Amber Road's (AMBR) CEO James Preuninger on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and thank you for joining us on Amber Road's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's conference call is being broadcast live via webcast. In addition, a replay of the call will be available on our website following the call. By now, you should have received a copy of our press release that was distributed this afternoon. If you have not, it is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including growth from our bookings and sales pipeline, client deployments, continued product demand and our guidance for our first quarter and full fiscal year 2017. We caution you that such statements reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us and that the actual events or results could differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file from time to time with the SEC, in particular, our Form 10-K, 10-Q and our Form 8-K filed today with our press release. These documents contain and identify important risks and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those contained in our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements made during the call are being made as of today. If this call is replayed or reviewed after today, the information presented during the call may not contain current or accurate information.

We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. We will provide guidance on today's call, but will not provide any further guidance or updates on our performance during the quarter, unless we do so in a public form.

During the call, we will also discuss our non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in today's release. The projections that we provide today exclude stock-based compensation, which cannot be determined at this time and are, therefore, not reconciled in today's press release.

With that, I will turn the call over to our CEO, Jim Preuninger.

James Preuninger

Thanks Daisy. Before I begin about our results, I want to make a comment concerning the recent announcement from E#open. As you may be aware, the board considered and rejected an unsolicited proposal from E#open and Insight bench partners to acquire Amber Road. The board and the Executive team are maximizing long-term value for all shareholders and as part of exercising our deities we routinely consider options in strategic alternatives. We remain committed to considering any credible means to achieving this objective. The board believe the execution of our current strategic plan is the best path to maximize value at this time and the board is confident in the management stability to grow revenue create value and lead the management industry as an independent company.

After evaluation and diligent discussion at open offer, the board of directors unanimously concluded that it is not in the best interest of the company’s stock holders to pursue E#open proposed business combination whereby Amber Road would cease to operate as a publicly traded company. We're not commenting beyond this statement and the related press release issued this past Monday. Today's earnings call will focus only on our financial and operating results and the continued execution of our strategic plan.

Now on to those results.

In the fourth quarter, total revenue were at the high end of our guidance range coming in at $20.6 million and we continued on our path towards sustainable profitability and positive cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter which helped us achieve positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year.

For 2017 we earned just under $1 million in cash from operations and that was inclusive our retention payment to ecVision. without that one-time payment we would have generated approximately $1.7 million in cash from operations. I am pleased with our ability to expand our presence in the new geographies of market and deliver product innovation while generating profit and cash flow.

Global trade management continues to gain traction, increasingly complex globe trade regulations, new and never changing free trade agreements, and the difficult path of managing global suppliers and dynamics supply chains are driving demand. Dealing with this level of complexity and the velocity of change is extremely difficult for supply chain executives without our software and our content.

In their 2017 market guide of global trade management software, Gartner notes, that and I am quoting, 'the GTM landscape is changing in the software market to support global trade has evolved to the point where buyers have choices for a broader platforms or suite, companies are now considering, managing their traditionally outsource GTM processes in house and growth'. As the leading GTM vendor supporting the widest breadth of solutions and having intelligent integrated content to automate cross border functions, Amber Road is best equipped to serve the market as Gartner defines.

Another industry Analyst, ARC Advisory Group notes that the incentive for adoption GTM is transitioning from what use to be heavily focused on just regulatory compliance towards the management of regulatory programs to benefit the organization, in particular they note their companies are using GTM solutions for item classification and other process steps to take full advantage of the preferential treatment made available through free trade agreements.

Automating free trade agreements is a growing part of our business and remains in very high demand, we ended 2017 with support for more than 160 free trade agreements and we expect that number to continue to grow, that number is up 3x over where we started beginning of the year. Today we are the only vendor in the marketplace with this level of free trade agreement support.

Our future over the next few years, now looks even brighter due to the entry of technology leaders into the GTM space with complementary technologies. We firmly believe blockchain technology applied to the global supply chain market will be a significant disruptor that will benefit Amber Road.

In a recent perspective Deloitte writes, a blockchain supply chain can help participants record price, date, location, quality certification and other relevant information to more effectively manage to the supply chain. The availability of this information within blockchain and increased traceability of material supply chain, lower losses from counterfeit and grey markets, improved visibility and compliance over outsourced contract manufacturing and potentially enhance and organization's position as a leader in responsible manufacturing.

Amber Road can add value to blockchains built for the supply chain market by implementing a digital model of the global supply chain and creating the accurate digital documents and messages that are needed to give the blockchain value. These are things that we do today for our customers.

