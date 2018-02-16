Andeavor (ANDV) CEO Greg Goff on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Andeavor (Pending:ADV) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Greg Goff - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Steven Sterin - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Brad Troutman - Vice President, Investor Relations

Analysts

Spiro Dounis - UBS Securities

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

Brad Heffern - RBC

Paul Cheng - Barclays

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Kalei Akamine - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Benny Wong - Morgan Stanley

Kristina Kazarian - Credit Suisse

Prashant Rao - Citigroup

Sam Margolin - Cowen & Co.

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Andeavor Quarter Four, 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s conference is being recorded.

And I like to turn the call over to Brad Troutman, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Brad Troutman

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to today’s conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings. Joining me are Greg Goff, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Sterin, Executive Vice President and CFO.

The earnings which can be found on our website at www.andeavor.com includes financial disclosure and reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures that should help you analyze our results.

Our comments and answers to questions during this call will include forward-looking statements that refer to management's expectations or future predictions. These statements are made as of the date of this call and we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the future. They are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations. Please refer to the earnings release for additional information on forward-looking statements.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Goff

Thanks Brad. Good morning and welcome! 2017 was an excellent year for Andeavor as we made significant achievements, including the following: Completing the Western Refining and Western Refining Logistics acquisitions and exiting the year with approximately $190 million in annual run rate synergies; achieving investment grade credit rations at Andeavor and Andeavor Logistics, which will allow us to optimize our capital structure and meet future financing needs at attractive rates with longer maturities in a more liquid market; delivering $505 million of annual improvements to operating income; successfully entering and growing our marketing business in North West Mexico and executing on organic growth and accretive acquisitions; enhancing our Permian Logistics and crude oil marketing business through high return organic growth investments as demonstrated by the successful open season and ongoing construction of the Conan System, as well as the recently announced gathering projects. This organic growth is enhanced through the acquisition of pipeline and storage assets from Rangeland Energy in the Delaware Basin.

We have also recently announced two transactions that further strengthen our integrated value chain. An agreement to acquire the Wamsutter Pipeline which will increase the Salt Lake City refineries access to advantage crude oil and the acquisition of Asphalt Terminals from Delek, which allows for additional growth and enhanced returns on our refining production. And finally we have clear plans to grow net earnings by $1 billion and EBITDA by $1.4 billion by 2020, which was shared at our Investor and Analyst Day in December.

In 2017 we generated over $1.6 billion in operating cash flow. This included approximately $222 million of transaction and deal related costs. We returned $1 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends invested approximately $400 million in cash as part of the Western acquisition and finally invested $546 million in high return income capital projects.

Let me recap and summarize our performance for the year. Our expectations for 2017 were based on an Andeavor Index of $12 to $14 per barrel and Marketing fuel margins of $0.11 to $0.14 per gallon. As we look at our results for the year, the Andeavor Index was $14.35 at the high end of our range and marketing fuel margins of $11.02 per gallon were at the low end of our range.

For 2017 we also committed to delivering an estimated $475 million to $575 million as improvements to operating income. Our teams executed extremely well by delivering approximately $505 million of improvements to operating income in 2017. These improvements were driven by growth and productivity of $40 million in marketing, $175 million in logistics and $290 million in refinery.

I would like to clarify that these improvements do not include the synergies form the Western acquisition. As mentioned before, we exited the year at a run rate of $190 million and we are on track to deliver synergy run rate of $350 million to $425 million by mid 2019, which is consistent with our commitment at the time of the acquisition.

As I reflect on the year, we executed our strategic plans, delivered on our growth and productivity targets and transformed our portfolio to the acquisition of Western Refining, as well as other high return acquisitions. We face a challenging fourth quarter, but none of these challenges change our outlook for 2018 or impact our ability to deliver on our $1.4 billion of EDITDA growth by 2020, productivity plans for capturing the full synergies of our acquisitions.

In 2017 we remain financially disciplined in our allocation of capital, strengthened our balance sheet and became an investment grade company. These factors I just mentioned give me continued confidence in our ability to execute on our plans and create significant value for our shareholders.

Turning to our business results for the year; first, with our marketing business. We are focused on driving growth and improvements in our market business by placing products into the highest value branded distribution channels, adding new retail sites to the network, implementing strong improvements to enhance our convenient store position and extending our value chain into new geographies such as Mexico.

We increased our branded and retail store count by 31% or 763 stores year-over-year to 3,255 in 2017. Marketing fuel margins were $20.09 per gallon for the retail and branded channels for the full year. In 2017 we successfully began the expansion of our marketing business into Mexico, which extends our West Cost value chain south into the North Western Region of Mexico. We are targeting to supply 15,000 to 20,000 barrels per day by the end of this year. We also signed a wholesale supply agreement to begin wholesale marketing operations using the ARCO brand.

We officially began operating in Mexico and successfully opened the first ARCO station in Tijuana, Mexico in the third quarter of 2017. We are supplying approximately 60 stores in Mexico, including 28 under the ARCO brand as of January 31, and we are experiencing strong customer acceptance at these sites. We expect to increase our marketing presence across the entire Northern part of Mexico with an estimated 250 to 300 stores planned through 2020.

We continue to see strong demand in each of our geographic regions and we remain excited about the growth prospects in our marketing business. As we expand our network of stations by leveraging our extensive brand portfolio and converting more stations to company owned and operated which allows us to capture more value.

Moving to our logistics business, during the year Andeavor Logistics completed several strategic actions that will contribute to its growth momentum going into 2018. On January 1 of 2017 Andeavor Logistics acquired the North Dakota Gathering and Processing Assets in the Balkan. This acquisition allows us to participate more fully in the growth of natural gas and natural gas liquid production. In 2017 the acquired business performed well as an expected to see 10% to15% growth in 2018.

Crude oil product in the Balkan has risen significantly in 2017 and is close to the all time record set during 2014. Natural gas production continues to set new production records almost every month. Additionally, Andeavor Logistics recently announced North Dakota NGL Logistics hub provides a much needed takeaway optionality. This is important for our customers as both production and the gas-oil ratio in the basin continues to increase.

