Pioneer Energy Services' (PES) CEO Stacy Locke on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Anne Pearson - Investor Relations

Stacy Locke - President and Chief Executive Officer

Lorne Phillips - Chief Financial Officer

Carlos Peña - President of Production Services

Brian Tucker - President of our Drilling Services

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice and Company LLC

Marshall Adkins - Raymond James

Waqar Saeed - Goldman Sachs

Jason Wrangler - Imperial Capital

Anne Pearson

Thanks, and good morning everybody. Before I turn the call over to Stacy Locke and Lorne Phillips, for their formal remarks, I have a few of the usual items we need to cover. First of all, a replay of today’s call will be available via webcast and also by telephone replay. You can find the replay information for both of these in this morning’s news release.

Just as a reminder, information reported on this call speaks only as of today, Friday February 16, 2018, so any time-sensitive information may not be accurate at the time of the replay. Management is going to make forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to them. While they think these expectations are reasonable, they can give no assurance or prove to be correct. They are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and assumptions described in today’s release and also in recent public filings with the SEC. So if one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially. Also, please note that on this conference call they may refer to certain non-GAAP measures. You will find a reconciliation to the GAAP measures in this morning’s release.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Stacy Locke, Pioneer President and CEO.

Stacy Locke

Thank you, Anne and good Friday morning to everybody. Joining me here in San Antonio is Carlos Peña, President of our Production and Services Segment and Brian Tucker, President of our Drilling Services Segment, and off course Lorne Phillips, our Chief Financial Officer. I appreciate everybody joining the call.

Overall, we had a good fourth quarter for the Company, revenue was up 9% mostly due to the ramp-up in our international drilling segment and in our coiled tubing services. EBITDA was up 21% there again due to the improvements in Colombia and coiled tubing primarily. EBITDA margin increased to 1.5% to 13.5% of revenue in the quarter.

When you look back over the entire year, we experience a very nice steady improvements in revenue and EBITDA each quarter of the year and we expect that trend to continue based on our outlook today into 2018. We will be pushing very hard to generate positive earnings in Q4 of 2018.

I would like to first talk about the two areas that I highlighted above where we have seen such a big improvement and I will start with Colombia. In Colombia seven of our eight rigs there will be going to work, six are already working the 7th will be moving in a couple of weeks and will begin by beginning of the second quarter in operations.

In the country we are working through four different very good operators and we have got rigs really spread around the country of Colombia. We have three rigs working in the middle [Magalena] (Ph) Valley, two of those are under three year term contracts and one is under a one year term contract.

We have got two rigs which includes the rigs that will be moving in the next couple of weeks working in the southern part of the country in the [Indiscernible] region and one of those rigs will be under a three year term contract and one is under a one year contract but it's in evaluation to go for longer term on that second rigs.

Then we have a rig in the [Yanose] (Ph) basin that's under a two year term contract and then we have a rig way up in the north western part of the country near [indiscernible] under a one-year term contract. So we have got operations everywhere and we have got a great group of clients that we really enjoyed working with and have been in strong partnership with throughout the past year.

As you can see from the press release we are guiding a 7000 to 8000 a day margin there in the first quarter. We have started up a lot of rigs, we have been mobilizing rigs around the country as you can hear from that prior description. So we think overtime that that's going to settled down and we believe those margins will start gradually moving up closer to 9000 a day margin.

So presently things are still a little bit lumpy with startup cost and rig moves, but we think that will settle out. Just to frame it for you a bit, since it's such an improved story for us. Starting in the second quarter we would expect to be running close to 1.5 million in EBITDA a month or if you looked at it on a more annualized basis, we think this is going to turn into a 70 million to 75 million revenue business with good EBITDA margins in the 22% to 24% range.

So it's going to be a major contributor this year and then of course next year we have the potential to put the eight rig to work later in the year, but you will get a full run rate of activity next year so we think 2019 will be a very, very good year.

