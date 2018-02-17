Contenders, Donegal Group, Principal, & Philip Morris Lead Gains In 'Safer' Dividend February Survey

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Contenders To Net 3.14% to 19.65% Gains By February, 2019

Seven of the ten top-yield 'safer' dividend Contender stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So, the yield strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates for this month, proved 70% accurate (high).

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 14, 2019 were:

Donegal Group (DGICA) netted $196.49 per estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 64% less than the market as a whole.

Principal Financial Group (PFG) netted $183.41 based on mean target price estimates from ten analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% more than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International (PM) netted $175.02, based on dividends plus guesses from nineteen analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) netted $172.03, based on dividends plus the median target estimate by ten analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Lazard (LAZ) netted $141.65 based on dividends plus price estimates from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 84% more than the market as a whole.

Thomson Reuters (TRI) netted $129.33 based on a target price from eighteen analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Alliant Energy (LNT) netted $114.61 based on estimates from nine analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

Qualcomm (QCOM) netted $89.48 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

Fastenal (FAST) netted $53.74 based on a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole

Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) netted $31.40 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-six analysts plus dividends with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% over the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 12.93% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "Safer" Dividend Contender dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11 & 12): Two 'Safer' Dividend Contenders Lose 4.17% & 4.69% By February, 2019

Two probable losing trades revealed by YCharts to February 2019 were:

Cracker Barrel Old (CBRL) projected a loss of $41.68 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from nine analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) projected a loss of $46.91 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was 4.43% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these three 'Safer' dividend Contender stocks. These loss estimates were subject to average volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

'Safer' Dividend February Contenders

David Fish's Dividend Contender Index members listed as of 1/31/18 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of 2/14/18 on YCharts. Results from that data charted below and screened for "safer" supporting annual returns and cash flow yields showed the top ten represented four of eleven business sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Six Sectors Were Represented By 16 "Safer" Dividend Contender Dogs

Six of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the set of 16 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of February 14. The sector representation broke-out, thus: Financial Services (7); Utilities (2); Consumer Defensive (2); Technology (2); Consumer Cyclical (2); Industrials (1); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Energy (0); Healthcare (0); Real Estate (0).

Top ten 'safer' dividend Contender dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of January 12 represented the first four sectors on the list above.

Contenders With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed 30 top yield candidates from this master list of 79 Contender stocks from which these 16 "Safer" candidates were sorted. You see grouped below the list that passed the "safety" check with positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield enough to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial cash, however, is easily re-directed by a determined board of directors adjusting company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article asserts that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the safety margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and p/e ratios for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean target price estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Dog Metrics Found Fewer Gains From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Dividend Contenders

Ten 'Safer' Dividend Contender firms with the biggest yields January 12 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Contender Dogs, (13) To Deliver 9.57% VS. (14) 11.31% Net Gains from All Ten by Feruary, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Contender pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 15.38% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced safe dividend Contender, Donegal Group (DGICA) showed the best net gain of 19.65% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safe" dividend Contender dogs as of February 14 were: Donegal Group (DGICA); Flowers Foods (FLO); Isabella Bank (OTCQX:ISBA); Alliant Energy (LNT); Thomson Reuters (TRI), with prices ranging from $16.49 to $40.18.

Higher priced five 'Safer' Dividend Challenger dogs as of February 14 were: Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP); Westwood Holdings Group (WHG); Principal Financial Group (PFG); Qualcomm (QCOM); Philip Morris International (PM), with prices ranging from $40.67 to $102.54.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend "Safer" Contender dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: blinkydog.com

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.