quarter. These are businesses that we are a market leader in and very much committed to. The Property Casualty segment of International Insurance produced a combined ratio of 87.8% for the fourth quarter, based upon strong underwriting results from NavTech, our first party energy underwriting unit.

NavTech gross written premium was up 36.7% for the quarter, with strong growth in both offshore and downstream energy. We experienced favorable loss emergence in the offshore energy portfolio, including a modest reduction in our loss estimates for the third quarter of hurricanes. The positive performance of NavTech was partially offset by a $6.4 million underwriting loss in the International property portfolio, which is now in runoff, as of October 2017.

The discontinued products mentioned above, specifically, property and protection and indemnity were major contributors to our underwriting losses in 2017. Absent those two product lines, the combined ratio would’ve been 100.3%, inclusive of natural catastrophes, and 95.3%, excluding net cap. To be clear, we have already taken the action to withdraw from these lossmaking product lines and we believe the key steps have been taken to return our International Insurance business to profitability in 2018.

On a more positive note, one of our new initiatives, political violence and terrorism produced, profitable underwriting results for the fourth quarter and full year, with combined ratios of 86.3% and 91.6%, respectively. We’re quite pleased to have this product line in the block at the conclusion of its second full year of operations.

Navigators Pro, our International Management and Professional Liability business, had another strong quarter in terms of premium growth, up 28.4% over fourth quarter 2017 and up 19.7% for the full year. NavPro generated an underwriting loss for the quarter and full year, coming from large loss activity, primarily in Commercial D&O. The financial institutions portfolio continued to perform well and professional liability was about breakeven for the year.

In December, we announced the proposed acquisition of a Belgian underwriting agency and insurance company, BDM and ASCO, which will significantly enhance our presence, commitment to and relevance in Continental Europe. Our international strategy has always been driven by the desire to take our specialty products such as Marine, D&O and Professional Liability into new geographic markets.

We are very optimistic that our enhanced presence in the Benelux, along with our existing underwriting operations in Milan and Paris, and a newly opened office in Madrid will accelerate our development in Continental Europe.

Of course, this acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is anticipated to close early in the second quarter of 2018. We are actively working on the integration plans and are genuinely excited into organization share a common culture and a strong commitment to underwriting excellence.

Turning to our global reinsurance business. Navigators Re had a profitable quarter, producing a combined ratio of 90.9% in a year that will, ultimately, be remembered for the natural catastrophe activity in the third quarter. Gross written premium for the quarter was $35.8 million, while this number is down 3.9% from fourth quarter 2016.

Our Latin American Property Casualty treaty portfolio experienced a very strong growth in the fourth quarter, up over 200% from fourth quarter 2016. Gross written premium for our Latin America surety business increased 29.1% from fourth quarter 2016. While that Miami-based unit was adversely impacted by hurricane activity in the third quarter, we’re very proud of their performance over the course of the market cycle and their sound underwriting track record.

For the full year, Navigators Re generated $224 million of gross written premium, up 35.6% over 2016. While the combined ratio for Global Reinsurance was 108.3% for the year, natural catastrophe loss contributed 24.5 points to that combined ratio.

We anticipate Navigators Re will be a beneficiary of modest firming and a property reinsurance market during 2018, and we are targeting mid single-digit rate increases on non-cap exposed treaties and more meaningful increases in Latin America and U.S. catastrophe exposures. We are generally optimistic about profitable growth opportunities for Navigators Re across all product lines, including new initiatives like international agriculture.

Before turning the call over to Ciro, who will take you through the financials, I’d like to make a few additional comments. The Property Casualty industry will look back on 2017 as a year of extraordinary natural catastrophe loss activity, resulting from three major hurricanes in the third quarter.

While the exact magnitude of the insured loss is still to be determined, with announced losses from insurers not exactly matching the modeled outcomes, it is clear that the level of losses are now to improve pricing and trading terms in the global property insurance and reinsurance markets.

And now, attention needs to be focused on other lines of business, particularly, U.S. Casualty and Management Liability, for which, we believe, many insurers are beginning to experience deterioration in their underwriting results. Whereas, last year, at this time, we anticipated continued market deterioration, we are no longer fighting those headwinds on first party business and there is hope for no worse than a flattening of rates in U.S. Casualty business.

Additionally, we are very encouraged that, over the last few months, we witnessed a number of competitors re-examining their strategies and withdrawing from markets that have yielded subpar or negative returns. We have never been shy about doing so ourselves, as evidenced by the actions we’ve taken to return our International Insurance business to profit.