Andeavor Logistics also successfully completed its $1.7 billion merger with WNRL in the fourth quarter of 2017, a transaction which strengthens Andeavor Logistics and provided an attractive entry into the growing Permian Basin. We also completed our IDR Buy-In with Andeavor Logistics and Andeavor Logistics achieved investment grade credit rating from both Fitch and S&P Global Ratings.

These transactions reduced Andeavor Logistics cost of capital and will enhance the accretion all units received from its continued growth, which includes Andeavor shareholders as we currently own 59% of this company.

During the fourth quarter we announced Andeavor Logistics asset drop to Andeavor Logistics for a total consideration of $445 million. This represents about an 8.4 times annual EBITDA multiple and resulted in nearly $400 million in cash flow to Andeavor in the quarter. The completion of these transactions, further strengthens Andeavor Logistics as a leading customer focused full service Logistics Company.

In support of our Permian Basin logistics growth plans, we expect to offer certain Permian logistics assets to Andeavor Logistics in 2018, including our newly acquired interest in arrangement pipeline as well as other Andeavor Permian Logistics assets. We also expect to transfer the Conan Crude Gathering System at cost plus interest. This integrated system, combined with Andeavor Logistics existing Permian assets is expected to see considerable volume growth and additional expansion projects which support our plans to achieve at least $150 million of segment operating income and $200 million of segment EBITDA from Permian contributions by 2020.

Our logistics business is a significant part of the value proposition for Andeavor investors. The growth in this business means more stable fee based earnings and cash flow to Andeavor and allows Andeavor investors to participate in the highly accretive third party organic growth in the Permian that is self-funded by our MLP.

Shifting to our refining business, total refining throughput for the year was 997,000 barrels per day or 95% utilization and refining margins were $10.55 per barrel. In 2017 we received the final permits on our Los Angeles refinery integration and compliance project and began construction. This project enhances our position in Southern California; allows for yield flexibility of 30,000 to 40,000 barrels per day between gasoline and distillates and significantly reduces green house gas and other pollutant emission. The project is on track to deliver $65 million of net earnings and $125 million of EBITDA growth upon completion in 2019.

Other achievements in our refining segment in 2017 include receiving final regulatory approval on the summarization project in Anacortes, which is on schedule to be completed by second quarter 2018, forming a dueling joint venture with EP Energy Corporation to fund a development of 60 wells producing waxy crude oil for advantage supply into our Salt Lake City refinery. In successfully completing the crude unit expansion in El Paso by 3,000 to 4,000 barrels per day, which allows for additional value capture given the refineries access to advantage premium crude supply.

I would like to update you on the integration on Western Refining and WNRL. We continue to have a very successful integration and are rapidly moving towards full value capture. We are making excellent progress integrating the business and identifying and capturing synergies. By the end of the fourth quarter 2017 we estimated we have achieved approximately $190 million in annual run rate synergies consisting of approximately $100 million of corporate efficiencies and about $90 million in value chain optimization and operational improvements.

Now I would like to talk about some recent accomplishments that further strengthen our business. On January 19, 2018 we closed on the acquisition of Rangeland Energy which owns and operates assets in the Delaware and Midland Basins, including a recently constructed crude oil pipeline, three crude oil storage terminals and a frac sand storage and truck loading facility.

We plan to integrate the acquired 110-mile crude oil pipeline with ultimate throughput capacity of 145,000 barrels per day and crude oil storage terminals with our nearby Conan Crude Oil Gathering System, which is currently under construction.

We expect this acquisition to deliver an EBITDA multiple of approximately six times and expect to offer the crude oil assets to Andeavor Logistics in 2018. On February 12, 2018 we announced our agreement to acquire four Asphalt Terminals in the operating interest of another, with total capacity of 285,000 per year from Delek. We expect the purchase price multiple to be approximately four times expected annual EBITDA, including our synergies.

The acquisition significantly builds upon our Asphalt offering, enhances our West Cost value chain by optimizing our integrated system and improves the value for residuals produced in our refineries.

Upon close we expect to grow this new addition to our Asphalt business to serve more customers, provide superior customer service and expand our product offering. We expect to improve the business and increase sales by about 20% over the next three years.

The acquisition which is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval is anticipated to close in the first half of this year. As I just mentioned, Andeavor Logistics announced its intent to build and operate the North Dakota NGL logistics hub to further participate in the NGL value chain. Natural gas liquids will be marketed by Andeavor’s commercial business and for our own consumption in our refineries. Partial commercial operations are estimated to begin in late 2018 with full operations commencing in the first quarter of 2019.

Turning to our outlook for 2018, we continue to expect an annual Andeavor Index of $12 to $14 per barrel and annual marketing segment fuel margins of $0.11 to $0.14 per gallon. Looking ahead we remain well positioned to deliver on the strategic plans outlined in our 2017 Investor and Analyst Day.

In addition to delivering on our growth, productivity and synergy targets totaling $1.4 billion of EBITDA by 2020, we continue to focus on driving stronger operational performance and reliability. Additionally, our commitment to capital allocation discipline, a stronger balance sheet and lower cost of capital, all position us to create significant shareholder value and return cash to shareholders. We remain focused on being the safest and most environmentally responsible operator in the industry and continually deliver strong results and enable the company to grow and create value.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Steven to provide more detail of 2017 financial and operational results.

Steven Sterin

Thanks Greg. Yesterday we reported Andeavor's fourth quarter 2017 earnings of $879 million or $5.61 per diluted share compared to $78 million or $0.66 per diluted share a year ago. Consolidated net earnings were $908 million for the fourth quarter compared to $101 million for the same period last year and EBITDA was $445 million compared to $468 million a year ago.

