Andeavor Logistics' (ANDX) CEO Gregory Goff on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Andrew Woodward - Senior Director, IR

Gregory Goff - Chairman & CEO

Steven Sterin - President & CFO

Justin Jenkins - Raymond James

Jeremy Tonet - JP Morgan

Theresa Chen - Barclays

Tristan Richardson - SunTrust

Brian Zarahn - Mizuho Securities

Corey Goldman - Jefferies

Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time.

Gregory Goff

Thanks, Andy. Good morning and welcome everyone. 2017 was a transformational year for Andeavor Logistics. We generated $373 million of net earnings and approximately $1 billion of EBITDA, an increase of 18% and 40% versus 2016 respectively. We also increased our distributions to unit holders by 10% and executed several strategic and financial transactions which further positioned the company for long-term growth.

I would like to take a moment to highlight our strategic accomplishments in 2017. During the year we successfully completed our acquisition of WNRL, a transaction with strengthened Andeavor Logistics and provided an attractive entry into the growing Permian Basin. At the same time, we also completed our IDR buy-in with Andeavor which eliminated our IDRs in general partner economic interest. This transaction has significantly reduced our cost of capital and is expected to enhance the accretion all unit holders will see from our continued growth. Following the WNRL acquisition, we received an investment grade rating which enables us to undertake several transactions in the fourth quarter that further reduce our cost of capital and extend our debt maturities including refinancing $1.75 billion of existing debt with new senior notes at very attractive rates and maturities.

The completion of these transactions further strengthens Andeavor Logistics for long-term success with no near-term common equity needs and best positions the company to create significant value for our unit holders in 2018 and beyond.

Let me take a moment to discuss our recently announced strategic activity and organic projects as a part of our growth targets. In the Permian, we have made significant progress in executing our growth strategy. In addition to a refining logistics asset dropdown in 2018, Andeavor expects to offer the newly acquired Rangeland crude oil pipeline and crude oil terminal assets as well as the remaining Andeavor Permian Logistics assets including the Bobcat Pipeline, Wink Terminal and Mason Terminal to Andeavor Logistics. As we have previously said, Andeavor also expects to transfer the Conan Crude Oil Gathering System at cost plus interest in 2018. This integrated system, combined with Andeavor Logistics' existing Permian assets, is expected to see considerable volume growth and additional expansion projects in 2018 and beyond.

Exemplifying our Permian growth and competitive position, we announced yesterday that we have been awarded two new proposal to build crude oil gathering systems in the Delaware Basin for high quality investment grade producers. The projects are supported by acreage dedications totaling 40,000 acres. Total capital expenditures are expected to be $25 million to $30 million, with expected returns of 6 to 7 times 2019 EBITDA and improving from there. We anticipate the systems will be commissioned in late 2018 and early 2019. We are very excited about the opportunities we see in the Permian Basin and look forward to sharing more details as we execute our plans.

Also yesterday, we announced our intent to build and operate the North Dakota NGL Logistics Hub to further participate in the natural gas liquids value chain and provide alternative NGL logistics solutions for increasing Bakken NGL production. The project will convert a segment of the Andeavor Bakkenlink crude oil pipeline into NGL service to enable the movement of mixed NGLs from a new third-party gas processing facility in central McKenzie County, North Dakota to a newly expanded fractionation complex at the Andeavor Logistics Belfield processing facility. Products from the fractionation complex will be transported via new NGL pipelines to the nearby Fryburg rail terminal for manifest and unit rail train movements and will be consumed within Andeavor's refineries as well as marketed, including international markets, by Andeavor.

Through agreements with Andeavor, Andeavor Logistics will not assume any commodity exposure. Project volumes are supported by a long-term gas processing facility dedication and minimum volume commitments. The project also entails building a new connection from the nearby High Plains pipeline system into the Fryburg rail terminal to maintain crude oil unit train loading capability. The capital investment is estimated to be $140 million to $150 million and partial commercial operations are expected to begin in late 2018, with full operations commencing in early 2019. The project is expected to deliver annual net earnings of $15 million to $19 million and $22 million to $26 million of annual EBITDA, representing a 6 to 7 times multiple.