And we’re encouraged to see others taking such corrective action. But the changes in encouragers are not simply external and market-driven, really, they reflect the strength of our team and the quality of our people. We entered 2018 with enhanced leadership in a number of key executive underwriting roles.

We managed a successful leadership transition within NavTech by promoting a 30-year Navigators veteran as the successor upon the retirement of his predecessor. In other key roles, such as U.S. Navigators Pro, we reached outside the organization to enhance our team. The quality of our team has never been stronger, or larger, for that fact, as we finished the year with 732 employees globally. We look forward to adding colleagues in Antwerp from BDM to our team in the second quarter. All this leaves us to conclude that Navigators is well positioned to win in the market in 2018.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Ciro DeFalco, who will take you through our financial results in more detail.

Ciro DeFalco

Thanks, Stan. Hey, everybody. Let’s begin. Fourth quarter net income of $26.9 million or $0.89 per diluted share reported yesterday includes after-tax net operating earnings of $24.5 million or $0.81 per diluted share. Net realized gains after-tax of $24.1 million or $0.80 per diluted share.

After-tax foreign exchange transaction losses of $2.1 million or minus $0.07 per diluted share, and a net one-time income tax charge of $19.7 million or minus $0.65 per diluted share, due to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

As reported in our press release, dated February 8 of this year, this one-time non-cash tax charge related to the remeasurement of our net deferred tax assets and a tax on deemed repatriation of unlimited foreign earnings and profits. And based on our preliminary assessment, the company expects tax act to have a beneficial impact on future periods and income and operating earnings.

The fourth quarter’s combined ratio of 96.6% includes a reported loss in LAE ratio of 60.1% and an all-in expense ratio of 36.5%, comprised of net provision expenses of 14.2% and other operating expenses of 22.3%.

Quarterly consolidated results include $10.4 million of underwriting profit, with $15.1 million from U.S. Insurance segment and $4.3 million of profit from the Global Reinsurance segment, offset by $9.1 million of underwriting loss from the International Insurance segment.

Our net investment income of $23 million increased $2.9 million, up 14.3% as compared to the same period last year. This increase in investment income was primarily due to growth in the overall portfolio, driven by strong positive cash flows from operations as well as higher yields.

Net realized gains of $37.1 million pretax or $24.1 million after-tax, was mainly due to the liquidation of our actively-managed common equity portfolio. This action was both defensive and strategic. Defensive because we believe the equity market was running hot, strategic because we are shifting to a passive common equity management style.

Our overall investment portfolio’s unrealized gains position decreased in the quarter by $45.8 million on a pretax basis or $28.8 million after-tax, due to an increase in rates and the aforementioned liquidation of our actively managed high dividend yield of common equity portfolio.

The cash in invested asset portfolio at December 31 of 2017 increased in the quarter by $9.1 million to $3.49 billion with a book yield of 2.69%, down 4 bps from 2.73% in the third quarter and up 13 basis points from 2.54% for the same period last year.

Total return on a trailing 12-month basis was 4.33%, which is up 199 basis points from 2.34% in the third quarter of 2017 and up 182 basis points from 2.51% for the same period last year. Our investment portfolio has maintained its AA minus average credit quality rating with a slightly short duration of 3.5 years and our portfolio was well positioned, well anticipated interest rate increases.

The GAAP shareholders equity at December 31 of 2017 of $1,226,000,000, up slightly from the $1,224,000,000 at September 30, which is artificially impacted by the $20 million of the Tax Act impact on 2017’s results, and up from $1,178,000,000 at December 31, 2016 or a 4.1% decrease.

Book value per share was $41.55 compared to $41.49 at September 30 and $40.45 at December 31 of 2016. Our ROE is a disappointing 3.4% for the year but 5.1% on a pro forma basis, excluding the impact of 2017 tax reform.

Finally, net cash flow from operations was a positive $42.6 million in the quarter and a healthy $265 million for the year.

With that, I’ll turn it to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Paul Newsome from Sandler O’Neill. Your line is now open.

Paul Newsome

All right. Good morning, congrats on the quarter. Could you talk a little bit more about the investment portfolio changes and if we’re going to see more of these – if you’ve got some more of these strategy changes in your investment portfolio effectively?