To use an analogy, if a blockchain were a highway Amber Road with supply cars to make it useful. Overall, we believe blockchain will dramatically increase our reach to new customers and will lower the cost to rapidly implement our suite to global trade management solutions.

We welcome the entry of IBM and Maersk through a recently announced Blockchain joint venture. If that their goal is to provide an open platform enabling our rich ecosystem to seamlessly connect and securely exchange information and enable paperless trade by digitizing and automating document workflow. Amber Road is encouraged by the level of industry dialogue this JV is generating. We are now exploring our best path forward to work inside blockchains.

In each quarter I share with you a selection of new and expanding customer relationship and the value propositions we delivered. We've talked about many customers in 2017 already but I wish to share a few more that I believe are relevant in showing our ability to serve customers across a wealth of the industry verticals and geographies.

During the fourth quarter GEODIS a supply chain operator ranking among the top companies in the field in Europe and world expanded its relationship with Amber Road, they have an international reach that includes direct presence in 67 countries in the global network spending over 120 countries. In the first quarter GEODIS has added our trade automation solution to automate export and import controls around the world. This is the third subscription order placed by GEODIS with Amber Road over the past four quarters and we look forward to working to grow even further with this important new customer in 2018.

Plexus, an industry leader that specializes in serving customers with complex product used in demanding regulatory environments upgraded their global trade subscription with additional export country plug-ins as well as the addition of our import module. They expect to enhance corporate compliance and significantly improve import processes by automating and by verifying purchase order details prior to making customers entries.

Autozone is the largest retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories in the United States with over 6,000 stores across the United States, Mexico and Brazil. Autozone uses the formalize process to manage classification identifying any potential import licenses and control and have a system to audit tax and duty payments. Autozone subscribed to our trade automation solution. They expect to increase their direct imports without having to add additional step. To decrease their post entries in administrative burden in brokerage fees and to ensure that they don’t overpay duties.

Finally, translation limited is an off-shore drilling contractor. The company owns and operate the mobile off shore drilling units inline drilling barges and other assets used in the support of off shore drilling activities worldwide.

Transocean decided to automate their product classification and global trade processes through the combination of our Questionnaire Manager and trade automations suite to gain efficiency and improved performance by replacing what was largely a manual process.

As we look to 2018 we aligned around several key initiatives to support our long-term growth and profit objectives and I'd like to share a few of them with you.

First, our expansion in Europe and China has been working very well for us yet we're only partially penetrated in these geographies. We know we can do more. Other markets hold a lot of promise that we barely touched. To capitalize on our momentum and to more in EMEA we plan to expand our reach through direct sales and new alternate channels. Based on the size of the opportunity we see, we're putting some of our best people into these initiatives. At the end of 2017 we decided to promote our global head of sales to senior vice president and general manager of EMEA and move him from the United States to Germany.

He will now have control over sales, marketing, services, operations and business development outside of the United States. This individual has been with the company for a long time. He knows our business very well and will bring greater management skills, resources to this key growth objective. In another initiative we will continue to invest in product innovation to take advantage of upcoming trends, while investing alongside some of our key customers.

I just spent some time talking about blockchain and the role we imply there as the technology rolls out that is very, very exciting to us. We also have several large projects sponsor by key customers to bring new modules and content plug-in to market in this New Year. These customers are being extremely progressive in their applications, supply chain solutions to help them grow and complete.

We love R&D that has a read made market and the support of innovative customers to help guide us as our product portfolio grows so does our competitive differentiation, our market potential and our revenue growth rate.

And finally, we're building a business that can deliver strong levels of revenue growth while delivering sustainable levels of profit in cash flow. Although our quarters can still be a little lumpy, the annual trend lines show improving subscription gross margins, positive cash generation and growing adjusted EBITDA. With that I would like to turn it over to Tom.

Thomas Conway

Thanks, Jim. I'll start with a detailed overview of our fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial performance, and then I'll provide some commentary on our first quarter and full year 2018 outlook. Following my closing remarks, we'll open the call for questions.

Starting with the fourth quarter results, beginning with the statement of operations, we generated GAAP revenue in the quarter of $20.6 million which was at the high end of our guidance. This amount compared to $18.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Subscription revenue was $14.9 million compared to $14 million in the prior year period. Professional services revenue was $5.7 million compared to $5.3 million in the same period a year ago. Professional services revenue in the fourth quarter was strong due to a good backlog of project work from recently signed customers coupled with upgrade projects.

