We have long been sour on CYS Investments (NYSE:NYSE:CYS). We have considered it one of the bottom tier mREITs for some time. When we last covered the name in the summer of 2017, we said that we still would not be a buyer given concerns we had. In the present column, we check back in on the name and assess this call as CYS has just reported earnings. We believe the company is still set to underperform despite the pain already experienced. Further, we believe 2018 will continue to be a tough operating climate for the company and as such, you should avoid CYS. Let's discuss.

Income declines

We had low expectations for earnings but were surprised that the company reported results that came in below what we were looking for. We were looking for $0.24 per share in core plus drop income and net interest income of $45 million. We saw net interest income come in at $46.2 million which was actually down $0.8 million versus the $47 million in net interest income in Q1 2017. While this beat versus our expectations on this number, it is still on the decline, and is one of the few pieces of good news.

What we care about, of course, is dividend coverage. As such, we like to look to core income because it's a better measure of the ability to cover the dividend. Remember the dividend has been cut several times and failure to cover the dividend was one of the reasons I turned sour on the name. It is now down to $0.25. As you know the best-of-breed names have been outearning their dividends, in many cases consistently. Take a look at core earnings versus the dividends paid in 2017:

Source: SEC filings

Core earnings plus drop income came in at $33.6 million, or $0.22 per share, which was down a penny per share from last quarter and missed our expectations of $0.24. It is however important to note that this was made up of core earnings of $29.0 million, or $0.19 per share. This means drop income was $4.6 million, or $0.03 per share. The key point is that the dividend was not covered here. That is a problem. For the year, core earnings plus drop income totaled $152.9 million. This was made up of $123.0 million core earnings and $29.9 million drop income, or $1.00 per share that was made up of $0.81 in core earnings and $0.19 drop income. This just barely covered the dividend, and that means going forward, there is risk of another cut, especially with the recent trend. Let us look deeper into what went into these earnings.

Prepayments

Several key metrics played a big role in these earnings figures. First, total interest income increased to $81.4 million. Total interest income had been on the decline for two years plus, but this was the fourth quarter in a row of improvement here on this metric. So that is definitely a positive. Prepayments were a strong reason for the declines we saw prior to 2017, so it is a positive to see the trend reverse. Here is what the constant prepayment rate has looked like in 2017:

Source: SEC filings

We were slightly surprised that with prepayments rising that interest income rose in the latter half of the year but surmised this was because of portfolio reweighting to higher yielding assets. Prepayments certainly are way down from 2016. However, we realized that yields were actually down. The rise in interest income was instead due to an increase in average settled debt securities in total, while yields were lower. The prepayments helped weigh on yields, and the interest rate spread.

Net interest rate spread

The average cost of funds has been on the rise in the sector and here in Q4 it rose by 3 basis points for CYS. It came in at 1.43%, up from 1.39% in Q3. We want to point out that the first quarter in 2017 saw costs of funds of just 0.92%. These rises are due in large part to the Fed rate hike. Average yields were down as well. This is the classic double whammy. Average yields came in at 2.73%, down from 2.79%. With these moves in yields and costs, the spread was pressured. The spread, net of hedge including drop income, was 1.20% for Q4 2017. Let the record reflect that this is down 37 basis points compared to 1.57% in the first quarter of 2017. One good piece of news? Book value has been strong.

Book value

With the motion in rates at the end of the year there were certainly adjustments made that will impact the company in 2018. The value of the company is stable overall for the year, but was volatile and is on the decline again. Take a look at the book value in 2017:

Source: SEC filings

This volatility is exactly one of the reasons we cautioned you to avoid the name. We were clear that a premium valuation on this name was inappropriate. The book value, while volatile, has been strong when we consider it was up $0.05 on the year. We suspect however, that with interest rates rising, fair value on the portfolio will suffer in 2018. Be warned.

That said, we are less bearish now, because at $8.38 per share, and the stock at $6.60 at the time of this writing, the premium has been eradicated. So, a lot of downside has occurred, in part due to weakness in the sector overall. However, the Street is baking in continued weakness and we believe this is appropriate.

Looking forward

The reason the market has been so volatile of late is because of rate fears. With rate hikes, mREITs in general face significant pressure. We have seen that with CYS already, as the net interest rate spread has narrowed, weighing on income potential. Given the fact that the Fed could raise rates three times in 2018, we have concerns over dividend coverage, which was already slipping in the second half of 2017. Overall, we think it is best to avoid this name altogether, and to be selective in the mREIT sector in general moving forward.