Stan Galanski

Sure. I’ll give Paul. I’ll start with – what we had was a high dividend – very small, as you know, small high dividend yield portfolio – high dividend yield strategy portfolio. We think that the changes in the overall economy will result less value from that particular type of strategy and we believe that we can get a more cost-effective return using a kind of a fun based approach, a passive management style approach. So that’s one piece of the equation. The second part is, we expect to grab a little bit more of the total return of the market because we do think the market is a reflection of an improving economy. So those two things work do to together and some other changes that we’ll be making over time than I can’t speak about at this moment, we’ll be sharing with you as we go through the process throughout the year. But I will consider it an evolution of our investment strategy.

Ciro DeFalco

I wouldn’t call it fundamental shift or anything dramatic in that regard. And I think the preferred stocks continue to perform well for us, we like that, our focus was really on changing how we thought about the common equity.

Paul Newsome

Fair enough. Should we anticipate the D&O business being a bigger percentage of your business perspective, given all the changes that happened there?

StanGalanski

In the short term, that’s difficult for us to say, yes too. So I’d say, it’s a business we have a long-term commitment to. And like anything else, it’s a tale of two cities. We actually underwrite more P&L on a global basis outside of the U.S. than we do inside. And we continue to see that as having very good opportunities. Certain markets that are very difficult, such as Australia and Canada. We don’t have a lot of business in those territories, but it’s a big part of what we hope to accomplish, I’ll say, over the next three years in Continental Europe.

In the U.S., again, we’re so much more focused today on the private company business and very select opportunities on excess public company, which has actually been a good business for us. But rates are kind of – still in that slightly down, flattish type of feel. We think there’s a lot of pain out there that maybe hasn’t been realized yet in claim payment for the industry. So I’d say, we remain cautious in the short term in the U.S. market on the public company business, and certainly, not effectively in it on a primary basis. The bump-up claims for merger objections and so on are just too tough. But there’s still a lot of fundamental things we like about the business, we think we are a valued participant in it, and particularly, by some of our good medium, the larger clients that value the trading relationships they have with Navigators across multiple lines. But we have to be very careful on the public company side in the U.S. today.

Paul Newsome

And then finally to tax reform in particularly, the sort of change on the extraterritorial taxation, we are seeing companies structurally change things, moving businesses at a certain downsize, where it is historically matter because you’re going to pay the U.S. tax rate anyway. To what extent do you think Navigators might do that or that be an opportunity, given the percentage of your business that actually resides overseas?

Stan Galanski

Well, it’s a great question, Paul. I’ll tell you, a lot of it is still to be determined as the year unfolds and as we go into the next several years. In the short term, I could tell you we’re very happy with the Tax Reform Act or the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, I should say. And the reason is, we are effectively good to be lower from 35% tax rate to 21%. Now outside the extraterritorial tax, we will have deemed tax on them. We think it’ll be very manageable because the areas that we operate in, predominantly London and now soon-to-be Antwerp, or ultimately, low tax environments as well in the low 20s and the changes that are expected in Belgium and Luxembourg will be below 20% in the very near future. So it will almost be a neutral, there will be no arbitrary there. So we don’t expect any fictional cost coming from those operations. We generally don’t pull money from the subs as well, but I think overall, we expect this to be addictive tax to us and I welcome one.

Paul Newsome

Thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Jeff Schmitt from William Blair. Your line is now open.

Jeff Schmitt

Hi, good morning, everyone. The E&S book obviously, looks to be doing really well and you had mentioned specialty auto, I think, were seeing renewal premium changes of over 20%. Comings have been getting rate there for some time now, do you think the markets have adequacy or do you think you can continue to get rate at this level for a little longer?

Stan Galanski

Yes, it’s tough to predict the future and it’s not really the percentage of renewal rate that we look at, it’s really the price adequacy of the business in terms of what we actually charge for power unit. When you look at our business, it was a very opportunistic play for us, we came into the market about three years ago. And it’s all about price. So I would say, we bring a very E&S approach to that business, our distribution is very limited, we’re trading with professional wholesale brokers who have a pretty deep expertise in transportation.

And when I say trucking, it’s not all long haul tractor-trailer stuff. It’s a broad group of things. But the rate and the price per power unit is really what drives that. And we feel pretty confident that, that’s pricing will be sustainable and profitable levels, at least over the intermediate terms of the next 24 months or so. So longer-term, we have to look at where – how we position that portfolio, to be more of a sustained writer of the business. But right now, I’d say, it’s a very E&S approach.

Jeff Schmitt

Okay. Are there any other sort of double-digit growth there, is it in outside of construction and auto?

