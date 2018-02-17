Parker Drilling's (PKD) CEO Gary Rich on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Jason Geach - Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Gary Rich - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Sumruld - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Taylor Zurcher - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

James West - Evercore ISI

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice and Company

Operator

Jason Geach

Good morning. And thank you for joining today’s conference call. Joining me today are Gary Rich, Chairman, President and CEO of Parker Drilling and Mike Sumruld, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, during this conference call, management may make statements regarding future expectations about the Company's business, management's plans for future operations or similar matters. These statements are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws and speak only as of the date of this call. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to several important factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC. During this call, management will refer to non-GAAP financial measures, and in accordance with Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation of these measures in its earnings release.

I will now turn the call over to Gary Rich.

Gary Rich

Thank you, Jason. Let me begin by saying thank you to all of our Parker employees for your efforts and hard work in the face of another challenging year. I am proud of everything we have accomplished. In 2017, gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization, increased by 35% compared with 2016 with 145% incremental.

Taking into account the reduced G&A expenses in 2017 compared to 2016, gross margin increased over 100% with 200% incrementals. I believe this is indicative of the efforts our employees are taking to ensure we continue to grow the business, while keeping a sharp eye on our costs. We have thoroughly streamlined our Company's cost structure to maximize future margin, positioning the Company for continued improvement going forward.

We remain optimistic about our future as we continue to see increasing signs of an international recovery. Our U.S. rental tools business benefitted from higher spending by shale operators as our 2017 U.S. land revenues increased over 150% compared with 2016, doubling the pace of rig count growth. We also are seeing the fruits of our labor in our international rental tools business as gross margins improved throughout the year, and we achieved positive gross margin in the fourth quarter.

Notwithstanding a reduction in revenue consistent with international activity, margins improved year-on-year as a result of continued cost focus. And although our drilling services business has not yet seen the impact of higher commodity prices, particularly in international markets, we are well positioned for the recovery with our strong customer relationships and quality equipment.

During this period of weak demand, our team has been implementing asset reallocation and cost rationalization efforts, while also remaining disciplined in leveraging both our equipment and financial assets for an eventual recovery. This balancing act is extremely demanding, and I am very proud the job our team has done and the steps we've taken to navigate the extended downturn and prepare for the recovery. 2017 was a record for our rig operations group as we limited rig downtime to less than 0.5%.

Our operating rig in Alaska achieved two years without a single minute of downtime, an amazing accomplishment, especially when taking into account the remote harsh operating conditions of the North Slope. This performance is one of the many reasons we are confident our rigs will be active as the international recovery takes hold. We secured international land rig contracts throughout the year as utilization increased from a low of 32% in the first half of the year to 40% by the end of the year. Specifically we were able to land contracts in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, and in Indonesia. We now have a letter of intent for a second rig to begin working in the Kurdistan region of Iraq early this year with growing interest in our services in the region.

Also on February 7th, we signed a three year contract to extend drilling services for a rig in Kazakhstan. Although, good improvement, utilization would have been better if not for one of our rigs in Alaska and a rig in Kazakhstan completing contracts in December. We continue to look for opportunities in both areas, and I'll provide more on this in a few moments. During the fourth quarter, as part of our push to reduce the number of countries where we have one rig operations, we sold our rig in Papua New Guinea. This rig has been idled since May of 2015, and we saw a limited opportunity to put it to work.

Closing our Papua New Guinea operations enables us to build scale in more favorable geographic locations, as well as gain better returns on our assets. In October, Parker Drilling attained the International Association of Drilling Contractors confidence assurance and accreditation. This external audit and accreditation confirmed we have top notch training policies, resources and systems is in place, not only to train our employees but also to assess and establish training plans to continuously improve our work force.

Notably, 2017 was the safest year in our recorded history. 95% of our active worldwide facilities went the entire year without a recordable incident as we continue to target zero injuries across the company. Safety is our culture and something we do not take for granted. While proud of our accomplishment, we continue to wake up every day with a goal to be better and safer than we were the day before.