Yesterday we announced the acquisition of the Wamsutter Pipeline System from Plains All American Pipeline for total consideration of $180 million. The system consists of 575 miles of active crude oil transportation pipelines that connecting to the Salt Lake City refineries, including our own refinery. Volumes on the system have historically being very stable due to the low declining profile of connected conventional crude oil production and the strong demand for this advantaged crude oil in the Salt Lake City. In late 2018, we anticipate reversing a segment of the pipeline that currently transports crude oil east from Monsider [ph], Wyoming. The reversal project is expected to increase the supply of vintage crude oil to Salt Lake City refineries including Andeavor's refinery.

We expect Wamsutter to deliver $8 million to $12 million of annual net earnings and $20 million to $24 million of annual EBITDA, including synergies which represents a purchase price multiple of approximately 8 to 9 times annual EBITDA. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2018, be funded by borrowings on a revolving credit facility and be immediately accretive to unit holders. Additionally, we are currently executing multiple organic projects across our asset portfolio including increasing throughput capacity at our Robinson Lake gas processing facility, expanding our stock in California product terminal and connecting third-party refined product volumes to our Southern California pipeline and product terminal system. These projects are expected to increase utilization and optimization across our integrated portfolio.

We remain confident in delivering the 2018 to 2020 targets announced at our 2017 Investor and Analyst Day including generating $685 million to $785 million of annual net earnings or $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion of annual EBITDA in 2018.

With that overview, I'll turn the call over to Steven to provide more details about our business performance and results for the quarter.

Steven Sterin

Thanks, Greg, good morning, everyone. We delivered strong results in 2017 that made significant progress that positions the company for growth and strong financial results in 2018 and beyond. Our performance reflected the successful execution of our strategic priorities to grow the business organically through strategic investments and through dropdowns.

Yesterday we reported fourth quarter net earnings of $59 million, and EBITDA of $277 million. Net earnings and EBITDA for the fourth quarter include $9 million of transaction costs related to the WNRL acquisition, IDR Buy-In, and Anacortes dropdown Logistics assets. Net earnings included approximately $77 million of costs related to our recent debt refinancing actions of which $17 million is a non-cash write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs with the remainder related to the May call provisions associated with early redemption of notes. Andeavor Logistics $1.75 billion investment grade debt offering is expected to provide $25 million of annual interest expense savings creating additional value for our unit holders through our lower cost of capital, extended maturities and additional DCF growth.

Moving to more detail on our business segments; in the quarter, terminalling and transportation segment operating income grew 42% to $121 million from a year ago, and segment EBITDA grew 38% to $149 million versus last year. During the quarter we acquired the Anacortes Logistics assets from Andeavor for total consideration of $445 million; these assets include 3.9 million barrels of crude oil, deepstock and refined product storage, and Andeavor's Anacortes refinery, the Anacortes marine terminal and a manifest rail facility.

For the quarter, terminalling volumes increased approximately 68% to 1.7 million barrels a day from a year ago. Results were primarily driven by contributions from the WNRL acquisition, the Anacortes Logistics as on dropdown and contributions from the 2016 Martina's dropdown. For the quarter, transportation pipeline volumes increased approximately 8% to 946,000 barrels a day from a year ago. For the full year, terminalling transportation segment operational income grew 57% to $464 million and segment EBITDA increased 50% to $569 million. This growth was driven by contributions from the two dropdowns mentioned before, system optimization, organic projects and higher refinery utilization.

Shifting to the wholesale segment; volumes were 292 million gallons in the fourth quarter. Segment operating income was $6 million and segment EBITDA was $8 million. Please keep in mind that crude oil trucking and asphalt trucking results are now included in our gathering and processing in terminalling and transportation segments respectively. Also note that Andeavor Logistics segment excludes wholesales as reported in Andeavor marketing segment.

Shifting to the Gathering and Processing segment; segment operating income increased 91% to $86 million in the fourth quarter and segment EBITDA increased 86% to $141 million. For the quarter, crude oil gathering throughput increased 50% to 327,000 barrels a day over the prior year. Gas gathering and processing throughput increased 13% to 988,000 MMBTU per day, and NGL sales volumes increased 61% to 1,14,000 [ph] barrels per day over the prior year. This performance was primarily driven by contributions from WNRL, as well as the North Dakota Gathering and Processing Asset acquisition completed in early 2017 with increased activity seen at our Robinson Lake gas processing facility.