Keep in mind the fourth quarter 2017 results include the following pre-tax items: $77 million of cost related to the refinancing of Andeavor Logistics debt; a $40 million charge related to the Vancouver Energy project; acquisition and integration cost of $11 million related to the Western Refining acquisition; $23 million of acquisition costs related to Andeavor Logistics acquisition of WNRL and IDR Buy-In transaction.

Finally, our fourth quarter results include approximately $918 million of benefit related to the re-measurement of the company's net deferred tax liabilities due to the recently enacted Federal Tax Reform.

We expect our 2018 effective tax rate to be between 20% to 24%, comprised of the cash tax rate between 8% to 10% and the differed tax rate of approximately 12% to 15%. 2017 full year net earnings were $1.5 billion or $10.81 per diluted share versus $734 million or $6.12 per diluted share in 2016.

Consolidated net earnings were $1.7 billion compared to $860 million last year and EBITDA was $2.6 billion compared to $2.4 billion a year ago. Please keep in mind that 2016 included a full year LCM benefit of $359 million.

Turning to our business segments. In our Marketing business, for the quarter segment operating income was $236 million and segment EBITDA was $255 million compared to segment operating income of $169 million and segment EBITDA of $192 million a year ago. Total fuel margins for the fourth quarter were $12.02 per gallon versus fuel margins of $11.04 per gallon last year. Retail and branded fuel margins were $23.04 a gallon compared to $19.06 per gallon in 2016.

The fuel margin increase was driven by strong overall demand along with positive contributions from stores added in the Western acquisition. Merchandise margin increased to $47 million from $1 million in 2016, driven by the new company operating stores we acquired as part of the Western acquisition.

For the full year 2017 marketing and operating income was $788 million compared to $830 million a year ago and segment EBITDA was $856 million compared to $889 million in 2016. Full year fuel margins were $11.02 per gallon in 2017 versus $12.07 per gallon a year ago. This was at the low end of our expectations, reflecting low fuel margins in the first and third quarters. This was due to severe weather impact from the West Cost in the first quarter. In the third quarter this was due to the lag in street prices, following the increase in spot prices seen in the market during the hurricane.

We continue to grow our network of branded stored, growing store count by 763 or 31% year-over-year to 3,255 stores. This was primarily driven by the additional stores from the Western and Northern California Retail acquisitions, and the continued execution of the company's organic growth plan, including rebranding and expansion into Mexico.

Our organic growth plan execution has resulted in the addition of 64 net new branded stores year-over-year. Following the acquisition of Western and leveraging their excellent retail store management capabilities, we converted 50 multi site operator stores to company operated in the fourth quarter. We expect to convert an additional 50 stores to company operated in the first half of 2018. These conversions allow us to capture additional non-fuel margins and enhance overall station profitability.

Shifting to our logistics business. For the quarter segment operating income increased to $195 million from $123 million a year ago and segment EBITDA grew to $267 million versus $177 million last year. As a reminder the segment’s results included $9 million of acquisition costs related to the acquisition of WNRL and the IDR Buy-In transaction.

The year-over-year increase in segment operating income and segment EBITDA was primarily driven by contributions from the following: the North Dakota Gathering and Processing Assets acquisition; the Western Refining Logistics acquisition; the Anacortes Logistics Assets drop down during the fourth quarter of this year and the Northern California Terminalling and storage assets drop down that was completed in 2016.

The total distributions received by Andeavor were $126 million during the fourth quarter. This is an increase of $55 million from a year ago. For the full year 2017 the total GP and LP distributions received by Andeavor were $368 million, an increase of $123 million from 2016.

Logistics segment operating income was $665 million for the full year compared to $487 million a year ago and segment EBITDA increased to $954 million from $696 million in 2016. Please keep in mind that 2017’s full year results included $18 million in acquisition and acquisition related costs.

Moving to our refining business. For the quarter our segment operating loss was $56 million compared to segment operating income of $43 million a year ago and segment EBITDA was $120 million versus $205 million last year. Refining margin for the fourth quarter was $787 million of $7.62 per barrel. This compares to a refining margin of $731 million or $9.45 per barrel last year.

When comparing our fourth quarter 2017 segment operating income, segment EBITDA and refining margins to the same period last year, please note that results in the fourth quarter of 2016 included a pre tax benefit due to an LCM adjustment of $123 million. Total refining crude oil throughput for the quarter was 1,122,000 barrels per day or 97% utilization, which was at the high end of our guidance.

I’d like to provide some additional context regarding items that impacted our pre-tax refining results for the quarter. First, we made the decision to build product inventories in the quarter, ahead of some planned major maintenance in the first half of 2018. This resulted in a lower fourth quarter product sales and $15 million of refining margin realization in our California region that we expect to occur in the first half of 2018 during our major maintenance. This will allow us to meet our customers’ needs during this maintenance and during a period of stronger overall demand for the region.

Second, we recognized derivative losses of $85 million related to crude oil inventory that was hedged, as well as forward pricing of a portion of Canadian crude oil supplier for the St. Paul Park refinery. As results of the wide Canadian heavy crude differentials, we decided to remove the hedges and this is now expected to have a favorable impact on 2018 results. Finally we incurred $25 million of expense related to litigation, environmental and insurance costs during the quarter based on year-end adjustments.

Consolidated manufacturing costs in the fourth quarter decreased $0.15 a barrel over the same period last year to $5.28. This year-over-year decrease was largely due to higher refinery throughput in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the results of our continued focus on driving productivity to offset inflation.

For the full year 2017, refining segment operating income was $785 million compared to $535 million a year ago and segment EBITDA was $1.4 billion versus $1.2 billion in 2016. So our refining throughput was 997,000 barrels a day or 95% utilization. The Andeavor index was $14.35 a barrel with refining margin of $10.55 per barrel.

Now, let me take a moment to discuss our balance sheet, cash flow and our strategic priorities for creating long term shareholder value. We made significant progress in 2017 on our strategies to continue to strengthen our balance sheet, invest for growth and return cash to shareholders. During the year Andeavor achieved an investment grade credit rating and we completed our $1 billion inaugural investment grade public offering in the fourth quarter of 2017. This investment grade rating, that offering exemplifies the execution of our financial strategy which creates additional value for investors by lowering the cost of capital and extending our debt maturities.

