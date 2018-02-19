Sustainable Packaging: The Next Recycling Trend And How To Profit From It

A list of stocks and a calendar for my coverage is given.

A short introductory note: To understand the dynamics at play, I would highly recommend reading this piece by Nassim Taleb which opens with the lines:

"It suffices for an intransigent minority [...] to reach a minutely small level, say three or four percent of the total population, for the entire population to have to submit to their preferences."

The continued focus on recycling opens up several avenues of opportunity for the enterprising investor. One avenue is sustainable packaging. Investing in a transition to sustainable packaging has several advantages and several factors to be wary of. It is not the goal of this article to outline a specific company but to act as an introduction to several companies and to provide the industry knowledge needed to analyze said companies. I will be publishing independent articles on sustainable packaging companies (and potentially other packaging companies) throughout the month.

This article is focused on providing a backdrop to understanding sustainable packaging, which factors are driving it, how to analyze businesses that are oriented around it, and which risks they pose.

The primary advantage of investing in companies with experience producing sustainable packaging varies broadly by geography. On a global basis, recycled packaging is a growth driver, but certain geographies are saturated. Buying a sustainable packaging company in saturated geographies (much of developed Europe is a good example) is not a bet on packaging adoption as much as it is a defensive characteristic that promises that the company will not be "regulated away".

What is sustainable packaging?

Sustainable packaging companies aim at improving the ecological and economical efficiency of packaging. Packaging and sustainable packaging has three primary goals:

1. To contain the product;

2. To make consumers purchase the products; and

3. Fulfilling regulatory requirements.

In emerging economies, the first aspect is a real issue. In many EMs, 30-35% of the food never reaches consumers. As many of these economies grow, smart packaging solutions will gradually be adopted.

In mature economies, the second and third aspects are prioritized. The economical benefit of adopting sustainable to companies is a combination of avoiding punitive legislation and reaching additional customers. If a company can gain popularity with an important market segment by adopting sustainable packaging, the cost differential between traditional and sustainable packaging becomes the branding expense.

As a legal term, sustainable packaging relates to a significant amount of legislation. ISO packaging standards, the global protocol on packaging sustainability, CEN packaging standards, and the sustainable packaging coalition all have rules regarding what should be considered sustainable packaging.

There are many complicated sustainable packaging definitions. ISO splits the definition by looking at both "effective packaging" and "An environmental assessment" which includes the manufacturing and distribution system. The packaging must be optimized (i.e. not using too much or too little material) should be reusable until the end of its life-cycle, and should then be recyclable.

Sustainable packaging according to ISO

A more comprehensive insight into a definition is the "Sustainable Packaging Coalition's design factors". The standards prescribe that sustainable packaging:

1. Is beneficial, safe, and healthy for individuals and communities throughout its life cycle;

2. Meets market criteria for performance and cost;

3. Is sourced, manufactured, transported, and recycled using renewable energy;

4. Optimizes the use of renewable or recycled source materials;

5. Is manufactured using clean production technologies and best practices;

6. Is made from materials healthy throughout the life cycle;

7. Is physically designed to optimize materials and energy; and

8. Is effectively recovered and utilized in biological and/or industrial closed loop cycle.

To summarize; The packaging should be non-hazardous, cheap, useful, created using renewable energy and recycled source materials, and is recycled at the end of its life cycle.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), Altria (NYSE:MO), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), UPS (NYSE:UPS), Unilever (NYSE:UL), The US Postal Service, and many others organizations are members of the Sustainable Packaging coalition.

The reality is that there is no official globally used definition, but that the above guidelines should outline what is generally required to label a container sustainable packaging.

The key investment strengths

The most favorable aspect of investing in sustainable packaging are the dual lines of growth.

Sustainable packaging is currently a certain percentage of total packaging. The total global packaging industry is worth 424 billion USD, while sustainable packaging is estimated at around 170 billion. Ceteris paribus an increase of 5% in packaging produced will also lead to overall growth in sustainable packaging.

An additional growth driver is the conversion towards sustainable packaging. As the 40% of packaging being sustainable transitions towards 50%, 60%, or 70% growth is also derived from sustainable packaging adoption.

Growth from a quickly growing TAM along with growth from becoming a larger percentage of total packaging TAM.

So, what will drive this transition?

Key drivers

There are four key drivers to the adoption of sustainable packaging:

Regulation; Consumers; Cost reduction potential; Consolidation;

The mechanism behind regulation is quite obvious. Regulators, both national and supranational, enact legislation that recommends, benefits, subsidizes, or punishes certain corporate actions with the end-goal of increasing sustainable packaging adoption.

The European Union has pushed for packaging waste regulation since the 1990s (for a general overview of EU legislation consult this page). The EU currently produces 150 kg of packaging waste per capita while recycling approximately 70% of that. The European union has several 2020 packaging waste goals that will force the supply of container-board recyclate to keep up with demand. The supply-expansion by regulation ensures that sustainable packaging remains fairly inexpensive.

