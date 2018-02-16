Summary

SolarEdge closed 2017 with another blowout quarter: strong market share gains, stable ASPs, and continuous cost initiatives resulted in record sales, profitability, and cash generation.

During the earnings conference call Q&A session, a detailed outlook was given on future geographic and segment mix. The positive implications on growth are analyzed.

We estimate the value of the assets and of the business earnings power.

We find that SolarEdge is trading at an insufficient premium over Earnings Power Value in light of its first-class return on capital and expectations for significant revenue growth.