Following the completion of Andeavor logistics acquisition of WNRL and IDR Buy-In, Andeavor logistics also achieved an investment grade better rating. With this new investment grade rating, Andeavor logistics is well positioned to optimize its capital structure and meet future financing needs at attractive rates with longer maturities and a more liquid market.

In November Andeavor logistics completed its inaugural investment grade debt offering of $1.7 billion in senior notes. Proceeds from the offering were used to refinancing existing debt, resulting in $25 million in annual interest expense savings. Additionally, in November Andeavor logistics completed its inaugural $600 million offering of perpetual preferred equity.

Our balance sheet and credit metrics remained strong. We ended the year with total liquidity of $3.4 billion, including a consolidated cash balance of $543 million versus our target of $3 billion to $4 billion of overall total liquidity. Our consolidated leverage for the fourth quarter 2017 was in-line with our target of approximately two times, while Andeavor logistics leverage was below its target of approximately four times.

Total debt net of unamortized issuance cost was $7.7 billion at the end of the quarter. Excluding Andeavor logistics debt was $3.6 billion.

Turning to cash flows. Andeavor generated cash flow from operating activities of $1.6 billion for 2017, including $429 million in the fourth quarter. Please keep in mind that $597 million in turnaround and marketing branding expenditures are included in our operating cash flow presentation for the full year 2017.

During the year we invested $546 million in high return growth capital projects at Andeavor and Andeavor logistics. Our combined capital expenditures were approximately $1.4 billion, consisting of $1.1 billion for Andeavor and $237 million for Andeavor logistics. These investments create significant value for Andeavor and position the company for further growth. This is reflected in our competitive returns on invested capital.

We repurchased $2.7 million shares for approximately $292 million in the fourth quarter and had approximately $1.4 billion remaining under our approved share repurchase programs as of December 31. Additionally we paid dividends of $91 million and Andeavor logistics distributed $88 million to its public unit holders during the quarter. We returned over $1 billion to shareholders in 2017 consisting of $692 million of share repurchases and $340 million in dividends.

Yesterday we also announced that the Andeavor Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share payable on March 15, 2018 to all holders of record as of February 28, 2018.

Turning to our 2018 capital outlook. Our expected full year 2018 capital expenditures are unchanged from what we presented in December, which is total capital expenditures of approximately $1.5 billion consisting of $1.1 billion of Andeavor and approximately $400 million as Andeavor logistics. Refining turnaround expenditures for the full year 2018 are expected to be $575 million and marketing and branding expenditures are expected to be $75 million.

Looking ahead, you can find details of our planned throughput, manufacturing costs per barrel and other elements relating to our first quarter 2018 outlook in our earnings release issued yesterday.

This concludes our prepared remarks and we will now take your questions. Operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes sir. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Spiro Dounis from UBS Securities. You may begin.

Spiro Dounis

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking the question. How are you doing? I just wanted to start off with the asphalt acquisition and as it relates to time of 2020. It sounds like a great multiple there on a post synergy basis, but are there other opportunities like that that we should expect coming down the pipeline and then could you just remind us again what you’re doing on the refining side to maximize the benefit of the sulpher change?

Greg Goff

Yes, I think it’s a very good question. So we do make a portion of resid particularly in Anacortes in Alaska and the acquisition of the distribution system allows us to go to the ultimate end customer. So like I said in the comments, we believe one of the benefits is that we can build upon the business and have pretty significant growth over time, which is why we started today to prepare for 2020.

From a refining standpoint, we are looking at ways that we operate our cokers and see opportunities to increase the capacity that we process through the cokers, but without much capital at all. So we have a number of plans that we are doing. They are not capital intensive plans and really allow us to be very well positioned for the upcoming spec changes and in all honesty the biggest impact is the LA Integration project. As I mentioned, the ability to process or produce more diesel versus gasoline based upon expectation of higher diesel margins is where we expect to come out way ahead.

Yeah, just maybe one more comment. The other thing we have done is we are managing our turnarounds, while we have some heavy turnarounds in that to have very, very little turnarounds in 2020, so that our ’18 and ’19 plans include preparation for being able to supply the needs of the market in 2020 for the diesel fuel that we expect to produce.

Spiro Dounis

Got it. And then just on the West Coast crack, the weakness last quarter, I think some of your peers pointed to the late switch to the winter blend as kind of one of the drivers, but I guess a two part question here: One, the move down still seemed maybe deeper than normal for fourth quarter and two, should we expect West Coast cracks to maybe rally back a little harder here ahead of the rest of the country since I think you guys on the West Coast switched to summer blend earlier.

Greg Goff

Yes, its an interesting question, so I may just take a few minutes and answer that and provide some, our view looking forward. So we fundamentally look at the key drivers in the market to determine kind of how the markets position to supply the needs of the customers and our view on a quarterly basis for 2017 was that the Los Angeles 321 crack spread was kind of average. It’s basically where it is based upon supply demand inventory levels.

I would say that in December we did reach some – for some days reach some really low levels on the crack spread, but I think you have to look at the entire quarter and we, our view is that some of what we would expect on a fourth quarter basis. I think on a relative comparison, the other regions of the country experienced pretty good crack spreads for fourth quarter crack spreads and it probably distorted people’s view of the fourth quarter crack spread.

If you look into the first quarter of 2018 you have what we would consider so far, now we’re only about half way through the first quarter. So we would consider we’re having a weaker than normal gasoline crack, once again using LA and we would say that its probably $1.50 to $2 lower than what one would expect to be, based on the market fundamentals, and our view is that because of the weakness particularly in December, it provided opportunities for people to carry barrels forward into 2018 instead of selling them at such low values in 2017.