Production of NGLs increased significantly in the Rockies as our Blacks Fork gas processing facility entered ethane recovery for part of the fourth quarter. On average, crude oil and water revenue per barrel increased to $2.68 from $2.19 from the third quarter of 2017. This was primarily attributable to higher rates received from WNRL and minimum volume commitment these received in the Bakken during the quarter. In the Bakken, the current active drilling rig count is probably 58, up from 40 a year ago representing a 45% increase. Crude oil production is up 27% through November 2017 and is only approximately 3% lower than the all-time high set in December of 2014.

Going into the first quarter, we expect to see continue strong drilling activity in North Dakota that is supportive of our growth plans. Our first quarter outlook for crude oil gathering volumes reflect lower volumes on our High Plains pipeline. In 2017 we saw additional volumes on our system due to the line full of dapple [ph]. The sequential decline in volumes is a result of the completion of the line fill and the impact of recently completed third-party connections to dapple [ph] throughout the basin. This volume guidance is consistent with our expectations, and although not material to overall results, these lower volumes were included in our growth plans outlined at our 27th Investor Day.

As Greg mentioned earlier, we are pleased to announced North Dakota NGL Logistics Hub a project which will enable us to participate further in the rapidly growing NGL production in the Bakken. We anticipate the economics of NGL by rail to be highly competitive for our customers compared with current and planned takeaway options. This project is part of our strategy to grow in the Bakken by expanding our value chain with natural gas and NGL Logistics and by leveraging our partnership with Andeavor's commercial organization. The combination of Andeavor's commercial organization to profitably market NGLs along with the processing, transportation and storage capabilities of the logistics business uniquely positions us to capture value at both companies without taking commodity price exposure at Andeavor Logistics.

Additionally, due to the increasing gas to oil ratio and production levels in the Bakken, we're seeing strong demand at the gas processing facilities we acquired in early 2017. As a result, we have reached full capacity at Robinson Lake gas processing facility and are executing an expansion project to meet this production growth. Our first quarter outlook reflects lower volumes as we take this facility offline to expand capacity to support growth in 2018. The project is expected to be completed late in the first quarter and we expect to immediately see higher volumes in the second quarter.

In the Permian Basin, pipeline volumes on our system grew 7% over the third quarter 2017 which is a new record high. We are well positioned to continue to capture crude gathering, transportation and storage growth from the increased drilling surrounding our strong and growing footprint and capability in the Delaware Basin. There are currently 52 rigs within 15 miles of our asset footprint in the Delaware Basin which are capable of producing approximately 30,000 barrels per month of new production based on EIA productivity estimates. Delaware Basin production is forecasted to rise as much as 20% annually or 640,000 barrels per day over the next 3 years at a WTI price of $50 to $60 per barrel.

As Greg mentioned, we've been awarded two new proposals for crude oil gathering systems demonstrating our ability to compete and win in the Permian while maintaining attractive investment multiples. After the anticipated asset transfer of Conan in the dropdown of the remaining Andeavor Permian Logistics assets, including the newly acquired Rangeland crude oil assets, we'll have a robust and integrated system with access to multiple takeaway pipelines and direct access to Midland. This competitive and well positioned system underpins our Permian target of at least $110 million of net earnings and at least $200 million of EBITDA in 2020.

In the Rockies, we expect volumes to follow seasonal trends going into the first quarter with colder weather. We've seen an encouraging level of increasing activity and new well completions in our Pinedale acreage. Like the fourth quarter, we expect our Blacks Fork gas processing facility to be in ethane recoveries for part of the first quarter; and based on the forward curve we see the potential to be an ethane recovery for a significant part of 2018 and beyond.

Now let me take a momentum to discuss our balance sheet, cash flow and our strategic priorities for creating long-term unit holder value. Our balance sheet and financial flexibility remains strong, total debt net of unamortized issuance cost was $4.1 billion. We have approximately $1.7 billion of availability under our revolving credit facility. During the quarter, our general revolving credit facility was increased by $500 million to $1.1 billion increasing our total revolving credit facility to $2.1 billion. Our leverage in the fourth quarter 2017 is calculated for our credit agreements, was below our target of approximately 4 times.

For the fourth quarter, net cash from operating activities grew 90% to $160 million from the prior year and distributable cash flow grew at 46% to $191 million. Please keep in mind that the fourth quarter's results were impacted by the $9 million of transaction cost I mentioned a moment ago.

