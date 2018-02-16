Paradigm Shift - More Evidence Of Shareholder Friendly Capital Allocation

The short-term negative performance feedback loop will only fuel more shareholder-friendly capital allocation plans, which will will be very supportive of long-term shareholder returns.

We believe the recent 2017 year-end earnings results further support the paradigm shift we laid out in October last year.

Shale producers are changing from "growth at any cost" to "spending within cash flow" and returning capital to shareholders.

Welcome to the Paradigm Shift Edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Oil and gas producers are currently in the midst of reporting 2017 year-end results, and increasingly, we are seeing more evidence of the "paradigm shift" where US shale oil and gas producers are spending within cash flow, and allocating a portion of the capex budget via dividends or share buybacks.

On October 20, we wrote a piece called, "Paradigm Shift - Energy Stocks Are On The Cusp Of A Multi-Year Bull Trend." The premise of the article was that we believe US shale producers were shifting the business model from "grow at any cost" to "return-focused".

Here's a list compiled by WoodMac on the companies that have announced a share buyback program:

Even the "Mother Fracker" Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) is targeting spending within cash flow and announced a share buyback plan of $100 million.

Now there are exceptions in the mix like Diamondback Energy (FANG) that's expected to grow 40% in 2018 and spend within cash flow, but that's the result of better acreage and operating results than peers. Increasingly, we are seeing more and more E&Ps echo the mantra that, "we will spend within cash flow and grow."

This is a complete 180 from the mentality last year of "grow at any cost."

So why are energy stocks still underperforming?

From our sentiment analysis of the market, this chart is the most telling of the phenomenon taking hold of investor sentiment today:

Value stocks have now solidly broken through the support seen in 2017 and are heading for the 1999-2000 lows. To put it in another perspective, value-styled stocks like banks (XLF), metals and mining (XME), and energy (XLE, XOP) have significantly underperformed their growth counterparts.

The Wall Street Journal published a great piece on this titled, "It might finally be value stocks' time to shine." In the article, it had a chart showing that growth outperformed value stocks by more than 20% since the start of 2017:

We have written in the past that when interest rates start to rise, value stocks tend to outperform growth, but the divergence seen between the US 10-year treasury yield to value is at the widest it's ever been over the last 14 years:

So the underperformance in value, which energy is a part of, explains the market psychology.

Reflexivity will fuel more shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies

The underperformance in energy stocks is a double-edged sword. On one end, energy stock underperformance fuels more negative sentiment towards the energy sector fueling more underperformance. But as energy stocks underperform WTI in the context of higher oil prices, energy executives will have more free cash flow at their disposal to reward shareholders.

The negative performing reflexivity loop forces energy companies to take more and more measures to address stock undervaluation, which reinforces the "paradigm shift."

So while short-term performance may fuel more negativity around this sector, we are already seeing supportive signs of 1) more disciplined capital spending in the face of higher oil prices, and 2) more shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies.

We believe this is just the start of the paradigm shift, and more companies will announce measures to address the stock undervaluations.