Finally, we recently amended our credit facility. Given the delayed recovery in international markets, we took proactive steps to ensure we have available liquidity in addition to our cash on hand. Given the actions that I have outlined, I think it is clear that Parker has become a leaner and more focused organization with a strong emphasis on execution and operational efficiency.

Looking further at our full year 2017 results. The domestic market supplied the lion share of the increased revenues and gross margins compared with 2016. U.S. rental tools revenues were up 17% from 2016, while gross margin nearly tripled over that time. The U.S. barge business also posted strong revenue gains and 100% incremental. These strong results were partially offset by continued weakness in the international and Alaska segment, as drilling activity remained suppressed through much of the year in most geographic markets. However, as I'll discuss later, this is an area of optimism going forward.

Turning to our fourth quarter results. Overall, we finished the year strong. The international rental tools business showed strong double digit sequential revenue improvement as we experienced increased activity in most of our international markets. The U.S. Rental Tools business maintained flat gross margin performance as higher land revenues were offset by reductions in higher-margin deepwater work. Nonetheless, the flat U.S. rentals performance once again exceeded the average U.S. rig count, which was down 2.7% from the third quarter. Our fourth quarter U.S. Tubular Goods Utilization Index was 76.5, in line with the 76.6 index posted in the third quarter and up over 2.5 times below set in May of 2016.

Turning to our drilling services business. The U.S. barge business experienced the pullback in activity as both seasonality and oil prices dipping below $50 per barrel at the beginning of the quarter resulted in our customers deciding to defer work until 2018. We are seeing an increase in customer interest and one rig began operations in early February. Internationally, both revenues and gross margin were lower sequentially as our Sakhalin based rig completed its work during the third quarter and was on a standby rate for almost the entire fourth quarter.

Also, the decline in our international gross margin included one-time impacts for the write-off of inventory related to the Papua New Guinea rig sale, I mentioned earlier, as well as some additional inventory write-offs related to other international rig assets. You may recall during the last quarter's call that our rig in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq suspended operations due to the independence referendum and the mobilization of the Iraqi military in Kirkuk. Fortunately, tensions have eased and I'm pleased to report that our rig has resumed operations remains under contract and is earning revenues.

Regarding our two rigs in Alaska. The rig currently working is now expected to work through June. We are in discussions to keep the rig active in the second half of the year. Although, it is likely we’ll experience some downtime that could span from the few months to the balance of the year. The other rig went off contract in December after being on standby for 18 months. We continue to actively pursue opportunities to put it back to work as well.

Overall, while it was another challenging quarter, we finished 2017 in a stronger position than a year ago. And with the industry fundamentals becoming increasingly favorable, combined with our proactive efforts to rebalance our asset base, maintain financial flexibility, and reduce infrastructure cost, I'm pleased with where we stand and I'm confident that our team has put Parker in a position to succeed going forward.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike, who will provide financial information about the quarter. I'll then return with some additional thoughts on the outlook of the business. Mike?

Mike Sumruld

Thanks, Gary. For the 2017 fourth quarter, we reported revenues of $116.3 million, a net loss available to common shareholders of $29.6 million or $0.21 per common share and adjusted EBITDA of $22.4 million or 19% of revenues. As highlighted by Gary, we sold our rig in Papua New Guinea and rolled off assets for certain other international equipment, resulting in a non-cash charge of $7.6 million or $0.05 per common share.

To clarify the impact to our fourth quarter numbers, we incurred $3 million charge to operating expense in our International and Alaska Drilling segment related to inventory. We also recorded a loss on disposition of assets totaling $2.6 million and a provision for reduction in carrying value totaling $1.9 million. Excluding these charges, the adjusted loss per share was $0.16.

Now, I'll review our 2017 fourth quarter segment results compare sequentially to 2017 third-quarter. In our International and Alaska Drilling segment, fourth quarter rig utilization was 40%, up from 38% in the third quarter. Revenues decreased by 3% from $62.7 million to $60.6 million, primarily due to lower reimbursable revenues. Excluding reimbursables, which have a minimal impact on margins, segment revenues were up 1% from the third quarter.