Stan Galanski

Well, in terms of renewal price changes, there are two hard markets in U.S., at least from our perspective, U.S. property business, particularly, anything that touches on tax exposure and transportation, that’s really where most significant rate increases are today. Beyond that, there are pockets, as we always say, we don’t compete in the market, we compete in 70 individual specialty markets. One of the things we push rate hard on in the first quarter is our product liability business, because we think it’s an unknown environment out there for products. And you really have to have a disciplined approach to underwriting.

We’re encouraged in some of those rate increases are sticking. So again, our focus would be, we think, the area for the industry that needs the most improvement is U.S. Casualty. Picking up on Paul’s question about tax, one of the things we noticed is that in the Lloyd’s market, not at Navigators, but in the Lloyd’s market, one of the biggest growth areas for Lloyd’s has been U.S. Casualty. People always thinks it’s easy, and that leads to under pricing and then that leads to corrective action and we like to be there to jump on that corrective action when others consistently under price their business, and eventually, it comes on the loose.

Jeff Schmitt

Okay. And then in the International Marine book, you had mentioned exiting that sort of problematic P&I line. Did you give – could we get a sense of how big that was and is there other lines in there that have given you issues?

Stan Galanski

Yes, think of it is a $20 million book for us, it’s been higher or lower over time. And just a little color on that for you, we went into that business in 2004. And for the first nine years or so, it was an excellent business for us. And it’s one we realized is very, very challenging and our results were really quite good. And frankly, over the last three or four years, I think the market has just deteriorated to such a point that our view is it just didn’t make sense to continue in. There’s a big chunk of the P&I businesses is written by the clubs. And there is a unique little fixed premium market when we could get a good return capital, we’re delighted to be in that market. But we think the prognosis is just not good and let’s really leave it to others.

Jeff Schmitt

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question come from the line of Christopher Campbell from KBW. Your line is now open.

Christopher Campbell

Yes, good morning. Congrats on the quarter. My first question is just on the U.S. P&C segment, really strong results with a little under 89% combined ratio, which is best we’ve seen a segment for quite some time, think about four years. And I noted there was about $5 million of reserves added last quarter. So I’m just trying to think about how we should be thinking about underwriting targets for this segment drilling into 2018? And our sub-90s combined ratios, given all the mix that you have going on. Is that reasonable assumption going into 2018?

Stan Galanski

Well, I would say, it’s a pretty expense efficient business from us for us when you look at our all in net expense ratio, our operating cost plus commissions, you should think of that as a business that will likely be at 30% or below, it’s not a high operating expense business. We have good scale in the business, it’s pretty efficient. Then I think from the law standpoint, you should think about pricing trends in the business, which we expect to see improve, and we are optimistic that at least as I mentioned, you will see no worse than a flattening then rates.

So from our standpoint, there’s a lot to think about how you manage a casualty portfolio to profit, particularly, one like ours which is very heavily in the excess. So as we always say, there’s more to it than price and there’s more to it than thinking as a primary underwriter about loss trends because there’s an excess underwriter, you manage your attachment point, you manage your limits. So I would say, this has been a good business for us for a while and we have every expectation it will continue to perform well.

Christopher Campbell

Great. That makes a lot of sense. Just a question of the reserve movement, there was about $45 million adverse, prior to this quarter and then added $10 million favorable. Can we just get a little bit actual color on where you feel confident releasing reserves so quickly after building them up? And then just does the 4Q the positive development? Are there any true ups four or five accident years in 2017 quarters built into there?

Stan Galanski

Let me just speak at a high-level about there first, and then I’ll let Ciro take you through some of the more specifics. We don’t think of our loss reserves as a bucket. Again, we look at them in a multiple number of classes and across geographies. So we look at our Lloyd’s business separately than we do, say, even the UK branch of Navigators Insurance Company, separate from our U.S. Insurance Company operations. And then even within a line like Primary Casualty, we look at different operating segments or different product niche is within it, construction and the West Coast is different than construction, say in New York or so on. So there are a lot of different ways we look at it.

As a result, we tend to look at fluctuations as normal, because instead of looking at the casualty portfolio is one thing, if we see a little adverse or favorable A versus E, actual versus expected, and we understand what the impact is, we look at it and make a decision. Should we react to this now, should we watch it, right? So we think that’s the prudent way to protect the loss reserves of the company, so for us, it will often down movement is very, very normal and we’ll see it against many reserve segments in the course of the quarter and certainly, over the course of the year. I would say, we’ve seen very favorable emergent, which I don’t think probably actually see from financials and say are Excess Casualty portfolio and our construction business is continued perform well and other areas of casualty, we’ll bump it up a little bit, things like premises liability, for example, have been for tough for everyone.

