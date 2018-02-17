Thesis

The iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) is a passive index tracking preferred stocks trading in the USA. While it is indeed trading near the lowest point in the past several years, I have my reservations on whether a preferred stock allocation should be passively indexed due to the negative yield to call of many holdings.

Some stats

The iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (I will henceforth refer to this as PFF) is a very popular dividend vehicle, with $16,469,235,473 in assets under management as of February 15th, 2018 (iShares PFF). With a 30-day SEC yield of 5.5%, this is certainly quite attractive. Further, we can see that it has dipped to around 5-year lows:



(Yahoo Finance)

The expense ratio is on the high end at 0.47%, but not unreasonable considering the large portfolio of 301 holdings.

As disclosed on their website, the fund has 3-, 5-, and 10-year total returns of 4.69%, 5.29%, and 6.19%, respectively, closely resembling the dividend yield.

The recent drop is explainable - long-term treasury yields have been rising:



(FRED)

Preferred stocks and 30-year treasury yields are closely correlated because preferred stocks inherently have very long lives due to oftentimes not having any set maturity date (hence the term “perpetual preferred”).

In general, preferred stocks are a nice boost on yield in comparison to bonds, but where I take issues is with the question of whether or not they should be passively indexed.

Stocks vs. Preferred Stocks

The concept of indexing common stocks makes sense. While there are many different justifications for it, one important one is the inability of even financial professionals to predict which industries will outperform in future years. As such, having an index of stocks from all industries guarantees that investors will always have some allocation to an outperforming sector. It is difficult to predict the movement of stock prices mathematically because they are highly correlated with the underlying earnings, which, as stated above, may be greatly impacted by changing industry trends (unquantifiable).

Preferred stocks vary in this respect - because of their similarities to bonds, oftentimes their expected returns can be mathematically calculated. Preferred stocks usually all have call dates, which refer to the earliest date which the company can redeem the securities at par value. They rarely have maturity dates, which would be the mandatory date for which the company to redeem the securities at par value. This means that sometimes preferred shares are left in the market for very long periods of time - which makes sense as a very typical reason to issue preferreds is to take advantage of this perpetual maturity to help redeem maturing debt. However, this creates the issue of preferreds having a negative “yield to call.”

Let’s take a look at the top ten holdings of PFF:





(iShares PFF)

Using their spreadsheet breakdown of holdings, I referenced the ISIN for these securities to locate their corresponding preferred tickers. The results were surprising.

The top holding at 2.68% weighting has ticker HSEB. It recently traded hands at $26.98 per share and, according to Quantum Online, pays a $2 annual dividend split quarterly, with the call date passing in 2015. At first glance, this looks like a 7.41% yielding security, but what if the company calls this preferred at the next dividend payment? Just holding this security would have a yield to call of -5.49%.

As you can see, this has traded at negative yield to call territory very often in the past two years:



(Google Finance)

Their Barclays (BCS) preferred stock at a 1.82% weighting has ticker BCS-D. According to Quantum Online, it pays a $2.03 annual dividend split quarterly and the call date passed in 2013. Last seen trading hands at $26.68, this has a negative yield to call of 4.39%.

This too has frequently traded at negative yield to call:



(Google Finance)

The second HSBC (HSBC) security in their top ten at a 1.55% weighting trades with ticker HSEA. It recently traded hands at $26.97 and, according to Quantum Online, pays an annual dividend of $2.03125, split quarterly, and its call date passed in 2013. This has a yield to call of -5.42%.

As you may have guessed, it’s often traded at a negative yield to call:

(Google Finance)

This is surprising - 3 of the top ten holdings have negative yield to calls. Why did this happen? The answer is clear - passive indexing. Sure, since they weren’t called before, it is very possible that they might not be called in the near future either. That said, why would I want to willingly hold a security which has a mathematically calculated negative return?

Conclusion

I do like preferred stocks - but this is one of those rare cases where indexing somehow does not quite make sense. The presence of several securities in the top ten holdings with negative yield to call make me believe that an active approach is more suitable.

Author’s note:

