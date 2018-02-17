The McClatchy Company's (MNI) CEO Craig Forman on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The McClatchy Company (NYSE:MNI) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Craig Forman

Thank you, Stephanie. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. In the challenging quarter especially for print newspaper advertising. McClatchy digital only advertising in audience growth and our relentless focus on quality, local news and information together underscore the accelerating progress of our operating transformation. How do we measure that acceleration? Growing digital subscribers and total digital audience and more digital only advertising growth? It sometimes surprises people that less than $0.25 of every dollar of revenue at McClatchy comes from print newspaper advertising. Indeed, we are nearing the crossover point where digital advertising revenues exceed those from print newspaper advertising and we expect to surmount that crossover point in 2018.

We continue to focus on quality journalism and efficiency as our regional structure improves and focuses our coverage in the local communities where our brands remained renowned and across the country where our McClatchy journalism was increasingly synonymous with local relevant and national important. Our digital only advertising revenues for the year grew by 9.8% which held offset persistent declines in print advertising seen across the entire industry minimizing our total revenue declines to 7.5% compared to last year.

For the fourth quarter, we reported adjusted earnings of $3.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $53.7 million while the headwinds in print newspaper advertising performance obscured progress we began to see in December, our focus on cost control and business process improvement offset a portion of the advertising revenue declines. As a result of those efforts, we saw operating expense savings of 6.1% quarter-over-quarter.

During 2017, we generated adjusted EBITDA of $150.2 million excluding the cost of executive management changes and we also reduced net debt by $162.8 million to just over $700 million in 2017. The reductions in debt were mainly in our secured debt which as of today totals only $365 million remaining that is due five years from now. To put this achievement in context, almost 12 years ago following McClatchy’s acquisition of Knight Ridder we had $3.2 billion of debt. This significant progress in debt reduction has been consistent and if anything is only intensify more recently certainly in the three, four quarters of I be Chief Executive.

The road to transformation isn’t easy and while we still have lot to do. We continue to make strategic gains in the fourth quarter. In 2017 in terms of digital progress, we had a record 1 billion-page views and our unique visitors were up 9% compared to the fourth quarter a year earlier. This is the result of the strategic combination of audience engagement initiatives. We converted current home delivery subscribers and brought new digital subscribers. We launched new products and sunset some aging ones and we worked to reach new audiences with services ranging from email and messaging alert to real time social media engagement. Digital subscribers grew to nearly 103,000, a sequential increase of 11% and 24% growth from last year.

On expenses, operating expenses were down 6.1% in the quarter or 8.3% for the full year primarily cost associated with the legacy print side of the business and we planned to continue finding efficiencies and reducing legacy costs in 2018. In fact, in January of 2018, we outsourced the printing of our Biloxi Mississippi on news and just this month we fully outsourced preprinting sorting for the Miami Herald to third party. We will realize the cost savings for these moves throughout 2018.

Late in the fourth quarter, we began to regionalize our news and leadership structure, which is a natural extension of our news and reinvention efforts you heard about through 2017. As the newsroom reinvention process expands, you can expect opportunities for further efficiencies and greater digital focus in our markets and regions, even as we remain committed to our vision of being essential to our audiences and our advertising customers, who are after all our neighbors in the 30 markets around the nation that together make McClatchy.

We are moving more quickly to develop an enterprise wide data platform and a technology infrastructure that enables us to have a single view of our customers. This single view will enable us to better understand those customers, deliberate increasingly sophisticate experience based on interests and desires and provide McClatchy better marketing analytics and reporting tools. This capacity coupled with our digital subscriber platform, we’ll open new avenues for audience and advertising revenue.

We are also developing additional products internally, like, our accelerating automotive solutions to succeed the cars.com product as they’re transitioned, which Mark will be speaking about it in a moment and partnering with digital vendors to assist in supplementing our digital portfolio to strengthen our bench of products and services that we can provide to our subscribers and advertisers. There is more to come from McClatchy.

Even with all these changes and in some instances because of them, we've continued to strengthen extraordinary journalism across our communities. From the Miami Herald's investigations into views in Florida juvenile justice system, to why so secret Kansas, the recent Kansas City stars expose on the profound lack of transparency in state government, to the series of news breaks and other scoops our Washington bureau has produced on the Russian -- the investigation of Russian interference and influence in the 2016 election and the outlook for the 2018 mid-term elections. The stories are all across McClatchy that hold politicians, government officials and institutions, accountable for their actions. We're proud of the bodywork we're produced in 2017 and excited about the work we've already published as we started the New Year.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Elaine to discuss our operating results for the quarter.

Elaine Lintecum

Thanks, Greg. First a bit of housekeeping. Our fourth quarter includes an extra week and results discussed during the call, will be on a 14-week, 53-week basis compared to prior year unless otherwise stated. We provided schedules in the press release that show the 13-week and 52-week estimated results for your modeling and comparison purposes. But I couldn't tell you in perspective, the week after Christmas is not particularly active one, so the impact of that week is not material to our results.