For the full year, net cash from operating activities grew 42% to $709 million from the prior year and distributable cash flow grew 26% to $668 million from the prior year including $23 million of transaction and integration costs.

On January 19 of this year we announced our fourth quarter distribution of $1 for limited partner unit or $4 per unit on an annualized basis, which represents our 27th consecutive quarterly distribution increase. The declared distribution also represents a 10% year-over-year increase. Our distribution coverage was 0.92 for the first quarter and 0.96 for 2017. We remain highly confident in achieving our target annual coverage of approximately 1.1 times based on our current performance and growth plans for the year. As we have previously stated, we expect our DCF growth to be substantially higher than our 6% distribution growth target.

During the quarter, we invested $59 million in high return growth capital projects and have $17 million of net maintenance capital expenditures bringing our total net capital expenditures to $76 million for the quarter. For the year, capital expenditures were $196 million including $140 million for growth capital and $56 million of net maintenance capital. For 2018, we expect capital expenditures to be $400 million, including $325 million of growth capital and $75 million of bet maintenance capital. These capital expenditures exclude the capital part to fund the transfer of the toning [ph] crude gather system and expected future dropdowns.

During the quarter, we continued to take actions, reduce our cost of capital by opportunistically refinancing $1.7 billion of existing debt. In addition to the expected 25 million of annual interest rate cost savings, we've increased flexibility from longer maturities, and also in the quarter we completed our inaugural $600 million offering of perpetual preferred equity. Following these actions, our average debt maturity duration increased from 4.5 years to 9.4 years. We continue to assess other attractive financing alternatives like our preferred equity issuance to support our long-term growth and eliminate any need for new public common equity issuances through 2020. This is consistent with our commitment to continuing to deliver strong DCF per unit growth and creating accretive value for our unit holders.

Looking ahead, as provided in yesterday's release; our volume guidance includes Andeavor refinery, planned major maintenance activities, as well as planned downtime at Robinson Lake gas processing facility to expand our capacity. We expect approximately $18 million to $22 million impact to our results from these items in the first quarter. These events are expected to have no impact on the second quarter 2018 and were included in our previously communicated targets of $685 million to $785 million of net earnings and $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion of EBITDA for this year. It's important to keep this in mind as you consider our growth trajectory to the remainder quarters of 2018 and our higher exit rate. You can find additional details of our volume expectation and other elements related to our first quarter 2018 outlook in our earnings release.

Finally, given our expected growth plans, continued financial strength and no expected public common equity needs, we expect to achieve all of our 2018 targets including the EBITDA growth I mentioned, annual distribution growth of 6% or greater, distribution coverage of approximately 1.1 times, and debt-to-EBITDA of around 4 times.

This concludes our prepared remarks, and we will now be happy to take your questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Justin Jenkins of Raymond James.

Justin Jenkins

Steven, I think you covered this at the end of your prepared remarks but curious for more details, maybe on the funding plan. It seems like with the acquisition yesterday, the organic growth plan, the regular dropdown in the Permian assets, you've got a bit over $1 billion of growth investments for '18. So maybe expectations in terms of how much equity ANDVs is willing to take back versus that -- versus the alternatives maybe you mentioned?

Steven Sterin

We're excited about the new projects that we announced and how it positions us this year. So our funding plans for this year are unchanged, as you mentioned, roughly a $1 billion of investment and we expect to be able to fund that with debt and with some equity as part of the dropdowns from Andeavor. Usually that 10% amount, plus maybe another $100 million to $200 million from Andeavor; and so we don't see any need to go out and access the public equity markets at all.

Justin Jenkins

On the Permian assets, it looks like a mix of somewhat mature and often very high growth assets. Is it -- is there a way to maybe frame the blended EBITDA or multiple, we can try to expect from the assets that are going to move [indiscernible]?

Steven Sterin

So all the disasters that we talk about are inter-connected and so when we get closer to the dropdown which we're trying to -- we're looking to do our dropdowns in the middle from this year. So we're not far away, we'll provide more color on it. But as you look at our growth plans for the Permian, the integration of that systems is critical and so that dropdown will facilitate the growth that we've talked about and it will bring some additional EBITDA now but it's really about the growth that's going to come throughout that same as we connect the Rangeland pipeline to the Conan system, complete that project; as well as have the opportunity to do some looping and other expansions that really give us significantly capacity to either build in Midland or to go to Wyancore [ph] a number of long haul take away projects have been announced to originate.

