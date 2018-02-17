Cannabis Winners And Losers In Manitoba And Quebec
Summary
Canopy Growth offers a cannabis presence in all five announced provinces, teaming with Delta 9 for stores in Manitoba.
Hydropothecary received the largest award in Quebec.
Quebec's future order could triple as the current order is only 7.6 grams/resident.
** All prices herein are in Canadian dollars. Most of the companies herein offer significantly higher liquidity on their Canadian listings than their OTC listings. Several of the companies listed here are relatively small, and