Switching now for the Coiled Tubing business. Revenues there as you could see from the press release we are up significantly 29% quarter-over-quarter, also a very nice improvement in EBITDA. 15% increase in revenue days and 13% increase in average revenue per day. So just a big improvement for our coiled tubing services business.

We have 14 total units, we have sold a few during the course of the year, we have one 2.5H units, I mean no, three 2H units and for all of those 3H and above we have had extremely strong demand. And then we have a four onshore one and a quarter to and 1.5H unit and four offshore skid units also 1.25H and 1.5H.

That demand in the smaller pipe sector has been spottier, we are still evaluating, we hope the offshore will pickup, we hope to see more activity there, but that’s definitely been where we have had less utilization. We have ordered an additional 2H and 3H large pipe unit and that should be contributing in the third quarter of the year and the fourth quarter.

Our strategy is to gradually shift this business more emphasizing the larger pipe as we go forward. Into this year January started off slow like it does every year and typically Q1 is the softest quarter seasonally, but since about the fourth week in January through and where we are today and February the demand has really picked up significantly.

So our outlook is excellent for that business. we anticipate a nicely improving business through the year and then they will be aided by their large pipe coming in the third and the fourth quarter where we have just had extremely high demand. This has become a core business for the company delivering superior performance and I'm really proud of our management team that is kind of realigned that business and turned it in the results that we are seeing today.

Looking at our U.S. drilling operation it's just kind of a boring stable A+ 100% utilized business it just doesn’t get any better than that, they are generating extremely high margins per day, we have got extremely satisfied customers and we are just as meaning all of our objectives and KPIs as we have ever out for.

Even though we generate pretty good margins in the fourth quarter we are guiding up a little bit higher for Q1, we still have legacy spot rates, we have got rates on the book ranking from 19 to 22 and we anticipate that some of these legacy sport rates will be rolling over and rolling higher this year we have five in fact that will roll in the second quarter one in the third and two in the fourth quarter that are all spots at lower rates which will roll pretty materially higher.

Now those will we have a few that are new build term contract that will roll lower, but we think these basically half of the fleet in the U.S. rolling higher will offset those rolling lower and so we would anticipate that we can hold 9,000 a day margins through the course of the year. So we are really excited about what U.S. drilling has done for us.

Turning now to our wireline operations, they have done very well, basically come out to shoot at the beginning of last year with high utilization it's just got better every quarter through 2017 looks better going into 2018 that did in 2017. We have got 95 marketed units in our wireline services business, we have 10 stacks units and we have three that are currently being refurbished that we pulled out of the stack yard already.

So we plan to continue the trend mobilizing equipment out of the stack yard, refurbishing it and putting it into operations. So through the course of the year we expect to put it out seven total rigs out of the stack yard back into service which would take our marketed fleet up over a 100 units and out of our total of the 108 units. Now we do have one new unit on order that will be delivered in the third quarter, so that I will take our count assuming no other changes from 108 to 109 in the third quarter.

For the best I can tell we continue to be the most active wireline company in the United States the best I can say at least or if not that one of the most active we targeted through the year three key markets and in those markets we have establish a strong leadership position, today we have material exposure in the Permian as well which we did not have year before last and were represented in a wide range of geographic market.

So our focus this year will be to continue pushing pricing and margin and add additional units to seven units out of the stack yard and put those into our marketed fleet. When you take Q4 just stepping and looking kind of big picture you take Q4 alone and annualized it is a 180 million revenue business with pricing, additional units added and improvement due to the course of 2018 it should be well over 200 million revenue business for us.

Last but not least, our well servicing segment we have 125 total units there still 90 of which were marketing, not all crewed in any given point, but we consider them in our marketed fleet if we had to crew like it were and we have 35 stack units there.

The utilization and pricing was pretty soft really throughout 2017. I think now for the first time with the higher oil prices we are seeing a breakout occurring and we are seeing a little pickup in utilization and we are seeing a little pick up in 24 hour work in this current quarter.