So if you look at the stock levels, I think the stock levels are elevated in Pad5 that we’ll draw down as maintenance and that goes on. So our look going forward for 2018 is for very constructive crack spreads on the West Coast. We see all the market fundamentals, we see very good demand. Our demand so far is up about 1% versus last year, but let me caveat that with the fact that in 2017 we had a little bit lower demand because of the heavy rains that occurred in the first part of the year in California.

But we see very good demand, we see production being kind of where it’s been over time. We don’t see any fundamental changes in anyone’s production. We see some pretty decent turnaround activity that we’ll – people will work through the system on that. We’re seeing kind of normal to maybe slightly better export opportunities out in the West Coast. So in total, to take a longer term look at least, longer being a year, we see a very good crack spread environment on the West Coast based upon our fundamental view of it.

Spiro Dounis

Got it, that’s great color Greg. That’s it from me. Thank you.

Greg Goff

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Roger Read from Wells Fargo. You may begin.

Roger Read

Yeah, thank you. Good morning.

Greg Goff

Hi Roger.

Roger Read

Hi Greg. Can we maybe change tax here to the retail side. You highlighted the growth in the retail with the western acquisition conversion of the stores at the end of year and plans this year, but can you give us kind of an idea of what maybe underlying organic growth really was in ’17 ex-Mexico and then what would be the thought process on organic growth of conversion as we look at kind of ’18, ’19 and ’20. Maybe you know a three year plan as opposed to you know given as each quarter.

Greg Goff

I think probably the best way to look at it Roger, if you for the total marketing business, the organic growth, if you recall we did an acquisition in Northern California to support our Martinez refinery, but that didn’t happen until kind of the middle part of the year and we brought that in. We brought on new stations as Steven mentioned through our branding business in that and so I would say overall the organic growth was actually relatively small, relative to the lower margin environment that we experienced.

We honestly, last year primarily because of rising crude prices throughout the year, we didn’t have any periods of time where the market was impacted by having a declining crude price and the lag effect of that. So organically the growth was muted a little bit by the weaker margin environment.

Roger Read

Okay, and then as we think about the growth going forward in the conversion process and again kind of organic versus or let’s just say non-acquisition focused, what do you think the CapEx out of that or the needed CapEx for that would be?

Greg Goff

Yes, as we go forward you know we have our capital expenditure planned but we also have the branding costs that Steven said and those branding costs average about $100 million a year going forward. And then our CapEx planned on a go-forward basis is about $150 million a year, so.

Roger Read

So kind of think of it as 250 going in to retail?

Greg Goff

Yeah.

Roger Read

Okay, and then just one last question for you in terms of the margin assumptions out of California in the fourth quarter. You went through the 50 to 85 and the 25. Just trying to get to like maybe what was the real margin in California if you had moved all that out. What the allocation of those numbers were? Are we looking at you know $7 on kind of a clean comparison basis or a little higher, little lower.

Greg Goff

Yeah, I think it’s actually higher than that if you move those out. It’s probably you know in the neighborhood of $1.50 to $2 a barrel in the quarter versus what we would normally expect for Q4.

Roger Read

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Brad Heffern from RBC. You may begin.

Brad Heffern

Hey, good morning everyone.

Greg Goff

Hey Brad.

Brad Heffern

Hey Greg. Going back to the Analyst Day, you know I think you guys talked about $2 billion to $3 billion of cash over the next couple of years that’s going to be generated. That is sort of unallocated and with tax reform you know that’s going up to 3 to 4.5. So I was curious if you had any new thoughts on uses for that cash?

Greg Goff

You know at this stage Brad as we look at our allocation to capital and what Steven said, our priorities have always been the same as to return – invest a part of it into our growth capital projects. We don’t see that growing substantially over time. So basically it makes it available to be returned to shareholders. We will probably reduce our debt slightly during that period of time.

Brad Heffern

Okay, got it. And then I think you guys recently purchased the Kenai LNG terminal from Conoco. Can you talk about the use of that facility?

Greg Goff

Yeah, the facility which has been there for a very, very long time allows us to be able to meet our needs for natural gas for the Kenai refinery. We see as an alternative to supplying gas to our refinery versus the locally produced gas in the area, in improving our cost position from an energy standpoint.

Brad Heffern

Okay, thanks.

Greg Goff

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Paul Cheng from Barclays. You may begin.

Paul Cheng

Hey guys, good morning. Just curious that Greg given that you run your marketing as a individual division, does it make sense from a organization standpoint for ANDV to repurchase the wholesale – Western wholesale business from ANDX and in return that you can pay them in their share, so that by doing that you eliminate any uncertainty or any confusion how to run that business and do a better integration.

Greg Goff

Yes, it’s an excellent idea Paul. In all honesty we just completed all the acquisition work and integration and everything and that’s kind of on our list of things to do. We just we haven’t had any time to look at it. We typically don’t have the marketing business into our logistics company, but it’s a good idea.

Paul Cheng

Yeah, because by doing it in this way that you eliminate on both volatility and perhaps that we also have on the logistic company renovation.

Greg Goff

Yeah, yeah.

Paul Cheng

Second one, can you give us some update about the mixed signing, permitting process and also that for LA integration under construction, where are we in the process?

Greg Goff

Yes, so those are things we worked on for a long time like you said. So let me start with the second part of the question around the Los Angeles project. It’s actually going extremely well. As you said, we showed a little bit of highlights in the analyst meeting of the boring project in that and so it’s on schedule.

Its progressing extremely well and so we’re very confident that as we move through with the turnarounds we’re doing to prepare the units, that we’re going to connect to the two refineries and that we’re going to be able to stay on budget and on schedule and be positioned to bring the refinery up. And as I mentioned earlier to the question that it will help us from a diesel making standpoint in the IMO spec change.

On the mixed xylenes project, we actually have very good success up until a summer of last year giving almost all of the necessary permits. We required one shoreline permit from the army corp of engineers and then recently there have been appeals to the permit that we’re working our way through.

