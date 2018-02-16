Air Canada's (ACDVF) CEO Calin Rovinescu On Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Air Canada's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Kathleen Murphy. Please go ahead, Ms. Murphy.

Kathleen Murphy

Thank you, Valerie, and good morning ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us on our call today. With me this morning are Calin Rovinescu, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines; and Mike Rousseau, our Chief Financial Officer.

On today’s call, Calin will begin by highlighting our financial performance for the full year and quarter and the progress made on our strategic initiatives. Ben and Mike will then address our fourth quarter financial performance and turn it back to Calin before taking questions from the analyst community.

As usual, I would like to point out that certain statements made on this call, such as those relating to our forecasted costs, financial targets, and strategic plans are forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This call also includes references to non-GAAP measures.

Please refer to our fourth quarter press release and MD&A for important assumptions, and cautionary statements relating to forward-looking information and for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP results.

I am now going to turn it over to Calin Rovinescu, Air Canada’s President and CEO.

Calin Rovinescu

Thank you, Cathy. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us on our call.

I'm delighted to report that 2017 was a record year for Air Canada, underscoring the effectiveness of our transformation strategy, our global expansion and the power of our comprehensive network.

The numerous financial records we set last year following on the previous year's results are further evidence that our strategy is succeeding in transforming Air Canada into a company that can be consistently and sustainably profitable over the long-term.

For the year, we reported record EBITDAR of more than $2.9 billion, $153 million above 2016. This is our fifth consecutive year of record EBITDAR results. We generated an EBITDAR margin of 18%, and a return on invested capital of 13.9%.

On a GAAP basis, we reported operating income of close to $1.4 billion. We met or exceeded all of our previously communicated Investor Day targets and market guidance for 2017. For the fourth quarter, we delivered record EBITDAR of $521 million, and a record EBITDAR margin of 13.6%. On a GAAP basis, we reported fourth-quarter 2017 operating income of $133 million.

During the quarter, on capacity growth of 9.5%, we increased passenger revenues by 11.4% to a record $3.4 billion on traffic growth of 9.9% and a yield improvement of 1.4%. This is the second consecutive quarter where we experienced positive yield growth year-over-year before adjusting for stage length, and the fourth consecutive quarter that our relative yield performance improved, a very important trend for us given our capacity additions.

On a stage length adjusted basis, yield increased 4% when compared to the same quarter in 2016. This speaks to a robust revenue environment, strong local market performance, as well as improvements in premium cabin traffic and yields.

During 2017, we continued to selectively and profitably expand our international services with the launch of 30 new routes, 15 of these were new international city pairings, including Montreal, Shanghai; Toronto, Mumbai; and Vancouver, Melbourne. We carried a record 48 million customers. This included growth of 20% in international to international connecting passengers via Canada, so called sixth freedom flying, with a significant portion originating from the United States.

Each of Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations had their best year ever in 2017 with record revenues. The airline recorded more than $1 billion in ancillary revenues. Looking at 2018, we continue to see a strong demand environment and growth in global connecting traffic, and we remain committed to meeting the key financial targets set out at our September 2017 Investor Day, namely EBITDAR margin, ROIC, free cash flow, and leverage ratio.

Over the last several years, we have been a North American industry leader in reducing adjusted CASM. Indeed in 2017, adjusted CASM decreased 3%, significantly better than the 3.6% average increase of other primary North American carriers. In fact, Air Canada’s adjusted CASM level is now comparable to the average adjusted CASM of the three large US carriers both measured in local currencies.

Building on the momentum of our strategy and to underscore that cost transformation is a permanent ingredient in our DNA, we have undertaken a new companywide cost transformation program intended to deliver $250 million in savings by the end of 2019. Mike will discuss this initiative in a little more detail later on the call. This is particularly relevant now that capacity growth will slow with our wide-body fleet renewal being substantially completed and 2018 full year adjusted CASM projected to range between a decrease of 0.5% and an increase of 1.5% over last year.

As we shift our focus to our mainline narrow-body replacement program, we will keep investing in products and services to bolster our objective of sustainable profitability over the long-term. This will include our new loyalty program, technology to enrich the travel experience, investments in AI and enhanced airport services and enhancements. As a result, adjusted CASM for 2018 is projected to be slightly higher than historical levels. We see long-term value to Air Canada in these non-recurring specifically targeted investments, making their shorter term cost worthwhile.

In 2017, we were extremely pleased to be named best airline in North America by Skytrax given the very competitive context we find ourselves in. We intend to continue providing superior products to our customers, whom I thank on behalf of all Air Canada employees for choosing to fly with us.

But before turning the call to Ben for a discussion of our revenue performance in the quarter, I would also like to thank our 30,000 employees for their hard work in 2017, carrying a record number of customers safely to their destinations, especially during the very challenging and disruptive winter conditions we experienced over the holiday period.

Ben?

Benjamin Smith

Thank you, Calin, and good morning. I'd like to start out by thanking all our employees for an incredible 2017, as well as our many returning old customers and new customers for choosing to fly with us, and our many shareholders for their support of our plan.

I would also like to acknowledge and thank all of our employees in the operation, who performed exceptionally well while facing extremely challenging weather that affected many of our major markets during the holiday peak season and into the beginning of January.

As Calin mentioned, it was a very strong year for Air Canada. Not only did we carry a record number of customers, achieved record EBITDAR and record revenues, we also began the next phase of our evolution with the introduction of our first Boeing 737 Max 8 into our fleet.

The delivery of this aircraft in the fourth quarter signaled the beginning of the rejuvenation and optimization of our narrow-body fleet, focused around the 737 Max aircraft, and the Bombardier C-Series, the latter of which will begin delivery in 2019.

We look forward to continue taking deliveries of the 737 Max in 2018, and realizing the CASM benefits this aircraft provides as well as the additional flexibility we will have in our strategic deployment of narrow-body aircraft throughout our network. Throughout the year, we continued our focus on premium customers as well as profitable international growth stemming from our three strong hubs in Toronto, Montréal and Vancouver. We successfully launched 30 new routes, 15 of which were international.

We also introduced our Air Canada Signature Suite in the fourth quarter, an exclusive premium lounge for eligible international business class customers in Toronto, offering a best in class a la carte dining experience. These investments in our fleet network and product strengthen our market position as the competitive landscape evolved, continuing to enhance the overall customer experience and enable us to reach our ultimate goal of sustainable profitability.