In the fourth quarter, we reported adjusted net income of $3.2 million, our adjusted EBITDA declined 15% compared to the 2016 quarter, but we still saw our adjusted EBITDA margins hold steady with less than a percent difference in the quarter and year-end.

Total revenues were down 6.7% compared to the same period a year ago, revenues exclusive of print advertising accounted for about 75% of total revenues in the quarter, an increase from the same period last year as we continue to work towards less reliance on print advertising.

Advertising revenues in the fourth quarter were down 12.7% in total, the decline in advertising is largely due to lower print advertising, which is mainly attributable to the continued headwinds we faced in preprint and retail environment and our switch to a digital-only provider, for digital employment advertising, Recruitology, after selling CB which was mostly bundled print digital advertising product.

However, the print declines in the digital-only growth means that there's a greater opportunity to hasten our digital transition through conversion of print advertisers to digital customers. We've already seen that in several categories such as auto, employment and national advertising and now we're seeing it in other categories such as

And now we’re seeing it another category such as grocery engaging in our visual advertising products more and more.

Our digital-only advertising revenues soft in the print in the last few months as retail spending dips below prior quarters but finished the fourth quarter at a 9.6% growth rate and a full year of growth of 9.8% compared to the same period last year, just shy of our double-digit historical trends.

Direct marketing decline 9.9%, this category was negatively impacted by Hurricane Irma due to some cancellations of year-end travel and tourism publications produced by Miami Herald for clients across the Caribbean and the Caribbean still rebuilding from that Hurricane.

In audience, total revenues increased 2.5% in the quarter. We ended the year with strong cost controls and we’ll keep our focused on operating efficiencies in 2018 and our fourth quarter we saw on an adjusted and adjusted operating costs decline 6.1% and 4% in the quarter respectively. The fourth quarter saw the benefit of a shift or regional and centralization function in numerous of areas and continued reinvention of our news rooms. These changes are reflected mainly in compensation. So other variable costs by news print also decline in the quarter.

Now, let me turn the call over to Mark to provide an update on advertising and audience revenue strategies.

Mark Zieman

Thank you, Elaine. In the fourth quarter, our digital advertising represented 34.8% of our total advertising revenues, up almost 5 points from the same quarter a year earlier. If you add in our direct marketing products and services than more than half or about 56% of our advertising revenues are no longer connected to our daily print newspaper.

Print is still an important part of our business and we will continue to print, deliver and place valuable advertising in our newspapers, but our future and focus is clearly on digital revenues in both advertising and audience.

So, let’s first look at digital advertising. As several of our industry peers have noted that fourth quarter start off a bit soft but by December, we returned to double-digit growth in digital-only revenue driven by strong results and national video and our accelerated digital agency.

For the fourth quarter, we came in a bit shy of double-digits or 9.6% above the fourth quarter in 2016. Our national digital revenues are now more than 70% of our total national revenues. The opposite of where it was four years ago. Two-thirds of our national digital revenue come from programmatic, which was up 29% in the quarter over 2016, despite rolling over some strong traffic drivers including the presidential election in Hurricane.

We’re now finishing up our first full year of operations for accelerated our digital marketing agency and it grew rapidly last quarter. Accelerating now managers are 110 different add campaigns across our 30 in the classic market and a few other sittings as well. It ended the year strong booking nearly 3 million a month incurring and future revenues and with the pipeline of more than 28 million. We expected to be strong contributor to digital growth in 2018. In the fourth quarter, we against all our classified category struggle as a digital bundled part of that business continues to decline along with print. But the digital-only classified revenue performs much better.

Our real estate and employment categories are seeing digital-only revenue growth every quarter this past year. Our employment digital only revenues grew more than 27% in the fourth quarter as we replace our CareerBuilder business with Recruitology. You will recall, we saw most of our interesting CareerBuilder last year, it was largely a bundle solution for us with our print newspaper, while Recruitology is only digital. The transition has been fairly smooth, the partition is working well for us and we anticipate continued momentum in 2018 as we look at more products and services for this category.

Our automotive category has been soft and we reported total digital and digital only defines. In the fourth quarter, we announce that, we will be transitioning all of our markets back to cars.com by October of this year about a year earlier that our affiliate agreement deadline, but a return where we see the revenue share through the end of 2019, which largely covers our current net revenues currently from cars.com plus we will able to share the cars and refocused our auto sales staff on our own digital suite of auto product search sell rate. We believe this will stabilize our revenue in 2018 and put us on a stronger footing going into next year.

Our video revenues grew 47% in the fourth quarter compared to the same quarter in 2016. We also saw a record video views across all our platforms. A total of 130.8 million views up 95% compared to Q4 2016 is up about 25% from the third quarter when we also reported record video views. For the full year 2017, our video views were more than 336 million up 62% from a year earlier.

Turning to our audience measurements, we hosted record digital only subscriptions of about 103,000 or an increase of 24% compared to last year. In the fourth quarter, our audience revenues were up 2.5% on digital audience revenue growth of 8.2%.

