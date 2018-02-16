IPO Analysis | Tech | China
Huami Struggles With Disappointing Share Prices
About: Huami Corporation (HMI)
by: Euan Jones
Summary
Huami’s IPO raised some $40 million less than expected but still pegs the firm at an impressive $690 million valuation.
The wearables market is on the brink of massive growth, and Huami has extensive relationships that will ensure it remains a major manufacturer for some time.
Huami has posted growing profits and recently launched a new line of wearables.
Huami (HMI:NASDAQ), a highly-watched Chinese tech firm aiming to revolutionize wearable technology, saw many of its future prospects fizzle out during a disappointing IPO that saw the company reap in nearly $40 million less than