Our trailing 12-month recurring revenue retention rate for 2017 was 103%, once again reflecting the long-term value of our customer relationships with regard to revenue and billings visibility.

On a GAAP basis, our gross profit was $11.4 million or 55% of total revenue compared to $10.3 million or 54% of total revenue in the prior year period. Subscription gross profit was $9.9 million or 66% of subscription revenue compared to $9 million or 65% of subscription revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016. Our gross profit on professional services was $1.5 million or 26% of professional services revenue compared to $1.3 million or 25% of professional services revenue in the same period last year.

Turning our focus to operating expenses. As demand for GTM solutions continue to grow, we will continue to make thoughtful and measured investments across our business, in order to capitalize on the significant and growing opportunity in front of us and to extend our leadership position.

Research and development expenses were $3.7 million or 18% of revenue compared to $4.7 million or 24% of revenue in the year ago period. Sales and marketing expenses were $5.5 million or 27% of revenue, compared to $5.7 million or 30% of revenue in the year ago period.

General and administrative expenses were $4 million, underlying with the same $4 million in the year-ago period. For the fourth quarter, GAAP operating loans was $1.9 million where do a GAAP operating loss of $4 million in the fourth quarter of last year. On a non-GAAP basis, operating loss was $85,000 compared to an operating loss of $2.2 million in the year ago period. Non-GAAP operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 excludes stock-based compensation.

GAAP net loss was $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. This amount compares to a debt net loss of $4.5 million in the prior year period. GAAP net loss per share was $0.07 in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to a net loss per share of $0.17 in the fourth quarter of 2016. These amounts were based on 27.5 million and 27 million shares outstanding respectively.

On a non-GAAP basis, net loss was $10,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017, this compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $2.7 million in the prior year period. We were breakeven on a non-GAAP basis per share for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to a net loss per share of $0.10 in the prior year period. These amounts were based on 27.5 million and 27 million shares outstanding respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $1.3 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $627,000 in the prior year period. We are pleased with our ability to generate positive adjusted EBITDA for consecutive quarters.

Now, I'll quickly recap our full year results. For the full year 2017, total GAAP revenue was $79.1 million up 8% year-over-year subscription revenue was $58.5 million increasing 10% over 2016. professional services revenue was $20.6 million an increase of 4% over 2016.

On a non-GAAP basis, our operating loss was $5.3 million in 2017 compared to $10.3 million in 2016. Non-GAAP operating loss for the full year 2017, excluding stock-based compensation and change in fair value of contingent consideration liability.

On a non-GAAP basis, our net loss was $6.9 million in 2017, this amount compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $11. 7 million in 2016. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.25 in 2017 compared to a $0.44 loss in the prior year. These amounts were based on 27.4 and 26.7 million shares outstanding respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2017 was $87,000 positive. A meaningful improvement compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.7 million in 2016.

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, as of December 31, 2017, we had cash and cash equivalents of $9.4 million compared to $8.3 million as of September 30, 2017. Our deferred revenue was $39.6 million up 7% sequentially and 8% year-over-year. Cash used in operating activities in 2017 was $670,000 compared to 166,000 units in 2016. Exclusive of the EC bridge and retention payment cash flow generated in operations was $1.7 million positive for the full-year of 2017 which is better than our guidance of the neutral.

Turning our attention to guidance, I would like to note that our guidance is based on the modified retro respective adoption of ASC 606 which for the full-year 2018 is expected to negatively impact our professional services revenue by approximately $2 million and our non-GAAP operating income by approximately $1.5 million. We have provided a detail walk through in the tables of our earnings press release for both our Q1 and full-year 2018 guidance with regard to ASC 606.

The reduction in 2018 revenue under ASC 606 relative to that of ASC 605 is principally due to the loss of services revenue from professional services billings delivered as of then before December 31, 2017 for on-premise installations of our software.

Under ASC 605 revenue from these billings were deferred and amortized ratably over the subscription term of the related contract. Under the new standard ASC 606, billings for professional services related to on-premise and software installation will be recognized as revenue and services of our performance.

As the professional services were delivered previously December 31, 2017 the amount included in deferred revenue as of that day will not be recognized in 2018 and beyond. These impacts to revenue are anticipated to be greatest in the first quarter of 2018 and to decrease throughout the year. The actual impact of the adoption of ASC 606 on revenue will depend on the number of if any new on premise professional services engagement.

Expenses under ASC 606 related to ASC 605 will be reduced as a result of amortizing capitalized customer acquisition cost over an estimate of a customer life whereas under the prior standard the initial customer contract was used for the amortization period.

