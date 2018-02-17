UVXY And Risk Management: A Statistical Perspective
About: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)
by: The Balance of Trade
Summary
Several dynamics have combined to make UVXY a fantastic short opportunity if approached correctly.
We examine the distribution of returns through box plots and histograms to get a feel for why risk management is so important to shorting this ETF.
The options market can provide a strong approach to managing risk, but that comes with its own set of complications.
This work was completed with considerable help from David LaJeunesse as it relates to generating visuals in R.
The Perfect Trade?
The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) at first blush is