This Discounted Blue Chip Closed-End Fund Continues To Beat The Market
About: Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (BIF)
by: George Spritzer, CFA
Summary
BIF has performed well over the last few years.
The fund managers recently instituted a share buyback policy to help reduce the discount.
The fund management recently reduced leverage in the fund in order to reduce risk and take a more defensive posture.
I've written several articles about Boulder Growth and Income (NYSE:BIF) and thought I would provide an update about some recent developments.
Brendon Fischer recently published the BIF annual report where he reviewed the