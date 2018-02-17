Utilities Week In Review

The credit markets sold off a bit, which will mean higher interest rate expenses and financing costs going forward.

This is a difficult environment for utility investors. Depending on who you ask, the bond bull market is either over or will be over sometime soon. Either way, the era of easy money is coming to an end. Over the last five years, every major utility (along with most major corporations) has loaded up on cheap debt to finance operations. With interest rates moving higher, not only are utility stocks now competing with bonds for yield-hungry investors, but they'll also see their interest expense start to rise. Thankfully, a careful look at interest/EBITDA ratios across the complex shows companies have managed this risk well. But it is certainly something to keep in mind as we move forward.

Just to place the interest rate picture into perspective, here are three graphs that show the yield for AAA, BBB and CCC corporates:

All are rising. While we're nowhere near panic level, this will increase costs over the next year. Some of these yields are now attractive relative to utility stocks, which will take some of the big away from this sector.

Right now, utilities are the redheaded stepchild of market sectors:

The above graph from StockCharts.com uses a relative rotation methodology to show the attractiveness of the major sector ETFs relative to SPY. That red dot in the lower left-hand corner? That's the utility sector. And the data shows it's very much out of favor right now.

We see the same result when looking at XLU's 10 largest holdings:

Again - all are out of favor relative to SPY - in a fairly big way.

Let's look at some of the relevant charts to get a better idea about XLU and the utility sector in general:

The daily chart shows that XLU has fallen about 16% on an absolute basis but is rebounding from a 52-week low. The longer moving averages are moving lower and momentum is weak. On the plus side, last week prices advanced through the 10- and 20-day EMA, which will slowly help to raise them up.

Let's move in a bit closer and take a look at the 30-day chart:

Prices have risen to the resistance levels from late January.

Finally, we have this week:

Here, we have three key movements: sideways on Monday-Wednesday; a rally until mid-day Friday; and then a consolidation to close the week. This is a good chart; it shows that traders were patient and waited for the right time to move in.

Turning to XLU's largest holdings, we see across-the-board gains:

What about next week? Remember that we're in a modestly rising interest rate environment. The real key is what will happen with yields. I believe the bond market sell-off is getting near the end. The 10-year is approaching 3%. As no security hits a price target exactly, don't be surprised to see yields a touch over 3%. But despite the market's minor freak-out regarding CPI, the PCE price deflator - the one the Fed actually watches - is still contained while inflation expectations are actually a bit lower. There's little reason for the Fed to raise more than its projected three hikes this year. Assuming that's accurate, additional modest gains are in order.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUK, D. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.