So we are optimistic that 2018 could be the breakout year for well servicing. It’s always been one of our most stable businesses with great margins as we have talked before even there in 2015 and 2016 we generated positive EBITDA throughout the down cycle. It’s a great stable business and we are excited that we have the opportunity to increase that utilization and bring that pricing up in this year.

With that, I will turn it over to Lorne for some comments.

Lorne Phillips

Thanks Stacy and good morning everyone. This we reported revenues of 126.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of 17 million. Our reported net loss was 12.6 million or $0.16 per share. In November, we closed on a new 175 million five years senior secured term loan as well as a 75 million five-year asset-based lending facility.

The proceeds we used among other things to pay off and retire the previous revolving credit facility which had a balance of 101.6 million. This provides us with significant liquidity and relief from restrictive covenants.

Also as you may have noted in this morning's release when reporting an operating results we are now reporting our drilling services and production services businesses as five separate business segments Domestic drilling, international drilling, well servicing, Wireline services, and coiled tubing services. Given the unique performance characteristics in each business segment we believe this level of disclosures will provide more clarity about our operations in our performance going forward.

I think safety has covered a lot of the high-level business overview, I'm going to move right to the guidance part of it, talking about the companywide expense items. Our G&A expense was 18.3 million up 5% from the prior quarter, driven primarily by increased incentive-based compensation costs.

For Q1 we expect are G&A expense to be flat with the prior quarter as we reset those incentive base compensation costs which will be offset by the impact of the typical payroll tax items that we said at the beginning of each year.

Our depreciation and amortization was 24.4 million in the fourth quarter and is expected to be approximately 24 million in the first quarter. Interest expense was 7.9 million in the fourth quarter and is expected to be approximately 9.5 million in the first quarter.

In the fourth quarter due to the tax legislation that was recently passed we recognized a net 5.4 million tax benefit net evaluation allowance. Going forward excluding valuation allowances, our tax rate should be approximately 21% to 23%.

We had 9.7 million in committed letters of credit and 53.1 million available under our 75 million asset base lending facility at year-end. The facility is currently undrawn. At year-end our reported cash balance was 73.6 million.

Cash capital expenditures in the fourth quarter were $10.5 million. We estimate 2018 capital expenditures to be approximately $55 million, which includes estimated routine of $40 million and approximately $15 million consisting of a purchase of one large diameter coiled tubing unit the remaining payments on three wireline units, two of which were delivered in January and additional drilling and production services equipment.

Based on our current outlook for activity and our 55 million CapEx spend for 2018 we do expect to grow cash during the full-year of 2018. From a quarter-to-quarter perspective, we expect the first quarter to have a modest net use of cash likely in the $5 million to $10 million range, with the remaining quarters all generating a net increase in cash. As we evaluate additional growth opportunities, we will do so this with the expectation that we will not outstand our cash flow for the full-year of 2018.

With that, I will turn it back over to Stacy for final comments.

Stacy Locke

Thank you, Lorne. We identified our guidance there in the press release, but for our U.S. drilling operation we are guiding up a little bit on average margins per day to 9400 to 9700 a day and we continued to think it will be 100% utilized through the first quarter and in Colombia we are guiding 7,000 to 8,000 a day margins at 70% to 75% utilization, but that's harder to guide accurately just because of the lumpy nature of the start-up operations of these rigs that have been stacked for a long-time and mobilizing rigs to start operations, but and as I mentioned before, we think that will clean up though the course of the year and the average margins will rise.

On the production service segment, we are quite optimistic about the growth that we are seeing an improvement in the New Year, so we will be guiding our revenues up 10% to 15% we also are seen pricing improvement and we think we can improve pricing over and above labor accrete, so we were guiding that margin should improve in the 24% to 26% of revenue range.

Q1 is as I mentioned earlier seasonally the softest quarter and the first three weeks of January were exactly in line with that, but since and as I said it's really picked up and so I think it's going to be a seasonally strong quarter in the production service segments.