As Craig reported earlier, our total page views grew almost 10% to just over 1 billion in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year. Total average unique visitors grew 9% to 71 million and our local unique visitors grew almost 7% over the same period again despite the site being over some strong comparisons in the election period.

This is largely a result of our ongoing newsroom reinvention effort and we also saw strong growth in our E-edition product, which we bolstered in the fourth quarter with additional pages of news content.

And now I'll turn back to Elaine to completely review our fourth quarter results.

Elaine Lintecum

Thanks, Mark. Looking at our capital structure, in the fourth quarter, interest costs related to bonds were down about $0.5 million and down $3.5 million for all of 2017. Including the redemption of $75 million with 9% notes in January of this year, we repurchased a total of $143.7 million of debt since the beginning of 2017 and we expect cash interest savings in excess of $10 million in 2018.

In the fourth quarter, we completed the sale of our Raleigh, North Carolina and Merced, California real property for approximately $22 million of gross proceeds. We received about $90 million in gross proceeds from real estate sales throughout 2017 as we also sold properties earlier in the year.

In 2018, we expect to realize another $25 million of pretax proceeds from the sale of property in Columbia, South Carolina and a few other smaller properties. We will consider ourselves to lease back of our Kansas City production center, which is also home to our office needs for the Kansas City star and that’s property closes in 18’ and we reduced those proceeds substantially.

As of the end of January after our $75 million redemption and we had debt outstanding of about $730 million and cash on hand of about $30 million leading net debt at $700 million. Our first lien ratio after considering the $75 million redemption is 2.2 times EBITDA.

At year-end 2017, our total leverage ratio was 4.46 times cash flow as defined in our credit agreement and we also have an unused $65 million revolving credit facility. We remained confident in our ability to manage debt and expect to reduce our debt even further in coming quarters while continuing to invest in the business.

We continue to consider our options for the capital structure. We have nearly five full years before the 9% bonds come due in December 2022 and we have a blended interest rate of about 8% on our debt. So, we don’t feel compelled to refinance unless we can do so in terms that are more advantageous than our current terms. We may occasionally test the market, but we remain disciplined in our review and in our financial decisions. Our capital expenditures were $3.8 million in the fourth quarter and totaled $11.2 million for full-year 2017.

Finally, our unfunded pension obligations remained largely unchanged from the end of 2016 at about $485 million, actually a couple million dollars less than where we were at the end of 2016.

Strong asset returns more than offset the lower discount rate at the end of 2017. Our IRS underfunding, which is differs from GAAP and dictate the amount of annual contributions, was about $231 million at the end of 2017, so about half of the GAAP amount. We're happy to see that 10-year treasury rates moving up and as you know, all other things being equal, higher bond yields will help the funding of defined benefit plans, including McClatchy's.

And now, I’ll turn the call back over to Craig to discuss our outlook.

Craig Forman

Thanks, Elaine. We expect 2018 to be a milestone year, in which we see digital advertising revenues exceed those of print advertising. To be sure this crossover point reflects our expectation of continued declines in print advertising, but we also expect to continue to post strong digital revenue growth this year, as we increase our digital product offerings and opportunities.

It is our focus on new subscriber and advertising products and go-to-market strategies that will be the headline of our digital transformation story in 2018. We also expect growth in digital subscribers, but do expect for all these revenues to be down in the low single digit range as print readers continue to decline. We will remain focused on the drivers of our business, high quality journalism, innovative products and remaining essential to our customers.

Our strategies for 2018 include, accelerate our digital transformation by driving revenues through investments in Excelerate, video and technology, including further improvements to our digital subscription platform, align our customer data across the organization and improve our customer insights. So that we can drive audience growth and improved financial performance, further improve the quality and productivity of our journalism by rolling out our newsroom rejournalization and centralization efforts and continue to remove legacy costs, while investing in our high-quality workforce.

We plan to reduce operating expenses and we’ll monitor cost throughout the year to achieve expense performance in line with revenue performance, despite the additional investments we're making in news and sales infrastructures. Proceeds from real estate sales were used along with cash from operations to delever the company through debt reductions and to further invest in the business. And lastly, we expect capital expenditures between $10 million and $14 million in 2018 and there are no required pension contributions in the fiscal year.

So, to summarize. This was a quarter that highlights the continuing acceleration of our digital transition, measured by more digital subscribers, more digital-only advertising growth and nearing the crossover point, where digital advertising revenues exceed those from print newspaper advertising. We expect to surmount that crossover point in 2018.

We continue to focus on quality journalism and efficiency as our regional structure improves and focuses our coverage in the local communities where our brands remain renowned and across the country, where McClatchy increasingly is synonymous with our local relevance and our national importance.

And finally, we maintain our relentless focus on returns to all our shareholders and stakeholders as we continue to delever our balance sheet, where first lien leverage now stands at $365 million out of our total debt of $730 million. This compares with a balance sheet that only 12 years ago had debt of $3.2 billion related to the acquisition that created one of Americas largest local news and information companies, which we are proud after 161 years in the business to remain.

