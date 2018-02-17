Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week
Stocks finished mostly higher on Friday to keep their strong weekly gains intact ahead of the extended Presidents Day weekend, as the Dow and S&P 500 gained 4.3% and the Nasdaq jumped 5.3% for the week. There was a slight dip in stocks after news broke that a federal grand jury indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities on accusations of interference in the 2016 presidential election. U.S. Treasury prices finished flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield losing a basis point to 2.88% while the two-year yield ticked up a basis point to 2.19%; for the week, the 10-year yield added 2 bps and the two-year yield jumped 12 bps. Crude oil finished the week at $61.68/bbl. Check out Seeking Alpha's latest Stocks to Watch article for a preview of next week's action.
Economy
Monday:
The Trump administration has released highly-anticipated details about its infrastructure plan, such as stimulating at least $1.5T in new investment, shortening project permitting time to two years, improving training to get more qualified workers and boosting investment in rural projects. The proposal also calls for allocating $200B in federal funds over a decade, mostly as seed money to spur states, localities and the private sector to spend the balance of the promised investment.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang "at an early date", potentially setting up the first meeting of Korean leaders in more than a decade. The development extends a thaw in cross-border relations that saw the two Koreas' athletes march together under a unified flag at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Wednesday:
The first oil supertanker, capable of carrying 2M barrels of crude, is being loaded in Louisiana by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), signaling the next phase in the U.S. transition to becoming a major energy exporter. Congress reversed a 40-year-old law prohibiting most exports two years ago. According to Platts, the Saudi Arabian-flagged VLCC is due to leave the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port with a cargo of medium sour crude.
Thursday:
South Africans have woken to a nation without Jacob Zuma as president for the first time in nine years after he reluctantly heeded orders by the ruling ANC party to step down. Acting President Cyril Ramaphosa will now be charged with getting the economy back on track, after public debt tripled, growth stagnated and sovereign debt was downgraded to junk under Zuma's rule.
President Trump is calling for a $0.25 hike to the federal gas tax in order to pay for the White House infrastructure plan that will upgrade U.S. roads, bridges and other public works. The government has not raised the gas tax since 1993, under the Clinton administration. The current federal levy is 18.4 cents a gallon on retail gasoline and 24.4 cents for a gallon of diesel.
Stocks
Monday:
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is stopping to promote the drug and other opioids to doctors amid a series of state and municipal lawsuits that blame the company for contributing to the opioid epidemic. It will also cut its U.S. sales force by more than 50%, to about 200 people, while remaining representatives "will no longer be visiting offices to engage in discussions about opioid products." Related tickers: JNJ, ENDP, TEVA, ABC, MCK, INSY, DEPO, AGN, ALKS, MNK, AMPH, PFE, TTNP, BDSI, DRRX, CARA, COLL, EGLT, PTIE, OTCQB:ACUR, PTX, ACRX,OTC:IPCI, KMPH, TRVN, CXW, BDSI, OPNT
Tuesday:
Shares of Chipotle soared as much as 12% after the bell as the company tapped Taco Bell (YUM) CEO Brian Niccol for its new chief executive. "Brian will bring fresh energy and leadership," said current CEO Steve Ells. Chipotle (CMG) has struggled of late to win customers back after facing foodborne illness outbreaks and a slew of downgrades from stock analysts.
Wednesday:
FINRA is scrutinizing whether traders placed bets on S&P 500 options to influence prices for VIX futures, WSJ reports. If evidence of manipulation is found, it would be a black mark for the VIX, which has soared in popularity over the last decade as a hedging tool for investors. The CBOE, which derives an estimated 25% of its revenue from VIX-related products, has maintained that its markets are orderly and functioning.
Thursday:
Gun stocks are rising again in premarket trade amid renewed calls for reform following a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. At least 17 people were killed when 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a student formerly expelled from the school, opened fire with an AR-15 and multiple magazines. The attack is said to be the 18th school shooting in the U.S. since the start of 2018. Related tickers: AOBC, RGR, OLN
Friday:
"With very high levels of office visits for flu and hospitalization rates, all indications [are] that flu activity is high and will likely continue for several more weeks," said Anne Schuchat, acting director of the CDC. "Some protection is better than none," added Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. "There's still plenty of time. Go get a flu shot." Related tickers: SNY, GSK
