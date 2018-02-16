The Big Story of the Week: Inflation

Markets became volatile over recent weeks on fears of inflationary pressures. This past week, CPI and PPI data seemed to confirm that rates are rising as the numbers came in at higher than expected levels. Meanwhile, the stock market continues to recover, and bonds are off recent lows. Higher rates should be bullish for the dollar as differentials between the greenback and the euro and yen have widened. However, the dollar made a new low this week on Friday, before reversing and putting in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the final session of the week. Despite Friday's reversal, the dollar index still moved almost 1.5% lower for the week.

Rising inflation and a lower dollar could prove to be a potent bullish cocktail for commodities prices. Inflation eats away at the value of money, and commodities are the essentials that often determine prices that companies and individuals pay for goods on both a wholesale and a retail basis. Most commodities moved higher on the week.

Highlights in Commodities:

CPI and PPI validate inflationary fears

Stocks recover

New record high in lumber

Bullish reversals in gold, silver, crude oil, and heating oil on February 14, but gold puts in a bearish reversal on Friday.

The dollar makes a new low on Friday but reverses and puts in a bullish reversal pattern

Grain prices show strength going into the planting season

Gold up 2.45% on the week

Silver rallies 2.02% on the week after making a lower low

Platinum moves 4.11% higher for the week

Palladium rebounds 6.80%

Copper turns around and posts an impressive 6.21% gain on the week

Iron ore up 4.39% on the week

The Baltic Dry Index falls 1.54% on the week

Lumber explodes 5.13% higher for the week and settles at a record high

March NYMEX crude oil turns around and rallies 4.86% on the week and settles back over the $61.50 level as March futures roll to April

April Brent crude oil closes 3.60% higher on the week

The Brent premium over WTI in April futures closes at a $3.37 down $0.33 since last week's report

Gasoline moves 2.97% higher, and heating oil rises 3.49% as products roll from March to April futures

The gasoline crack spread falls 1.85% while the heating oil crack moves 0.05% lower on the week on the April processing spreads

Natural gas falls 1.54% on the week. Inventories fall by 194 bcf for the week ending on February 9

Ethanol rebounds 5.70% on the week following corn and oil

Soybeans move 3.84% higher as the oilseed rallies on dry conditions in Argentina

Corn moves 1.52% higher for the week

CBOT wheat moves 1.89% higher on the week, and March KCBT wheat trading at a 20.75 cents premium over CBOT wheat up 4.25 cents since last Friday

All soft commodities roll from March to May futures

Sugar down 2.14% on the week

Coffee moves 2.71% lower on the week

Cocoa explodes 3.44% higher on the week and closes above the $2130 per ton level

Cotton declines 0.69% on the week

FCOJ up 1.18% on the week as orange shortage develops

Live cattle finish 3.15% higher on the week

Feeder cattle up 2.41% since last week

Hogs move 1.09% lower since last Friday

The dollar index drops 1.46% on the March futures contract and makes a new low at 88.15 on Friday before bouncing and putting in a bullish key reversal trading pattern

March long-Bonds trading at around 144-09 up 0-14 on the week with support now at 142-31, the March 2015 low

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 25,219 on Friday, February 16, up 1,028 points on the week, recouping most of last week's losses

Bitcoin trading at $10,059.57 level up $1,182.33 or 13.32% on the week

Ethereum moves to $942.86 up 4.65% for the week

Price Changes for the Week:

DBC closed the week at $16.57 per share, up 44 cents on the week.

Source: Barchart