Revenue gains from the Kurdistan region of Iraq and our Sakhalin O&M work were offset by our own rig on Sakhalin Island going on a reduced standby rate and two rigs coming off contract late in the quarter, one in Kazakhstan and one in Alaska. Gross margin for this segment decreased 35.5% to $8 million from $12.4 million in the prior quarter. The decline in gross margin was largely due to the inventory write-offs related to select international assets and the sale of the Papua New Guinea rig, totaling $3 million.

In our U.S. lower 48 drilling segment, both revenues and gross margin were down in the fourth quarter, driven by fewer revenue days as utilization dropped from 17% in the third quarter to 5% in the fourth quarter. Revenues were $1.5 million, down from $4.6 million in the third quarter, while gross margin declined to $2.7 million loss from $467,000 loss in the previous quarter.

Our drilling services contracted backlog was $241 million at the end of the fourth quarter compared with $257 million in the third quarter. Of the $241 million in backlog, 46% falls in 2018 and 26% is projected in 2019. In our U.S. Rental Tools segment, revenues increased 1.7% to $36.3 million for the quarter from $35.7 million in the previous quarter. Effectively, U.S. land and offshore shelf activity increases offset reductions and deepwater activity.

Gross margin was $19 million compared with $19.6 million for the 2017 third quarter and gross margin, as a percent of revenue, decreased to 52% from 55% in the third quarter. This slight margin compression was a result of higher operating expenses and the revenue mix associated with lower deepwater activity. In our international rental tools segment, revenues were up over 16% to $17.8 million compared with $15.3 million in the third quarter. The increase in revenues was a result of additional activity in most of our international markets.

Gross margin was a gain of $11,000, which improved from $1.3 million loss in the prior quarter. Improving gross margin was due to a more favorable product mix, as well as cost reductions taken in the third quarter, which fully impacted the fourth quarter.

Regarding other financial items. Our fourth quarter G&A expense was $5.1 million, down from $7 million in the third quarter. This decrease was mainly due to a reduction in incentive plan accruals. We expect G&A expense in the first quarter to range between $7 million and $8 million. We reported a tax expense of $3 million in the fourth quarter on a pretax loss of $25.7 million. The reported tax expense reflects the mix of results in the jurisdictions in which we operate, and our inability to recognize benefits associated with certain losses as a result of our existing valuation allowances.

Our effective tax rate in the fourth quarter was negative 12%. On December 22, 2017, the U.S. enacted the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, resulting in a broad reform of U.S. corporate income tax laws, including a reduction in the corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% and a one-time mandatory repatriation tax on certain foreign earnings. The act did not have a material impact to our results for the year due to our existing valuation allowance position, and we do not expect to incur cash tax as a result of the mandatory repatriation of foreign earnings.

For 2018, we expect our effective tax rate to be between negative 5% and negative 15%. This is largely a result of non-cash valuation allowances that restrict our ability to recognize benefits associated with certain losses. We expect our 2018 cash taxes to be approximately $10 million.

Capital spending in the fourth quarter was $9.7 million, which brings our total 2017 capital expenditures to $54.5 million. We anticipate 2018 capital expenditures to range between $50 million and $60 million. This is likely to be weighted towards the back half of the year and mostly directed towards our rental business. As such, we have the flexibility to reduce our capital spending if activity does not materialize as projected. Total long-term debt outstanding at quarter end was $578 million, which included the principal amount of $585 million plus $7 million of unamortized debt issuance costs. Our net debt position was $436 million or 60% of net capitalization.

Turning to cash flows. We generated $21 million of cash in the quarter, which increased our cash balance to $142 million at year end versus $121 million at the end of the third quarter. The increase in cash was primarily due to working capital improvements as we remain highly focused on receivables collections.

Yesterday, we executed an amendment to the 2015 secured credit agreement, which modified the credit facility to an asset-based lending structure, and reduced the size of the revolver from $100 million to $80 million. The amendment eliminates the financial maintenance covenants and replaces them with a liquidity covenant and a monthly borrowing base calculation based on eligible rental equipment and eligible domestic accounts receivable. The liquidity covenant requires the company to maintain a minimum of $30 million of liquidity, of which $15 million is restricted, resulting in a maximum availability in any one time of $65 million.