So if we see adverse trend there, we tend to react to it. So I think you need to follow that philosophy because we don’t think that’s extraordinary movement, we think that’s business as usual, but I’ll let Ciro comment more specifically.

Ciro DeFalco

I don’t want to be focused too much on process, Chris. I think Stan hit the major point. Being a specialty, we have a very robust process and it’s quarter to quarter to quarter. And unlike standard lines company, which may have a larger bucket, puts us more of a commodity general base of risk exposure, being a specialty underwriter, it’s very different. But what you don’t see, when you see the prior year releases is, you don’t see what we do to the current year. So that holistic thinking quarter-by-quarter and it’s a very highly audited process that we have, highly transparent.

So the $10 million that you see is prior year release, that’s because there’s favorable development in several lines for quite a long period of time. And we actually strengthened some of our current year. So usually, you don’t take it to the bottom line. So the $10 million you see there in the prior year release, doesn’t – didn’t drive the profits because we actually strengthened our current position by about $18 million. So the reserve releases you see on the prior year are only part of the story, the rest of the story comes from what we do in the current year, and we tend to be conservative. What we did in third quarter was also an example of that, and the health of our reserves and where we are above our actuarial essential – actuarial essential estimate is a good place and we’re always looking to have a stronger balance sheet as we can, and obviously, that always starts with reserves.

So the breakouts, to give you a little color, where the releases came from in the prior year – prior years, I should say, on the U.S. segment, you see the $1.49 million to the $1.5 million that’s in the queue or the earnings release, I’m sorry. We strengthened $900,000 in Marine. We had Property Casualty release of $2.1 million and we had a minor release in professional liability of $300,000. So the big one there is essentially Property Casualty over the years.

On the International side, Marine, we had about $3.7 million release from old years and Property Casualty $2.4 million release and Professional Liability $1.2 million. And again, those were offset by strengthening that we’ve taken as well in the current year because we believe you could never be too strong. And last, but not least, Global Re had a modest release of $1.6 billion for prior year and that we actually strengthened in the current year with the same amount. So net-net, the release is more than offset by our current and proactive look at reserves and keeping a healthy balance sheet.

Stan Galanski

Yes, just to reiterate. We don’t really have a commodity portfolio margin, its tight stuff. So, we don’t have a book say of personal auto, were not in that business, we’re not in the worker’s compensation business, where trends will drive a reserve strengthening or so on. For us, it’s really – our loss activity is more characterized by large loss activity and we have to look at that, how that fits in. So if you’re writing Excess Casualty, excess D&O, Energy business, big limits on Marine Liability, we tend to be more large loss-driven, so you have to really analyze that in your portfolio. So a little upward and downward movement in classes is something we, frankly, expect every quarter.

Christopher Campbell

Great. Thanks for the extra color. Switching to International, Stan, I think you mentioned returning International Insurance to profitability and you’ve taken the steps behind the scenes to actualize that. So how should we think about the combined ratios for that segment at a high level? What would you be targeting, is there a specific range we should be thinking about?

Stan Galanski

I don’t believe we’ve ever given earnings guidance or any kind of loss ratio or combined ratio guidance. But I think I mentioned to you on the call, that if you really looked at the impact of the property business, which is discontinued and the P&I business, the reported numbers would’ve actually been 100.3% ex-caps in a pretty extraordinary cap year, 95.3%. And I think you can look at the historic results of our Lloyd’s operation, which have been highly accretive over a 10-year period of time with the exception of 2016 and 2017, both of which were heavily impacted by property and P&I. So I think, I guess my advice to you would be if you look to what we’ve accomplished over the course of the cycle of 10 years there, I would say, that’s a routine result for us.

Christopher Campbell

And then just a numbers question for Ciro. What’s a good tax rate we should be assuming? Post that…

Ciro DeFalco

I think a fair tax rate for the 2018 earnings would be, I would go with 21%, that’s the corporate rate. We do expect that – we have some bumping, just keep this in mind. With last year’s adoption of changes in the accounting for comp, RSUs for example. So there’s a fair market of just the bet you make, so it could be a little bit bumping above it and below. But I would expect that the run rate – tax rate would be somewhere around 21%, if not a little bit lower, accepting for any quarterly bumps caused by some valuation of the stock compensation.