Justin Jenkins

The North Dakota NGL hub, it looks like a great project on a stand along basis but is there going to be any residual benefit to the legacy business or should we think about the that just as we approached the agreement value chain that you mentioned?

Steven Sterin

No, there is benefit to both Andeavor and Andeavor Logistics; the EBITDA we talked about is going to be -- is the EBITDA, $24 million approximately of EBITDA; that's the $22 million to $26 million. That's the Andeavor Logistics portion of the earnings of it. And so that will have some minimum volume commitments behind and we'll be expanding our fractionation capability to enable that to happen. So the commercial benefits will be at Andeavor as they market the various grades from liquids, once we supported, versus putting Wybury [ph] into long haul takeaway.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jeremy Tonet of JP Morgan.

Jeremy Tonet

I wanted to start with the Plains project, the assets being purchased there. Was that negotiated -- was an auction process or is there any other background that you can provide there and how this all came together?

Gregory Goff

We typically don't talk about the process itself but what I will tell us is why we did this and the strategic fit within our portfolio. So this is really about getting vantage crude into Salt Lake for Andeavor and for other refineries in the area, and so that pipeline has got a very nice rival amount of take on and ready; and there is a portion of the line that we can actually reverse so that we can get more of this vantage crude, that's what really like crude condensate into Salt Lake which works really well given the waxing through DC there. And so that project creates $20 million to $24 million of benefit after we reversed that line.

Jeremy Tonet

And then, just want to be clear with all the announcements today, guidance wasn't updated or changed -- does that mean like, what was the announcement, it was kind of contemplated at the time of that. The guidance had the right way to think about this?

Gregory Goff

The NGL Hub was -- as you know, in our organic growth plan. We announced three new things today, one is the Wamsutter Pipeline acquisition that you just asked about. The Rangeland pipeline, as well as -- that we want to get our Permian asset completed dropdown this year which will be an addition to our normal GT&S [ph] dropdown. And so we're absolutely in our $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion EBITDA outlook, these things are incremental, they happen at different times during the year, so you don't get the full run rate but we should be maybe moving more towards the upper end of that range, and our exit rate coming out of this year is definitely on a steeper curve than it would have been if we wouldn't have done these.

And so it does move our overall earnings profile up; ultimately the timing will -- as we get closer, we'll be able to share you more of that cc the quarterly impact and the exit rate but it's definitely additive.

Jeremy Tonet

And then, with a segment recast, would you be able to kind of help us with segment breakdown within that guidance now that we have kind of segments recasted here?

Gregory Goff

Yes, our IR team can help you do that because there is public information out there. Just [indiscernible] Western Refining Logistics and so, if you give Andy a call, he can help anybody out with that and break that down for you and show you where to look.

Jeremy Tonet

With WRL, has everything kind of proceeded to expectations so far with the ownership?

Gregory Goff

Yes, that's been great. We -- the synergies -- synergy opportunities, we've got line of sight to those and we continue to find more and more opportunities to operate this integrated value chain working with commercial and scheduling groups and having a combined trucking fleet, rail fleet and having one set of operations to run that is really -- going really well, the integration is very far long.

Operator

Our next question comes from Christina [ph] of Credit Suisse.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you maybe talk to me about timeframe to realizing the guided 6 to 7 times multiples for the daily recruit gathering and docking NGLs, and how I should be thinking about that?

Gregory Goff

Yes, that's year one multiple and that will be 2019. We'll get that system completed -- those two systems completed this year and there is a lot of synergy; one of the things we've said about our Permian position is our ability to grow off the footprint that we have there and so our ability to leverage existing assets allows us to get those type of returns. And so by being very focused on going after and working with the top tier producers in the acreage that surrounds our assets, it let's us accomplish and get those returns.

Unidentified Analyst

How much better do you think it could get from there?