With that I'm pleased to report on our fourth quarter results. As Calin mentioned earlier, we reported record passenger revenues of $3.4 billion in the quarter, an increase of $346 million or 11.4% from the previous year. We saw traffic increases in all five of the major markets we operate in with system traffic growth of 9.9%. On a system basis, our yield increased 1.4% in spite of the average stage length in the quarter increasing by 4.6% year-over-year.

We are pleased to report we achieved absolute year-over-year yield growth before stage length adjustments for the second consecutive quarter. On a stage length adjusted basis, yield grew 4.0% versus the same quarter in 2016.

When looking to our cabin performance, we are particularly pleased with the strong performance of our business class cabin in the fourth quarter, which reflected a continued strategic emphasis on our premium product offering. In this cabin, we saw traffic growth of 8.2% and revenues growing by 15.3% or $96 million resulting in a yield increase of 6.6% versus the fourth quarter of 2016.

Our premium economy cabin also closed out the year with very strong results in all of our major markets, and was aided by the introduction of our premium economy product on select wide-body aircraft within North America. Consistent with prior quarters, our strong revenue results were driven by our success in attracting larger volume of higher yielding local traffic, the strong performance of our premium products and improvement in our overall fare mix, increases in base fares, continued leverage of our revenue management capabilities and an increase in ancillary revenues, speaking of which we saw a 16% increase in ancillary revenues in the fourth quarter, and it continues to be a key contributor to our overall revenue growth.

We remain confident that our plan is delivering on our strategies to leverage the geography of our Canadian hubs, our industry-leading products and services, our extensive network and other competitive advantages. In terms of forward bookings, I can also share that we are pleased with what we see for the first two quarters of 2018 with advance bookings in line with our expectations mainly driven by booking volumes trending very positively for our international services.

Turning to our key markets. In the domestic market, on capacity growth of 1.4%, revenues grew $58 billion or 5.4% on a yield improvement of 3.5% and traffic growth of 1.6%. Our yield increase reflected growth on most major domestic services and included yield improvements on connecting traffic as well as in our business cabin.

Our traffic increase was driven by strong demand on services within Canada as well as driving higher connectivity from our hubs to the United States and international destinations.

Lastly, we continue to be pleased with the performance of our service in the triangle of Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto.

Looking forward to the first quarter of 2018, in the domestic market we are expecting positive year-over-year traffic and revenue performance. To maintain and grow our competitive position in Western Canada, we have announced enhancements to our network into British Columbia with our non-stop Air Canada Rouge service to [indiscernible] from Toronto, as well as our nonstop Air Canada Rouge service to Victoria and Montréal.

These announcements are made possible with the additional flexibility provided through the ratification of the amendment to our agreement with our pilots, which provides us with the opportunity to grow our Rouge narrow-body fleet within North America at a rate proportionate to the growth of our mainline fleet.

On the US trans-border market, revenues were up $43 million or 6.3%, on capacity growth of 6.7%. Traffic grew 7.1% with increases reflected on all our major services. Our traffic growth was driven by the launch of Air Canada Express Service, which included non-stop service to San Antonio and Memphis from Toronto; non-stop service to Dallas and Denver from Vancouver; and non-stop service to Washington from Montréal.

A yield decline of 0.7% largely reflected the impact of increased industry capacity on U.S. long-haul and short-haul routes partly offset by yield growth on our US sun routes, such as our services to Florida, Hawaii, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The strength of our US leisure routes also helped to offset the short-term currency pressure that we experienced in the fourth quarter. We anticipate that the strong performance of our leisure sun routes will continue into the first quarter complimented by the introduction of our new non-stop service to Phoenix from Montréal.

Looking to the first quarter, we are anticipating continued traffic and revenue growth from the United States. The strong performance in this market had given us confidence to further build out our trans-border network acting with the announcements of seven new US routes that we will launch in the first two quarters of 2018. We are pleased with the strong customer demand between Canada and the US, especially the incremental connecting traffic and in 2018 we are continuing our focus to enhance [indiscernible] for our passengers transiting our hubs to and from the United States.

Turning to the Atlantic, which was our best performing market in the quarter, revenues increased $138 million or 22.2% versus the same quarter in 2016. Our strong results were driven by an increase in traffic of 14.4% and a yield improvement of 6.8%. In 2017, the Atlantic market exceeded our expectations with the successful introduction of our non-stop service to Mumbai from Toronto, which has enhanced our presence into India, as well as our strategic use of Air Canada Rouge to offer seasonal service to several new European leisure destinations.

Looking ahead, we anticipate another very strong quarter over the Atlantic in Q1 in a traffic, revenue and yield perspective. We are anticipating a material shift to bookings over the Atlantic in the first quarter related to Easter Sunday, which is on Sunday, April 1 this year as opposed to later in April as it was last year.

This will result in a softening of bookings for April with the strengthening of bookings in March. We continue to be pleased with the outlook for our non-stop service to Delhi from both Toronto and Vancouver, which gave us the confidence to announce that our non-stop Vancouver to Delhi service will be year-round starting next summer.

Moving onto the Pacific. On capacity growth of 12.2%, revenues increased $60 million or 13.5% driven by traffic growth of 13.7%. This traffic growth was largely driven by the launch of year-round non-stop service from Montréal to Shanghai, Vancouver to Taipei, and Vancouver to Melbourne. The yield was only slightly below 2016 levels, down 0.2%. This is the best year-over-year yield performance we have seen in this market in the first quarter of 2016, which we are very pleased with considering the competitive pressures.

As we look ahead to the first quarter, the Pacific continues to face competitive pressures particularly for the China and Hong Kong market resulting in a slight downward pressure on yields. We do however anticipate continued strong year-over-year revenues and traffic performance. When we look to our remaining markets on capacity growth of 18.7%, passenger revenues increased $47 million or 23.7% driven by a traffic increase of 17.9% and a yield improvement of 4.8%.

The traffic increase versus 2016 was largely driven by the use of larger aircraft on routes from Toronto to Sao Palo, San Diego and Buenos Aires. Yields improved on services to South America aided by a recovering Brazilian economy and on routes to traditional leisure destinations. The yield improvement seen in our services to our sun destinations represented the third consecutive quarter of yield improvement for this market, a promising trend we hope to continue into 2018.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, we anticipate continued strong revenue and traffic results into South America, partially resulting from the significant turnaround in the Brazilian market, but also contributed to by our enhanced service into Peru and Colombia, which began last quarter with our non-stop service from Montréal to Lima, as well as our non-stop service into Cartagena from Toronto. Similarly, we anticipate continued strong revenue traffic and yield performance to our traditional sun destinations.