And with that, we’re happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. First question comes from Avi Steiner with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Avi Steiner

I got a few here. Let me start off, just on the inflection comments. I want the baseline it, is the right number to start that we should be looking at the 321 million print only pro forma for the 52 weeks, compared to the 171 of digital-only or is it the 132 and then if you can remind us the difference between those numbers again those lines of digital numbers?

Elaine Lintecum

Just give me a moment. Well I catch up with where exactly you are. So yes…

Avi Steiner

Actually pro forma part at the, go ahead.

Elaine Lintecum

I got that Avi. The 132, 052 is the 52-week of pro forma number and that is the basis on which you should start in terms of looking at our projections for double-digit revenue growth next year.

In terms of the print advertising, we actually or not looking at the 320, we’re looking at in newspaper print advertising. And so, I would suggest that, from that, you should be backing out the direct marketing number for the year, which is about $41 million. And so that underlying print number that reflects on a pro forma, that reflects in newspaper advertising is what we’re referring to.

Avi Steiner

And from a growth rate perspective, I think you just touched on a double-digit growth and call has discussed couple of that avenues. I’m wondering or having get there. But I want to share take a little deeper, just given where Q4 ended up on digital-only and I know you said it accelerated through the quarter. So, if could just talk about how it ended this. If I miss it on the prepared remarks I apologize.

Craig Forman

No, that’s okay Avi. I will go first and then Mark will have some details. So Q4 is it was other companies in the sector, who’ve already reported was a slight exaggeration to say it with the tale of two quarters. But it started out soft and then ended somewhat stronger. I mean it’s harder to recall so much has happened. But macroeconomically beginning of the quarter tax reform was uncertain, there was a looming federal government shutdown, we operate in some parts in the country which while they are running faster are particularly related to the defense sector and other government sectors even if its contractors. And so, there was an impact on the early part of the quarter that we didn’t see as the quarter ended.

And so, I think, the other perspective to keep in mind is that in Q4 ’17, we were cycling over some strength in the year earlier period, that we also tend to forget. The election there were some impacts, because of strength in South Florida with the passing of Fidel Castro and special issues and the like. So, there were some ins and outs in the quarter, it was a bit of a contrast, that we saw within the quarter. Mark?

Mark Zieman

No. That’s right. And also, once we got into December, we also had some softer comps in retail. We had already switched to Recruitology which fully cycled over and that wasn’t the case earlier in the quarter. We also had an exceptionally strong month in national digital. So, all those things combined I think were the reasons behind why December was stronger than October and November. And so, in December, we got back to double digit growth in our digital only revenue.

Avi Steiner

Thank you for that. And then turning to the balance sheet, Elaine that I heard you correctly real quick $25 million on remaining real estate for this year before Casy and adding Casy would be substantial that I heard that correctly and how should we think about Casy and the word substantial?

Elaine Lintecum

Well, we’re not discussing the sales price of Casy on this call. We choose not to negotiate against ourselves. So, the $25 million is based on what's in the hopper now. We certainly have other assets that could go on the market and could close. So, there is a good chance of that $25 million is a conservative number even without Kansas City so let me say that first, but you did hear the number right and that $25 million is based on assets for which we have a current purchase in sales agreement one of which has already closed and two others for China. There are other properties that are for sale and under which we’re working with LOI that could close, but the biggest property remaining I guess that has not yet been sold would be Kansas City.

Avi Steiner

Great. And can you refresh us on the total financial obligations in annual lease expenses at this point and on the same topic is that excluded from your leverage calculation I assume from covenant perspective?

Elaine Lintecum

It is not included from the calculation that relates to the indenture covenant. It is excluded from the bank calculation of 4.46. So, our indenture covenant at the end of the year including that attributable debt it was 5.21 and then if you back out the $75 million that we just reduced in January at 4.74, 4.75 something like that so not terribly different than the 4.46. And then what was the other question Avi, I apologize I didn’t?

Avi Steiner

We can follow up of one, that’s fine. I want to get through a couple of more and turn it over.

Elaine Lintecum

Okay.

Avi Steiner

On the same topic I think you historically focused on repaying the secured portion of capital structure with free cash flow on asset sale proceeds and I know how answered already, but I want to assume so the right way to think about it is that will continue to be the case especially right now that seem to be a little bit below the call price and also getting away the longer debt on secured strut?

Elaine Lintecum

I think I answered the question, I answered you are asking the question, Avi. I really do, yes.

Avi Steiner

Okay. I’m going to ended on this and thank you for the time. So, there was a pretty notable newspaper M&A on the West Coast for people that full pay attention to newspaper M&A, a pretty healthy multiple and I’m curious if it changes anyone’s thoughts there maybe with the family with respect to McClatchy portfolio? Are there any opportunities to prune any part of it perhaps the wealthy patron? I don’t have a better description for a one-off individual, but your thoughts there will be great. Thank you very much for the time.

