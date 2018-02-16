Celgene's Otezla-Colitis Story; Implications For Other Biotechs

Summary

CELG put out an optimistically-titled press release regarding a mid-stage clinical trial for its newest blockbuster, Otezla.

My interpretation of the data is at variance with that of CELG.

I see CELG doing too much promotion and taking too many R&D risks, thus I am not a "value buyer" of it though its stock is back to 2014 levels.

CELG has lots of company in a biotech sector geared toward growth.

Thus, I continue to focus mostly on large, stable dividend-payers within biotech.