Just in closing, I would say that we are very optimistic we see demand in all of our businesses including international and we have got an upward bias on pricing net of labor cost improvements and so we anticipate and it will give us the opportunity to activate equipment out of our stack yards and start to increasing our fleet and so that's gives a lot of promise for improving revenue and EBITDA through the course of the year.

So I think that will conclude the prepared remarks and be happy to entertain questions.

Daniel Burke

Hey guys good morning. Hey Stacy I would like to stick with the production services business and the guide for Q1 which does looks pretty positive particularly in view of as you termed it some slowness, the first few weeks of the year. Would you care to kind of maybe force rank, your three sub businesses now that we get to scrutinize them pretty closely here in terms of sort of the revenue growth expectation you have for each of them in Q1, will they be meaningfully different, who is the leader, who is the lager?

Stacy Locke

Well I would say that coiled tubing services would be one of the big positives again in the quarter followed by wireline, followed by well servicing. But they are all seeing great demand in the coiled tubing sector, I kind of wish we had more larger diameters pipe, fortunately we moved into some larger pipe a couple of years ago and we will be adding a little bit more now but that demand has just been seller. And we have opened it in new regions and have had great success there and so we are seeing lots of opportunities.

Well servicing has been a curious one, but as I mentioned before, we have just not seen much 24-hour work through the course of 2017, it would be I would say typically one two at a time and I think we are starting to see that increase to three, four, five, 24 hour rigs and that could increase, it’s much more directly correlated with oil prices. So I think oil prices in the 60s is going to generate more demand more 24 hour work this year.

And then wireline is just there, we need to activate these additional units, the demand there, we are going to be cautious about it as Lorne pointed out earlier. We are very much desiring to glue within our cash generation and so we are going to be kind of cautious about it, but we are seeing quite a few good opportunities, high return kind of project opportunities out there.

Daniel Burke

Okay great and then in the release in your prepared comments you talked about establishing some new market positions in the production service business lines and you also alluded to seeking receiving some new opportunities in 2018. What does that mean are you looking at incremental geographies or population geographies differently and is that to what extent where those start-up last year sort of a headwind to margin and maybe an opportunity to capture some nice incremental this year.

Stacy Locke

Right, it’s a very good question. In wealth servicing we are established in a new market, a little bit slower due to get started, it takes time, so you are exactly right your margins and initial phase are usually pretty anemic and so you build your critical math and so we are adding to that market where we are going to probably enter another market this year, so it will have some start-up cost associated with it, but there we view them as very good long-term markets where we can utilize equipment that we presently have that’s stacked.

So and then in coiled, we opened into a new market last year that's done extremely well, very positive, as I mentioned within the press release it contributed almost immediately and really significantly in the fourth quarter, so were very, very optimistic for that market this year.

So just continue to look at different geographies, we are probably the one service provider that kind of other than drilling we kind of go around the Permian not in all cases, but we found it hard to make the margins there that we do in our other areas and so - but as I mentioned in wireline we were in there and have had some opportunities there that have made great sense for us. So we are always looking at different markets to find good margin opportunities.

Daniel Burke

Got it, that’s helpful and then last small one and maybe this is for Lorne, but when you looking at that CapEx budget is there any portion of the discretionary spend that’s sort of uncommitted at this point or is it fully described by the growth items you have identified?

Lorne Phillips

There is probably about half of that 15 million is not committed per say today, we do expect to spend it, but I would say at this point about half of its committed.

Daniel Burke

Got it, okay. Alright well thank you guys, I will hop off the line. Thanks.

Stacy Locke

Thank you.