So we have had some groups appeal the permit that we received, that was granted the environmental permit and we are going through the appeal process as we speak. I mean we’re very – its being appealed to the same group that issued the permit, so we’re very confident that we’ll be able to work our way through and address any concerns or questions, but it has slowed down the process for a few months to get the final permit which we expect to happen this year.

Paul Cheng

So the mixed xylenes look alike is going to be a late 2019 early 2020 now, and therefore LOE integration, do we still expect the SEC being some shut sometime this year and the new hydrocracker expansion that we start up by the end of the year.

Greg Goff

Yeah, that’s approximately what we expect to happen.

Paul Cheng

Okay, final question from me. This is probably for Steven. Steven on the hedging to $85 million north and I think you said that you take away the hedges. I assume that’s just for the St. Paul. Can you talk about what is the nature of that hedges or forward sales or forward agreement and also what’s the policy going forward? Should we assume you tick it off not just for this year but going forward or that you’re just going to be just busy and then you pull it back. So what is the policy going forward?

Greg Goff

Yeah Paul, actually I prefer to answer that question. So let me – first let me address the question regarding the position that was on to manage the differential cost of heavy Canadian crude supply for the St. Paul park refinery. That was a position as on a forward look that was put on early in 2017, on about 30% the volume of the heavy crude supply to the refinery and it was put on at a level which would be attractive from a differential standpoint and as we went through the year and as you recall with the pipeline disruption, the heavy crude spreads blew out.

So we would – naturally we would have had to take in a mark-to-market on it, but more importantly our forward view is that we didn’t want the position on, so the position was closed and that was part of the impact, about $35 million of the $85 million as Steven alluded to during his comments that we took that hit and so we could take the full value of the heavy crude differential going into 2018.

And our policy is to be able to look at opportunities that where we see ways to price the different crudes we run in our systems, to price them where we feel like we get the highest value. It is not our policy to be able to go in and hedge those Canadian crudes like that. So that on a go-forward basis, we would only look at that on a very opportunistic basis.

On the actual crude supply we established each year based upon our – how our operating plan is set, our inventory level and we do manage the price on the inventory when it gets above our operating inventory level. So for 2017, for the first three quarters of the year we had minimal impact to us on that, but when prices ran up in the fourth quarter and with our hedge on the inventory, that was the negative $50 million impact.

Each year we reassess where we establish our level of inventories based upon where we are supplying crude from around the world and how we are going to be running. So we start fresh every year from that standpoint.

Paul Cheng

Thank you.

Greg Goff

Thank you, Paul.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs. You may begin.

Neil Mehta

Hey, good morning team. I just wanted to…

Greg Goff

Hey Neil.

Neil Mehta

Hey Greg. I just wanted to start on Western Canada. Now that you rolled back the hedges, you will have a lot of exposure to that widening differential. What’s your view on what the spread looks like over the next couple of years and then your ability to access that heavy crude?

A - Greg Goff



Yeah, we are doing – we have a certain base load requirements. We’ve love to be able to get more of the heavy Canadian crudes to the West Cost. So where we can pickup stuff every once and a while to get there, but the rest of our system is pretty much base loaded. We see the differential being attractive on a go forward basis. So we are doing everything to be able to find ways to get barrels. But there are just limitations until the expansion of trans mountain pipeline were to happen.

Neil Mehta

Yeah, understood. The much bigger picture question here is if we look back over the last 12 months or certainly over the last 10 years Andeavor’s been a fantastic stock. But in the last 12 months stock lies below the larger cap peers, certainly more in the last month.

Can you talk a little bit about what you think the root cause of that? Now part of that could just be execution. There have been some trickier quarters here in the last couple of quarters. But is the integrated business model, and the value of integrated business model that we talked about a lot together really driving as much value as we all think?

Greg Goff

Yeah well I would, I’m going to caviar what I’m going to say that this is just my opinion and how we look at things that one, the sector definitely had a strong move up when the WTI brand spreads after the hurricanes and that the sector had a pretty strong run. Overall when you look at 2017, we kind of performed in line with everyone else and we didn’t get the same appreciation, because we were – our total portfolio being more 700,000 barrels a day West Cost 500,000 barrels a day inland is more West Cost focused. So we didn’t get the same impact there that we believe showed up because of the WTI brand spread and how it impacted frac spreads all the regions expect for the West Cost.

With that being said, we still see the West Cost very, very attractive, like I said on a go forward basis and so our view is that we have to be able to go in and make things, deliver things that create value for the company which we have been trying to do to get the value passed on to the shareholders.

And so everything that we laid out in the December Investor and Analyst meeting and what we talked about today, all contribute to that. So I am personally, extremely confident that we will continue to see the same value creation that we’ve seen over the last several years and that the integrated business model is absolutely key to it. I mean the ability to have cash and earnings come from refining marking logistics and capture that integrated value is one of the fundamental differences I think that we enjoy.

Neil Mehta

Thanks for the comment.

Greg Goff

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Doug Leggate from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. You may begin.

Q –Kalei Akamine

Hey guys, good morning. This is Kalei in for Doug.

Greg Goff

Hey Doug.

Q –Kalei Akamine

A lot has been touch already, so I just have a few questions about the Permian growth strategy. So in the Permian obviously you guys who are there are establishing a solid core projects, but which are now primarily, just focused on crude. There is a big need for gas progressing in the basin. Do you have any interest in getting into that? And in Rangeland, you acquired some frac sand logistics assets which are not an obvious fit for your current business. How are you thinking about optimism those?

Greg Goff

You know we are really excited about the growth that we are seeing in the – particularly in the Delaware Basin with the asset footprint that we got in terms of existing and growing gathering systems, transportation for crude oil, connectivity to the major takeaway points and our focus is absolutely on crude right now. We don’t see any near term opportunities on the gas side. There is a lot of gas G&P producers in the area right now, and so our focus is on capturing the value to crude.

