Commodities Recap For The Week Of Feb. 16, 2018
Summary
- Inflationary data confirms fears and higher rates.
- Commodities rally on the week.
- The dollar makes a new low on Friday and reverses.
- Grains are strong.
- Lumber rises to a new high above $500 per 1,000 board feet.
The Big Story of the Week: Inflation
Markets became volatile over recent weeks on fears of inflationary pressures. This past week, CPI and PPI data seemed to confirm that rates are rising as the numbers came in at higher than expected levels. Meanwhile, the stock market continues to recover, and bonds are off recent lows. Higher rates should be bullish for the dollar as differentials between the greenback and the euro and yen have widened. However, the dollar made a new low this week on Friday, before reversing and putting in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the final session of the week. Despite Friday's reversal, the dollar index still moved almost 1.5% lower for the week.
Rising inflation and a lower dollar could prove to be a potent bullish cocktail for commodities prices. Inflation eats away at the value of money, and commodities are the essentials that often determine prices that companies and individuals pay for goods on both a wholesale and a retail basis. Most commodities moved higher on the week.
Highlights in Commodities:
- CPI and PPI validate inflationary fears
- Stocks recover
- New record high in lumber
- Bullish reversals in gold, silver, crude oil, and heating oil on February 14, but gold puts in a bearish reversal on Friday.
- The dollar makes a new low on Friday but reverses and puts in a bullish reversal pattern
- Grain prices show strength going into the planting season
- Gold up 2.45% on the week
- Silver rallies 2.02% on the week after making a lower low
- Platinum moves 4.11% higher for the week
- Palladium rebounds 6.80%
- Copper turns around and posts an impressive 6.21% gain on the week
- Iron ore up 4.39% on the week
- The Baltic Dry Index falls 1.54% on the week
- Lumber explodes 5.13% higher for the week and settles at a record high
- March NYMEX crude oil turns around and rallies 4.86% on the week and settles back over the $61.50 level as March futures roll to April
- April Brent crude oil closes 3.60% higher on the week
- The Brent premium over WTI in April futures closes at a $3.37 down $0.33 since last week's report
- Gasoline moves 2.97% higher, and heating oil rises 3.49% as products roll from March to April futures
- The gasoline crack spread falls 1.85% while the heating oil crack moves 0.05% lower on the week on the April processing spreads
- Natural gas falls 1.54% on the week. Inventories fall by 194 bcf for the week ending on February 9
- Ethanol rebounds 5.70% on the week following corn and oil
- Soybeans move 3.84% higher as the oilseed rallies on dry conditions in Argentina
- Corn moves 1.52% higher for the week
- CBOT wheat moves 1.89% higher on the week, and March KCBT wheat trading at a 20.75 cents premium over CBOT wheat up 4.25 cents since last Friday
- All soft commodities roll from March to May futures
- Sugar down 2.14% on the week
- Coffee moves 2.71% lower on the week
- Cocoa explodes 3.44% higher on the week and closes above the $2130 per ton level
- Cotton declines 0.69% on the week
- FCOJ up 1.18% on the week as orange shortage develops
- Live cattle finish 3.15% higher on the week
- Feeder cattle up 2.41% since last week
- Hogs move 1.09% lower since last Friday
- The dollar index drops 1.46% on the March futures contract and makes a new low at 88.15 on Friday before bouncing and putting in a bullish key reversal trading pattern
- March long-Bonds trading at around 144-09 up 0-14 on the week with support now at 142-31, the March 2015 low
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 25,219 on Friday, February 16, up 1,028 points on the week, recouping most of last week's losses
- Bitcoin trading at $10,059.57 level up $1,182.33 or 13.32% on the week
- Ethereum moves to $942.86 up 4.65% for the week
Price Changes for the Week:
DBC closed the week at $16.57 per share, up 44 cents on the week.
Source: Barchart
To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I'm uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today. And, there is an active chat section in the service where I reply quickly to answer all questions.
This article was written by
Andy spent nearly 35 years on Wall Street, including two decades on the trading desk of Phillip Brothers, which became Salomon Brothers and ultimately part of Citigroup.Over the past two decades, he has researched, structured and executed some of the largest trades ever made, involving massive quantities of precious metals and bulk commodities.
Andy understands the market in a way many traders can’t imagine. He’s booked vessels, armored cars, and trains to transport and store a broad range of commodities. And he’s worked directly with The United Nations and the legendary trading group Phibro.
Today, Andy remains in close contact with sources around the world and his network of traders.
“I have a vast Rolodex of information in my head… so many bull and bear markets. When something happens, I don’t have to think. I just react. History does tend to repeat itself over and over.”
His friends and mentors include highly regarded energy and precious metals traders, supply line specialists and international shipping companies that give him vast insight into the market.
Andy’s writing and analysis are on many market-based websites including CQG. Andy lectures at colleges and Universities. He also contributes to Traders Magazine. He consults for companies involved in producing and consuming commodities. Andy’s first book How to Make Money with Commodities, published by McGraw-Hill was released in 2013 and has received excellent reviews. Andy held a Series 3 and Series 30 license from the National Futures Association and a collaborator and strategist with hedge funds. Andy is the commodity expert for the website about.com and blogs on his own site dynamiccommodities.com. He is a frequent contributor on Stock News- https://stocknews.com/authors/?author=andrew-hecht
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.