Our expectations of non-GAAP loss from operation and non-GAAP loss per basic share for the first quarter and full-year excludes stock-based compensation expense.

I'll start my commentary with our thoughts on the first quarter of 2018 and as a reminder our guidance is based on ASC 606. For the first quarter total revenue is expected to be in the range of 19.6 to 20.2 million. This assumes service revenue decline of approximately 700,000 sequentially from Q4 of 2017 due to impact of ASC 606.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss is expected to be in the range of 2.3 million to 1.7 million. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.10 to $0.08. These per share amounts assume 29 million basic shares outstanding.

From a full-year 2018 perspective, total revenue is expected to be in the range of 84 million to 87 million. This assumes full-year 2018 service revenue is approximately flat with 2017 due to expected 2 million negative impact from ASC 606. Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss is expected to be in the range of 6.6 million to 3.6 million.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.29 to $0.19. These amounts assume 30 million basic shares outstanding. For 2018 we expect to continue to generate positive cash flow from operations.

Our full year 2018 guidance excluding the impact of ASC 606 assumes accelerated total revenue growth rates when compared to 2017. Our guidance also reaffirms our commitment to managing the business for growth, continuing on a GAAP to non-GAAP profitability, including generating positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operation.

Operator, please open up the line for questions.

David Hynes

So first, Jim, I wanted to ask you about the process you went through to evaluate the E2open offer. Did you guys hire a bank to review the offer? I mean, did you make any attempt to negotiate on price? Just walk us through how that was managed.

James Preuninger

David we've received an unsolicited proposal via email, it was distributed to the board, the board met there as lengthy discussion and deliberation on the proposal as comparison to our long range strategic plan and the decision was made which was unanimous. Beyond that I really can't comment.

David Hynes

Okay. So, you outlined some of the tenets of that strategic plan on the call, right? It was expansion in Europe. It was blockchain. Can you wrap any numbers around it? Maybe some intermediate-term targets that can kind of give investors' confidence that indeed staying independent is kind of the best driver to value of this business?

James Preuninger

Targets beyond the guidance that we've given here today.

David Hynes

Yes, correct. I mean, I assume that's how you're thinking about driving long-term value. Maybe it's something you could share with The Street to kind of help them understand your decision.

James Preuninger

Well I think our comments on today's earnings press release go a long way, we believe we continue to build a stronger bigger portfolio of product with highly differentiated in the market place, we have good bookings, great winds with great customers, its across multiple industries and geographies. We have existing customers expanding their relationship with us, many of them coming and working with us on joint project to build out new products.

There are a number of things going on in that industry that is creating a better dynamic toward us, I mention blockchain, I think it’s a fairly significant one and we intent to spike in that technology in a meaningful way. So those things as well as, other comments I already make, I think set us up nicely for '18 and we would hope to see acceleration into, sorry '18 acceleration into '19 and '20.

David Hynes

Yes. And one follow-up if I could just on the blockchain. It's obviously -- it's still a somewhat unfamiliar concept to investors. Can you just elaborate a little bit on kind of what the IBM JV entails and then what you envision that's different from what they're doing just so we can understand kind of how you guys would play together in the space?

James Preuninger

I would like to, IBM, Maersk, JV they haven’t named the new company, I'd like to let them speak specifically on those things themselves, I did provide a quotation that we can pull from the press release on announcing the JV and I did that in this earnings call.

Blockchain I think is going to give a lot of value to companies that are implementing global trade technologies, you don't implement GTM systems just within the four walls of your enterprise, right, it's really automation across the global supply chain, so its connecting with suppliers and logistic companies and transport companies and customs purpose and with government agencies and customs authorities to make fillings and there is lot of documents that need to distributed, there are fillings that need to be made, there are messages that have happened and they have to be done so in a way that people feel good about that they are secure and then those connections can be made in a way that's affordable.

And I think blockchain brings a standard that as people adopt implementing the GTM technologies, it then just becomes a lot faster and cheaper and it gives people lot more comfort of automating more of that capability because they know its secure.

David Hynes

Yeah, okay.

James Preuninger

The blockchain by itself is just really giving you that those secure connections in those ledgers to make sure that information in the data is not tampered with. You still need a global trade management system to determine what are the correct documents, what are the right duties and taxes, what the right licenses and regulations that controls and to be able to generated the information, to be able to put over that blockchain. Those are really the critical elements and I think we are uniquely positioned to be able to deliver that.