Christopher Campbell

Just one more, if I may, just on the investment portfolio. So I saw in the press release, you pulled back due to the reevaluation. So now the credit spreads are tightening on the fixed income, so how are you thinking about potentially de-risking that, the kind of basic safety portfolio?

Ciro DeFalco

Yes, I don’t know that we were thinking about de-risking it as much as repositioning or continuously positioning for changes in the market. So I commented about the duration being pretty short, 3.5, overall. That’s when in our short-term, in our two, three, five-year portion of our – of the tenure of the portfolio, we have a lot of floating-rate notes, for example, that we set in degree. So we’re able to move in and out of securities and we position ourselves along the duration frontier, so to speak. So we can shorten or we can lengthen. The good news in the portfolio, frankly, is that the municipal bonds, which, I think, some people think is the new tax reform, would be a debt now.

I think we’re going to find out there’s going to be a lot of buyers for the municipals in addition to the high wealth audiences, in particular, the life insurance companies. Life insurance companies now are going to get the same permanent adjustments that P&V companies have gotten with the treatment of municipal bonds in the portfolio, and I think that’s actually going to create excess demand and I think the high-quality municipal will still be very attractive.

So I think from a risk basis, you have to look at the overall portfolio and basically say this is a pretty – it’s about as safe of portfolios you can have. In fact, we’ve been criticized in some places for being too conservative. But the quality is AA-minus overall, and frankly, that’s a little understated because of the way preferred are rated, with step down ratings. But it’s a very, very, very secure and safe portfolio and it’s actually performing well.

Christopher Campbell

Thanks for all the answers. Best of luck in 2018.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brian Hollenden from Sidoti. Your line is now open.

Brian Hollenden

Good morning. Thanks for taking my call. Commission expense improves in the International segment. Are you seeing an improvement from London’s?

Stan Galanski

Actually, what it was a great question. It’s really important, I think, to see a disciplined underwriter and we’ve done a lot of thinking about the cost of doing business in London, both in terms of our own operating cost and commissions associated with where it’s a binding authority or facility or program. And it gets to a point where enough is enough. So as we look at transactions and if we don’t think we’re able to get an adequate return on it, why is that? Is it our projection of the loss or is it the expense? And frankly, our underwriters are walking away from deals, where the commissions are unsustainable and we’re encouraged that we think we are not the only ones doing that. So it’s important that the market shows some discipline and get an adequate return, so it is not accidental, it is a strategy, management team is working hard to do that.

Brian Hollenden

And, so how much longer would you anticipate, just the Marine market will stay soft?

Stan Galanski

That’s a different – that’s a difficult question. There is a lot of competition in the world. Marine has always been a very difficult business and we’ve always managed to outperform in it. But it is a severity business in chucks, whether it’s a vessel running a ground or sinking of a containership or whatever, tend to be big events. So we think there’s a need for some price changing and some terms changing there. Low economic pickup always helps as well. So look, we are long-term players in the business, but it’s difficult right now and things need to change.

Ciro DeFalco

Been in there for 44 years.

Brian Hollenden

And then last one for me, can you talk a little more about the – what the acquisition of ASCO and BDM allows Navigators to do that it couldn’t do on its own?

Stan Galanski

Yes, it really reflects, I think a post Brexit strategy. I guess, two years ago, we had capitalized a company in the UK because we think it’s very important to provide our Continental European brokers and policyholders with an admitted insurance company. Right now or up until that point our solution was to provide Lloyd’s paper to them. That’s okay, for certain things, but it’s not really ideal for others. Lloyd’s just really built more as a subscription market and that really doesn’t match the retail market in the continent. So really having what feels a lot more like a local brand, local paper, underwritten locally.

And I guess, our mantra has always been, we want to be a global player with a specialty products, but we want to feel heavily local with a local touch, local transactions. That’s what works for us in places like Seattle and Atlanta and Houston. And that, we think, is important in Rotterdam and Antwerp. So we’re very encouraged because what we’ve really had has been, thinking of them as small underwriting agents scattered in the continent, places like Milan and Paris and Rotterdam and Antwerp. This really brings a hub to that operation.

So it allows us to do more things on the continent that previously would’ve been done in London or outsourced, or what have you. So I think it really gives us great opportunity for the EU to really become a business for us, that’s self-sustaining and has some scale to it. So, it’s the local paper. It’s the quick of mass to be able to doing a more effective job of operations and all of that leads to better focus on your customers, better policy service, better claim service and all the bones that make Navigators what it is.

Brian Hollenden

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Bob Farnam from Boenning and Scattergood. Your line is now open.

