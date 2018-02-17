Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) have come a long way since I originally presented the idea as "undervalued with catalysts" at the end of 2016. In total I've written four update pieces since and the stock has continued to be a decent performer.

Figure 1: FOLD daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz Elite) (Disclosure: Contains affiliate link)

In premarket today, the stock is in the red by a bit over 2% on news that the company sold 19,354,839 shares at a price point of $15.50 per share. Gross proceeds are expected to total around $300 million. Underwriter option is for an additional 2,903,225 shares should it be exercised. Dilution of around 13% or so appears acceptable, and it's worth noting that JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are serving as joint lead book-running managers while Cowen and Leerink Partners are acting as co-booking managers (Bank of America Merrill Lynch as lead co-manager). This type of investment banking participation bodes well, as does pricing which is at only a slight discount to the current share price. Keep in mind that the deal was originally for $250 million but then it was upsized to $300 million, another bullish sign.

Long time readers will recall that we keep a close eye on secondary offerings, as a deep discount or excessive dilution often indicates a lack of institutional interest while solid pricing and less dilution can bode well for what's to come. It will be interesting to see which key institutional investors took advantage of the offering to add to their positions (my guess is Perceptive Advisors and OrbiMed).

Part of the reason for increased institutional interest is likely the increasingly bright outlook for the firm's exciting ATB200/AT2221 Pompe program. I've noted prior that the drug candidate appears superior as compared to Sanofi's (NYSE:SNY) Lumizyme, which did third-quarter sales of €191 million. When one considers that there are around 5,000-10,000 patients worldwide and that updated data at the Annual WORLDSymposium continued to show impressive improvements in the six-minute walk test (6MWT) distance and other measures of motor function, stability or increases in forced vital capacity (FVC), it appears the pieces of the puzzle are coming together as management continues to execute. As noted in my prior piece and stated by principal investigator Tahseen Mozaffar, MD, it's highly possible that ATB200/ATB2221 becomes an important treatment paradigm for these patients.

I still believe accelerated approval in the United States and conditional approval in the European Union are distinct possibilities that could result in material upside, if realized (by no means certain). I look forward to feedback from regulators in the near term and this could be a significant catalyst for shares.

Prior I mentioned the Galafold sales opportunity of over $400 million and the possibility for Galafold to show promise in combination with ERT for patients without amenable mutations (targeting all Fabry patients). Another material update is that the FDA announced on February 12th that the New Drug Application filing for migalastat for the treatment of patients 16 years and older with Fabry disease who have amenable mutations has been accepted under priority review. A PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) date has been set of August 13th.

Management appears to be taking the right steps and I remind readers that this year alone the plan is to double Galafold sales to between $75 million and $85 million, as well as secure regulatory approval in Japan and the United States. The current Fabry market is around $1.2 billion, with Galafold targeting 35-50% of the population with amenable mutations, or a peak revenue opportunity of around $500 million.

Year-end cash and equivalents came in at $359 million, with management projecting an operational runway into the second half of 2019. Full-year net cash expenditures for 2018 are expected to come in between $230 million and $260 million. For the third quarter, the company reported operating expenses (excluding the impact of charges related to ESSENCE study) of $73.5 million, an increase of over 30% as compared to the third quarter of 2016 due to investments in clinical candidates plus the Galafold launch. Keep in mind that the operational runway has been extended significantly as a result of the secondary offering - while investors rarely like being diluted, it's my position that management did right by taking risk off the table and clearing a key overhang.

As for institutional investors I keep tabs on, I remind readers that Perceptive Advisors has a very large stake (over 17 million shares, representing around 10% over its portfolio). venBio and Point 72 also own significant positions. OrbiMed Advisors has a large new pilot position of over 5.5 million shares as well. Again, it will be interesting to find out which institutional investors took advantage of the offering to add to their stakes.

Amicus Therapeutics is a Buy.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term. The stock appears attractive due to multiple value drivers over the next few quarters.

After the recent financing additional dilution in the near to medium term appears unlikely. Setbacks with regulatory submissions for Galafold, including an FDA downthumb, are risks that should be taken into account. Data for future readouts in Pompe and other trials could be disappointing, resulting in significant downside (not to mention possible setbacks encountered while scaling manufacturing). Clarification regarding the regulatory path forward is still needed. Weakness in the Galafold launch and revenue growth would also be highly disappointing and weigh on shares. Keep in mind, its competition is much larger and better-financed (Sanofi and Shire (SHPG)). Gene therapy competition should be closely monitored, including Audentes Therapeutics' (BOLD) Pompe program set to enter the clinic in the fourth quarter.