The amendment also allows for refinancing our existing senior notes with either secured or unsecured notes. As Gary mentioned, we executed this amendment to ensure we have available liquidity in addition to our cash on hand in order to provide financial flexibility and support our ability to provide innovative, reliable and efficient solutions to the customers.

That ends the financial review. I'll turn it back to Gary for comments on the outlook. Gary?

Gary Rich

Thanks Mike. 2017 was a year of transition, as the oil and gas markets began to show increasing signs and international recovery is taking hold. After years of underinvestment and subdued activity, it appears that fundamentals are finally coming further in the balance, though with a very gradual pace. North American markets are growing, driven mostly by unconventional wells and oil exports and international markets appear to have stabilized and are positioned for growth.

We continue to believe market conditions are poised to improve over the medium-term and that 2018 as the year the tender. In the short-term, however and based on our current visibility into the first quarter, we expect both our revenues and gross margins to pull back from the fourth quarter levels.

For our U.S. lower 48 drilling segment, we expect utilization in the first quarter will be in line with the fourth quarter. As a result, we are projecting a gross margin loss of between $2 million and $4 million. While utilization was down as we ended 2017 and is projected to be flat in the first quarter of 2018, we do have visibility on additional projects that should improve utilization in the second quarter.

In the International and Alaska Drilling segment, first quarter revenues will likely track below the fourth quarter with both one rig in Alaska and another in Kazakhstan being off contract for the entire quarter. Plus the Parker owned Sakhalin rig that went on standby rate, earned demobilization revenues in the fourth quarter that will not occur in the first quarter. These same factors would also negatively impact gross margins for the segment. We anticipate first quarter revenues to be between $50 million and $60 million with gross margin in the middle single digits.

In the U.S. rental tools segment, although, we anticipate some improvement in U.S. land activity, total first quarter revenues are expected to decline slightly due to the completion of projects in the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico. This will also cause gross margins to pull back from the fourth quarter levels. For the international rental tools segment, we expect revenues to decrease sequentially in the first quarter due mostly to the timing of projects. The drop in revenues and change in product mix should result in a gross margin between $2 million loss and breakeven.

While we anticipate a retraction in Parkers’ consolidated gross margin in the first quarter, we believe this is a short-term event and anticipate improvements as we progress through 2018. For the full year 2018, we expect gross margin to be between $60 million and $90 million. This range takes into account the reduced margin associated with the idle rigs in Alaska and Kazakhstan, and lower standby rates for the Parker owned rig on Sakhalin Island. We also anticipate a material improvement in 2019 financial results as we see contract opportunities for both rigs in Alaska. As I stated during our previous call, we believe market conditions are becoming increasingly more favorable from a macro perspective, which will eventually drive demand for oilfield services.

Fundamental supply and demand drivers, such as decreasing oil inventories, growing economies worldwide, prolonged underinvestment and aging equipment and infrastructure, all supported the eventual broad-based need for oilfield services. Our team has done a really good job managing costs and maintaining positive quarterly EBITDA throughout the entire downturn. The changes made to our cost structure also position Parker to generate positive incremental margins going forward. I believe we're a stronger company today and I like our position.

That concludes my comments. Operator, we are ready to take questions from the audience.

Taylor Zurcher

My first question is as it relates to the international rentals business Q4 sequential top line growth was fairly strong. So just curious if you could provide more color on what specific geo-markets drove the bulk of that increase and then just listening to your guidance where Q1 revenues to be down a little bit. It sounds like there is some issues with timing of projects there. Is it reasonable to assume you can get back to that Q4 revenue run rate after Q1 and come to Q2?

Gary Rich

Yes, we had a great quarter on international rental tools in the fourth quarter, and we do expect Q2 and beyond for us to turn back to those levels and continue to show the sequential improvement. For each of the three Q2, Q3 and Q4 quarters, we showed nice sequential gains in 2017 and we expect that to continue to be the case in '19 as we move forward. The challenge in Q1 is simply a timing of projects. I mean we have so many projects that came through at such great timing in Q4 that it just really all combined to generate a great quarter. But by no means, do we think that that’s the end even though Q1 is going to slow down a little bit.