Our commercial organization being able to source barrels at the well head to market those barrels and on a logistics side transportation gathering, storage and getting those barrels to the right takeaway points. We see that as providing substantial growth and that we are well position to capture it. And importantly capture it at multiples that are well below what you have seen in terms of people going into the market and making acquisitions. And so that is our focus and that is – we are actually making really good progress with that.

Q –Kalei Akamine

Got it and just kind of following up on that same theme and throwing this out there. One of the comments that was made on the Analyst Day expressed the desire to expand the commercial presence in Asia. I’m wondering if you guys would be ever be interested in getting into the crude export business. My thinking is that perhaps a marketing outlay would help you balance your service offering there in the Permian, particularly if you decide to get into long haul take away to the Gulf Coast?

Steven Sterin

I mean we look at all possibilities and opportunities. We need to consider everything and look at where the opportunity is, what the risk is for the company. But probably most importantly, how does it fit in to what we are trying to achieve with our integrated business, kind of getting back to Neil’s commotions. So I think you have a good idea and it’s something we would seriously consider.

Q –Kalei Akamine

Cool! I appreciate the answers guys. Thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Benny Wong from Morgan Stanley. You may begin.

Benny Wong

Hi, good morning. Hey I just wanted to follow up on IMO 2020 fuel standard. I think I see most people things it’s going to be positive for refining. Just wanted to figure, get your take Greg if you think those effects will be long lasting or do you think they’ll eventually be competed away. I apologize if I missed this. I’m not sure, did you say that some of the investments you guys are looking at are embedded in the five years CapEx profile letter of would they be incremental?

Greg Goff

Yeah, so Benny our view is that the market in this pace, the global market will be highly efficient to meet the need to supply the product in that and the duration of the change, depending up on the magnitude and everyone has different views on what will happen with diesel crack spreads and light heavy differentials and low sulfur, high sulfur fuel oils and all those things.

But we believe that the market will react and I think it’s going to, because it’s going to require some capital and that capital can come from both refiners and from shipping companies that would tend to elongate the transition period of time. That doesn’t mean it will be as robust as you go though that period of time, but I think people will find ways to meet the needs of the market in there. So it’s probably in our opinion a two to four year transition period, but it will tapper as times goes on and people adjust to it.

And our plans in capital that we laid out, the capital plans in that included everything we are doing to prepare the company to participate in the IMO spec change. However, it did not include the recent acquisition of the Delek assets. That was an opportunity that came up that is not part of that capital plans. But from a refining infrastructure standpoint, everything we are doing is built into our plans.

Benny Wong

Got it, thanks for the color for that. And if I may just for an itty question, it seem like the Pacific North West had a particular weak quarter in terms capture. Just wondered if you could provide some color around what drove that and if any of the one off times were at play here. Thanks.

Steven Sterin

Yeah, the overall crude hedge position that we talked about, not the Canadian but the overall crude hedge position was a really pro rata across the systems, so that had an impact on P&W.

Benny Wong

Thanks guys.

Greg Goff

Thanks Benny.

Operator

Thank you and our next question comes from the line of Kristina Kazarian from Credit Suisse. You may begin.

Kristina Kazarian

Good morning guys.

Greg Goff

Good morning Kristina.

Kristina Kazarian

You guys made a handful of acquisitions recently. It seems like a very busy start to the year. Can you maybe touch on the cadence of pace and how we should be thinking about the rest of the year; maybe both in terms of you know amount of transitions, as well as where the biggest opportunity could be, both on a segment level as well as location specific insights?

Greg Goff

Yeah, so I mean our first priority for 2018 is to drive the integration value because there’s – we’ve talked about the amount of value there on the table and our actual commitment to be able to do that. So we are absolute committed to delivering the integration value and continuing to drive the improvements in the business that we see available through all of the different ideas that our people have and that is absolutely the biggest priority.

So we did – you know part of the things that we just announced Kristina are partly just timing. You know if those things came up and these ideas that we are looking at to fit into things, I don’t think that’s indicative of the rest of the year to be honest with you. We will continue to look at the market and look for opportunities to do things.

Our focus primarily is in the logistics space as we’ve talked extensively about and you are very aware of in the Permian Basin and we are continuing to focus on that. We see a very healthy environment to be able to look for different ways to do things and we also continue to look in the marketing business, although those opportunities are more difficult, but we continue to look in the market place – for marketing, excuse me.

But I would say that don’t look at what happened just recently as an indication of what’s going to happen in the rest of 2018. We have a very clear plan. We are driving significant value. Its front end loaded. A lot of that value, that $1.4 billion of EBITDA is very front end loaded and it’s about execution of the business.

Kristina Kazarian

Thanks Greg. I think more of a nuance one from me next. Can you talk a little bit about the four unplanned outages you guys had in the quarter, as well as a bit more color on your turnaround expectations for the year and how we should be thinking about those pacing ones?

Greg Goff

Yeah, I mean we had – we experienced small problems at four different refineries which they are not unusual Kristina. It’s kind of just – those things just kind of. You know you work hard not to allow those things to happen. Sometimes it’s a power distribution. It’s things that come and go like that. But in our case we had four of them at four of the refineries and that our whole operations, the excellent management system is designed to minimize any type of opportunity – any type of problems like that.

Regarding turnarounds, so we are in a very heavy turnaround year. We provided guidance in December that our turnaround spending for 2018 is in excess of a $0.5 billion. We just in January we completed work at the Salt Lake City refinery. That went extremely well. Typically you don’t do that type of work in month of January in Utah, but we did work in Salt Lake City in January primarily to bring a wet grass cover on to impact our environmental footprint.

We are in the final stages of completing a turnaround at Los Angeles that we stated sometime ago and we are in doing a turnaround at Martinez. So we have a very heavy turnaround year, but everything is going well.

Kristina Kazarian

Great and last one from me. Greg I know you guys mentioned the impairment you took really into Port of Vancouver, but maybe a bigger picture. Is there anything in the back of your mind that you are thinking about project wise that maybe you could pursue to help change or continue to change California Crude Sourcing dynamics?