Gregory Goff

Well, we want to keep growing. So there is a lot of activity. I mentioned the rig count within 15 miles of our system and the Permian activity continues to be very, very encouraging; there is a lot of RFPs, we're in different stages with those. And kind of like we said yesterday, we continue to update you moving through the year as we win business, so you can see our growth trajectory but we built this system, the existing assets, Conan and other connectivity with Rangeland pipeline to allow us flexibility to be able to go after different projects, get higher returns pretty quickly by bolting them into our systems and bringing the strength of our commercial organization to be the first purchaser to market the crude if that's what the customer wants as well. So that value proposition we talked about is delivering. We're early in it but we're making good progress.

Unidentified Analyst

On the ANDV, Greg talked about potentially moving wholesale back upto ANDV; would you guys mind touching a bit on how this could be done? And should I be thinking potentially about some sort of asset swap between the two companies? I'd love your thoughts here.

Gregory Goff

Let me just clarify that. Paul [ph] asked if that was something that we would think about and we will -- we look at everything as you already know. As I said, it's so early into the combination, we're aware of the difference and how we do business but we haven't looked at it yet, so we actually can't tell you how we would do that because of -- just haven't really looked at it. But I think it does a merit consideration.

Operator

Our next question comes from Theresa Chen of Barclays.

Theresa Chen

I wanted to follow-up on one of Justin's question about the valuation for the second dropdown related to the Permian assets and Steven's comments about significant future growth potential and that's where your focus is; so as we think about it, when you dropped that asset down, should we think about the multiple based on current EBITDA or are we looking for ANDX to really buy the ramp here?

Steven Sterin

No, it will be based upon the current EBITDA. [Technical Difficulty] 76 last quarter and 58 compared to year-over-year and there is 15 rigs working in the Rockies versus 10 in Q1 of last year. The Bakken, we talked about the increase in rig count there, same with the Permian. And then in the first quarter it's -- we're taking our gas plant down, that was planned; so we can expand. And Andeavor has these major turnarounds on the West Coast but the West Coast demand profile and fundamentals are very strong to know it's not -- has nothing to do with our base business, it's just -- like we always try to do, continue to accelerate our plans and create more value faster. So base plan is still looking really good.

Unidentified Analyst

Your no common equity statement; is it fair to assume that ANDV is still taking back some units so there is a change in total unit count and a higher claim on cash flows for units for distribution purposes?

Steven Sterin

We're going to look at -- so, yes, there is part of the dropdowns for tax efficient, therefore keeping the multiple attractive. It will take some equity and we don't -- I think we like owning the MLP and if there is opportunity to take a bit more equity to support the business and take a bit higher ownership than you either could be modest share count increases but as we look out, on a relative basis it's relatively immaterial to the overall share count of the company, and obviously those units on-float and we want to hold them but don't see any need beyond that, just doing this as part of dropdowns.

Unidentified Analyst

So retained DCF will pay for partner -- these acquisitions?

Steven Sterin

Absolutely. If you look at our DCF growth rate, relatively to our distribution growth rate, you can get a sense for our ability to generate some cash and make that happen.

Unidentified Analyst

And at the end of you to -- there is some capital that you might do at ANDV and then drop it across; is that part of what we're talking about today or is that incremental?

Steven Sterin

So there is two projects and those row is in our plan, that was the Conan crude gathering system in the Permian and the Los Angeles refinery, interconnected pipeline bundle and those are transferred at cost plus the capitalization of our peoples in time and labor and trust; so that's unchanged, and that was always part of the plan we laid out at Investor Day, so no change there.

Unidentified Analyst

And then finally, with the plant real NGLs to the West Coast; I think you answered an earlier question that ANDV is effectively wearing the risk, it spreads every movement slide down versus the cost. How long is Andy expert tactic [ph] or like is this for the life of the asset, is it 5-year, 7-year or 10-year, I was wondering if you can get us some color from that?

Gregory Goff

Yes, it will long-term because first, our refineries most of several of these gas liquids, and as we've studied the market, our commercial group studied the market; we see a long-term ability to continue to market and be profitable on those products. So it is a long-term view that Andeavor's commercial organization will mark those gas-liquids.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tristan Richardson of SunTrust.

Tristan Richardson

I mean, given that the range in the acquisition just occurred recently and the parent indicated you guys paid around 9 times on '18 EBITDA and then in your prepared comments you mentioned that this will be dropped at a multiple reflecting current EBITDA, I mean should we think of the Rangeland in legacy premium assets being dropped at cost; at ANDV's cost?