In China, the recent enactment of the national sword program seems to indicate a government increasingly focused on recycling. The short-term reaction has been wide fluctuations in OCC prices, but long term, this implies a favorable outlook for packaging legislation in China. Chinese per capita waste generation is quite low as large parts of the population still reside in rural villages. The forward demographic trends (urbanization + growing middle class) indicate a material CAGR in every type of waste (10%+) moving forward.

The US does not have substantial amounts of federal legislation concerning packaging waste, but most individual states have enacted at least some pieces of legislation on packaging waste. This "decentralization" makes the adoption of packaging waste via regulation more gradual, but does make the industry less susceptible to political swings in the federal government.

Conscientious customers are an essential component in the adoption of sustainable packaging. As described in the Nassim Taleb article, the cost of losing even 5% of your customers due to packaging vastly overshadows the cost differential between sustainable and unsustainable packaging.

There exists a wide range of reports on consumer trends in relation to sustainability in general and sustainable packaging. I would advice remaining partly skeptical on the sustainable packaging reports as the originators are often key suppliers in the sustainable packaging industry.

Though there are a plethora of research documents, the general trend is that a significant minority (~20%) care about sustainability. The forward growth in customer sustainability adoption will be a demographics change along with awareness campaigns. To quote from the first report linked:

"Of its hundreds of brands, those such as Dove, Hellmann's and Ben & Jerry's, that have integrated sustainability into both their purpose and products delivered nearly half the company's global growth in 2015. Collectively, they are also growing 30% faster than the rest of the business."

The study further suggests that this is increasingly true in emerging economies where expected long-term GDP growth is superior to most developed markets.

Sustainable packaging is a natural part of the sustainability initiative; the sustainable packaging report shows that 51% of US consumers prioritize sustainable packaging in their wares. The actual percentage of shoppers that actively look for sustainable packaging is ~25%.

The current roadblock is overcoming quality and price constraints as repeated studies illustrate that customers will gladly sacrifice sustainability for material price reductions and quality differences.

A part of overcoming these cost and quality differentials are genuine cost-reductions and quality improvements in providing sustainable packaging. There are several solutions that seem promising in regards to providing cost reductions (which we will explore deeper in ticker-specific packaging articles coming out the next few days).

There are two types of cost reductions. General and sustainability-specific. General cost reductions like reducing void-fill (empty space in packaging - a 7 billion euro cost saving opportunity just in Europe) will reduce the overall cost of packaging. This will make packaging a smaller cost factor in general which will decrease price sensitivity when switching to sustainable alternatives.

Sustainability-specific cost reductions are interesting because they increase the adoption of sustainable packaging without decreasing overall cardboard volumes (unlike void-fill). Optimizing recycling processing and the increased adoption of easily recyclable materials will materially tighten the cost spread between sustainable packaging solutions and traditional choices.

The price differential between sustainable and virgin materials varies, but the numbers are usually between 10% (plastic, possibly 0-20% depending on oil prices) and 30%. The price differential varies due to an interplay of several factors, including waste collection policy in the region and general commodity prices.

The cost differential is not substantial in corrugated cardboard (in fact, high quality virgin cardboard can be more expensive), but the quality can vary heavily. Virgin cardboard is often more resilient and handles humidity better.

The two primary drivers of cost reductions will be increased recovery rates on materials along with increased recycling rates. Both drivers increase the volume of recyclable commodities and therefore moves the price of recycled materials closer to the marginal cost.

The driver of quality increases will be efficient handling of 'stickies' which are contaminants.

Stickies are plastics, waxes, and glue (like in book binder). The problem with stickies is that they gelatinize under high temperatures. This is a problem during processing where the stickies create a moisture barrier that prevents optimal absorption. Once the paper passes through the finishing processes, the stickies create a film which causes a multitude of issues with absorption of corn starch, inks, and glues in the construction and conversion-corrugated products.

Higher cost efficiencies in treating recyclables will also allow for higher quality in processing.

Another significant driver of sustainable packaging adoption is overall consolidation. Large multinational companies deal with increased regulatory pressure, have an easier time implementing cost reductions, and have access to wider supply chain solutions.

An example of consolidation benefiting the adoption of sustainable packaging through cost reduction implementations would be Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Walmart implemented its plan regarding "reduction in packaging waste by 2013". The plan entailed a 100-category questionnaire on GHG emissions, energy efficiency, and waste production. The questionnaires were used to rank suppliers on a scorecard and reduce packaging waste. Estimated savings from this project exceed $3.4bn according to Accenture.

An example of a large multinational deriving branding exposure through recycling in a more efficient manner (nobody writes industry articles about Joe's Burger Bar going green) would be the recent McDonald's goal of fully switching to environmentally friendly packaging by 2025.

These two examples illustrate how consolidation can be a factor in the adoption of sustainable packaging. Large companies are also easier targets for environmentalist and sustainability campaigners.

What do the key drivers imply for investors?

The importance of regulation in driving the adoption of sustainable packaging implies that the geographic exposure of sustainable packaging companies are of extreme importance.

Geographical exposure ranked purely in terms of current legislative adoption would prioritize the European Union, followed by the US, and then various emerging markets.

