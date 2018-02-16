3 Reasons Why Disney, Warner And Universal Studios Will Never Beat Netflix
About: Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Includes: CMCSA, DIS, FOX, TWX
by: Showbiz Insider
Summary
Old media is faced with a difficult proposition: Keep milking the ailing cash cow or slaughter it in the hopes of creating a new one.
Disney's experience with Hulu proves that it is difficult to gain streaming subscribers.
Studios are inherently risk-adverse.
Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome [John Doe] as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free