Is Celgene A Growth Or A Value Stock?
About: Celgene Corporation (CELG)
by: Long/Short Biotech
Summary
Celgene has underperformed both SPY and IBB in the last three years.
Traded as a value company, Celgene does not appear to convincingly show a long-term vision typical for growth companies.
Celgene needs to provide a plausible explanation of how it plans to fill a gap after 2023. Until then, it may remain a value company.
Celgene's Long-Lasting Underperformance
If an average Joe invested $100 in Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) stock in 2015, he would have lost $17 now. At the same time, if he invested in the S&P 500 (