Marshall Adkins

Good morning guys and thank you for the extra level of detail you guys are providing and the guidance is very helpful as well. Obviously the production related stuff is surprisingly strong, you cannot went through coiled tubing kind of as the key driver, but the wireline surprises me a little bit. So I want to dig in into that, several companies already talk about kind of on air pocket and completions in Q1 and we still have pretty short day light hours as well in Q1. So are you seeing that air pocket and others have been talking around the completion side, I presume a lot of you wirelines and coiled tubing as well is going around to assist with the horizontal completions. so I guess I'm trying to understand your confidence in the wireline side given what you have heard about others in terms of delayed completions at least in Q1.

Stacy Locke

Marshall I'm going to Carlos Peña address that. You have met him before, he run that segment.

Carlos Peña

Sure Marshall. No at this point we are not seeing any real slowdown in our completion oriented wireline work. Last year in January, we saw a big uptick, this year it took a little later to settle in the first few weeks of January were fairly slow across all of our businesses, but the activities picked up towards a later part of January and its continued on. So maybe some of those comments came a little earlier than where we are sitting today, but I we are fairly optimistic about that completion oriented wireline work right now.

Stacy Locke

And I would add to that we have introduced some kind of newer technology in that area that I probably won’t get into too much, but we have had greater demand as a result of that new technology that we have entered into the marketplace and we haven’t already additional equipment there yet, but demand is certainly there we are kind of assess that later in the year and see how the cash flows are looking and developing. But I would say where we have areas where we could grow very significantly right now that we are evaluating as I mentioned, we already going to have seven for sure units at our stack yard through the course of the year and we will be evaluating other opportunities as well.

Marshall Adkins

Right and its certainly harder areas we have been hearing about. The 24 hour crews on workovers, what exactly are those doing? Are they doing completions related work? You mentioned obviously it’s a function of higher oil prices, but I'm just curious as the types of jobs people are picking on with the 24 hour crews?

Carlos Peña

It will be a combination of more difficult workovers and some drill outs and other completion oriented workover work. It's not..

Stacy Locke

Yes, a lot of people think that you go 24 hour you are drilling plug but that's really not the case we go on a lot of multi-day large workover job as well.

Marshall Adkins

Right. Alright last one from me, obviously labor is tight across where we have heard particularly in coiled tubing getting experienced crews is extraordinarily tight, but comment a little bit on the labor situation first of all in general across the board, but also in specific areas where you are having the most difficulty in acquiring labor and or seeing the biggest inflation labor costs.

Stacy Locke

Well I would say that quite honestly where well servicing is very tight on crews, if we had crews we could put more units out today. Wireline very, very tight. Coiled I wouldn’t have thought it was any tighter than the others, we have had pretty good success there, but labor is just tight across the board it's going to make wrap-ups for anybody difficult.

No one to build a ramp-up too much in any service line it's got to be measured. Of course we do here powerful [indiscernible] casting and lot of pre-higher training and things that it just takes time to do it right. And it's going to be a limiting factor on ramp-up growth from all service lines I would say.

Marshall Adkins

Are you seeing any loss of efficiencies in your crew just because you are having to go I’m sure in some cases a little less experience crews than year or two ago?

Stacy Locke

We have not, what it's required us to do is be more diligent and the on boarding phase of the hiring and a lot more training, we are doing a significant amount of training in these all of these business line more than we would normally have to do, because you are bring some people that don’t have prior experience and in many cases with the training programs that we have that's a good thing, because they are not bringing know at all bad habit.

But you have to do the upfront groundwork to get them skilled because we have a great safety record, a great culture and we don’t want to dilute that, so we are just having to fortify the upfront training considerably more than when you are not growing.

Marshall Adkins

Alright. Thank you all.

Stacy Locke

You bet, thank you Marshall.

Waqar Saeed

Thank you. Stacy could you maybe provide a breakdown of the recent exposure that your production business are wide than coiled tubing has and what are the divisions way you get what's the revenue kind of across the different regions?

Stacy Locke

We really prefer not to dissect it, we are providing really good information now as you see in this press release and you will see in the K, but we don’t want to get into what markets are doing better than other and where we are emphasizing. We just rather not do that.

Waqar Saeed

Okay, just let me ask you this in general, is that more in line with where the rig count, post to the rig count or is it more heavily focused towards the Eagle Ford or Bakken than the rig count?

Stacy Locke

Well, if we could make the margins where the heavier rig count is we would be there, but we can't. so our emphasis is in active areas but not in the highest rigs center.

Waqar Saeed

Okay. Then on the CapEx side could you provide the maintenance CapEx kind of breakdown between drilling and production services?

Lorne Phillips

Yes, it's probably a little over half is production service, but right around that we still have to have production service and drilling.

Waqar Saeed

On the maintenance CapEx side?

Lorne Phillips

Yes.

Waqar Saeed

Okay, and then at one point you were looking to maybe divest or some assets in Colombia is that now on hold or is that something that's still in the plans?

Stacy Locke

Well, during slow times we were looking for any opportunities to raise capital and so we rig here the U.S. that we were open to selling and we would have been open to selling some of rigs in Colombia. Our team there is superb. We really have moved from one client to four diversified clients and it looks like a very strong market going forward for us. And so we do not plan to sale any of those information rigs at this point.

Waqar Saeed

Okay. And on the U.S. land rig side, do you see any opportunities or prospects to maybe build new rigs?

Stacy Locke

Well, we have the two rigs where we have about $9 million sum cost in two potential rigs. We would love to bring those rigs out. We thoughtfully explored that opportunity. Actually the rates are getting to the point where it certainly from an internal rate or return standpoint on the incremental spend it would make a lot of sense.

But kind of back to the point Lorne made earlier we want to be cautious, we don’t want to get out of our skies on spending. So we will just continue to evaluate that. But I would say that certainly over the next 18 months we would like to have those two rigs completed and generating. But we are going to be cautious and make sure we can generate the cash help fund it.

Waqar Saeed

Okay and so you said that you already have invested $9 million and then how much incremental cost would there be to reactivate those rigs?

Stacy Locke

Right we have about nine or 10 already invested in two rigs and we think on average we can put them each out for approximately nine million more spend per rig, so for 18 million we could have the two rigs out working. And these would be the very top of the line all the particulars that operators want. They would have the big pumps the high pressure mud systems, the big racking capacity, ability walkover well head, high torque - drives just they would really do anything and operate it by walk.

Waqar Saeed

Okay, great and just one final question. The two 258 coiled tubing units how much do they cost and then what is the lead time for delivery for manufacturers?

Stacy Locke

Well we have an order a 2H and 3H presently for a specific market that I think we ordered in November and we are looking at a May delivery.

Lorne Phillips

May, June delivery..

Stacy Locke

Yes, May, June delivery, so we jumped on that window but as it was closing rapidly I think if we order something today 2.3H and 2.5H would be six million, 6.5 million, seven million cost and you would be no earlier than a fourth quarter delivery at best.

Waqar Saeed

Great. Thank you very much, that’s all I have, thank you.

Stacy Locke

Thank you.

Jason Wrangler

Goo morning guys. Can you just talk quite a bit about the CapEx budget and kind of cash flows in actions those. Was just curious with how much liquidity you have is there other things you would looking at whether it's M&A or further work on the balance you guys would go forward this year?

Stacy Locke

We have been and we will continue to look at M&A opportunities particularly ones that would be delivering it would increase our critical math and delever at the same time and so we are evaluate those on a pretty continue basis.

I will say thought it's been we have been limited with our stock price been so low it's hard to trade to define a fair relative trade when our stock has been so depressed. So as our stocks for instance and due to a realm that's more reasonable I think those opportunities would increase and we are very opened to gaining some scale through some acquisitions or mergers.

Jason Wrangler

That’s helpful. Thank you, I will turn it back.

Stacy Locke

You bet.

Operator

Stacy Locke

Alright, well, thank you all very much for joining us on the call today and we appreciate the good questions and we look forward to visiting after our first quarter. Thank you very much bye-bye.