Now turning to our cargo performance, which generated once again very strong results. Cargo revenues increased $28 million, or 18.4% year-over-year driven by traffic growth of 19%. In the fourth quarter of 2017, both the Atlantic and Pacific markets reflected yield increases for cargo versus the same quarter in 2016. Looking ahead to the first quarter, we anticipate continued strong cargo performance year-over-year from a revenue, traffic and yield perspective.

Strong demand of the Pacific market was the primary driver of the continued growth and healthy industry wide growth is also proving to be a positive factor.

I will now turn the call over to Mike for a discussion on our cost performance and balance sheet metrics.

Mike Rousseau

Thank you, Ben and good morning to everyone. I also want to thank all our employees for another excellent year of record financial results, including a record fourth quarter.

Turning to our unit cost performance in the quarter, on an adjusted basis, CASM declined 1.2% from the fourth quarter of 2016. This is in line with the 0.5% to 1.5% decrease projected in our Air Canada Q3 news release. All in CASM also decreased 1.2% from last year.

Moving onto fuel. Our average price of fuel for the quarter was 67.5 Canadian cents per liter, up 13.8% versus the same quarter in 2016. Fuel expense increased $159 million or 23% in the quarter with higher jet fuel prices increasing fuel expense by $151 million, and a higher volume of liters consumed adding another $55 million.

The stronger Canadian dollar and our hedging program partly offset these increases, lowering fuel expense by $47 million. We currently have no fuel hedging contracts in place, although we continue to closely monitor the market and may add hedges later this year. We certainly continue the benefit from the natural hedge that the US Canadian foreign-exchange rate provides.

Looking forward our assumption is the price of jet fuel will average $0.72 Canadian per liter in the first quarter of 2018, and $0.70 Canadian per liter for the full year 2018.

And now to provide some guidance on costs. For the full year 2018, we project adjusted CASM to range between a decrease of 0.5% and an increase of 1.5% when compared to 2017. Of this approximately 0.75 percentage points will be driven by non-recurring items and investments. These non-recurring items and investments include expenses related to branding and new uniforms, investments in customer service, including training, technology, airport services and amenities to enrich the travel experience. Accelerating depreciation for our Embraer 190s and startup costs related to the launch of our new loyalty program in 2020.

Loyalty startup costs are expected to amount to $10 million in 2018. Shifting to the first quarter, we expect adjusted CASM to increase 2% to 3% when compared to the first quarter of 2017. One third of this increase is the one-time event relating to new uniforms, which are being delivered to employees in the first quarter.

Our projections are based on the assumption that the Canadian dollar will trade on average at $1.25 Canadian per U.S. dollar in the first quarter, and for the full year 2018. We continue to aggressively focus on lowering our cost structure. In fact, in 2017 through the execution of companywide initiatives, we have realized savings of approximately $90 million. Moreover, through the renegotiation of agreements with key suppliers, cost increases totaling $120 million over the life of these agreements.

Looking ahead and building on what we achieved in 2017, we have undertaken a new cost transformation program aimed at securing incremental savings of $250 million by the end of 2019. This speaks to the ongoing efforts to foster a culture of continuous cost improvement across the organization. This type of program involves digging deeper and looking at all aspects of our business to find efficiencies, and implementing cross functional improvement projects. It includes initiatives around procurement events, maintenance, material and repair processes, aircraft leases and return conditions, internal engineering cost efficiency, streamlining our overhead structure, and simplifying our business process.

Air Canada’s 2018 outlook is not dependent on the new cost transformation program. With respect to the loyalty program, through extensive research with over 10,000 customers, bloggers and Air Canada employees, we have received valuable feedback on what stakeholders value in a loyalty program.

We have also identified opportunities unserved or underserved by existing programs. We have continued to design the program in the process of running on schedule and on budget. In the fourth quarter of 2017, we contracted for a leading Cloud-based customer data platform, as well as a customer identity and access management provider. Both are critical foundations for the new program. In addition to the RFP launch last September for our co-branded credit card partner we have recently launched the procurement process for a loyalty technology platform partner. Decisions for both these RFPs are expected by the end of 2018.

Turning to balance sheet and liquidity we ended the year with unrestricted liquidity levels of 4.2 billion given this high level of cash we plan using excess cash to purchase some of our new aircrafts scheduled for delivery in 2018 and potentially in 2019. We reported record free cash flow of over $1 billion in 2017. 1.2 billion above last year which reflects a lower level of capital expenditures, net of the [project free cash flow] transactions as well as the impact of higher cash flows from operating activities versus 2016. This was also above the range of our 600-900 million projected in our October 25 news release, on higher than expected cash flow from operations including a greater than anticipated increase in advanced ticket sales.

For 2018 we project free cash flow of $250 million to $500 million. We are not contemplating any aircraft sale or lease back transactions in 2018. We took delivery of 11 new aircrafts in 2017, three of which were purchased for cash, increasing the number of owned and uncovered aircraft to 56 at year end 2017.

At December 31 with adjusted net debt of 6.1 billion down 974 million from December 31, 2016. Our leverage ratio was 2.1, our reduction was 50 basis points from the end of 2016. We achieved a return on invested capital of 13.9%, 630 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital of 7.6%. At quarter end our weighted average cost of debt stood at 4.5%.

Now turning to pensions. As disclosed in our year end MD&A on a preliminary basis we had aggregate [solvency] surplus of 2.5 billion in our domestic registered pension plans on January 1, 2018. This is an increase of $600 million on January 1, 2017. Total pension funding contributions are forecasted to be $90 million in 2018.

When we began our transformation we said the objective was for Air Canada to become sustainably profitable over the long term. This involves the statutory lowering the risk profile of the company.

I would like to take a moment now to review the steps we have taken to materially derisk the company. One, our cost structure on an [ASM] basis declined significantly over the past four years. And now our adjusted CASM is comparable to the average of the three large U.S. network carriers, open global currency. Two, liquidity levels have been at all time highs. Three, debt levels are declining.

Four, our leverage ratio has never been lower with the past investment grade credit ratings by the end of 2020. Five, our return on invested capital has been well and excess of our cost to capital. Six, we have significant pension solvency surplus versus the cash [indiscernible] deposit.

Next, our major labor contracts are in place for the next six and half to eight years. And we presently have 56 uncovered aircrafts with that number expected to grow versus null or zero on uncovered aircrafts only a few years ago. And this as we [bow] on the past providers us with additional financial flexibility.

We believe that Air Canada share prices deserves the higher multiple, given our significant global risk profile. And are confidence in attaining the financial targets we described at our investor day last September.