Steven Sterin

In the past we've done acquisitions like that, that's typically the case and keep in mind that the range on businesses that we acquired has two components. One is a sand hub; we're not going to be dropping down the others, the pipeline, but yes, you can expect us to be interactive multiple.

Tristan Richardson

And then just on the NGL project, you may have addressed this a bit but just kind of curious, you said that the multiple you guys talked about is a year-one multiple, so is that sort of just based on the current NVC level that you have to justify the project or wait there, incremental capacity utilization wedged into the 6 to 7 times.

Steven Sterin

So the project will basically get a full year in '19 and so that is the view for 2019. And there are volume commitments behind that and -- that's a stable number for us. We want to grow off of that, we have additional capacity to do so, both in the pipe to bring it down as well as processing and rail capability. So I hope to build/grow the business more but that's based on what we plan to do right now.

Tristan Richardson

It seems as though railing NGLs is maybe currently advantage but given some of the infrastructure that's been talked about being added to the basin long-haul infrastructure, does that change overtime from the standpoint of rail being attractive?

Steven Sterin

No, we took that into account. We went back -- our commercial group knows these markets really well because we're a big buyer of these products for our refinery. And so the dispositional locations that we have planned for these liquids, we've looked back over the course of time, we pressure tested it, we know what our cost structure looks like. We're not trying to compete with wild grade long haul takeaway, we're actually trying to optimize and provide higher value products into markets, they're being served from other locations and we can be competitive with. We took that additional expansion of takeaway into account and it doesn't change our view at all because the goal as I said is to be able to fractionate and distribute from Fryburg.

Tristan Richardson

I guess just curious if the 400 at CapEx, you guys have talked about it at ANDX, does that include any sort of organic spend at the asset level once some of these assets are dropped?

Steven Sterin

Yes. I mean, that takes into account -- the TTM [ph] assets don't have a lot, typically in the first couple of years. That Permian assets; that 400 covers pretty much all of it. Once we get the package done, we kind of decide specifically what and when and which quarter they fall in; it can move a little bit but materially that's closer to the number.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian Zarahn of Mizuho Securities.

Brian Zarahn

On the Rangeland assets, is the capacity for 145,000 barrels a day; is that currently or is additional horsepower needed to reach that level?

Steven Sterin

That's correct.

Brian Zarahn

Is that capacity able to be expanded above 145,000 barrels a day?

Steven Sterin

Yes, there is different things we can do to increase how much crude we get moved in that direction either through long looping or other things.

Brian Zarahn

The data transaction hasn't closed yet but maybe [indiscernible] how do you think about the organic opportunity set with the Rangeland assets?

Steven Sterin

It's actually has closed already and so -- when we look at the pipeline and we look at our Permian growth plan, we know how much crude we need to move and so -- there is proration on existing pipelines going to Midland; and so we think Conan [ph] filled it up pretty fast. And so we feel good about it, that's why we talked about the multiples that we did from '18 to '19, moving from 9 to 6.

Gregory Goff

Yes, effectively we connect Rangeland into the Conan gathering system and then the two smaller gathering projects that we recently announced also fit into that area there. So like Steven said, that's the upside opportunity that we see of the utilization of Rangeland is the -- and reason we brought it because it fits in with the Conan gathering system.

Brian Zarahn

But as of now how does the addition of Rangeland and the Asphalt [ph] Terminals. But the removal of Vancouver Energy did not impact the previously announced dropdown inventory, at least $700 million of EBITDA?

Steven Sterin

If you look at traditional logistics assets, like the one's you mentioned; Asphalt versus Vancouver Energy, as well as other things we've done, not a material change to that category of our dropdowns.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Dennis Colman [ph] of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you give a breakdown as to sort of how the customers -- is it mostly just serving the ANDV refinery in the Salt Lake City area and are there any volume commitments or any kind of contractual things that might support the economics there?

Gregory Goff

Yes, the pipeline is an important part of crude supply for our refinery in Salt Lake City, we are a major customer on the pipeline but there are other refineries in Salt Lake City who also use the pipeline for their supply. So the pipeline is really kind of critical to move and supply into the refinery; and like Steven mentioned, our intentions are to reverse the pipeline -- basically, to get to [indiscernible] and bring barrels back to get access to some other crudes that will supply the Salt Lake City refinery. It is a FERC-regulated pipeline, so the pipeline operates pretty much full because of the supplied refinery but there are not committed volumes on the pipeline and we don't see a need for that on a go-forward basis.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there any anticipated tax impacts or anything like that you might have factored in?

