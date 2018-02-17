REITs | Canada

CT REIT: Strong Buy For A Falling Market


About: Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CDNAF)
by: Sherif Samy
Sherif Samy
Deep Value, Growth, micro-cap, dividend investing
Summary

CT REIT has again hiked its monthly dividends, this time by 4.00% to $0.72804 per share annually.

CT REIT continues to add value to its portfolio and increase its NOI by acquiring 7 properties from Riocan last quarter.

The company is well insulated from short-term interest rate hikes.

The recent price drop has made CT REIT a very compelling buy.

The stock market this week took a massive beating. While most investors are perhaps panic selling, I believe this is a good time for dividend investors to purchase more shares of CT REIT (CTRRF).