Turning to the fleet. We have taken delivery of two Boeing 787 and two Boeing 737 since yearend. We expect to take delivery of another three 787s and 14 737s in the first half this year. Further more in 2019 we plan of replacing five main line Boeing 767s with four at least air bus 330s. We have also made decisions to accelerate the removal of the Embraer 190s from our mainline fleet. To do this we will retain the airbus 319 aircraft a little bit longer than initially planned at the bridge to the deliveries of the Bombardier C-Series scheduled to commence in late 2019. The airbus 319 aircraft typically has a lower CASM than the E190.

On the Rouge front we recently transformed one mainline Boeing 767 to Rouge for total wide- body fleet of 25 aircraft. We have also recently leased an airbus 321 aircraft and are planning to transfer two airbus 319s from our mainline fleet to Rouge with all three aircraft expected to be in operation this summer.

As a result of our improved financial condition including leverage ratios and profitability in mid 2017 we successfully lowered the margin on our term loan B by 50 basis points. In addition in connection with financing of four 787 to nine 737 Maxes arriving in 2018, we recently closed a private offering of three investment grade franchise of EETCs.

These are the combined weighted average interest rate of 3.4% per annum. The lowest rate of the four EETC offerings we have conducted in the last four and half years. With respect to the outstanding deliveries in 2018 some are expected to be debt financed as I mentioned earlier some will be purchased with cash. So we will further increase the number of fully owned and uncovered aircraft in our fleet. We currently have a pool of unencumbered assets including aircraft valued at over $2 billion U.S.

We continue to leverage our normal course issuer bid in 2017 Air Canada repurchased approximately 4 million shares. This program is affected until May 30 of this year and we will be looking to renew it. Now moving to more technical issues cash accounting and [new] accounting standards. In 2017 AirCanada determined that was probable that substantially all of its unrecognized income taxes including non-capital losses would be realized. Accordingly a cash recovery of $787 million were recorded in the third quarter representing initial income statement recognition of previously unrecognized tax assets.

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2017 adjusted net income is determined net tax and that includes the tax effects of adjustment included in the measurement of adjusted net income. A tax expense of $16 million affected both fourth quarter and full year 2017 adjusted net income results. This in detail more results for the year and fourth quarter can be found in the financial statement and MD&A which we was post on our website and filed on CDAR this morning.

And just before passing it back to Calin I want to take a few minutes to update you on certain accounting standard changes. For 2018 we have planned to adopt IFRS 15 the new international financial reporting standard for revenue recognition which took effect from January 1. Changes to Air Canada's reporting under this new standard are limited. Credit flight cost, and global distribution fees will now be capitalized at the time of passenger ticket booking. And expense at the time of revenue recognition which is when the flight occurs. Previously these costs were being expensed at the time of ticket booking. This change better aligns the timing of expense recognition with a related revenue recognition. The anticipated impact from the balance sheet as of December 31, 2017 is increased fleet paid expenses and other current assets of $64 million and equivalent increased opening retained earnings.

Moving forward the amount of prepaid expense were fluctuate on a quarterly basis in line with changes in the advanced ticket sales liability. We are also re-classifying certain passenger in cargo with the [indiscernible] revenues to passenger revenue and cargo revenue. This is a presentation change only. It doesn't impact the timing or total operating revenues previously reported. Based on the Air Canada's full year 2017 result the amount expected to be re-classified is $122 million passenger revenue and $58 million to cargo revenues. A reclassified [indiscernible] will be included in our first quarter MD&A. And in 2019 we will be applying a new standard for leases IFRS 16 we are still evaluating which transition method to apply in the full impact of the standard. It introduces a single on balance sheet recognition model eliminating the distinction between an operating and finance for leases. This will have a significant impact on our balance sheet as most operating lease aircraft including those which are operated by our CPA carriers are expected to be recognized as right of use assets and lease liabilities. Lease facilities and property will also have to be evaluated. Finally, the expenses related to those leases will change as IFRS 16 replaces a straight mind operating lease expense with a depreciation charge for right of use assets and interest expense on these liabilities. This certainly will disclose additional information including transitional methods and estimated financial impacts during 2018. And with that I will turn it back to Calin.

Calin Rovinescu

Thanks Mike. So Air Canada celebrated its 88th anniversary in 2017. And we did so with the vitality and sense of urgency at the new economy startup. We carried more passengers than ever. Won numerous industry awards including being named as best airline in North America. We generated record EBITDA of over 2.9 billion and record operating revenues of close to 16.3 billion an increase of nearly $1.6 billion in revenue year-over-year.

We also further strengthened our business for the long term. We reduced the adjusted CASM by 3% our unrestricted liquidity reached 4.2 billion. We lowered adjusted net debt by almost a billion dollars and we advanced our $10 billion fleet renewal program and spent more than 2.4 billion on CapEx. Air Canada shares outperformed those of all of its North American network carrier peers for the second consecutive year appreciating nearly 19% during 2017. This was our 5th consecutive year of record EBITDA. Set in the context of these ever stronger performances we fully expect to delivery on our commitment of long term sustainable profitability as well as the specific financial targets that we made in our most recent investor day. In fact as you have heard we are raising the bar higher with this new CTP program to secure additional $250 million in savings by the end of 2019, but also as you heard we will continue to invest in technology and loyalty, in CRM, in artificial intelligence.

In fact just yesterday the super cluster on artificial intelligence and robotics in supply chain was approved by the Canadian government and we are one of the key partners in the transport category. Our strategy has given us the financial resilience in the operational flexibility to thrive and changing economic circumstances and compete in any arena whether that the globally against other full service international carriers or domestically against our existing competitors or new ULCC entrance. As well as our strategy has also brought a very important culture change which our employees have fully embraced and which has been recognized by Canada's top 100 employers several years running.

Culture change has been a key to our success and has shown not only by this another awards we won for service, work place engagement, our HR practices and diversity environmental and sustainability but also in the daily commitment our employees demonstrated taking care of our customers. Their dedication as I said earlier was fully on display in the past quarter when due to temperature and storms disrupted entire industry but our employees faced down the elements and worked tirelessly to move hundreds of thousands of holiday travelers safely to their destinations. I am extremely proud of the work that they do and with that I will turn it over to you for some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Walter Spracklin with RBC. Please go ahead. Mr. Walter Spracklin your line is now open.

Walter Spracklin

Thanks very much. Good morning everyone. Just my first question here is on margin. You had indicated for your longer term 2018 to 2020 a range of 17% to 20%. You didn't give any guidance on 2018 and you indicated that there is -- you gave some color on your new CTP my question is, is there any color that you can provide with regards to that band whether we will meet toward the top end or low end of that band in 2018 and just further clarity as to the CTP therefore was embedded in this 17% to 20% 2018 to 2020 guidance that you gave in September.