Bob Farnam

Hi, there, thanks and good morning. Just to continue on the theme in Continental Europe, I know you’ve been noting about the high cost and doing business in London for quite a while. I’m just curious, what the cost of business in going to Continental Europe is going to be and how that’s going to impact your International Insurance segment, basically?

Stan Galanski

Well we expect it to be positive, but we don’t expect that to be an overnight change. Why would it be positive? First of all, London is, by its nature, a wholesale market. Businesses brought into London from other markets around the world. The business that we expect to underwrite in Europe is local business, its Belgian business, it’s Holland, it’s Italy, it’s France and it’s a retail business. So the distribution itself is different and that should lead to lower acquisition cost in terms of commissions, okay?

In terms of operating cost and structure, one of the things we hope that BDM and ASCO bring to us is, on its own small level, scale and inefficiency, that you simply can’t have when you’re starting up with a – from scratch operation in a market underwriting a monoline product. So the existing business of BDM, ASCO and the facilities associated with us, we think, allow us to operate more efficiently and trying to service that business remotely out of London. So it’s really that one, two punch of direct to the retailer and closer client relationships. Certainly, a lower operating cost structure as most of those cities are a little less costly to do business in London. But to be able to provide the services, the backup infrastructure on a more efficient basis.

Ciro DeFalco

If I could just add one more thing, those are the important points, Bob. We like the business on the continent. We’ve been there for a while, as you know, since – before 2014, we introduced new branches in 2014. The other thing is, it’s the reality of Brexit and we want to continue writing there, so it also satisfies that particular need. So it’s really a perfect marriage of finding a wonderful pair of companies that look themselves like Navigators and also be able to solution to Brexit.

Stan Galanski

To be very clear though, this is not about cannibalizing business we write at Lloyd’s. It’s a completely different market and much like – we don’t believe we could be successful in the Seattle Marine market. Our market share in the Pacific Northwest Marine market is in excess of 28%. We couldn’t accomplish that if our underwriters were sitting in New York. We need to be on the ground. So beyond the operating efficiency, there’s relevancy and dealing in the local market that you simply cannot compete effectively in from New York or London.

Ciro DeFalco

That’s right. This business would not grow to Lloyd’s or London.

Bob Farnam

All right. No, I get it, I like the flexibility of being able to do something different there. Do you suspect, like, over time, that you want to get more of a balance between what’s coming out of London and what’s coming out of Continental Europe when you’re looking at the overall segment? Or do you think that London is always going to be the lion share?

Stan Galanski

There’s no question. Look, the London market is an important market. We’ve been there since, at least, 1998, physically, okay? And so it’s not at all a negative comment on that market. Although, I have been certainly clear about the cost of operating there is being a problem. But the truth in the matter is, the world changes. And Latin American market is very relevant market that, 20 years ago, had to go to London. Today, so much of that business is getting placed either in Latin America or in Miami.

The same thing holds true in Asia, with important hubs, like Shanghai and Hong Kong and Singapore. So as the world changes, again, our strategy has always been to be as local as possible. We don’t succeed by doing great big facilities or slot-rated, computer-rated programs. We succeed by having highly technical, competent, service-oriented underwriters with meaningful authority who can do transactions locally, trading on the base of the strong relationships they have in the local market. So for us, it really is about local excess to indigenous business and local knowledge. Where we’re successful, we think that’s the most important element of success.

Bob Farnam

Got it. Thanks for the color there. Do you – last question for me, obviously, one of the more consistent, in terms of generating ROE, do you have any particular ROE targets that you’re shooting for? Right now, it looks like you’re consistently in the mid-to-high single digit range. Is that where you want to be or is that still work in progress?

Ciro DeFalco

I would call it work in progress. Certainly, we’d like to be higher, I think that goes without saying. But getting there and getting there in a responsible manner is a bit of a challenge. Historically, we’re very much a book value, total return-oriented business. And our directors don’t press us for quarterly earnings. We understand the importance of ROE to the marketplace. And we are in ways of increasing that level as we move forward to go through. Enhancing the yield on our portfolio, creating better efficiencies in our underwriting business as the return, and also, through some capital management, be it the share repurchases or other capital management tools at our disposal. But absolutely, we expect to be back in that higher single-digit and we’ll like to, certainly, aim that we get to a 10% number in the near future. Now with tax reform and an improving economy, it does seem like that something that’s doable. I couldn’t give you the timeline, but it’s certainly directionally where we’re heading.

