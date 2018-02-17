The fourth quarter was not a kind event for Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) investors. The stock continued the beating it has endured since last fall, sinking more than 10% after posting results that included a beat to the top line but a miss to EPS forecasts. In addition, the company guided to lower adjusted EBITDA in 2018 than Wall Street was expecting.

There are many ways to interpret Groupon's earnings this quarter, and given the high degree of flux Groupon has seen this year with the exits of several international units that brought down total revenues, the wider investment community isn't quite sure what to make of Groupon at the moment. Certainly Groupon and its ilk haven't been market favorites in the past few years, as investors cheer on high-riding tech stocks and dump the perceived "dinosaurs" of the dot-com era such as Groupon and Yelp (NYSE: YELP).

Yet, while these platforms aren't as obviously successful as the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), they do serve an important niche in the market for local goods and services. A shopper isn't going to be able to find local restaurant reviews or dinner deals on Amazon (AMZN) or any of the large e-commerce sites. Groupon knows that it has the upper hand in this market, and it has smartly refocused its operations to focus on just that. In addition to exiting several loss-leading countries (which is responsible for the revenue decline, but will contribute to profit growth), Groupon is returning its focus to its Local segment, which constitute the deal vouchers that we are most familiar with and for which Groupon gets a third-party fee. Local revenues are much more profitable on a gross margin basis than Groupon's Direct segment, which retails products such as electronics and home goods.

No one is arguing that Groupon will stage an amazing comeback and become the toast of Silicon Valley again. The bull thesis, rather, rests on the fact that the company has recognized its identity and place in the current landscape and adapted its strategy accordingly. Along with the country exits (the company now operates in only 15 countries, versus nearly 50 a few years ago), Groupon has also executed a companywide restructuring (aka, layoffs) to improve profitability. Thus far, efforts are working well. Though Wall Street is looking down on Groupon's $260-$270 million EBITDA guidance for FY18, the midpoint of that range still represents 6% growth over FY17 EBITDA of $250 million - not entirely bad for a company thought to be in decline.

Valuation entirely attractive, even if EBITDA guidance is short of expectations

Even high-performing companies don't make for attractive investments if valued too richly, and conversely, even lower-growth companies can be excellent plays if the price is right. Groupon, obviously, falls into that second bucket.

I first wrote on Groupon in mid-December, when the company was trading in the high $5s. Even back then, I had thought the company was cheap and set a price target of 10x EV/FY18 EBITDA, or $6.50.

In constructing that price target, I had assumed back then a 20% lift in EBITDA to $300 million in FY17, a strong assumption considering Wall Street consensus was at $272 million. Now, obviously, with Groupon's EBITDA guidance range of $260-$270 million, analyst estimates have to come down somewhat.

But key to realize is that with Groupon's stock sinking in tandem, its EV/EBITDA multiple is still attractive even with a lower EBITDA denominator. At the company's current market cap of $2.52 billion (as of the close of trading on February 16, at a share price of $4.51), Groupon carries an enterprise value of $1.83 billion, netting out its $880 million of cash and $190 million of convertible debt. That puts its EV/FY18 EBITDA valuation, using the $265 million guidance midpoint, at a modest 6.9x.

Applying a 10x EBITDA multiple (which is still below market averages) yields a price target of $6.00, still a 30%-plus return from current levels. The point to be made here: though estimates are coming down, the price has come down even further. The interplay between the two suggests that Groupon has become more attractive, not less, at its new price. And that's not even taking into the account the fact that EBITDA (as well as all earnings metrics) can see a lot of variability, and with estimates so muted, Groupon has plenty of room for upside.

Note also that Groupon looks attractive on a revenue multiple basis, with the stock currently trading at 0.7x EV/FY18 revenues:

GRPN EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

The quarter wasn't that bad, at least not on the top line

Forget the EBITDA guidance and the slight earnings miss (pro forma EPS of $0.07 versus estimates of $0.09) - aren't we just glad Groupon was profitable on a GAAP basis, unlike most tech companies? And that it had been in a loss position last year, from which it rebounded despite a decline in revenues?

This alone provides evidence that while Groupon isn't a be-everything-for-everyone company like Amazon, it has the capacity to be extremely profitable serving its small niche. And speaking of which, turning to the good news - Groupon grew its customer base in the quarter, defined as a user who made at least one purchase in the time period.

Figure 1. Groupon customers

Source: Groupon investor relations

Total active customers grew 3% to 49.5 million. Of course, this is not the same kind of user growth that a company like Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) or Snap (NYSE: SNAP) tends to see, but it's still respectable for an older internet company perceived as stagnant. Equally important to note is the fact that Groupon completed the exit of its countries largely in 1Q17, and on a y/y basis, Groupon managed to keep its international customer counts flat despite these exits that are impacting 4Q17 (and not so much 4Q16).

Here's a look at the company's full results:

Figure 2. Groupon Q4 results

Source: Groupon investor relations

Revenue achievement of $873.2 million, while declining -3.5% in the quarter, massively beat out analyst expectations of $852.8 million. Two things to note here: this is a slower rate of decline than the -7.6% it saw last quarter, indicating that the bloodshed may soon come to a close. Also realize that the bulk of the revenue declines is centered on its Direct segment, which the company is intentionally pivoting away from because it's the lower-margin business of retailing goods for a markup.

Accordingly, gross profit dollars - which is the company's primary top-line objective - grew despite the revenue decline. Gross profit in the quarter of $386.9 million grew 10% y/y. Given that it's gross profit - and not revenue - that ultimately flows to the bottom line, investors should be giving more credit to Groupon's gross profit growth than penalizing it for revenue declines.

Note also as the company enters into FY18, easier comps will make its earnings look much more appealing, as the exited countries start "disappearing" from Groupon's results in early 2017.

Cash flow was another highlight for Groupon. Yes, it's true that Groupon's full-year operating cash flow of $270.3 million is still lower than last year's $288.7 million. Netting out capex of $15.4 million, Groupon's free cash flow is $254.9 million - a respectable 9% margin of revenues, considering most other Internet companies are deeply negative in that regard.

And again, all things must be taken in context of Groupon's price. It seems foolish for this company to be valued at an enterprise value of just 7.4x trailing FCF - again, one of the cheapest deals on the market.

Final thoughts

Groupon isn't just a peddler of vouchers and deals online - its stock itself is also a great deal at the moment, thanks to an ill-informed pullback that caused the stock to lose a lot of the gains it made in 2017.

Unlike other struggling tech companies that try to re-invent themselves and end up spending themselves into the ground (like, say, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO)), Groupon is comfortable with the knowledge that it's never going to be a superstar again, and is instead turning its focus to gross profit growth and conservative expansion of EBITDA and cash flow. The growth rate may not be stellar, but it can be had for a killer price.

Don't let a single quarter's missed guidance color a well-reasoned investment decision. With so much negativity already, Groupon doesn't have high walls to cross on the earnings front, and looks well primed for a modest double-digit stock recovery in the coming year.