David Hynes

Yes, that's certainly clear. Two quick -- very quick follow-ups just for Tom. 1.5 million shares jump in Q1 and then the second would just be -- care to comment, kind of help us think about services gross margins. I mean, you're losing $2 million of presumably 100% margin business on the services line. So, what should gross margins in the service line look like in '18?

James Preuninger

Yeah so on the share account, we take into account what we have got in the option plan, what we see is potential a few items that are coming there, so we do our best to determine what the forecasted share count is, so it's just really, it's really the internal equity plan impact on the share account.

From a gross margin perspective on services, absolutely on a 606 basis, losing $2 million worth of services revenue impacts those margins, I like to think of it more into 605 as being where we surpassed 25% in gross margins in the fourth quarter, we made commentary in the prepared comments that, quarter-over-quarter, Q4 to Q1 our services revenues would be done $700,000 in fact due to ASC 606, otherwise they'd be flat. $5.7 million in Q4, $5.7 million again in Q1, you can expect the services more to begin 25%, 26% at the 605 level.

Monika Garg

Hi, thanks for taking my question. First is just want to follow-up on the blockchain, I mean you have been talking about, like we have been hearing about blockchain for some time, could you talk about if you are seeing pickup in solutions based on blockchain what needs to happen for this blockchain based solutions to be more demand?

James Preuninger

Well I think last year was a year for companies to start doing a lot of laboratory work and we certainly did we internals are the company we did a lot of research and the lot of testing with Blockchain powered our technology connect how we documents be passed, what were the right types of applications, there are many ideas that people have but trying to find the ones that have scale, that has the right economics, that will deliver good value.

We did that, a lot of it internally we also collaborated with the number of industry leaders, people that are I think speaking quite boldly about Blockchain now. They were bringing us into sessions, we were bringing them into sessions and doing a lot of planning and I think.

And '18 is the year where we're going to see the lab work and maybe the early pilots and alpha ideas start to take hold and get out in more of the meaningful way but it's going to take the better part of the year for some of those initial ideas that you to come to market and so it's not something that when we looked at our 2018 plan we were able to confidently have any ability to right in revenue for we do have investments that we want to make for but we think that there is a potential for some upside this year and we think certainly next year if this is where the think of blossom into something that would be very meaningful.

Monika Garg

And then you are guiding to subscription revenue to couple of points high growth than last year, is it fair to assume we could see some similar kind of acceleration going forward to 2018 and beyond?

James Preuninger

Acceleration in 2019 and beyond?

Monika Garg

Yes, to the top line subscription revenue group?

James Preuninger

Well, we haven't guided for 19 we've just guided for '18 but we certainly have the objective of making the right investments, so those things could be possible.

Monika Garg

And just the last one here given the success of quick start programs, 23% to 24% of revenue even in the guidance is still professional services. You are guiding to kind of flattish that. Do you think the success quick start programs means that could be somewhat to risk on the flattish revenue on services side?

James Preuninger

Just to be careful and I hate to do this as booked in your seats with the 605 and 606 numbers, but on a 605 basis our services revenues are actually increasing in '18 over '17. So if I think about 2 million so if it's the quick start program is various active for us and we have a quick start program for most of our modules and as we've talked in the past a quick start program is very typical enterprise customer we do have several of large customers where a quick start program is not make sense and likewise we will also have some installed base customers that are doing upgrades where a quick start may not make sense.

So, I think what you are seeing in our guide on a 605 basis is services up a bit in 2018 over 2017 due to working perhaps some of these bigger customers and some of the upgrade work.

Tom Roderick

I wanted to ask the first question here on just your investments in EMEA, maybe you could talk a little bit more about the leadership change you made there. And in terms of where you want to put these investments in how many heads and relative to other infrastructure components going in there just talk a little bit about timing and overall dollars and then maybe sales hedge you are looking at, love to hear a bit more about what you think you can make it out of this and what's timeline around that would look like.

James Preuninger

So, I mean first of all moving Al Cooke who is our ahead of global sales to Germany and giving in responsibly, not just for sales that really the operational in Europe and China, was an important move for us, there was a company for a long while, I think you made in, you said a number of different roles, he knows the business, you know from every angle.

And it was really trying to get that kind of leadership closer to the action and working it day to day. And I probably had eight or nine trips last year to Europe and he was probably there twice that many times. So, getting some in there in the field and make a lot of sense for us.

We asked some ideas about some investments we want to make but frankly I'm giving him 90 days to get over there and develop but do you know the tighter more complete plan. So, there will be an expansion within our sales count, there are new geographies we know we want to tackle, we talked about our expansion in to France over the last year and half and how wonderful that’s worked out for us.