Mike Rousseau

Good morning Walter. This is Mike. First of all the guidance for ‘18 is incorporated in our long term guidance of 17% to 20% EBITDAR margins from 2018 to 2020 as we thought about at our investor day. Second, at our investor day we had not contemplated $250 million CTP program. And so as a result that is not incorporated in our expectations when we set those targets back in September.

Walter Spracklin

So do you have a new range now that includes the CTP?

Mike Rousseau

No. I mean 17% to 20% is a fairly broad range based on our revenue. And so we $250 million CTP program still to be developed. We have got some ideas and some aspects of it. But as we talked about both Calin and I spoke abut it's important for us to maintain the DNA and challenge our company on looking for productivity improvement. This is one way of doing it.

Calin Rovinescu

And Walter, Calin here. You remember when we hit launch the $500 million CTP program in 2009 and as you know we ended up outperforming of that. We did with 575 I think of that 500 -- that 500 target. What it did for the organization is it set its new tone for cost transformation as being something in our DNA when it worked very, very well you saw the CASM reduction performance over the last five or six years and I think now that obviously we are achieving record results we need to continue ensuring that the organization sees the importance of this CASM reduction going forward. Obviously we don't need the cost reduction to give us additional liquidity. We have got lots of liquidity we need the CASM reduction to continue driving towards these kinds of margins that we are committing to while continuing to spend on the things that we have called out. We are spending on technology we are going to continue spending on technology. Not all technology investments can be capitalized, so we know some of that will be short term cost. We are going to continue spending on updating uniforms and doing these sorts of things. So all that to say that while we will not stop spending on things that makes sense we need to have that cost dynamic instead of embedded into the culture of Air Canada in good times we showed we can take cost sort in bad times but we now need to show we can continue to having that cost discipline in good times.

Walter Spracklin

Okay. And then looking at your capacity evolution and how will the growth rate will be coming down when we look at your fleet plan it would appear that your early in the year kind of Q1, maybe Q2 will continue with the same kind of growth rate as the fourth quarter but then come down quite substantially in the third and fourth. Is that a fair read into your fleet plan? Am I reading your fleet plan correctly or should I -- or is there something you would add to that?

Benjamin Smith

No, that's correct Walter, it’s Ben and what we try to do and it's majority of our fleet, new fleet that's coming in we try to time the aircraft deliveries in Q1 and Q2, so we have the full use of the capacity in our most important quarter Q3. And that is taking place this year with the remaining 787s that we have and the final 787 deliveries through the same in 2019 they will come in Q1, Q2.

Walter Spracklin

Okay. That makes sense and last question here is on your strategy with regards to fuel prices and how you will be passing those through Calin, is this I have been noting your yield is up a 100 basis points sequentially now for the last couple of quarters. Is there still some pricing that you put into the quarters recently that will filter into the bookings that will come into play in forward quarters and therefore is this trend of 100 basis points per quarter reflecting your strategy to cover fuel. And is your target to cover fuel at one for one basis.

Calin Rovinescu

Right. I mean obviously if I could design it in such a way that we could price as well as stock markets price macroeconomic events absolutely we will be doing that. The reality is that we fully expect this fuel to be bouncing around this year to be somewhat unpredictable as we have seen over the last two weeks. And so it's as much as we would like to it's not a perfect methodology. We certainly expect to be continue pricing based on what fuel is doing and obviously we are facing competitive dynamic and so we are not going to be calling out exactly what our strategy is on pricing for the next period of time but rest assured that our sensitivity to fuel is well embedded in our pricing strategy and while we would hope for a stable fuel price of course we haven't seen that over the last few weeks. And so we know what we need to do for the rest of the year going forward.

Walter Spracklin

Okay. That makes sense. Thank you very much.

Calin Rovinescu

Okay. Great. Thanks Walter.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Andrew Didora with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Andrew Didora

Hi good morning everyone and thank you for taking my questions. Mike as you alluded to this, you mentioned this in your prepared remarks just in terms of the 4.2 billion in total liquidity it looks like it's about 25%-26% of your trailing revenues. This has been 10 points higher than your U.S. peers and significant amount of your liquidity is in cash as opposed to just available lines of credit. So is there anything stopping you from using this cash now to pay down some more debt keep lowering your interest expense so that you can start buying back stock now when it's still trade that what you will be deep valuation discount?

Mike Rousseau

Well, as we talked about Andrew and good morning, our priority is reducing debt and so there is a couple of ways to do that with excess cash. You can buy planes for cash which we have been doing and we will probably accelerate over the next 12 months or you can pay down debt. And we wanted to place the December debt EETC because we have [indiscernible] and we picked the an ample time to fix 3.4% rate for a long period of time. But going forward as we talked about we will use the excess cash to buy planes and/or pay down debt. And we did pay down some debt in 2017 it's not evident that we didn't call it out but over $800 million of debt was paid off in 2017 some of that was just amortization of the existing debt but we did take the opportunity for example to pay off all the Embraer190 debt that was high yielding than our average.

Andrew Didora

What level of liquidity do you feel comfortable is?

Mike Rousseau

Yes. It's a great question. Certainly I think we have probably at least a billion dollars of available cash to pay down debt and/or buy planes over the next 12 or so months.

Andrew Didora

Got it and then just more about housekeeping question. With the loyalty program I mean can you remind me have you given a number in terms of total startup cost to be spent between now and 2020 and are these going to be expense or capitalized?

Mike Rousseau

So, absolute Andrew it's Mike again. So we told the market that are upfront cost between 2017 and 2022 and June of 2020 will be $85 million. A combination of both capital and operating. We called out the operating cost this year for 2018 at $10 million. That will ramp up a little bit over the next couple of years as we build staff. And I can also tell you that our capital cost this year for loyalty will be also around $10 million. And as we start getting into the technology RFP process. So overall on the $85 million it's going to be roughly 50:50, 60:40 split between Op cost and capital cost.

Andrew Didora

That's great. Thank you.

Calin Rovinescu

Thanks Andrew.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Helane Becker with Cowen and Company. Please go ahead.

Helane Becker

Thank you very much operator. Hi guys. Thank so you much for taking the question. So just a couple of things on your cost reduction program. Are you looking at things like early retirement programs and other things to help lower cost or is that not on the table?