Craig Forman

No, thanks for the question, Avi and we understand that M&A actually is a good opportunity for us to say a few things

Look, we were, I guess the right word was, aware and it's always good to see, one of our brethren in the industry, get an attractive valuation for a terrific asset, we own a number of those in the 30 markets that make McClatchy. And it's consistent with what we've always believed that these renowned brands with their status in their communities coupled with intelligence digital transformation strategies are wonderful, valuable media companies and that's probably what we should say with regard to the price that that recent transaction in Los Angeles had.

I think when you look at McClatchy, we really are very clear eyed and take our duty to all of our shareholders very seriously. So, we look at anything that improve shareholder value as fiduciary duty. We've got a very attractive price when we sold our last large asset in this case which was the paper that we sold in anchorage in 2014. And so, I think that establishes our bona fides as a board and as a management team in a way that we approach these things. But that said, that's probably all I should say, we continue to be very focused on the operating management of the business and firm believers in its value.

Q – Avi Steiner

Thanks.

A – Elaine Lintecum

Avi, I just want to clarify one question that you asked regarding the inflection point, I don't think you can actually get to the answer that you're looking for from our statistical report, because we include preprint advertising in the total retail. So, I think if you look at $320 million base of total print, you bet out direct marketing and then also preprint advertising that’s included in the underlying number. The base of newspaper advertising is more like about $143 million and that’s the number that we're comparing to.

Operator

The next question comes from Michael Kopinsky with NOBLE Financial. Please go ahead.

Q – Michael Kopinsky

Thank you. Thanks for taking the questions. I guess I'm just trying to drill down a little bit in terms of the tone of retail and direct marketing I guess, because those two categories seem to be a little bit better than what I was expecting in the fourth quarter and I was just trying to understand what were the drivers and certainly from the retail perspective, it looks like the decline was moderated from the third quarter a little bit and I was just wondering if you can give me some thoughts about the tone of retail how things are looking, some have suggested that retailers are benefiting from lower taxes and that savings might be allocated to the marketing or it was just a little bit better Christmas, I mean, can you just give us a flavor of the tone of those categories?

Craig Forman

Yeah. It’s tricky, Michael, obviously, because it’s tricky for us to talk about how the current quarter is trending. So, I won’t do that, but I will tell you that, retail, it’s a large sector in the economy and it has both impacts across a big box versus other sorts of specialty retail and geographically which see, given, our geographic spread, we're in the parts of America that are growing fastest, the fastest or faster than the parts of America where McClatchy doesn't really have news assets.

And so, we see some of that impact, but it's also not uniform and that's worth keeping in mind as well. There is more subtlety here than sometimes it appears because of the headlines that we might see about retailer selling iconic operations as Macy’s did in its former Burdines flagship in Miami, which I think they announced in the fourth quarter. So, I think there is more nuance there. Mark, I don’t know, if you want to add anything?

Mark Zieman

There’s nuance within retail category for us in terms of digital brand. And we did see a softness in retail, although perhaps a little bit better than in Q3, that in both print and digital which affected our results across the Board. But it was largely in the print and digital bundled areas, not the digital only area. And retail print revenue, a lot of just declines once again came from department stores and to some degree the health category.

Some of those did well in the Christmas season, some of them didn’t depending on stores that you’ve read. In digital-only retail revenue, we actually saw growth of about 12% in the quarter with some nice gains in appliance and furnitures and dining and entertainment categories. And so, it was mixed even within our own company which retails sectors we’re doing well and which one's work. But we did see all our reasons we said earlier, we did see a pickup toward the end of the year.

Q – Michael Kopinsky

Got you. And on the expense side. Can you give us an update on your outlook for news print prices, I understand that there are some prospects that there might be some tears implemented on Canadian newsprint suppliers? I was wondering if you can talk about the likelihood of that and what your thoughts on this print prices for the year?

Craig Forman

Michael, I’ll let to get some of the detail about pricing because of her long tenure at McClatchy, she’s seen the dramatic change in the impact of news print on our overall OpEx. But I will see that it is another sign of the transformation, when you think about the relative OpEx, a newsprint of 2017 versus where it would have been at its peak, it’s really kind of breathtaking. Elaine?

Elaine Lintecum

Sure. We do think that there could be pressure on pricing in 2018 and we’ve seen some of that early in the year. We think that’s going to be more than offset with lower newsprint usage. So, we don’t expect that you’ll see newsprint expenses going up substantially. I guess, I’d also point out that news print is only about 4% of our operating expenses now.

And that was a one-time almost 20% of our operating expenses, but the business has changed so much that while still are primarily raw material that we used, it’s no longer at significant and element in our operating costs. Just because of change in the business as we move forward. So, I do think it will see some pressure on pricing early in 2018 at the very least.

I think that will be more offset in news print volume declines depending on how business is going in the print area, but I think we’ve been pretty clear that we don’t expect to see a significant change in trends in terms of the underlying move from prints to digital. We are even beginning to see some of our grocers approach us on more digital advertising as we move into 2018. And so, we think that trend just is what it is. And so, I think news print itself in terms of a cost will continue to be less of an important factor in our cost structure.

Craig Forman

Yes. So just to put the spotlight on that, as we talk about digital transformation, we often talk about new sources of revenue and customer understanding that allows us to some pricing pressure and had our bidding on the programmatic side of our digital monetization strategy and it can sound like very different business as it is from the world of newsprint pricing pressures and Canadian pulp mills.

But I think if you take that back, you say wow 4% of OpEx in Elaine's career, it was nearly 20% at a time ago. It’s really a staggering change in the way that these businesses operate and I think that’s the point we review it and it’s a similar thing to the point that I think Avi was asking about before. When we say the crossover point that’s the crossover point where digital monetization, advertising monetization compares with French in newspaper print radical advertising. And so that’s an important decision to draw and that’s the reason why we want to underlying that. Michael, did you have a follow-up?

Michael Kopinsky

Yeah, I did and just to be clear though the thoughts on the newsprint pricing doesn’t reflect care just reflecting general pricing trends.

Elaine Lintecum

No, I think that that also does reflect the impacts of potential tariffs and we’re beginning to see some of that.

Michael Kopinsky

Okay. Gotcha. And then in terms of the compensation line certainly has come down, it was actually lower than I expected in the fourth quarter as well, but the percentage decline is now kind of moderating a lot and I would assume that you’re probably not cutting headcount as much as you work. Can you give the idea in terms of the headcount reduction at this point and what your thoughts are in terms of the prospect of still reengineering the business you think that there will be further head cuts in 2018 or just kind of give me thought on what that line item looks like going forward?

Elaine Lintecum

Sure. Our headcount at the end of the fourth quarter in terms of FTEs was about just under 4000 or 3900 and that compares to about 4600 from last year so down about 15%. We don’t have projections for that going forward, I think we done a lot of work in rationalizing as we have continued to look at cost efficiencies in our business. That’s not to say that are won't be additional cost efficiencies found in our business. We pointed out that just early this year we have already signed a contract to outsource our operations in Biloxi and to fully outsource preprint inserts in Miami and there may be other things that we can do.

So, we will look at those opportunities as we move forward. I think it’s safe to say that you should not expect that FTE will grow. I think we are adding FTEs where it makes sense in our digital operations, digital sales, in some cases in editorial and other places where be cutting FTEs, but net, net we don’t expect to see growth in FTEs unlikely it will go down some, but we don’t have a prediction of our specific amount.

Michael Kopinsky

Gotcha. I think that’s all for now. I appreciate all the questions. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Craig Huber with Huber Research Partners. Please go ahead.

Craig Hube

Thank you. We will start with newsprint, just curious in the quarter Elaine, adjusting for the extra week for newsprint, how much was the consumption down year-over-year and also curious the average price percent change.

Elaine Lintecum

Consumption was down about 18% and prices were down about 4%.

Craig Hube

Okay. Thank you for that. I heard some of your comments on the cars.com earlier in the discussion, but I’m just curious how much revenue has cars.com produced for you so once you get through 2019 how much could potentially is going to go away versus what you have reported in your numbers here for 2017? Are we talking roughly half of the auto classified line? How much is that please, just roughly?

Craig Forman

Yeah. So, we don't break that out for obvious reasons, but I guess what I direct you to is, the market for automotive advertising has changed dramatically in the 20 years since the online revolution began and it continues to just change and evolve a lot. Cars.com has been an investment of ours, it's a partner of ours, we're transitioning to it now that it's a public company, to a strategy that works for both of us and it's an important part of what we're doing to accelerate our own digital agency and accelerate is having success in our markets and in a couple of continuous markets where we may not own our masthead, but where we have also stood up the accelerate agency. So, I think the way to look at this is not cars.com, but the automotive vertical and its opportunity for a company like McClatchy, and we remain sanguine about the prospects for us to be an important player in our local communities for automotive.

A – Elaine Lintecum

I think as Mark disclosed, coupled with the revenue share that we have for the next two years and our sales in accelerate, we don't expect the top-line to change significantly. And so, I think, Craig makes a good point, it’s looking at the automotive category and how our revenues change under this new contract, we think not materially in 2018, and we're not making projections for 2019 and 2020 until we get to those years.

Craig Forman

And one last thing I would add is that actually the deal with cars, gives us an extra year to grow our non-cars revenue. So that at the end of 2019, we’re much more fully stood up with our total auto strategy and revenue package.

Craig Hube

Should we also assume then that there's a decent amount of cost that are going to coming out from your end, I mean, personal cost I’m talking about once it’s all done. And I’m trying to get to how much profitability, is at risk that you might lose once you get to this transition versus what happened like in 2017, I think that investors are talking about.

Craig Forman

Well, let’s remember that this transition goes for -- let’s say we’re in month two, so it goes for another 22 months, right. So, this is not something that you can do the model that you choose. But this is not something that has an abrupt end and this is a business we know well, since it was before my time, but we were in the original investors in the cars.com going back to the classified ventures days if I remember my internet historiography.

Cars.com is now a public company and its trading its own way, it’s a valuable partner, channel partner of ours and we work with them in many markets. And so, we've transitioned it to a different sector they face new headwinds and a lot of competition in the digital market for automobile, what would have been termed automobile classified, but now is direct to consumer business in lots of different ways.