So, we're trying to find what's that next market, close to home that we want to work it directly but we're also starting to think about some geography where it’s a little more difficult for us to expand with the direct model and we want to perhaps explore some alternate channels.

We're occasionally approached by other companies that have complementary technologies, products or services and would like GTM solution to sell let's say in other Asia markets, where I think having a local presence and local language support and that kind of thing would be a good way for us to launch ourselves in some of those geographies, that’s kind of the plan, using some of our money and finding some partnership to do some expansion in areas where it makes sense really for we have those kind of relationship.

Tom Roderick

Excellent perfect, follow up for you, just relative to understand you can't really address. The existing offer any other discussions in the background but from a timing standpoint, I will be curious to hear your thoughts on pipeline for 2018 and perhaps I went into some of your thinking on rejecting the offer. We have been hearing from others and seeing a lot of evidence out there that, between tax reform and repatriation and other items that IT budgets are getting real boost. Did you see that at all in at the end of calendar '17 or you see that in any of your discussions into '18, can you give us some comments here relative to your thoughts on pipeline in the construction of your guidance this year. Thank you.

James Preuninger

The pipeline is great, we ended the year well, we're entering 2018 with the pipeline better than last year, we have a pretty decent forecast for the first half and we have visibility usually out for about three quarters on what we think bookings would look like, we try to here cut it a bit to be conservative when write our plan but, to your point, I don’t know if there was so much new customers, but we have a lot of existing customers, people who, we're already benefiting from our solution, came back to us near the end of last year and it really started to ramp.

I mentioned GEODIS as one example, we did a small deal with them at the very end of '16, we did two other orders with them through '17 we will hopefully have more to talk this year but here we have a customer that started small and they are probably going to break into our top five by the end of this year. So, we have other customers like that, they are getting some benefit and they are looking at the wealth of things that we do, and falling out other pieces of that.

And in some cases, it's definitely of the shelve and in other cases it things that we may need to develop and they willing response to that. So that's nice when you have an idea and you have as I said in my commentary readymade market and a customer loan to help you sponsor and think around the idea about how do you come to market with that capability.

Glenn Mattson

Two quick one, thanks for taking the questions. Just first on subscription margin, I know that's fluctuate of the - add capacity and then begin to soak it ups is, what portion of that or what part of the capacity additions, process are we at this point, is this towards the high end of the subscription margin and do you expect that expanding or contracting next year?

Thomas Conway

On trend lines we're going to continue to see expansion in the subscription margin. As you noted, we will from time to time make investment in capacity, we talked about that in the 2017 calls, where we made some down payments on that capacity. I think we're in great shape from the capacity perspective again obviously we are running the global trade management solutions for the world's biggest rate, so we monitor this pretty closely.

But I think, overall the content component the global knowledge database is providing a lot of leverage for us, we do see leverage coming out and hosting as well but I don't want to know overlook the contribution of global knowledge to those margins and we are seeing things like the free trade agreements, where we're obviously building once and selling many, right, so we are seeing that kind of expansion upwards and I think that you're going to continue to see on a ruler basis, you're going to see that the trend heading in the right direction.

Glenn Mattson

Another one, the large deal last quarter, that you talked about, did you close that in Q4?

James Preuninger

We have a good Q4. We had a number of good opportunities we are working on, we didn't close everything we were working on, but we close enough to put a smile on our face for Christmas and set us up well for the plans that we just announced which you see as subscriptions growing year-over-year. I think we left enough in the bank that do it again here in Q1 and again in Q2.

Glenn Mattson

Okay thanks. Maybe one last one, on the, the auto space, these couple quarters ago when you talked about the big one over Nissan and the value that you are delivering for them, and theoretically the value was strong enough that was going to help spur a lot of growth in that vertical, have you seen that come through as these months have gone by?

James Preuninger

Yeah automotive is a good vertical for us and our pipeline has a number of good names in it. We went live with Reno Nissan with the free trade agreements solution in I think it was early November. So, we are certainly getting to the proof point, on how that worked out and I think as we can publish and talked about those stories and use them as a reference, it's going to accelerate some of those other opportunities we have.

James Preuninger

Thank you, operator. In closing, again I'd like to thank our customers and our employees and most particularly our shareholders for their ongoing support of this management team. I believe our future is bright and we look forward to executing on our strategic initiatives our strategic plan and driving this business forward. Thank you very much.