Calin Rovinescu

Helane, Calin here, thank you. Similar to what we did in 2009 program we will have -- we are looking at programs across all branches and all initiatives and so we do have overhead cost program for example that our HR team is going to be looking first one starting up as to where there are opportunities. So it could well be that is something it could be considered. But obviously as you know there is often a cost to some of that. So we will look at that but the objective is to have something that is real and sustainable. Not only sort of short term wonder so to speak. So our sense is that there should be lot of initiatives in all branches of the company. It will be a broadly based program. So you have seen we have not -- it is the first one we have announced as a specific companywide program since we now started $500 million program few years ago. So we will be looking at all branches initiatives like that will be considered based on other business case.

Helane Becker

Okay. And then my follow up question is one on the pension probably for Mike, can you -- I think your pension is frozen, no new members go into it. So can you immunize it at this point?

Mike Rousseau

Good morning. It's Mike. So we have been immunizing it. And that's been very successful strategy where we have matched internally the bond portfolio to the liability and that has eliminated [indiscernible] significantly reduced the interest rate risk which is by far the [indiscernible] risk pension plans. So we have been applying a program both from an overlay perspective and from a mixed perspective to have more bonds in our portfolio to match liability string. And that's your first question yes essentially our plan is closed and it was closed roughly in 2012. All new employees since 2012 for the most part are going to define contribution plan much like a [indiscernible].

Helane Becker

Right. Got you. Okay. Great. Well thanks very much for those clarifications.

Calin Rovinescu

Thank Helane.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Cameron Doerksen with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Cameron Doerksen

Thanks. Good morning. Just a question on the cost reduction program. I mean is it safe to assume that the sort of the benefits will be really seen more materially in 2019 -2020 or some of the initiatives that you are contemplating have any impact potentially on later in 2018?

Calin Rovinescu

No there will be some for 2018 for sure and we have already started the initiatives we had our executive offsite we were working with adviser to help us get at the lowest hanging fruit so to speak and so we definitely expect to have see some impact in 2018 we also have some opportunities respecting some as Mike indicated some least renegotiations, some return condition dynamics. Some of those things and we could certainly see some of that in 2018.

Cameron Doerksen

Okay. Very good. The second question just on the Embraer 190 fleet -- you have accelerated the depreciation here and you mentioned that you had fully paid off the debt there. So as you see aircraft exit the fleet, I mean is there any sale or cash proceeds from a sale that potentially could come in?

Calin Rovinescu

We certainly hope so. We will market these planes as they leave our fleet over the next 18 months or so. Our expectation is that we will sell them into the marketplace.

Benjamin Smith

[indiscernible] they are not that old aircraft and there is -- there are and a quite a few operators that have these aircraft in their fleet and so we do see some value in these aircraft as they exit the fleet.

Mike Rousseau

And that expectation I can't give you a number, so I would be telling the people that might be buying the planes what I expect. But that expected proceeds are not included in the free cash flow number that we put to --

Cameron Doerksen

Right. Okay. Thanks very much.

Calin Rovinescu

Thank you. Thanks Cameron.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Turan Quettawala with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Turan Quettawala

Yes. Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I guess I was wondering Mike I know you don't really provide capacity guidance anymore but just wondering if you could give us a bit of sense on capacity growth for 2018 obviously it will slow from last year but just wondering is it in sort of high single digit range that's sort of a reasonable range to think about?

Mike Rousseau

Okay. I will give the market presence this morning and I will tell the market that capacity guidance is what the age from the analyst community in around 7% is not unreasonable from our perspective.

Turan Quettawala

Great Mike. Thank you very much. Thanks for the presence. And I will leave at that. Thank you very much.

Calin Rovinescu

Thank Turan.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Chris Murray with AltaCorp Capital. Please go ahead.

Chris Murray

Thank guys. Good morning. Ben maybe you want to take this one I am just thinking about I guess part of the discussion that we had at the investor day about the ability to use Rouge on regional routes and domestic routes and it sounds like you are going to start taking advantage of that. Can you maybe go through what the limit you may have in being able to deploy of Rouge and whether or not you see this being a way to may be more cost effective or is there a stimulation or new group opportunity with that?

Calin Rovinescu

Chris Calin here., I will start and I will turn over to Ben. I think that's very good question and it's important one. So this was one of the main benefits that came out of our pilot discussion of last year out of our real discussion last year. This was the main benefit from Air Canada that was bargain which was to say that we have the ability to increase the Rouge narrow-body aircraft. So exactly as you say so what is the purpose of that that gives us the ability, one, to introduce it on some regional routes where we can put that size of an aircraft. Obviously some of the regional routes are much, much smaller aircraft. That doesn't make sense for us. And we would not do that. But in those markets where we are using a less efficient regional dynamic where the regional costs are much higher based on the CPA cost that we are paying it does give us that opportunity and at the same time as I know there are regional partners are looking to reduce their cost to kind of compete for that traffic in the [indiscernible] of time. So one, it gives us the ability to introduce it on those regional routes at a reduced cost secondly we fully expected as we are seeing coming into the market some additional competition from ULCC entrance including our main domestic competitor introducing a ULCC product which we will see how successful it is or that isn't but the point being that we needed to have the capability of introducing a lower cost competitive vehicle both on offence and on defense. And that's fundamentally is what we saw to achieve in that. So I will turn to Ben to maybe talk a little bit about stimulation in the marketplace. But that was the philosophy behind what we did with the expansion of the Rouge narrow-body.

Benjamin Smith

Okay. Just I would [indiscernible] to clarify some things that are not well understood in the market is the current clause or the clause that we have prior to this amendment it's written out in our collective agreement with our pilots at a maximum number of aircrafts in Rouge that was 50 aircrafts. And with this re-opener that we had negotiated in our 10 year deal for every three years still no strike no log out this was negotiated in the first re-opener which was successfully negotiated gives us two abilities to grow Rouge one is under the current formula where there needs to be additional growth at mainline and there is no maximum to the number new aircraft we can put in and these are limited to the narrow body fleet. So there is an agreed formula to do that and we can fly those aircraft anywhere we would like. Then there is a second new flexibility that's been included and that's Calin was just mentioning around regional flying. [Technical Difficulty] regional routes and there is no maximum and there is no requirement to grown mainline to be able to do that. And that is something new and there are I mean if you look at some of the routes we currently fly under the regional network we may have eight to ten frequencies we can now use the Rouge fleet to be able to replace and reduce some of those frequencies. So in around about way that has given us the ability to fly larger aircraft on regional routes so it does give us a modified scope clause increase all the way up to 25 airplane.

