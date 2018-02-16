Lockheed Martin Stock Outlook For 2018

Summary

Lockheed Martin has demonstrated stellar performance over the past couple years. The company has performed well as a result of good investor relations, strategic initiatives, extensive growth, and steady global demand.

Lockheed Martin's government spending dependency, increasing competition, uncompelling value proposition, and adequate balance sheet remain investment reservations.

Lockheed Martin's sustained growth and profitability, rising global demand, impeccable track record, and advantageous political environment make it a great defense stock with exceptional growth potential.