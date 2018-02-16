Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

Demand dropped materially this week as weather was warmer than normal. Bearish weather is expected to continue into month-end.

If the EIA does report a storage report of -110 Bcf, it will be compared with -92 Bcf last year and -145 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a -194 Bcf change yesterday, which was 15 Bcf higher than our forecast of -179 Bcf. Be sure to read our week of Feb. 9 storage report here.

For the week of Feb. 16, we expect a storage draw of 110 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

On the supply side, Lower 48 production came in flat w-o-w. The record high of ~78 Bcf/d average was maintained, but we started to observe some weakness in production data over the last few days. Canadian gas net imports dropped ~0.4 Bcf/d w-o-w pushing total supplies lower.

But the drop in demand was much higher, with heating burn (residential/commercial) accounting for most of the demand decline. Industrial demand also decreased this week. LNG exports were only slightly lower by ~0.1 Bcf/d w-o-w, but the LNG reading today has dropped to ~1.5 Bcf/d as Cheniere (NYSEMKT:LNG) needed to shut off two tanks due to leakage. Next week's LNG exports will be volatile.

In total, the implied balance this week dropped significantly as the weather was much warmer than normal and continues to trend bearish into the end of February.

