Is Celgene A Growth Or A Value Stock?

About: Celgene Corporation (CELG)
by: Long/Short Biotech
Summary

Celgene has underperformed both SPY and IBB in the last three years.

Traded as a value company, Celgene does not appear to convincingly show a long-term vision typical for growth companies.

Celgene needs to provide a plausible explanation of how it plans to fill a gap after 2023. Until then, it may remain a value company.

Celgene's Long-Lasting Underperformance

If an average Joe invested $100 in Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) stock in 2015, he would have lost $17 now. At the same time, if he invested in the S&P 500 (