So the way that we look at it – the way we look at it as a board, the way we look at it as a management team, Craig as, look, the automotive opportunity in the United States is changing dramatically because of technology and empowering consumers to be educated, people, we operate in markets and we can help connect automotive sector to those buyers and help those buyers better understand the automotive choices that they have and that’s what using digital technology is all about. Plus, we have our platform that many of our customers are really familiar with that's in the print publications that we produce. And so, we're pretty -- as I said, we’re pretty sanguine about our ability to over 22 months to have this, continued to be an attractive area for McClatchy.

Craig Hube

Okay. Thank you for that. On the retail numbers, your year-to-date numbers last year, your print retail was down about $47 million, your digital was up about $2 million revenue share. What is your sense of where that $47 million of print that you lost in 2017? Where did it go? It got a little obvious in the digital side. But where did it go in the marketplace. What other media so I just wanted to hear your updated thoughts on that, if I could?

Craig Forman

So, I would say first that’s not all in newspaper advertise, some of that is in preprint, some of that is direct marketing and some of it didn't go anywhere. The truth of the matter is, Craig, that the retail industry is one that’s in tumult and one that is ever-changing and what a number of retailers have done is simply cut back their advertising spend.

And so, we would suggest that you talk to your contacts in the retail industry, if you want to understand what they’re doing for advertising. But we work with them on getting the right kinds of advertising in our products. Print where it works for them and digital where it works for them. But since we don’t run their businesses directly, it’s difficult for us to say exactly what they’re doing with their cost structure. With that I’ll turn it over to Mark.

Mark Zieman

No, I think that’s right. I mean, a lot of what you seen in the pre-trend in the direct marketing categories has been these retailers, under a lot of pressure themselves cutting back on the marketing spend going to us for certain number of periods having smaller packages, every fewer pages, sort of feathering where they’re going to go and versus doing their total market strategy. And we are working with them to try to move their marketing dollars into digital versus just tight and completely and we thought some success and in cases with that. But a lot of this is not been that, newspapers aren’t working for them, it’s just that they’re under some stress and they’re just trying to find ways to try to save money.

Craig Forman

And then let me just add that number is not as Elaine said, the retail sector. And we’ve talked about in our previous calls, so I won’t spend any time, everyone reads the headlines and that’s just how challenging it’s been in the retail environment with store closures and all of that sort of thing.

The only thing I’ll leave you with Craig is, we obviously don’t break this out, but part of the digital growth comes from working with a variety of programmatic network. One of the underappreciated the strong programmatic network is maintained and own by Amazon and that’s one of our programmatic network.

So, it’s hard to achieve that in the numbers, but as we become increasing the digital. You’re also seeing players, who are consider to be retailers, but are actually platform company become part of our ecosystem to programmatic targeted advertising. So that’s not a one-for-one trade off, it’s a very different business. But by implication suggest that it’s a more complicated situation and simply retailers have problems face headwinds and therefore the print newspaper catches cold.

Craig Hube

So, my question, I want to ask you off of that, please with your digital advertising up roughly 2% for last year including extra week. Can you talk about the units pricing on a comparable basis as best as you can on a year-over-year basis? I mean how has it changed for your company for your digital advertising? Volume price, there is a sense you can give us on that?

Craig Forman

Yes. Remember digital, the number you’re referring to includes bundled. And bundled include some of the headwinds that when we sell a print and digital bundle, you don’t necessarily see the positive impact of the digital contribution, because in a print of digital bundle, the print headwinds may affect the overall number, so the ratio is changing. We don’t breakout some of that information, but I guess, what I say is, it is important to watch our digital only advertising and our overall digital number. Because that’s the only way you can begin to separate the headwinds caused by the kind of continuing decline what I referred to in my prepared remarks of the decline in print graphical newspaper advertising and its overall impact on digital success. So that’s an important distinction to draw.

Craig Hube

Which you stated and this up 10% for digital only advertising was driven primarily by volume as a course of price?

Craig Forman

No, it’s both.

Craig Hube

Both, okay. That’s helpful. And then my other question is on the audience circulation revenues basically flat here obviously the volume for print line short overall number they were down about 12%. Can you just talk a little bit about what you did for the home delivery pricing this last year, your thoughts on home delivery pricing for this upcoming year please?

Mark Zieman

Sure. Yeah, obviously we have three markets and so this is one size fits all across all in McClatchy, but we have as many of our peers have been doing working with matter of economics and other partners to continue to go to more of dynamic pricing model for our home delivery customers and our print customers and our digital only customers as well.

And so, we did take prices up in several areas across our markets which helped to offset some of the volume declines that we see every year from the print combo subscribers and we did tied off as well with our digital only subscribers which we had a pretty good success at.

One of the bigger points there is that if you look at the improvements that we see in digital only since we launched our new subscriber platform, we continue to see acceleration in the growth rate and revenue in that area all here along and they are just pretty strong numbers as we talked about earlier in the call remarks in terms of 24% growth in digital only subscribers in the fourth quarter.

And so, we’re trying to offset the continued decline in print which we expect will continue just as the decline in print advertising will continue with some pricing strategies and single copy and home delivery and in growing our digital only subscriptions.

Operator

The next question comes from Davis Hebert with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Davis Hebert

Hello, everyone. Thanks for taking the questions. I have sort of a big picture digital question. It seems to be a lot of noise in the space there is national media outlets that have misled digital revenue growth targets I don’t know if’s Facebook related or difficulty capturing mobile impressions, clearly with your guidance you’re seeing fairly consistent growth, you seem to have a lot of visibility. So, I’m just wondering if you could connect the dots for us on what you’re seeing and what you’re accomplishing versus maybe some of the other concerns we’re hearing in the industry.

Craig Forman

Well, I'll take your first, David and then Mark may have some color. I think one of the hard things here honestly conference call that’s done for nearly an hour is that there is a lot of nuance in the digital monetization ecosystem and it’s not a simple as a share number headline that says out of a dollar of growth XX cents go to the platform companies and only YY remains, right those being the variable.

And what you see the company like McClatchy where the digital transformation I think is gathering pace and cadence and maybe increasing as we become even more sophisticated from an already pretty sophisticated base of using data and technology and partnering with platforms to penetrate better, on that we’re unlocking some of those opportunities. We talked about that in the very first conference call that I did in this role when I became the CEO from the board about a year ago today.

And so that's been the focus of the strategy. It's difficult for ecosystems in transition to fully explain all of this, because this is a transition from and you can even see it in this call, our focus on the variability of newsprint pricing and its impact and variance on the sensitivity in the business model to, let’s talk about trends in programmatic advertising and your ability to penetrate with greater sophistication and drive higher eCPMs across your network that reaches 70 plus million monthly active users, which is a large platform and one of the largest platforms in the brands of local news and information industry.

And so, I totally appreciate the thrust of your question and look forward to kind of continuing to describe it, but I think it comes from a very sober and very thoughtful and really deep understanding and – an increasing pacing cadence about being one of the players who can convert that digital opportunity for local advertisers.

Davis Hebert

That’s a fair explanation. And then if I may, the pivot to video has been a little bit divisive in terms of the impact you’ve had on the industry. I've heard a little bit less on video in this call than in past McClatchy calls. Do you think the pivot to video has been somewhat disappointing or is that something you're going to press the accelerator on?

Craig Forman

No, we’re super behind video, we don't mean to by invitation because we haven't thrown more nouns and verbs at you by that, not keep our focus on video and if you go back to our growth, it's been a real hallmark of success in 2017.

So, no, by no means, we have investment going on there and this is part of the transformation transitioning kind of get to the overall question that came up earlier about headcount. We do have different source of journalists and sales people, and sales leaders the come from the transition to being a more profoundly digital enterprise.

Video is a big part of that. I think some local news information companies have struggled a little bit, as traditional newspapers didn't view themselves as being sources of video, but in a world of over the top services, we're able now to serve hundreds of millions of videos, to those 70 million more monthly active users. And so, we still look at it as a big opportunity, and even though it all mean by implication to suggest that it's not a focus, it is.

A – Elaine Lintecum

And David, just to add some verbs and nouns around that, our video views were up 95% in the quarter and the revenues – video revenue was up 47%. So, you’ll hear a lot.

Elaine Lintecum

Just to go back and connect to your first question. Video was one of the fastest growing areas of engagement and revenue for us. And so, just like our accelerate, digital agency services and so we're putting our resources on a focus into those fast-growing areas. And we're seeing steady and significant growth in video and programmatic and accelerate and branded content and other categories throughout 2017. We’re seeing that growth continuing in 2018 that’s where we’re putting our focus, sorry, putting our resources and that's one of the reasons why we're confident that the digital only revenue can continue to grow.

Davis Hebert

Just last one real quick tax reform. Could you just tell us what your cash taxes were in the fourth quarter and how we should be modeling that next couple of years given the noise there?

Elaine Lintecum

Sure. This is Elaine. We will benefit from the tax law. A lot of people are focused on the fact that we’re fairly highly leverage company and so the lack of deduction of interest expense as a concern. But the truth is that the lower rate along with the 100% depreciation rules more than offset that.

So, we expect that we will have about $6 million in cash tax benefit for our fiscal 2018. Now some of that will come in the fourth quarter and fourth quarter estimated taxes are actually paid in the first quarter. So, some of that 6 million will show up really in the first quarter of 2019. But on an annualized basis going forward, we think for 2018 it will be about $6 million benefit.

We think that our effective cash tax rate will be about 26% and there is a lot of ins and outs about that and I would suggest that you give Stephanie Zarate a call after this, and we can walk you through kind of what things you add and what things you back out to get the cash taxes.

In terms of the fourth quarter, I don’t have this specific amount of cash taxes that we paid in the fourth quarter and again Stephanie can get back to you on that dollar amount. I think, I have somewhere in my record here, what we paid for the full year and I think and is not a very material number. Stephanie can follow-up with you.