Chris Murray

Okay. Great. Thanks guys. That's some great color. My next question is just unfortunately we are seeing [indiscernible] over the last few weeks and certainly the stock market has it's [indiscernible] where it's going. I guess when you think about the broader bucket of risk management I guess a couple of pieces of this. One, if there was something to happen with Embraer between now and say 2020 and couple of things, one, we look back in history and certainly Embraer has always been supportive of Air Canada financially, so I am just wondering is there any contingency plans around needing to stabilize the company on your part any updates if on the ability of Air Canada they need to secure trademarks or any other intellectual property that you might need just before your systems are ready and I guess third piece of this is, is there any way if you needed to that you could accelerate your own loyalty program if you have to.

Calin Rovinescu

So Chris. When you look at the dynamic and you are right we have had a good relationship with Embraer going back many, many years and with aero plane and certainly since our announcement since a decision was made we know that obviously they have gone through some challenges but the relationship has continued to be extremely good. And we have been very, very involved. Our team has been very involved with lots of different initiatives ranging from technology to the day-to-day operation of the program and so it continues to be an extremely positive relationship and one that we value tremendously. Secondly I would say that our expectation is that they are well funded. They still have a lot of liquidity on the balance sheet and we don't expect there to be any issues with turnover to 2020 and so we are kind of mindful on that and our philosophy on this is that this contract has a term. There might be we read in the marketplace about investors looking at some alternatives over there that's all fine and good but from our perspective we think that the company is in solid position and we certainly expect to continue to live up to outside of the bargain under our contract until the end of the contract. And so we are not expecting at this stage any negative outcome until cut over 2020.

Chris Murray

Okay. Thank you. I will leave it at there.

Calin Rovinescu

Thank you. Thanks Chris.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Tim James with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Tim James

Thank you. And good morning. I guess my first question probably for Ben here. You mentioned in the MD&A the aggressive pricing activities that are impacting the specific revenue in the fourth quarter. And it sounds like that's continued to here in the first quarter but as you look forward to the balance of the year now being mid February you are seeing any signs of plans by your competitors or yourself for that matter that would levitate some of that pricing pressure through say the second half of 2018?

Benjamin Smith

All right. So what's happened on the Pacific is there is a new entrant on Hong Kong Airlines on Vancouver to Hong Kong on that route, and in response to that Cathay Pacific has added considerable capacity. We have not added any incremental capacity, but the overall market between those two cities is an over capacity situation, so we are dealing with that. And then China, there’s been a big increase in capacity into Vancouver in particular, various Chinese carriers from secondary cities.

Under the current bilateral agreement between China and Canada, China has now reached the maximum number of frequencies permitted, so there is no ability under the current bilateral for the Chinese carriers to grow. On the Canadian side, we have reached 50% so there is still ability for Canadian carriers to grow with China. We have not done that. The bulk of our focus to increase yields and maintain our margin specifics has been to really focus on Australia, Taiwan, and Korea as well as Japan and all those markets are performing extremely well.

So it's the Hong Kong and China issue for us, that we see stabilizing with improvements in the other areas I just mentioned.

Tim James

Okay. Great. Thanks Ben. And then my next question would be for Mike, really following up on an earlier question, you mentioned that you have approximately a billion dollar available for aircraft purchases or debt reduction. If you add to that the plans for $250 million to $500 million free cash flow in 2018 which if presumably is after accounting for planned aircraft purchases, you then sit with $1.25 billion, $1.5 billion in cash available for debt reduction effectively. What debt would you look to use that on first and is there any reason we shouldn't anticipate some of that additional debt reduction in 2018?

Mike Rousseau

Tim, good morning, it’s Mike. Great question, and we’ve gone through our debt profile. I certainly would like to take out the unsecured which is the highest yielding debt unfortunately it has a non-call to 2021. So I can't take that out and it's trading well above par at this point in time.

Again, as I jump to the earlier question, we did take out some more expensive debt the [Indiscernible] debt just at year end, but again our average cost of debt right now is 4.5% and so the negative carry of holding some cash is not significant from our perspective.

And so that's why we’ll look at both if we get the opportunity to accelerate some pay down of debt or maybe buy out some debt on existing planes and to make them unencumbered, and/or buy planes for cash. And then again we have got I think 20 planes coming in next year principally narrow bodies. So we certainly have the opportunity to utilize the cash to buy the majority of those planes with no debt.

Tim James

Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Konark Gupta with Macquarie Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Konark Gupta

Thanks. And good morning everyone. Great quarter again. Just I had a follow-up question on margin Mike. So am I reading correctly that you have some sort of comfort in the revenue management techniques that you can keep EBITDA margins sort of flattish at about 18% or within the range you guided in 2018 despite the fuel volatility and flat to modest inflation this year?

Mike Rousseau

The short answer to that is yes, and you can look at 2017 experience, because it was similar. Fuel prices went up in late '16, early '17, and we had these similar conversations and you saw it deliver record Q2, Q3, and Q4 results with the yield performance probably exceeding expectations certainly from market perspective. And so based on that experience, I have full confidence; collectively we have full confidence in our revenue management team in achieving their lever to ensure that we were in 17% to 20% margins.

Konark Gupta

Okay. Thanks.

Benjamin Smith

It's Ben here. I can add another point or two. This year we are not adding the same number of international long haul routes versus 2017, so we’ve got all the experience from 2017 we don't have the start up pricing that we need to put in the market, and we are focusing a lot more on premium, so we have that advantage. And also the capacity increases that we saw last year, we don't foresee the same level this year and most international carriers lower their schedules at least six months in advance and from what we are seeing, we are in a very good position for the summer.

Konark Gupta

Perfect, thanks. And on CASM, Mike how much is CASM down versus 2012 now excluding fuel and FX consistent with what you have guided previously. And CPP, could that have any impact on CASM this year on your guidance?

Mike Rousseau

To answer the second question first, absolutely it’s [Indiscernible] but earlier we expect to realize some of those savings in 2018, which will benefit the CASM just the CASM guidance we provided this morning. The first part of your question in 2012 wanted to get back to you, we can take that offline and we can - but certainly the FX adjusted we are close to that 21% that we had guided the market a couple of years ago as to the overall cumulative reduction in adjusted CASM 2012, 2017, 2018

Konark Gupta

Okay. Can year clarify just the rent just backed off the CASM. So aircraft rent, as you take out leases with 737 Max coming in, should the rent sort of continue to go down over the next few years?

Mike Rousseau

I think that's a fair assumption, is that our attention is to -- is probably to lease less. Going forward today, we are half our fleet leased, half our fleet is owned or financed. I think that mix will change more to the owned financed over the next couple of years. So lease rents as a result will not increase.

