Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) has just published its new fleet status report. The previous fleet status report was published on January 16, 2018, and contained new contracts for jack-ups Noble Hans Deul and Noble Tom Prosser.

This time, the company reported that it signed a binding letter of intent to employ semi-sub Noble Clyde Boudreaux from April 2018 to December 2018. The rig has been previously warm stacked at a shipyard in Singapore. Now, the rig is expected to work in Myanmar for PTTEP at an undisclosed dayrate.

Noble Clyde Boudreaux

I don't expect that the dayrate provides meaningful cash contribution for Noble. However, the rig has been warm stacked in Singapore for two years, and it's about time to send it to work again.

Among other developments, drillship Noble Bob Douglas will work for Exxon Mobil (XOM) from April 2018 to April 2021 in Guyana compared to the previous expectation of Q2 2018-Q2 2021. Semi-sub Noble Paul Romano will work with Hess (HES) until early April 2018 compared to the previous estimate for the end of contract at Q2 2018.

Drillship Noble Globetrotter II has become warm stacked in Bulgaria while getting the $185,000 rate from Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) as previously disclosed. The rig will return to work with Shell at the end of this year. During this idle period, the rig will likely be marketed for short-term work, but I don't think it will find it due to heavy competition and its current geographical position.

Also, the downtime at the jack-up Noble Gene House will take approximately 30 days for regulatory inspection compared to the previous estimate of 110 days. In the fleet status report, Noble Corp. stated that this reduction in downtime is due to a reduction in project scope.

The jack-up was originally built in 1981 and modified in 1998. It is currently on a contract with Saudi Aramco until mid-November 2018 at a dayrate of $65,000. My guess here is that Noble Corp. originally planned to refurbish the rig but decided not to spend capital on it.

The reason for this is likely the increased competitive pressure from Rowan (RDC) and its joint venture with Saudi Aramco. Rowan is relocating the rig purchased from Petrobras (PBR) to the Middle East, increasing its presence even more. In this light, Noble could have decided to play it safe and did not want to spend a penny above what was necessary to keep Noble Gene House working. This is speculation, but I believe it is a viable rationale for Noble's decision.

Noble Corp.'s shares have confirmed that a significant support exists near the $3.70-3.80 level exists. As I outlined in "Bloodbath In Drilling Stocks: Time For A Rebound", I see a good chance that Noble Corp.'s shares will continue to trade in the current range and will rebound from current levels.

Fundamentally, the situation in offshore drilling remains challenging. In Noble Corp.'s specific case, the company has a number of rigs to offer to the market, including the two modern drillships that are located in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (Rowan has the very same problem with its drillships). At current levels, Noble Corp. shares are more of a technical-based play rather a fundamental one, as positive fundamental developments for offshore drilling are limited to the North Sea segment of the market. I expect support for Noble Corp. shares unless Brent oil (BNO) breaks through $61.50-62.00 area and dives below $60.