Greg Goff

You know we are people – look, we look at all different ideas to be able to supply the West Cost. The Vancouver energy project in particular was very attractive, primarily because it allowed you to take crude oil produced in the United States with a lower carbon intensity of other crudes that are run by the industry on the West Cost and run those crudes and basically improve the environmental footprint of the fuels that we supply on the West Cost of United States.

That was from a society standpoint that was the biggest impact of the Vancouver Energy project and we could do that very safely, very efficiently and from a very environmentally sensitive standpoint to do that. So that was a very unique opportunity. To be quite honest with you, it was something that to our company we thought like was absolutely the right thing to do from many aspects.

Unfortunately the other opportunities, we haven’t been able to find anything as significant as Vancouver Energy could have been. We continue to scour all ideas and all that, but we don’t have any immediate plans to do anything differently.

Kristina Kazarian

Perfect! Thanks for the insight today guys.

Greg Goff

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Prashant Rao from Citigroup. You may begin.

Prashant Rao

Good morning. Thanks for taking the question.

Greg Goff

Good morning.

Prashant Rao

Good morning. I just wanted to touch upon the West Cost again real quite. I know Greg you gave some great color there, at the beginning of the call and just now. But sort of maybe bigger picture thinking about capture rates given that there is some optionality and some projects on the crude sourcing side, few turnarounds this year.

There is a lot of moving parts, but sort of wanted to get a sense of how you think about capture rate improvement on both the West Cost and maybe even back North West, as we look to the back half of this year into next given the macro and what you are able to do organically in order to get at those margins that you think are going to get healthy as you look to the back half of the year?

Steven Sterin

Yeah as we look for the capture rates, our view on our ability to capture margin is unchanged from what we’ve talked about in the past. One of the things that I keep on is about $3 distribution and other costs that are in the margin that aren’t in the index. But when you look forward, we still believe in an index on average of $12 to $14 and as Greg said, that includes a view of the West Cost. That’s very constructive and we continue to see that and believe that going forward and so over time averaging in that high 70s low 80s across the system.

In California you know around 80 maybe little higher if you look historically when cracks are where they are in our plan towards that $18, $19 a barrel level. We still see that as what we expect from the business.

Prashant Rao

Okay, great, and then just one quick follow-up. Nobody’s really touched on this yet. With Mexico you opened up several retail locations there and I know at the Investor Day you had said this is a longer term trajectory and that maybe we could see – certainly we could talk about a more meaningful margin contribution or earnings contribution like towards 2020 and beyond. But just wanted to get a sense if there is any early read on how that expansion is progressing; if – you know the profitability I know there is a lot of cost upfront. But any color you can provide since the Investor Day, what you are seeing in Mexico in that market and maybe the pace of expansion if maybe you are getting a bit more constructive there?

Greg Goff

Yeah, I would say that overall we are very pleased with the early progressing that we are expiring. We believe one of the strength that we have is our brand. All of the work that we did on the front end to get an assessment of the customer reaction to different brands and the ARCO brand was viewed very, very favorably and so we have seen excellent acceptance of the ARCO brand in the market place. Our sales relative to how they were before they have been exceptional and we expect them to stay significantly above what was experienced before the stores were branded ARCO.

The growth is going reasonably well. We have a lot of work to do to work our way across all of Northern Mexico and look in some of the other cities that we just were in the early stages of doing that work. So we are very, we are very optimistic. We think the margin environment is very attractive.

We are very – for us it is very important that we supply our own product into Mexico. I think that’s something that is critical, because our ability both out of – off of the West Cost and out of the El Paso refinery to integrate into our, the marketing business is something that is strategically very important to us.

And it gets back to Neil’s question about our integrated value chain. I think it maybe a small example, but it’s an excellent example of how we can take product that we make and distribute it and get it to the customer ultimately and be able to capture value across that whole integrated value chain.

So nothing. Growing by 300 stations, we are very confident we’ll hit that level, we may exceed that. We see the profitability being very attractive and we look to build out our integrated business over time, so it becomes like a significant contributor, but it’s going to be post 2020.

Prashant Rao

Okay, thank you, that’s very helpful. Thanks for the time this morning.

Greg Goff

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Sam Margolin from Cowen and Company. You may begin.

Sam Margolin

Hey, good morning everybody. Thanks for getting me on. I know we are running long.

Greg Goff

Hi Sam

Sam Margolin

That was an interesting point you made Steven about the working capital build ahead of the turnaround. I think a lot of the peers tell us to brace for working capital builds during turnarounds. So it seems like you're zigging when people usually zag. So in light of that and maybe some inventory liquidation while you are doing maintenance, do you think we expect maybe a build in cash despite the fact that you will have some downtime in the first half?

Steven Sterin

Yes, so we typically – you know depending on you know the opportunities that are there, the margins that we see you know and the size of the turnarounds. You know manage those from time to time based upon creating the most value. And so ahead of such major maintenance activity in the first half of this year as Greg mentioned, we saw an opportunity to still meet the needs of our customers in the fourth quarter, but be able to put aside the inventory so that we can capture you know more sales in the first quarter in the first half that you normally would during a turnaround. And so we saw that as an opportunity and that will actually create value for us in the first half of the year. And so yes, from a cash perspective, that’s a cash item. So that will benefit us from a cash flow perspective.

Sam Margolin

Alright. Thanks for that color and then just secondly kind of following up on some of the market questions. You know I’m sure you guys saw, there was a CNPC report about a month ago expecting China to ramp products exports, you know fairly materially. I guess depending on what your demand view is, it’s either material or a number that can be absorbed. But just curious about your assessment of that new product from China entering the marketing if you see it getting into your channels, at least in the initial phase of that ramp or if you think it’s not really connected to your sort of core markets in the West Cost?

Greg Goff

I would offer Sam that if in fact additional products moves out of the market, it’s probably more likely to go into the West Coast of South America and Mexico than into California.

Sam Margolin

Okay, thanks for that. Have a good one.

Greg Goff

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. I’m showing no further questions at this time. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.