Taylor Zurcher

On the drilling side, you sold a rig and PNG this quarter. You still have a fewer rigs, I guess, one rig in country. I am thinking about Colombia and Tunisia there. Should we expect more asset sales on that front moving forward? Or is that something you’re still considering moving forward? Just some color there would be helpful.

Gary Rich

We’re continuing to evaluate our rig fleet everywhere. As I’ve said from my first day joining Parker, having onesie and twosie rigs in countries is not really a formula for good profitable or retune on capital type results. And so I don’t want it necessarily cast the perspective that we got sales that are immanent type thing for those types rigs, but we also are regularly looking at how we reposition those rigs in countries where it can give us further economies of scale and what not. The rig in PNG we evaluated the opportunities to relocate that rig. Given the age of the rig, the type of rig, the cost of relocating that rig and everything, it just made better sense to sale it as is where it is rather than trying to move it someplace else.

Taylor Zurcher

And last one from me. The CapEx budget of $50 million to $60 million slightly higher than what I would have thought, and I realized its back end weighted. And it sounds like there is some flux in there. Could you just frame how much of that budget as it sits today is growth CapEx and how much flux to the downside potentially you might have depending on market conditions as we progress into 2018? In other words, how much flexibility do you have to come in under that $50 million low end of the budget?

Gary Rich

Well, as stated in the comments or Mike stated in his comments, we do recognize whether they’re being backend loaded that we have retained some flexibility. We feel good about the CapEx that we invested in 2017, especially in the U.S. market that’s part of what's really helped us perform, I think as well as we have during the year. And it's also set us up nicely for continued opportunities in 2018 now as we entered the year. We don’t think that in the short-term near-term we need to make any substantial CapEx investments in that business, but we do anticipate some additional growth in the market overall from an activity/share prospective. And so that’s where the CapEx towards the latter end of the year comes into play. And we’ll just have to see whether that materializes or not but the $50 million to $60 million I think is a range and we’ll just have to stick by it. I don’t necessarily have a floor that I want to throw out there right now. But we’re very mindful of our cash flow. I think we’ve done a pretty good job. You see our cash now is actually increased quite a bit in fourth quarter. So we're going to be very judicious in the way we allocate that capital out.

Our next question comes from the line of James West of Evercore ISI. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

My first question is with respect to balance sheet and similar cash flows. What is the current borrowing base on new ABL?

Mike Sumruld

So again, just to reiterate, our maximum availability at any point in time is the $65 million taking into account the $15 million of restricted liquidity. Based on the borrowing base calculated at the end of 2017, the gross available liquidity would be $52 million. And after reducing for about $6 million of guarantees, would be around $46 million net available. So this is based obviously on a percentage of our eligible rental equipment and accounts receivables. So as our business grows in the near term, so grows the borrowing base and the available liquidity. And just on an overall basis for the year, had we have the amendment place at the end of the year, our liquidity would have been around $188 million versus $216 million at the end of the third quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

And then any expectations for how much of cash -- source of funds where the capital will be or use of funds rather, and then what were the cash proceeds from the PNG rig sale?

Mike Sumruld

So on PNG, it was minimal at the end of the day, especially selling in the local market. We didn’t take much into account there. And your first question was?

Unidentified Analyst

What's your expectation is on working capital for full year '18 as revenues ramp?

Mike Sumruld

I would expect us to continue to focus on our receivables collections driving that down as much as we can. But overall that’s the main driver in terms of working capital. And so as the revenues go up, I would expect we would use some of that cash to support the business.

Unidentified Analyst

Call it may be $20 million or so, a good benchmark.

Mike Sumruld

I wouldn’t throw out a specific number. I mean, you can back into it, that’s probably not a bad guess. I will leave at that at the moment.

Unidentified Analyst

And then follow up with respect to the barge business. I think this quarter is slightly below your expectations and utilization has been slow to ramp given the ramp in commodity prices. What do you think changes that going forward? I know you guys mentioned some visibility but should we looking at permits and is that business, as a whole, just still quarter Parker?

