CT REIT: Strong Buy For A Falling Market
by: Sherif Samy
Summary
CT REIT has again hiked its monthly dividends, this time by 4.00% to $0.72804 per share annually.
CT REIT continues to add value to its portfolio and increase its NOI by acquiring 7 properties from Riocan last quarter.
The company is well insulated from short-term interest rate hikes.
The recent price drop has made CT REIT a very compelling buy.
The stock market this week took a massive beating. While most investors are perhaps panic selling, I believe this is a good time for dividend investors to purchase more shares of CT REIT (CTRRF).