Konark Gupta

Okay thanks and lastly on CapEx. So I saw the 2018 CapEx your commitment went up slightly from the prior guidance any particular driver in that?

Benjamin Smith

Not at the top of my head. It maybe some technology additions but we can give - we can get back to you with little bit more color on that offline.

Konark Gupta

Perfect. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Kevin Chiang with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Kevin Chiang

Hey thanks for taking my question. Just a couple of quick ones, one maybe just a follow-up on Tim's question I apologize if you went through this. On some of the pressures you are seeing on the Pacific market, just wondering how a potential Air China JV may help with that, how is that going and does that help you combat some of the yield pressure you are seeing out of China and Hong Kong?

Mike Rousseau

Kevin, Ben. We will discuss that first part. I will give you some color on where we are with the JV.

Benjamin Smith

Definitely. Working closer with China will help. They have an extensive network as you know within China we have two flight a day and to Beijing. So additional connectivity through [Indiscernible] through alignment of schedules and all the other benefits that joint venture provides will definitely improve our performance on on those two routes, and the network they have at Hong Kong is not that extensive. So the joint venture will benefit Beijing, it’s to a lesser extent Shanghai.

Mike Rousseau

And Kevin, this is as you know we have been working on the joint venture now for about a year, year and half, and our expectation is to complete the joint venture by the spring. We have meeting scheduled all things being equal in the May time frame to see whether we can put the finishing touches on it. And as I’m sure you know when you negotiate this sort of joint venture, it does take a certain amount of time. We want to make sure that on both sides we get it right. And certainly our expectation is that Air China will be a great partner for us and really we have Montreal now as well because Air China is flying into Montreal. Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver. And flying into starting out with Shanghai and Beijing in the initial stages, and we’ll where it goes from there. But it should certainly as Ben indicated, it should certainly be of assistance to us in competing more aggressively.

Kevin Chiang

That's helpful, thank you, and just last one from me. You had mentioned Mike you are currently unhedged, but you couldn't look at hedges later this year. I am just wondering what are some of the variables you are looking at or triggers that would determine whether you decide to again go and buy out of the money call options or whatever other hedge strategy you would look to pursue?

Mike Rousseau

Good morning Kevin. So we certainly will not move off the type of hedges which is call options. We are going to look at the pricing of those options. I will see those options, the call options have got more expenses given the volatility of the fuel recently. So that's an assessment point consideration from our perspective. Last year we focused a lot on Q3 given the importance of that quarter to the full year, and so we are centering our uses right now on Q3.

Kevin Chiang

Perfect. Thank you and congrats on a good quarter.

Mike Rousseau

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from [Manish Mani] with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey good morning everybody. Thank you for the time. Can you give us some color on the new agreement the PSS [Indiscernible] and can you help us understand perhaps qualitatively what some new revenue opportunities would be as we get into late 2018 and 2019 when that system becomes more fully implemented.

Mike Rousseau

Well it's not going to be implemented in 2018 this calendar year, it won't be implemented in 2018, we are looking at it being implemented towards the end of 2019, but maybe I’ll just ask Ben to comment on three or four. We are very very excited about the Amadeus Altéa Suite. It's going to provide a lot of incremental benefits on so many different fronts ranging from loyalty to the airport dynamic to and still revenue in many many different dynamics, so I’ll just ask Ben to comment, but it is 2019 implementation dynamic and also being in place ahead of our loyalty repatriation initiative for 2020.

Benjamin Smith

Hi, it's Ben here. So the new PSS, it's going to help us in two major areas. One is our reservation to platform. So the integration of our reservation platform and our new loyalty system and CRM activity is taking place in between those two functions. Our big step forward, our current platform, our current reservations have finished 22 years old. So the flexibility in offering more customized price point and more customized unique benefits getting the right pricing for that, driving higher margin is enormous. There is all kinds of new flexibility we are going to gain if you know by introducing the music [ph] system. The second major focus will be at the airport, our departure control system will be completely overhauled with the said new PSS, so our ability to service customers at every step of the journey all the way from check in to baggage delivery will greatly be enhanced.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That’s a very helpful color. Thank you so much guys.

Benjamin Smith

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] Our next question is from David Tyerman with Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

David Tyerman

Yes. Good morning. My first question is on the cost transformation program. So the target is not an annual 250 million, and does it is this over and above the items that you discussed in the investor day?

Mike Rousseau

Good morning David. It's Mike. So it certainly is over and above what we talked about in investor day. And then on whether it's one rate or not to be determined but we would expect the majority of it to be one rate.

David Tyerman

Okay. Helpful thank you. And then just on the ULCC side and what you are doing with Rouge so let's just targeting West Jet’s targeting 67 on fuel CASM with the swoop entity, what seems to me that one of the key things here is newer aircraft and I am wondering whether you feel you need to get newer aircraft in Rouge to be competitive at least against that in front?

Mike Rousseau

When we look at Rouge there is no question that there will be at some stage in the future a repeating [ph] obviously 767s are not being manufactured anymore and so that's the reality that we are going to have to at some stage look at that. But what we have been doing on a tactical basis is identifying newer versions and introducing into the fleet newer versions of 767 and some of our older aircraft and that has helped keep the aircraft somewhat more current. There will be few repeating but that's not a capital expenditure that we are looking at for the next several years. That's beyond 2020 event. And I think Ben is going to add one more comment here.

Benjamin Smith

Hi David. So for the [trans-border] and domestic market response to ULCCs [indiscernible] 320s and 321s in Rouge are very competitive but now we have the dual class cabin and that's working for us from larger perspective. It's very easy for us to convert them to single class as we mentioned in the past which makes us even more competitive and as of a year from now we will have full flexibility under our pilot contract to replace any of our Rouge [indiscernible] bodies with any type of aircrafts. We have a lot of flexibility on what type of aircraft we use in that marketplace. We could even put some Max airplanes. We have no plan to do that. But 320s, 321s that's [indiscernible] configuration extremely competitive.

David Tyerman

Okay. So you said you could put Maxs into Rouge?

Calin Rovinescu

We are not going to do that as of yet but we do have I think I have read some people might having clarity around that. We do have full flexibility once we have our last 787 delivered to put whatever type of narrow-body we would like into Rouge on a replacement basis or in combination of fleet that we have there already.

David Tyerman

Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I would like to turn the meeting back over to you Ms. Murphy.

Kathleen Murphy

Thank you, Valerie and thank you everyone for joining us on our call today. Thank you very much.

Calin Rovinescu

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you everyone. The conference has now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time and we thank you for your participation.

