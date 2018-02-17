Technically Speaking: Boy Did We Need This Rally

While the market is still expensive, it has come down in price.

Keynes is the author of the phrase "animal spirits" which economists use to describe a broad range of "soft" economic data. Included in this category are indicators such as consumer confidence, sentiment, and other surveys that attempt to discern survey participants' level of bullishness or bearishness. These surveys have increased strongly over the last 12-18 months. Markit's EU PMIs (both manufacturing and non-manufacturing) started to increase at the end of 2016 and are now at or near levels not seen in decades. Japan's Tankan survey is also higher. The National Federation of Independent Business released its latest survey this week, which continued to show a massive spike in sentiment (From Calculated Risk):

At the heart of this surge is the new administration, which has pursued a very pro-business agenda. If you're going to classify data by its level of importance, hard data would obviously come first. But sentiment is necessary because it strongly implies the level of risk that people are willing to take.

While I'm on the topic of Keynes ... in an ideal world, we'd deficit spend during a recession and balance the budget during the expansion to be ready for the next recession (yes, this is what he actually wrote). The country only practiced this once: at the end of the 1990s. While that ended with an unfortunate stock market crash (irrational exuberance and all that), we also had balanced budgets and a retired 30-year bond. Now all of that is clearly out the window. Not only are we aggressively cutting taxes at the end of an expansion, but we're also increasing spending. Kansas and Oklahoma recently tried the former to decidedly poor results (see Menzie Chinn's writing at econbrowser.com for more). While we know the latter will increase growth, the question is really one of timing - should we be priming the pump now? The answer is probably no - a point emphasized in an excellent piece from fivethirtyeight.com:

But in plum times, deficits this big carry real risks. To start with, financing these deficits will require the government to borrow more money via the bond market. And to attract enough investors, they may have to pay higher interest rates, in the form of higher bond yields. But that only makes the budget situation even worse, forcing the government to pay back its debt at higher rates. Private businesses would feel the squeeze, too. If the government starts paying higher interest on its bonds, companies will have to do the same for corporate bonds. That'll make it costlier for them to raise money, reducing investment and even dampening overall productivity.

You should read the whole thing.

Even though I was only a child during the 1970s, I still remember my dad being concerned about inflation. All I really remember is it being a concern. Now that I'm older and more economically aware, I obviously have a better understanding of the issues my father was so worried about. Fast forward to this expansion, where inflation has been weak across the globe and I've spent the vast majority of my analytical time discussing deflationary forces. I've also had the somewhat enjoyable pastime of chastising the Fed for having a consistently overly optimistic series of inflation projections. All this potentially changed this week with Tuesday's higher-than-predicted CPI print potentially signaling that inflation is back. Or at least that's what the bond market thinks. Fixed-income traders continue to send 10-year yields higher. What I really think is happening is the markets are accepting that the era of truly easy money is over; they're simply doing this in fits and starts and using various economic releases as their proverbial whipping boy.

Turning to the markets, the best news this week came in the form of a solid fourth-quarter earnings season. From Zacks:

• Total Q4 earnings for the 362 S&P 500 members that have reported results are up +14.5% from the same period last year on +9% higher revenues, with 78.2% beating EPS estimates and 75.4% beating revenue estimates. • This is materially better performance relative to what we have been seeing from the same group of companies in other recent periods. • For Q4 as a whole, total earnings for the S&P 500 index are expected to be up +13.9% from the same period last year on +8.2% higher revenues. Earnings growth is expected to be positive for 14 of the 16 Zacks sectors, with double-digit growth for the Energy, Technology, Aerospace, Construction, Industrial Products, Basic Materials, Business Services, and Autos sectors.

Not only is this a very important and positive longer-term economic indicator, but it has also helped to bring down the market's PE. As of this writing, the S&P 500's current PE is 19 while the forward is 16.35 - a far more attractive level.

This week's industry price action was very positive (weekly percentage change of the major ETFs from stockcharts.com):

There was obviously a lot of bottom fishing going on.

This week's charts are especially welcome against the backdrop of last week's sell-off. Let's start with the 5-minute/1-week chart:

Monday got off to a potentially rocky start, but buyers stepped in pretty quickly. After opening lower on Tuesday, traders again stepped in for more or less the remainder of the week. The best part about the rally is that it was gradual; buyers continued to add to their positions, but they did so slowly. Notice how steady the MACD was most of the week. This indicates the upward movement was steady and consistent.

Let's take a longer view, looking at the last two weeks:

Prices have nearly completely rebounded to their levels of two weeks ago. And they've moved through all areas of technical resistance.

Pulling back even further to the 1-month price chart, we get this:

Prices are right at the 61.2% retracement level. And they've made up a fair amount of ground in a short period of time. There is little in the way of technical resistance to keep prices from moving higher.

Finally, we have the daily chart:

Prices have rallied through the 10-, 20- and 50-day EMA along with moving through levels from December.

While this week's economic data was disappointing, it's only one week of data, so we shouldn't put too much emphasis on it. The best news is the strength of fourth-quarter earnings. That should at least keep the bears at bay for a bit.

