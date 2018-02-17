The Future Of ETFs - Today's Editors' Picks

Good morning! I'm your curator, Jason Kirsch

Comment of the day (by contributor The Heisenberg):

This week, as fun as it was, raised more questions than it answered. At some point, equities are going to have to come to grips with rising inflation pressures and what that might mean for central bank forward guidance. Meanwhile, it is close to a foregone conclusion that the fiscal stimulus being piled atop the overheating U.S. economy is going to pull forward the end of cycle.

My guess would be that the disparity between how the market reacted to evidence of inflation this week and how the market reacted to evidence of inflation earlier this month will be reconciled sooner rather than later. Make sure you have a view on that. I'm not going to tell you what your view should be, but you need to have one. Either stocks were right in their interpretation this week or they were right earlier this month, but it can't possibly be both.