Gary Rich

Alex, the barge business, we felt that we would have seen more activity over the balance of 2017, and it just didn’t materialize quite as much as we wanted where we expected. The Q4 disappointed us a little bit and we really are attributing a fair amount of that to the short drop in price, the commodity prices as we entered into the quarter. And we think that that may be shook up some of the customers in that segment as we’ve long talked about their sensitivity to get those and what not.

As your firm has pointed out, the permits for that intercoastal water environment, shallow water Gulf of Mexico, have increased recently. And I'm going to stay short of saying, it’s a trend, because I think it’s a very short trend at this point but it is a positive sign that there is potential opportunity out there. We do know as I mentioned in my comments that we've got good visibility for some specific projects that will increase our activity levels and then we just hope that the commodity prices as they sit today and as they should will help drive some further activity in that segment. We think that we've adjusted our cost significantly such that it doesn’t take significant changes in that activity to actually flip the cash flow on that business for us quite a bit.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just one final housekeeping question. The gross income guidance for '18 includes G&A, correct?

Gary Rich

It does.

Our next question comes from the line of Daniel Burke from Johnson Rice and Company. Please proceed with your question.

Daniel Burke

Actually, just to refer back to where Alex left off then, I just want to make sure I understood that correctly. Full year 2018 $60 million to $90 million is a broad framework to think about gross margin after G&A, correct?

Gary Rich

That’s correct. Daniel, we've got the three rigs that we’ve pointed out or projects, the Alaska rigs, the one rig in Kazakhstan that’s gone on contract and the Sakhalin Island rig that we own, that is on a standby rate now. Those are pretty big headwinds for us to overcome. And so the $60 million would basically put us flat to where we are this year. What I lost in the communication is that the reality is our other businesses are growing nicely in 2018 and we left ourselves some space there in terms of we really don’t know how 2018 will work out, but we feel pretty confident that our results will be in that boundary, or in that range. So if we deliver 60, which is flat to '17 means that we’ve basically replaced all of that that’s come off from the Alaska and the other rigs that are out there. And quite conceivably, we could be up to 90 as well.

Daniel Burke

May be one then on -- staying on the -- actually one more piece of clarification, the Sakhalin rig on standby. Do you have any visibility into that rig returning to active status, Gary?

Gary Rich

We get surprised back and forth by that. It’s part of the overall O&M operation we have over there as well, same customer, same area all that sort of stuff. Right now, as we talk today, it looks like it will probably be on standby for most, if not all of the year. But I can tell you just from the way that discussions have done that can easily change for us as well.

Daniel Burke

And then panning around the world, what about -- you've expressed some optimism on the international side. What do you think the prospects are for getting some rigs reactivated in the Mexico market?

Gary Rich

I think that they’re pretty good. That’s a market though that -- similar to the barge business, we’ve been waiting for these things. We got specific project. We have some specific contracts that we anticipate to take place they just haven't quite been able to get them kicked off. Part of it is -- I guess the new regulatory environment down there that have companies that changes and their constitution and what not that operators are working through to make sure that they get all the permits and everything else in order. And I'm sure that the question marks on the commodity environment have some impact, particularly in '17 and earlier. But what we see now is a much more positive commodity environment and we would hope that the transition on that changes, regulatory changes and everything are well along the path such that we could do very well see some nice activity in Mexico. That’s an area I think that we have some upside.

Daniel Burke

And then may be last one for me. One the new asset backs facility here, I assume we’ll see some more detail on that filed. But the rental assets, I mean should we think of that as the entirety of the U.S. rental asset portfolio that securing that the contracts, or not the contract, but the facility or is a subset. Is there a way to think about that?

Gary Rich

You’ll see it in the details of the transaction or the documents. But yes, it is principally our rental tool fleet in the U.S. and receivables in the U.S. And to be frank, Daniel, that’s the challenge we have on the receivable side as we generate a lot outside the U.S. But again, I think as business continues to expand then you will see that borrowing base come up.

Jason Geach

That ends our fourth quarter earnings call. Thank you for your time today and your interest in Parker Drilling. Please contact us if you have any questions regarding material covered in our earnings press release or during this conference call. Good bye have a great day.

