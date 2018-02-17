Blue Apron (NASDAQ: APRN) has essentially lost all the gusto with which it went public at $10 a share. Now hovering in the mid-$3s, Blue Apron has been the worst-performing IPO of 2017 and the one least likely to snap back (pun intended - after sliding for months after its IPO, Snap (NYSE: SNAP) recovered most of its ground, though it still largely has the same problems as ever: decelerating user growth and ballooning losses).

Investors, however, cheered Blue Apron's Q4 earnings, and as a sort of "consolation prize," the stock is up nearly 20% from its late January/early February lows. The major catalyst for this recovery was the fact that Blue Apron's losses were ever so slightly thinner than expected, and the company's CEO hinted in the earnings call that Blue Apron could reach EBITDA breakeven by Q4. This is the same narrative that buoyed Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) into recovery mode - except Twitter was already EBITDA positive; it just guided to its first foray into GAAP profitability.

APRN data by YCharts

But is Blue Apron any closer to a recovery than it was before? My take is that it's not. Fundamentals aren't really improving - the winnowing of losses was achieved through a pullback in sales and marketing expenses. Theoretically, any company can cut marketing costs immediately to zero or near zero and say they improved their profitability - but as we saw in Blue Apron's customer counts this quarter, it might not be in the company's long-term interest. Blue Apron's customer counts continued to decline, feeding a y/y decrease in revenues - an extremely rare and distasteful situation for a recent IPO marketed as a nouveau-gen growth play.

Then, as present as ever, is the concern of the company's balance sheet. Blue Apron burned through more than -$150 million in operating cash flows this year, and if you include the capex associated with the buildout of its Linden, New Jersey, operations center, free cash flow was a stunning -$275 million in FY17. That's more than the $228.5 million Blue Apron currently has on its balance sheet. If we generously assume that Blue Apron has a more "normalized" year of capex, we still arrive at the fact that it's got a year's worth of liquidity - possibly less - on its balance sheet.

So using "improved profitability" as a justification for the stock's gains is probably moot, as the cash flow picture still remains horrendous and the balance sheet continues to be strained. Longer term, Blue Apron's marketing cuts will probably feed more into the top-line declines (there's no shortage of competition in the food delivery space, and you've got to spend money to make money).

The only justifiable explanation for buying Blue Apron shares is in the possibility of a buyout. There has been a smattering of speculation that Walmart (NYSE: WMT) would approach Blue Apron as a potential suitor in its continued quest to combat Amazon (AMZN) - in line with the multibillion Jet.com deal that Walmart did last year. And while acquisition continues to be an upside risk for bears, it can't form the entire justification for investing in a distressed stock that, after careful analysis, no buyers might be interested in.

Blue Apron's stock is low enough where shorting the company is probably more risk than it's worth - but it's certainly not a stock to buy, either. The company's results saw a rare glimmer in Q4 thanks to slightly-better-than-expected bottom-line results, but the road ahead is extremely rocky and not worth the trouble.

Q4 download

The one reason Blue Apron appeared to do so well in its Q4 earnings was possibly because expectations were so low, with most analysts and investors calling for doomsday scenarios across the board. With so little to live up to, Blue Apron managed to pull off - at least optically - its first bottom-line earnings beat since going public last year.

The company posted revenues of $187.7 million, ahead of analyst expectations of $185.1 million, but still down -13% y/y. The decline was primarily driven by a drop in orders, as seen in the chart below:

Figure 1. Blue Apron order metrics

Source: Blue Apron investor relations

The original thinking behind Blue Apron's profitability plan - and what investors were hoping for - was that a cut in marketing, while decreasing orders in the short term, would not be harmful longer term for the business because Blue Apron's customer acquisition cost was high anyway, what with promotional discounts (which are still in effect) making a new customer's first box or two boxes unprofitable. If those customers never return (and most don't), then Blue Apron's customer acquisition cost has been wasted.

The idea was that Blue Apron would focus instead on its core clientele and get them to increase the frequency and dollar value of their orders to make up for the decline in customers. And though the new CEO and cost-down initiatives are still too new to render a complete judgment, the metrics don't appear to be trending in the desired direction. Total orders are down -13% y/y (in line with the revenue decline) while average order value remained relatively flat. Customers who were active in the quarter, on the other hand, also declined -15% y/y to 746,000, while the order frequency only ticked up marginally to 4.3 orders per customer.

The resulting math doesn't work out that favorably for Blue Apron. As long as it continues to keep a lid on its marketing costs, its customer growth will continue its sideways descent.

What's surprising to me, for a company that is focused on increasing loyalty within its core customer base, is that Blue Apron doesn't offer a rewards system or promotional offers for repeat customers, sticking exclusively with a new customer offer ($40 off the first two boxes) that it's had for awhile. Without new initiatives to increase order frequency among the customer base, it's unclear if the company can really drive revenue growth when customer counts and orders are sinking due to softer advertising.

Furthermore, what Blue Apron was able to save on marketing, it lost in gross margin inefficiencies. Blue Apron's cost of goods sold - a closely watched metric for the viability of its business - grew 190 bps as a percentage of revenue to 70.1%, worsening from 68.2% in the prior year. Unless the company can ramp up the efficiencies in its new fulfillment centers, the cost of Blue Apron's raw food and deliveries will continue to sink the company into losses. In a period of declining revenues, this is a dangerous situation because efficiencies will undoubtedly worsen as the company shrinks.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter - management's preferred way of thinking about its profitability - shrunk marginally to -$19.7 million, a bit better than -$22.0 million in 4Q16. This played well against expectations of -$25.8 million. Again, however, it must be stressed that continued cutbacks in marketing is not a long-term solution. Investors would prefer to see a combination of revenue growth and gross margin improvements drive the majority of Blue Apron's profit growth.

Management mentioned on its earnings call that it could become adjusted EBITDA neutral by Q4 of the coming year, but by then, fundamentals can deteriorate far further than today - a shrinking customer base can't indefinitely be supported. Also note that Blue Apron's liquidity, as always, continues to straddle the edge.

The company has cash of $228.5 million, but it's also shouldering $124.7 million of long-term debt and a $70.3 million facility financing note. This puts its net cash at $33.5 million, leaving Blue Apron in a desperate need to raise more capital. With debt already seemingly maxed out against a negative EBITDA, lenders are probably unlikely to bite - even for a second-lien, higher-yielding note. And as for raising equity capital, with Blue Apron's stock in the mid-$3s (significantly below the $10 IPO handle), a secondary offering would be enormously dilutive. An M&A scenario really seems like the only way out.

For the full year, Blue Apron's operating cash flow was -$152.4 million; if the burn continued at this rate, Blue Apron would deplete nearly all of its current cash - and that doesn't include repayment obligations on its debt. Factoring in the -$124.2 million of capex that the company spent in 2017 (though the majority of that was related to the one-time Linden center buildout), FCF in FY17 was -$276.6 million.

Figure 2. Blue Apron cash flows

Source: Blue Apron investor relations

Key takeaways

The point to make here is that Blue Apron is running short on time and cash to turn its business around. The stock rose on management's comments that the company would hit brekeven EBITDA in 4Q18, but with all the top-line metrics (revenue, customers, orders) in decline over the past few quarters, the breakeven prediction is really a dart thrown at a dartboard. Until the business stabilizes and order counts begin to tick back up (if ever), no one is in a position to know whether the ship can be righted, because the severity of the decline is still unknown.

Blue Apron is unlikely to make a full recovery like Snap and Twitter were able to do. Acquisition hopes will probably keep the stock above water for the time being, but that renders Blue Apron to a complete speculative play that fundamental investors would do well to avoid.