Stan Galanski

From an individual product line perspective, Bob, we certainly look for double-digit returns on allocated capital when we want models, and we look at that over a three-year period or five-year period of time. So if we have products that aren’t carrying their weight, we look at it. Now that doesn’t address the group ROE because you may have capital that’s not allocated in that model to the business. But we think that’s the starting point of driving improved results. But along with the improved results is consistency of results. While I’m disappointed that we had capacity losses in the third quarter, the fact of the matter is, that’s the only quarter in five years where we had a combined over 100, right? So it’s really, I think, a couple of things, getting an adequate return on a per product line basis and then consistency in performance, two things we’re very focused on.

Bob Farnam

Right, great. Thanks for that.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Sameer Kher from Capital Returns Management. Your line is now open.

Sameer Kher

Good morning. I appreciate your detail on reserves that you gave there, earlier. But I wanted to dig into the process a bit more and touch on the core strengthening to the current action year loss ratio compared to the nine-month loss ratio, which seems to have occurred in the past few years. So can you go over how you pick your current action and your loss ratio throughout the year, and if there’s something systematic about your process that causes this key for true up?

Ciro DeFalco

Yes, the systematic process we have is called a roll-forward method. What we do is, the actuaries prepare an actual versus expected, like most companies do, but it’s highly detailed, highly granular, and then it’s built up to the overall reserve, the major reserve cells. We look at that, we look at the activity. We breakout the component parts of the A versus E and come up with actuarial limitations of the businesses – in the quarter now is running high or low, relative to our expectations. And then we – as reserve committees, we have multiple reserve committees that we go through, about the NUAL the lesson at the group, and it’s well attended by all of the executive management team as well as internal audit and risk and so forth. So it’s a very transparent process, it’s very active, this is what it is. And we don’t easily release result – we don’t easily release reserves.

So that’s one of the fundamental truths. And I think that that’s what you notice when we go by and you see it quarter-to-quarter, and you see the prior year releases. But most times, more times than not, that prior year release is because they’re all the years that we wanted up chewing up. And we actually use it and bring it forward, so that way will continuously strengthening the balance sheet and our reserve position relative both to our own actuarial and central estimate. And it’s also viewed by our auditors and there are actuaries as well as third-party appointed actuary Milan and U.S. So, we look at it from all angles. So it’s a very, very, very granular process, very transparent and very robust, and it’s done quarterly.

Stan Galanski

I might add a little color that might help you follow this, though. I think, If you think like about standard lines companies again, where there’s big portfolios, it’s of a margins business, it’s very different in a specialty company. Let me give an example. When you’re writing construction wrap up or project business, you write it once and it’s done. By definition, in that class of business, 100% of your business is new business, every year, right? So, you can look at how business has performed over time, but the truth is, there’s no renewal portfolio on the line of business. Now let’s take that to a little bit of a less dramatic thing. In the excess and surplus lines business, there’s a very low degree of renewal retention compared to, say, something like Bot Business or so on, right? why? Because that’s the nature of excess and surplus lines, a large percentage of what you’re seeing every year is new, okay. So if you’re looking at your current underwriting year, our view is the thing that kills the company is inadequate reserving. You want to be very careful not to declare victory too early, when a big chunk of your business is new business each year, right? And that’s really influences a lot of our thinking in the E&S product lines. You want to make sure that you’re ready to declare victory before you do.

Sameer Kher

Okay. And then just specific to the increase of action year 2017 this quarter, was this an increase in conservatives in IBNR levels or was there specific claims that caused you to increase case reserves?

Ciro DeFalco

It’s kind of mixed. Basically, what we did was most of the strengthening was in our International Insurance and say probably, half of that was in the Marine’s business and the other in the professional liability business. That’s really what we did.

Sameer Kher

And then the combined professional and cyber liability product that you referenced here in your remarks? How will that coverage work? Will it be a combined limit, separate sub limits, will be primary and will it include coverage for legal costs? Any information would be helpful on this?

Ciro DeFalco

Coming soon to a theater or a drive in near to you, we’ll let you know, we’ll have a full marketing campaign, but it’s just one to look forward to and we’re excited about it. We’ve had a very, very limited position in cyber and we think this is a great way to particularly bring some solutions to our professional service clients.

Operator

Thank you. And that concludes our question-and-answer session today. I would like to turn the call back to Stan Galanski for closing remarks.

Stan Galanski

Thank you very much for joining the call, for your interest in the company and for being with us today. Thanks, and have a great weekend.

Ciro DeFalco

Thank you, folks.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This concludes the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.