Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

The Trump administration has released highly-anticipated details about its infrastructure plan, such as stimulating at least $1.5T in new investment, shortening project permitting time to two years, improving training to get more qualified workers and boosting investment in rural projects. The proposal also calls for allocating $200B in federal funds over a decade, mostly as seed money to spur states, localities and the private sector to spend the balance of the promised investment.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang "at an early date", potentially setting up the first meeting of Korean leaders in more than a decade. The development extends a thaw in cross-border relations that saw the two Koreas' athletes march together under a unified flag at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Wednesday:

The first oil supertanker, capable of carrying 2M barrels of crude, is being loaded in Louisiana by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), signaling the next phase in the U.S. transition to becoming a major energy exporter. Congress reversed a 40-year-old law prohibiting most exports two years ago. According to Platts, the Saudi Arabian-flagged VLCC is due to leave the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port with a cargo of medium sour crude.

Thursday:

South Africans have woken to a nation without Jacob Zuma as president for the first time in nine years after he reluctantly heeded orders by the ruling ANC party to step down. Acting President Cyril Ramaphosa will now be charged with getting the economy back on track, after public debt tripled, growth stagnated and sovereign debt was downgraded to junk under Zuma's rule.

President Trump is calling for a $0.25 hike to the federal gas tax in order to pay for the White House infrastructure plan that will upgrade U.S. roads, bridges and other public works. The government has not raised the gas tax since 1993, under the Clinton administration. The current federal levy is 18.4 cents a gallon on retail gasoline and 24.4 cents for a gallon of diesel.