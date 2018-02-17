The Only Asset Class That Will Deliver Required Returns

We show the AFFO yields of some of the best and explain why the impact of further interest rate hikes is greatly overblown.

Pension funds are an optimistic bunch. We know that because we just looked at their return assumptions.

While pension funds have access to a variety of investments, using the traditional 60% equities and 40% bonds portfolio makes the median 7.5% return assumption rather difficult. To get to that amount using the 10% Treasury rate of 3% would require stocks to deliver a rather fantastic 10.5% compounded returns from this point.

What kind of returns can we expect from stocks going forward? One popular model, the Shiller cyclically adjusted price to earnings ratio (CAPE), forecasts negative stock returns on a 10-year horizon.

This can be seen by looking at how out of sync the CAPE is with its history.

In case you thought there were pockets of value that pension funds could sniff out, Jeremy Grantham has some bad news.

While we retain a slightly higher degree of optimism than these models, by and large, the take-home message is correct. Stocks are expensive in general and 10% compounded returns from this point looks extremely unlikely.

How can they fix this?

Faced with this dilemma, what could pension funds do? One simple approach would be to lessen their bond exposure. An all-stock fund would be required to return 7.5% compounded, something that still seems highly unlikely from this point, but definitely a lot more likely than the plus 10% returns.

Alternatively, they could weigh the bond portfolio towards higher-yielding junk bonds. But with the Baa bonds yielding a paltry 4.22% and at the smallest discounts to 10-year Treasury rates, pension funds would be getting only 1.2% extra while injecting significant risk into their portfolio.

Moody's Seasoned Baa Corporate Bond Yield data by YCharts

Finally, pension funds could decrease their return assumptions and increase contributions, something we see as highly unlikely. So what can they do?

There is a solution

One of the best asset classes over the last half a century has been beaten to a pulp. Yes, we are talking about REITs. Within the REIT sector, there are substantial stocks that are trading at adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) yields far in excess of pension fund required returns.

Looking at some of our favourite REITs which include Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR), Welltower, Inc. (HCN), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), Sabra Healthcare, Inc.(NASDAQ:SBRA), W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNS) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), we can see that the AFFO yield on all of them exceeds the 7.5% mark.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

In addition, just the pure dividend yield directly provides 80% of the total required return on all of them and exceeds the 7.5% in three cases. As seen by the large spread between the AFFO yield and dividend yield, all of these are paying dividends significantly less than their projected AFFO.

These REITs also in general have leases with either fixed or consumer price index linked rent uplifts. Over longer time frames, the nominal compounded returns should significantly exceed the AFFO yield. But even assuming the tailwind of higher nominal rents just merely offsets the headwind of higher interest rates, these REITs can definitely help pension funds meet their required returns.

But are we not underestimating the impact of higher rates?

No, we are not. A significant portion of REIT debt is fixed in nature. To convince our audience of this, we decided to show an extreme model using MPW's debt. We pulled up their most recent debt characteristics and calculated what would happen to their AFFO if all variable rates were raised by 200 basis points overnight due to a sudden inflationary shock. Remember, this would only impact their variable rate debt and not their fixed rate debt.

Source: Author's calculations using MPW Q4-2017 supplemental

MPW's forward dividend coverage would fall from 1.4X to 1.34X, hardly cataclysmic. Sure, the markets might view certain yield securities in an even harsher light, but unlike bonds, REITs would be able to slowly pass on higher rents to their tenants and AFFO would rise quickly to unchanged even in the absence of new acquisitions.

Conclusion

Pension funds have been given a gift, and the ones that are ready to be bold will improve their chances of meeting their return hurdle significantly. We estimate that overall REIT returns from this point will exceed 12% a year and outpace the broader market by a wide margin. Sounds too much? Listen to this statistic then:

Take corporate bonds as an example. At the close of Nov. 24, the average yield for corporate bonds was 4.24%. That same day, the average yield for equity REITs, according to the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REIT Index, was 3.85%. That represents a 0.47% spread. "Historically, when the spread was 0.5% or less, over the next two years equity REIT returns averaged 22.4% per year and outperformed the broad stock market," Case said.

That was an older quote, and since then, REITs have gone even lower, and now the average equity REIT yield exceeds the corporate bond yield. We are not ready to extrapolate 22.4% or even higher returns based on that over shorter time frames, but pension funds should have no problems getting their 7.5% compounded from this asset class. However, there are no guarantees that the turn will happen immediately. Cheap can get cheaper (and usually does when we buy it). Until then, we have to be patient.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like, sound like it, but it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

