Coca-Cola Offers 6-8% Returns Through 2020
Summary
- KO posted some good results for 2017 Q4 and raised guidance for 2018.
- KO's dividend was also raised to $0.39 per quarter (5.4% increase).
- However, growth still isn't strong enough to get KO back to historical dividend growth and bring down the payout ratio.
- The dividend is safe but the company has lagged the market in total return; I'm estimating total annualized returns of 6-8% through 2020.
My Situation
I've been a steady partner of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) since 2013. That's when I set up a starter position then began adding. According to my records, I haven't added any fresh money since July 2015. My cost basis is about $39.
Not good, not bad.
I love the company but I have to admit that I haven't been greatly impressed by what the stock has done for me. It's flat.
To be very clear: I haven't done anything much with KO over the last few years. No buying, but also no selling. I just sit and collect the dividends.
I want to provide you with an update on what I'm doing with my KO position. I won't hold you in suspense - not much. But I'll explain why, I promise.
Also, I want to look at KO's recent dividend news. Then we'll look at some frustrating details, where the "real numbers" tell a different story than the recent positive news.
Coke: Buy, Sell or Hold?
This part is extremely easy for me. Just remember, what's right for me, might not be right for you at all.
If you already own KO then it totally makes sense to HOLD. That's what I'm doing. The company isn't going anywhere. It's pumping out plenty of cash, and the dividends are flowing as a result. My concerns are about long term growth trends. We'll come back to this for sure.
If you are dripping dividends then it probably makes sense to keep dripping. Reinvestment in KO is a rational idea. However, I'm am not reinvesting my dividends in KO. I think there are superior opportunities available.
For example, if you want to enjoy a "caffeine stock" then you might want to look into Starbucks (SBUX) which is beaten down right now, but has stronger growth trends (e.g., China, Japan, more). The yield isn't as high, being just above 2.1% at this time vs. KO's 3.5%, but the SBUX dividend growth has been outstanding. That's something about KO that's got me worried. We'll circle back around to that.
It doesn't look like KO is a screaming buy right now. For example, we know that EPS guidance for 2018 is somewhere between $2.06 to $2.10, which gives us a forward P/E right around 22. Obviously, for such a great company, that's not terrible, but it's absolutely not a screaming buy in my book.
Digging Into KO's Numbers
Here's a quick view into KO's current valuation:
Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs
If you look at the red #1 then you'll see that KO is trading a bit above its average P/E over a 10-year period. It's not a huge gap, but it's above the value line, indicating slight overvaluation. The stock could easily pop into $46 or $47 range due to the "bubbly" 2017Q4 report. That will drive us up even further above the fair valuation line.
The red #2 indicates analysts expectations of $1.98 EPS in 2018, but as I already mentioned, KO is expecting $2.06 to $2.10. Beating expectations increases positive sentiment and that will almost certainly drive prices up. That means KO will be less of a near-term bargain.
The red #3 simply shows you that the normal blended P/E for KO is about 20 whereas right now blended P/E is about 23. I've already calculated the forward P/E to be around 22. So, we're not looking at wild overvaluation here. That's not the point. Instead, it's simply that KO is not a bargain now. Therefore, I will not invest or reinvest. I'll just HOLD.
The red #4 is quite interesting because it shows that KO's growth has been pretty lame for many years now, with an average 3% in operating growth. It's been limping along. This is another reason why analysts are so excited about things like the 6% organic growth in Q4.
Taken as a whole - even just at a glance - there's nothing here that indicates that KO is a great deal. It's absolutely got the ability to be a stable, strong, steady investment for a portfolio. But, it isn't beating the market.
I don't generally drop in big old fat "total return" charts but I think it's appropriate here. You can see that KO was beating the market for a few years but after a full 10 years going head-to-head, the market is clearly the winner.
My Biggest Concern Is Hiding in Plain Sight
The company just raised the quarterly dividend 5.4 percent, from 37 cents to 39 cents per common share. As a shareholder, I love to get these raises. However, there are cracks and leaks.
Here's what I see:
The blue #1 shows a 20-year growth rate of about 9% but the company is cheering loudly about a 5.4% raise. That's well below the historical average. That's not impressive especially in light of massive buybacks:
The blue #2 above shows you that the payout ratio keeps going up and up. Not only has dividend growth slowed but it's been powered by buybacks and pulling a greater and greater percentage of cash from earnings.
At $0.39 per quarter now for the dividend, we're looking at $1.56 per year. We also know that KO has told us that 2018 EPS is estimated to be $2.06 to $2.10. Therefore, we know that the "forward payout ratio" is something like 74-76%. Therefore, there's no improvement (i.e., decline) in the dividend payout ratio and KO is pulling massive amounts of cash out. That's all while underperforming in terms of dividend growth from a historical perspective.
And finally, the blue #3 above simply reinforces KO's lukewarm overall performance over 20 years. Total annualized Rate of Return is just over 3%. The point is that while the dividend bumbles and stumbles along, overall capital appreciation is also quite moderate. There's no total return, or amazing dividend story here.
Wrap Up
To say it again, I'm not adding; I'm holding. The dividend is safe. It's a solid 3.5% dividend, and it is growing. If we combine the 3.5% dividend and the recent 5% growth, but the above average P/E, then I think we're probably looking at gains in the 6-8% range over the next few years.
I would be interested in KO around $37. That would be an excellent deal since it would put the P/E around 18. Also, that would create a very high 4.2% yield. I very much doubt we'll see this $37 and it's not entirely realistic on the surface. However, that's my price and I'm sticking with it.
KO's still flat despite the upbeat news. If the growth story keeps improving then I might move up my buy price. However, right now, I am happy to wait and see. Keep in mind a P/E of 20 puts KO around $40, which might be a place for some investors to start a position.
Stay frosty!
Disclosure: I am/we are long KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.