Steven Sterin

We factored those in but it's not material. We look at our overall business, we don't -- the amount of FERC pipeline movements we have is not material. So that won't affect our outlook.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there anything more you can say about some of the customers that you signed up in the Permian or in the Bakken; can you be more specific about who they are? [Indiscernible] those kind of things.

Steven Sterin

There is certain confidentiality for obvious reasons with -- we have been focusing on investment grade, the larger producers that we tend to actually work with across multiple basins, that's our primary focus. So the majority of our customers are investment grade.

Operator

Our next question comes from Corey Goldman at Jefferies.

Corey Goldman

What did Rangeland 2 cost to acquire when the deal closed?

Gregory Goff

We didn't disclose. Rangeland was brought from private equity, so there was no disclosure on their purchase price.

Steven Sterin

We can't disclose until it's required to be disclosed and we closed in the first quarter.

Corey Goldman

So it won't be in the 10-K, it might be in the 10-Q, maybe?

Gregory Goff

It will actually show up in cash flow.

Corey Goldman

And just remove out the asphalt acquisition and the rest should be Rangeland?

Gregory Goff

The only closures that we've had in the first quarter is Rangeland pipeline, we specifically said the others would close in the first half.

Corey Goldman

Did you guys give an estimate for -- if there is a cost, is it something that's material or…

Gregory Goff

It's an immaterial cost but we need to do to be able to do that.

Corey Goldman

It looks like there is a good step-up, just the equity take ANDX from other processed NGLs; it looks about 10 percentage higher than historical. Is there anything that changed in 4Q is that the right amount of equity that we should think or we should see it from your process NGLs there?

Steven Sterin

It's primarily due to ethane recovery. As I mentioned earlier, we saw that for a part of the quarter and so far we're not in ethane recovery but based upon the floor curve and the demand for ethane, there is a high likelihood that we will be here shortly, and if the forward curve proves through, probably the whole year.

Corey Goldman

The key floor arrangement with ANDV, I think that was on evergreen since 2016; is there an update for what that contract looks like in '18? Was it similar to what was in '17?

Steven Sterin

No changes.

Operator

Our next question comes from Share [ph] of Wells Fargo.

Unidentified Analyst

I believe one of your slides before had Permian growth investments of about $750 million to $850 million; just wondering with this dropdown what could be organic growth spending look like in 2019 related to these assets?

Steven Sterin

I think that amount as you mentioned is over a 3-year period of time. And the dropdown would be in addition to that. So that organic growth was based on what we see our ability to capture growth around these assets; so that number is unchanged as the Permian was in our dropdown.

Unidentified Analyst

I guess you mentioned that these assets are in early stages of development, I'm assuming that the spending would be front-end loaded of that amount then?

Steven Sterin

What I meant by the future growth is, a number of these are existing portions of pipe, in between pipe that we own and if the volume growth that comes from organic, that's going to be growth that flows through these assets but there is some existing EBITDA on the assets as well.

Unidentified Analyst

In terms of $750 million to $850 million was the capital spending?

Steven Sterin

Yes, there will be some modest capital to maintain the dropdown assets but we'll still be within our $1.1 billion average over the next three years of capital spending.

Unidentified Analyst

Just wondering is the bulk of the capital investment tied to the conversion of the pipeline? Maybe if you could talk about the total FRAC capacity that you have and I guess any potential to accommodate any growing processing volumes in the region?

Steven Sterin

The pipe at Bakken that Greg mentioned in the script is actually is an Andeavor asset. So you can assume that most of that is connectivity to Belfield and the Belfield expansion and connectivity into Fryburg that doesn't exist today that we'll do within the MLP. There will be some capacity to grow but we haven't disclosed that yet.

Gregory Goff

And then the other part is the building the fractionation down in the Belfield area to handle the gas liquids and we do think that there are some other opportunities that we can bring in overtime but they are not build into the economics.

Operator

I'm showing no further questions. That does conclude our Q&A session and our program. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. You may all disconnect. Have a great day.

