Public Service Enterprise Group: Once The Plant Closures Are Done, An Attractive Utility
About: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)
by: Hale Stewart
Summary
PEG is in the process of closing two plants. As a result, its earnings have taken a one-time hit.
The forward PE of 15.69 makes the company cheap on that basis.
It has the 10th highest dividend among the diversified utilities.
Out of 29 diversified utilities, Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) is the 3rd largest. It has a very high PE - 47.47 (which I'll explain below). This makes it the 6th most expensive