Geographical exposure in terms of expected incremental legislative adoption (e.g. "speed vs. acceleration" with "incremental legislative adoption" being the derivative of legislative adoption) would prioritize China or the European Union over the US.

Incremental developments are important. The upside and downside on increased adoption are higher in China while the European Union will likely remain fairly focused on sustainable packaging, but with a substantial pre-existing adoption, the upside is also limited. To put it bluntly, sustainable packaging focused on Chinese wares is for the aggressive investor, the company primarily exposed to the European Union is for the conservative (assuming same distance to intrinsic value in each investment).

The importance of consumer pull for an investor lies in demographic exposure through segment-, channel- and geographical exposure.

Industry and segment exposure hinges on which customer segments the served end-markets have. As most companies service a broad segment, this is not an immediate concern when analyzing the majority of sustainable packaging companies. In the cases of packaging for required equipment, specialized packaging, certain consumer goods, and other specific cases, the question will be of the highest importance as consumer pull might not be a material factor.

Channel exposure is equally significant. E-commerce has significantly more traction and growth runway with younger people, males in particular. Seeing as younger people are the demographic to target for sustainable packaging, it makes sense to identify the demographic exposures for the end-markets served by specific sustainable packaging companies. A 2015 report outlines that:

Respondents aged 15-20 who are willing to pay more from companies that "are committed to positive social and environmental impact" has increased to 72% in 2015 from 55% in 2014. Global respondents across age groups had a 66% rate of agreement, also up from 55% in 2014. Global respondents willing to pay more for products with environmentally friendly packaging equal 41%.

Geographical exposure is also important in terms of consumer pull. Discretionary income in youth as a driver of economic change will be magnified by a delta between current spenders of income ("parents") and the next generation. "Stereotypically", the EU is full of conscientious consumers both young and old, whereas both China and the US have markedly more conscientious spenders in their younger generations. The demographic shift will drive adoption.

As for cost reduction driving adoption, the investor should be focused on three areas.

R&D, both absolute R&D and R&D as a percentage of sales, should be carefully examined. An approach to researching R&D as outlined in Phil Fishers Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits would be an example of the paradigm prescribed. R&D on manufacturing, procurement, and void-fill along with other areas of interest should be in focus.

Price levels in relation to competitors and associated margins are an obvious element in analyzing the value proposition. In short: "what is the cost structure of the firm and how does it differ in comparison to peers?"

Access to materials is also a matter of importance. Is the company vertically integrated, or does it have proprietary access to certain low-cost suppliers or supplies? Is the company isolated and vulnerable to supplier pressure? How large a component of costs are raw materials, and what is the current status of technological innovation on improving recycling yields in the field?

Consolidation in the end markets is hard to analyze as it requires a top-down view on another sector. Expected revenue growth rates, combined with TAM growth, will often underline if any firm is expected to dominate. An area of interest might also be whether the industry is susceptible to consolidation, in general.

Risks related to the key drivers

There are many risks when investing in products that require adoption. As this article is not about the general investment analysis framework for stocks, I will focus on the specific risks related to the adoption of sustainable packaging.

Regulation is an important driver of adoption, but there are several risks associated with legislation that could easily be mistaken for positive news. In France, strict legislation was posed regarding food waste and general retail sustainability. The laws were reported as a general "advancement" in the fight for sustainability, which was true, but hurt sustainable packaging. The legislation reduced waste production and thus the feed-stock/supply of recyclable materials. Legislation in France also outlawed several types of plastic, sharpened the stance on food waste and many similar situations. The legislation was good for the environment, but decreased both the absolute level of packaging and feed-stock for recycling. It is important to consider whether legislation helps sustainability or sustainable packaging because there is a material distinction from an investment perspective.

Consumers are fairly risk-free in terms of adoption. Levels of focus on sustainability could obviously decrease, but the catalyst behind that is not yet visible.

Committing to an investment due to the possible cost reductions bears two risks. Sustainable packaging producers could end up competing in an expensive R&D war that ends up providing no proprietary advantages. Technological advantages could end up providing last-mover advantages that undermine the whole research process. The technological innovations could also alter the industry landscape as to render a previously "conservative" investment risky. An example would be proprietary production capabilities manifesting themselves in a manner that further commoditizes the sector.

Consolidation has the obvious risk of providing increasing negotiating power over suppliers to the companies in question. The wary investor will keep an eye on Amazon's ability to squeeze margins in e-commerce packaging.

Stocks to follow:

I will be posting specific articles on companies closely related to sustainable packaging stocks in the following month. The analysis will not center on sustainability, but on every macro-trends affecting the packaging industry. Sustainability was simply one of the more opaque topics hence the coverage in this specific article (as it relates to financial performance at least).

The first stock covered will be completely uncovered DS Smith (OTC:DITHF, OTC:DSSMY).

The next coverage will be a general overview of the investment opportunities for pulp and paper producing companies in Brazil.

After the vacation period I will be covering:

Amcor (OTCPK:AMCRY) and Chinese firms.

Later this month I will begin coverage on mainstream paper companies like:

International Paper (IP), WestRock (WRK), Domtar (UFS), and Packaging Corporation of America (PKG).

