The iPhone X factor

Closer than I thought: Canalys estimate cited by Tim Cook. Source: Canalys

For its fiscal 2018 Q1, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported a year over year decline in iPhone unit sales of 1.24% to 77.3 million. Nevertheless, iPhone revenue grew 13% y/y to $61.6 billion, and iPhone ASP hit an all-time high of $796. Strategy Analytics has pointed out that iPhone "captured a record 51 percent of global smartphone revenue share".

The sales performance of iPhone was certainly contrary to my, and probably most other analysts', expectations. I had expected iPhone X to be a smaller percentage of total iPhone sales, based on the survey published by CIRP, which show it to be about 20% of iPhone sales. And I had expected total iPhone unit sales to be higher.

During the conference call, CEO Tim Cook specifically cited the Canalys report that served as part of the basis of my initial take on iPhone sales. Cook stated:

Our growth was broad-based and a key driver was iPhone, which generated its highest revenue ever. iPhone X was the best-selling smartphone in the world in the December quarter according to Canalys, and it has been our top selling phone every week since it launched. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus rounded out the top three iPhones in the quarter. In fact, revenue for our newly launched iPhone was the highest of any lineup in our history, driving total Apple revenue above our guidance range.

Was this an endorsement of the Canalys estimate of 29 million iPhone X sales in the quarter? The statement certainly stops short of that, but it may be that Canalys got closer than I realized. Certainly, there was no mention of the CIRP data that showed iPhone X trailing iPhone 8 sales, and the CIRP finding was directly contradicted by Cook's statement.

In the grand scheme of things, Apple's iPhone revenue boost was probably more important than unit sales.

As the reader can see, the iPhone unit sales estimate was not my biggest mistake. Rather, it was in underestimating the growth in Other Products, fueled by Apple Watch with LTE. And shame on me. I've long been an advocate of LTE connected smartwatches as the next wave in personal communication, supplanting the smartphone for many people. I should have seen this one coming.

My very rough estimate, based on the OP revenue of $5.489 billion is that Apple Watch sales were about 7.3 million units vs. my prior estimate of 5.33 million. During the conference call, Apple highlighted the strong growth in units and revenue for Apple Watch, claiming that it was the best quarter ever for Watch sales.

The good news here is that iPhone X sales don't appear to have been as weak as pundits such as Ming-Chi Kuo, as well as innumerable supply chain rumors, would have the world believe. The bad news was that the presence of iPhone X in the product mix had the effect of somewhat suppressing other iPhone sales. This is the X factor.

The presence of iPhone X somewhat damaged the value proposition for iPhone 8. Apple represented that iPhone X was the "iPhone of the future", and numerous rumors testified that Apple would bring out other iPhones with iPhone X features such as the OLED screen next year.

For consumers who wanted iPhone X features but couldn't afford the phone, the logical thing to do was wait until next year, rather than buy an already obsolete iPhone 8. Thus, the supercycle is not dead but delayed until Apple brings out more affordable phones with the advanced features of iPhone X.

Lumentum bullish for second half of 2018

Lumentum Holdings' (LITE) fiscal 2018 Q2 (ending December 30, 2017) featured strong y/y growth in revenue and income, propelled by roughly $200 million in Apple purchases of lasers for the iPhone X TrueDepth sensor. Lumentum sees strong demand for 3D sensors in the future from Apple as well as various Android OEMs.

For the December quarter, Lumentum reported revenue of $404.6 million, a 52.7% increase y/y. Lumentum was able to manage this revenue growth while only growing GAAP operating expenses by 9% to $80.3 million. The result was a huge expansion of operating income to $90.8 million, up 583% y/y. GAAP diluted EPS rose to $3.17 from last year's $0.19.

Almost all of the growth was driven by Apple. Although not explicitly named by Lumentum management, it's generally understood that its large 3D sensor customer is Apple, or at least, an Apple contract manufacturer.

Lumentum would not divulge exact numbers, other than to say that 3D sensing revenue was approximately $200 million for the quarter and that the revenue is booked in the Industrial & Consumer segment in the segment revenue breakdown shown below.

Overall, I consider Lumentum's strong VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers) sales to be confirmatory of strong sales of iPhone X during the December quarter as well as indicative of the future popularity of 3D sensing going forward. Lumentum's results are consistent with the approximately 29 million iPhone X sales put forth by Canalys, with VCSEL ASP somewhere in the $6-7 range.

At the same time, Lumentum also seemed to confirm the iPhone X factor I described above. Lumentum's CFO, Aaron Tachibana allowed that 3D sensing revenue would be down sequentially by 60-65% for the March quarter. This is probably more specific guidance than Apple would have wanted and does seem to confirm the supply chain rumors of a massive cutback in orders for iPhone X for the March quarter.

Everyone who wanted iPhone X features and couldn't wait for a less expensive iPhone model has bought their X phones, while everyone else is waiting for the new models. Demand for iPhone X will probably continue to drop off going forward.

However, Lumentum was extremely bullish about sales of 3D sensors (presumably for future iPhone models) in the second half of the year. CEO Alan Lowe stated:

I think if you just look at units, models that should have 3D sensing capabilities in it... unit volume should more than double. And then you layer on top of that the market for Android and the timing of when they'll be introducing 3D sensing into their product lines, I think you could have more than double the - of that potential market in the second half compared to what the second half of fiscal - or rather, calendar 2017.

Lumentum has basically announced to the world that there will be at least two iPhone models with the TrueDepth sensor. Lowe makes clear that this is separate from whatever the Android OEMs might field later this year.

The 3D sensing opportunity

I continue to be very bullish on 3D sensing technology. Finisar (FNSR), which builds lasers for 3D sensing applications is already part of the Rethink Technology Portfolio. Finisar was recently awarded $390 million from Apple's Advanced Manufacturing Fund to expand production of lasers that have been qualified for future Apple 3D sensing applications. Lumentum is likely to be added to the portfolio as well.

3D sensing for mobile devices has broad applications beyond Apple's current use for FaceID. Perhaps the most important for mobile devices is in Augmented Reality (AR). For instance, a rear-facing 3D sensor would allow AR virtual objects to interact with real objects in a much more realistic way than possible with current iPhones or iPads.

Apple's interest in AR continues to be very strong. During the fiscal Q1 conference call, Cook said:

I see AR as being profound. I think, AR has the ability to amplify human performance instead of isolating humans. And so I am a huge, huge believer in AR. We put a lot of energy on AR and we're moving very fast. We've gone from ARkit 1.0 to 1.5 in just a matter of months. I couldn't be happier with the rate and pace of the developer community, how faster developing these things. And I don't want to say what we may do. But I could not be happier with how things are going right now.

There are a lot of components in Apple's 3D sensors, but the laser sources appear to be the most investable since sources are limited. Lumentum and Finisar appear to be the most important suppliers of lasers for 3D sensing.

Beyond mobile devices, 3D sensing will also be important for robotics and autonomous vehicles. The 3D sensing technique used by iPhone has the advantage that it can interrogate a large volume of space without the need for mechanical scanning of the laser beam.

Most autonomous vehicle LIDAR systems do use mechanical scanning (usually rotating mirrors), such as those supplied by Velodyne. This is probably unacceptable in the long run to the auto makers, so 3D sensing approaches that can dispense with mechanical scanners will be preferred. Lasers of the type produced by Lumentum and Finisar will probably play a strong role in these systems.